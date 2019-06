Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

14th Ave., 8100 block, June 9.

19th Ave., 9300 block, June 10.

55th Pl., 5400 block, June 8. Weapon reported.

Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, June 8.

ROBBERIES

Chillum Rd., 2400 block, June 13.

Cypress Creek Dr., 5700 block, June 7.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, June 11.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, June 11.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

14th Ave., 8400 block, June 7.

19th Ave., 9300 block, June 8.

24th Ave., 7900 block, June 9.

Annapolis Rd., 5700 block, June 9.

Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, June 13.

Kanawha St., 1400 block, June 7.

Metzerott Rd., 3400 block, June 8.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, June 13.

Queens Chapel Rd., 3100 block, June 12.

Sargent Rd., 5600 block, June 10.

Shepherd St., 6900 block, June 8.

Tahona Dr., 8100 block, June 12.

BREAK-INS

2nd St., 6800 block, June 12. Residential.

Baltimore Ave., 9500 block, June 9. Residential.

Fernwood Terr., 6200 block, June 13. Residential.

Hendricks Dr., 7400 block, June 8. Residential.

Kenilworth Ave., 3000 block, June 12. Commercial.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, June 10. Commercial.

THEFTS

15th Ave., 7900 block, June 9. From auto.

16th Ave., 5700 block, June 9. From auto.

64th Ave., 3800 block, June 10. From auto.

Allison St., 6900 block, June 11. From auto.

Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, June 13. From auto.

Chillum Rd., 1000 block, June 7. From auto.

Dean Dr., 3600 block, June 7. From auto.

Edwards Way, 9200 block, June 10. From auto.

Ingalls Ave., 3700 block, June 7. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 8. From auto.

Milestone Way, 9600 block, June 11. From auto.

Nashville Rd., 6800 block, June 10. From auto.

Parkwood St., 6700 block, June 11. From auto.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2400 block, June 7. From auto.

Quintana St., 5800 block, June 11. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Greenvale Pkwy., 6700 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Riggs Rd., 5900 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

53rd Pl., 3900 block, June 12.

University Blvd., 2300 block, June 13.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Campus Way S., 10300 block, June 9. Weapon reported.

Good Luck Rd., 8100 block, June 8. Shooting reported.

Greenbelt Rd., 10500 block, June 13.

Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5600 block, June 9.

ROBBERY

Bishopmill Dr., 4400 block, June 7.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis Rd., 9100 block, June 9.

Barker Pl., 5400 block, June 8.

Campus Way S., 10400 block, June 13.

Castlewood Dr., 700 block, June 11.

Central Ave., 12100 block, June 11.

Chrysler Dr., 15400 block, June 9.

Chrysler Dr., 15400 block, June 10.

Greenbelt Rd., 10000 block, June 13.

Hobart St., 9200 block, June 7.

Huxley Dr., 9600 block, June 7.

Largo Center Dr., 800 block, June 9.

Lavender Lane, 4100 block, June 12.

Lottsford Rd., 9700 block, June 11.

Mercantile Lane, 1400 block, June 9.

Sansbury Rd., 1700 block, June 10.

BREAK-INS

Lake Overlook Pl., 11200 block, June 11. Residential.

Utica Pl., 9600 block, June 7. Residential.

THEFTS

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, June 8. From auto.

Beacon Ridge Dr., 10400 block, June 8. From auto.

Brookstone Terr., 4800 block, June 13. From auto.

Central Ave., 13700 block, June 7. From auto.

Chartsey St., 100 block, June 13. From auto.

Cipriano Rd., 6100 block, June 12. From auto.

Drumsheugh Ct., 600 block, June 11. From auto.

Hogshead Way, 15100 block, June 9. From auto.

James Madison Lane, 12200 block, June 8. From auto.

Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, June 10. From auto.

Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, June 12. From auto.

Magnolia Ave., 9000 block, June 8. From auto.

Snow Geese Ct., 1500 block, June 12. From auto.

Summit Cir., 9700 block, June 7. From auto.

Trafton Dr., 10800 block, June 7. From auto.

Utica Pl., 9300 block, June 7. From auto.

Utica Pl., 9500 block, June 7. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Crain Hwy., 6500 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Cheryl Dr., 11400 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Falconett Ct., 1100 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Farnsworth Lane, 14100 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Foyette Lane, 12300 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Salford Terr., 13000 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Kettering Cir., 11300 block, June 13.

Washington Blvd., 9300 block, June 8.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

HOMICIDE

Jordan Park Blvd., 8100 block, June 7.

ASSAULTS

Central Ave., 6800 block, June 7.

Central Ave., 9000 block, June 11.

Cypresstree Pl., 900 block, June 7.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, June 7.

Ronald Rd., 6600 block, June 8.

Silver Hill Rd., 4600 block, June 11.

Walters Lane, 3200 block, June 13.

ROBBERIES

English Chestnut Ct., 800 block, June 7.

Red Maple Ct., 6800 block, June 11.

Walters Lane, 3200 block, June 12.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benning Rd., 1200 block, June 12.

Central Ave., 7400 block, June 10.

Central Ave., 7400 block, June 11.

Central Ave., 9100 block, June 10.

Corporate Dr., 8300 block, June 9.

Donnell Dr., 3300 block, June 10.

Forest Terr., 6900 block, June 8.

Kenova St., 6500 block, June 13.

Landover Rd., 8500 block, June 9.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 8600 block, June 7.

Parkway Terrace Dr., 3500 block, June 10.

Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, June 12.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, June 9.

Silver Hill Rd., 5200 block, June 7.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, June 8.

Southern Ave., 4400 block, June 10.

Stretford Way, 600 block, June 13.

Viceroy Ave., 3000 block, June 13.

BREAK-INS

Central Ave., 8600 block, June 11. Commercial.

Kenilworth Ave., 1700 block, June 10. Commercial.

Larchmont Ave., 900 block, June 10.

Milltown Ct., 6700 block, June 11. Residential.

Walker Mill Rd., 7200 block, June 8.

Westhampton Pl., 200 block, June 7. Commercial.

THEFTS

Brightseat Rd., 1700 block, June 10. From auto.

Brightseat Rd., 2200 block, June 7. From auto.

Caslon Way, 900 block, June 9. From auto.

Flagstaff St., 6700 block, June 11. From auto.

Forest Run Dr., 2800 block, June 7. From auto.

Garrett A Morgan Blvd., 500 block, June 10. From auto.

Hamlin St., 8700 block, June 11. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, June 7. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, June 9. From auto.

Limerick Way, 500 block, June 13. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 7. From auto.

Nalley Rd., 1100 block, June 10. From auto.

Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, June 13. From auto.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1600 block, June 11. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, June 10. From auto.

Suit Rd., 4100 block, June 12. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 5000 block, June 8. From auto.

West Forest Rd., 6600 block, June 7. From auto.

Wood Bark Lane, 2300 block, June 11. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Allendale Dr., 8100 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Daventry Terr., 5200 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Edfeldt Dr., 2700 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Elkwood Lane, 1400 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Foyer Ave., 1200 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Giddings Dr., 7000 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Hampton Park Blvd., Unit block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Nova Ave., 900 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Quarter Ave., 1800 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Surrey Square Lane, 6100 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Village Green Dr., 1400 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Vine St., 4100 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Walker Mill Rd., 8500 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Davis Ave., 4500 block, June 9.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 12.

Sheriff Rd., 7800 block, June 9.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Maury Ave., 600 block, June 9. Weapon reported.

Naylor Rd., 3300 block, June 11.

ROBBERIES

Irvington St., 900 block, June 6. Vehicle.

Iverson St., 2300 block, June 11.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, June 12.

Leyte Dr., 7100 block, June 13.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, June 7.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, June 13.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, June 12.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8500 block, June 13.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, June 11.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, June 10.

BREAK-INS

22nd Pl., 4300 block, June 12. Residential.

Bock Rd., 6800 block, June 10. Residential.

Carswell Terr., 6100 block, June 7. Residential.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, June 13. Residential.

Morris Ave., 5400 block, June 13. Residential.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, June 13. Commercial.

THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 4300 block, June 10. From auto.

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, June 13. From auto.

32nd Ave., 3500 block, June 13. From auto.

Andover Pl., 3300 block, June 9. From auto.

Audrey Lane, 600 block, June 13. From auto.

Balmoral Dr. E., 100 block, June 10. From auto.

Beech Rd., 4400 block, June 10. From auto.

Bentree Rd., 7400 block, June 10. From auto.

Branch Ave., 4400 block, June 10. From auto.

Brinkley Rd., 3100 block, June 7. From auto.

Glen Rock Ave., 5900 block, June 7. From auto.

Indian Head Hwy., 8300 block, June 7. From auto.

Indian Head Hwy., 8400 block, June 11. From auto.

Leyte Dr., 6700 block, June 11. From auto.

Livingston Rd., 9500 block, June 11. From auto.

Livingston Terr., 5500 block, June 8. From auto.

Owens Rd., 2100 block, June 11. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 1100 block, June 13. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, June 10. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1500 block, June 11. From auto.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, June 10. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 3900 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Alice Ave., 2100 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Andover Pl., 3300 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Brinkley Rd., 2600 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Curtis Dr., 3400 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Epping Ave., 7500 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Fisher Rd., 5900 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4600 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Southview Dr., 1400 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Apple Leaf Way, 4100 block, June 10.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 7.

Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, June 13.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULTS

Surratts Rd., 7500 block, June 8.

Surratts Rd., 7500 block, June 10. Weapon reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 11.

Brandywine Rd., 14300 block, June 12.

Cedarville Rd., 10500 block, June 10.

Cherry Tree Crossing Rd., 13900 block, June 9.

Crain Hwy. SE, 15800 block, June 10.

Crain Hwy. SE, 15900 block, June 11.

Lewis Spring Ave., 7900 block, June 11.

Old Branch Ave., 7500 block, June 11.

Spring Acres Rd., 9000 block, June 9.

Woodyard Rd., 8800 block, June 11.

Woodyard Rd., 8800 block, June 12.

Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, June 8.

BREAK-IN

Dangerfield Rd., 8700 block, June 8.

THEFTS

Crain Hwy. SE, 15800 block, June 10. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, June 7. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, June 11. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Marlboro Pike, 9300 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Hardesty Dr., 9000 block, June 12.

Horsehead Rd., 17000 block, June 11.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, June 7.

Bowie Rd., 14700 block, June 12.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 12700 block, June 12.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13300 block, June 6.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13600 block, June 12.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13600 block, June 13.

Southard Dr., 10200 block, June 10.

BREAK-IN

Naples Ave., 4800 block, June 9. Residential.

THEFTS

Castle Pines Dr., 12200 block, June 11. From auto.

Haynes Rd., 15700 block, June 10. From auto.

Kenny Rd., 16100 block, June 11. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 6700 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Old Stagecoach Rd., 13000 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

South Laurel Dr., 11700 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Snowden Loop., 8400 block, June 10.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Livingston Rd., 11900 block, June 8.

Livingston Rd., 11900 block, June 10.

BREAK-IN

L’Enfant Dr., 13200 block, June 10. Vacant residential.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULTS

Greenbelt Rd., 6200 block, June 10.

Hanover Dr., 7200 block, June 5.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breezewood Dr., 6100 block, June 8.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, June 8.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, June 6.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, June 8.

Edmonston Ct. and Edmonston Rd., June 9.

Edmonston Rd., 8900 block, June 8.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8000 block, June 11.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 7. Shoplifting.

Mandan Rd., 7800 block, June 9.

Springhill Lane, 9100 block, June 6.

VEHICLE THEFT

Edmonston Rd., 9200 block, June 9.

VANDALISM

Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, June 6. Malicious destruction.

Westway, 100 block, June 8. Malicious destruction.

DEATH INVESTIGATION

Fayette Pl., Unit block, June 6. Death investigation.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULTS

America Blvd., 6500 block, May 20. Victim assaulted by male.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, May 21.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 4. Two unknown suspects assaulted two victims and stole a phone before fleeing.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 7. Unknown suspect on bike slapped victim in the face and fled.

Jamestown Rd., 6000 block, June 5. Suspect arrested for assaulting brothers during argument.

Oneida Pl., 3900 block, June 4. Victim sexually assaulted by unknown suspect.

WEAPON

Buchanan St., 3300 block, June 4. Suspected arrested for concealed weapon (knife)

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, June 3. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 24. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 26. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 3. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 4. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 6. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 6. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 8. Shoplifting.

Editors Park Dr., 6200 block, June 4. Two unknown suspects entered the victim’s garage, then fled.

Rhode Island Ave., 4800 block, June 6.

THEFTS

Nicholson St., 2800 block, June 5. From auto.

29th Ave., 5700 block, June 7. From auto.

42nd Ave., 6100 block, June 2. From auto.

VANDALISM

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, June 8. Property damage.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, May 17.

East-West Hwy., 3700 block, June 9.

29th Ave., 5700 block, June 5. Vandalism to auto.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

ROBBERY

Ashford Blvd., 8200 block, June 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, June 7.

Bowie Rd., 100 block, June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Haynes Rd., 15700 block, June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ninth St., 200 block, June 10. From building.

Phair Pl., 1000 block, June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

West St., 800 block, June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gorman Ave., 400 block, June 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.