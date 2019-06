Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

HOMICIDE

Patterson St., 6600 block, June 15.

ASSAULTS

Edmonston Rd., 4600 block, June 14.

Hospital Dr., 3000 block, June 16.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, June 18.

ROBBERIES

14th Ave., 8200 block, June 14.

65th Ave., 3500 block, June 18.

Annapolis Rd., 6400 block, June 14. Commercial.

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, June 20.

Chillum Rd., 2400 block, June 19. Commercial.

College Ave., 4500 block, June 16.

Edwards Way, 9200 block, June 20.

University Blvd., 1500 block, June 18. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

14th Pl., 5400 block, June 19.

52nd Ave., 2800 block, June 20.

56th Ave., 4900 block, June 16.

Annapolis Rd., 6300 block, June 18.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, June 16.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, June 20.

Chillum Rd., 1300 block, June 18.

Donovan Pl., 4900 block, June 17.

East-West Hwy., 2000 block, June 17.

Flintridge Dr., 5000 block, June 17.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, June 20.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, June 20.

University Blvd., 1800 block, June 20.

BREAK-IN

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, June 15. Commercial.

THEFTS

15th Ave., 8000 block, June 19. From auto.

49th Ave., 9200 block, June 16. From auto.

63rd Ave., 5800 block, June 15. From auto.

66th Ave., 4900 block, June 17. From auto.

Autoville Dr., 9000 block, June 16. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9300 block, June 18. From auto.

Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, June 15. From auto.

Erie St., 4800 block, June 18. From auto.

Erie St., 4900 block, June 16. From auto.

Greenlawn Dr., 400 block, June 15. From auto.

Langley Way, 1700 block, June 17. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 15. From auto.

Osborn Rd., 6100 block, June 18. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, June 16. From auto.

Tecumseh St., 4700 block, June 19. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

16th Ave., 5400 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Harkins Rd., 7700 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Higgins Way, 1000 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Keokee St., 1700 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Knollbrook Dr., 6400 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Kreeger Dr., 7900 block, June 19. Stolen vehicle.

Legation Rd., 1400 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Meadow Trail Lane, 3800 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Metzerott Rd., 2400 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Otis St., 6100 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Parker House Terr., 5600 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Thurman Ave., 800 block, June 19. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

61st Pl., 6200 block, June 16.

Sligo Pkwy., 6400 block, June 17.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Brown Station Rd., 5000 block, June 18. Weapon reported.

Dille Dr., 13400 block, June 17. Weapon reported.

ROBBERY

Largo Rd., 300 block, June 18.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birdie Lane, 10000 block, June 19.

Campus Way, 10000 block, June 15.

Caraway Ct., 1300 block, June 16.

Hall Rd., 15200 block, June 18.

Largo Center Dr., 800 block, June 18.

Plummers Promise Dr., 4200 block, June 20.

Queens Ct., 16000 block, June 18.

Shekhar Ct., 3200 block, June 14.

Shoppers Way, 800 block, June 20.

Watkins Park Dr., Unit block, June 20.

BREAK-INS

Cranston Ave., 500 block, June 17.

Hebron Lane, 13900 block, June 20. Residential.

Kings Tree Dr., 1200 block, June 17. Residential.

THEFTS

Campus Way, 2500 block, June 19. From auto.

Duchaine Dr., 5500 block, June 14. From auto.

Glenkirk Way, 9600 block, June 19. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, June 19. From auto.

Hanover Pkwy., 7000 block, June 14. From auto.

Hillmeade Station Dr., 12600 block, June 14. From auto.

Oxbridge Way, 9600 block, June 19. From auto.

Oxbridge Way, 9600 block, June 19. From auto.

Oxbridge Way, 9600 block, June 19. From auto.

Prince Pl., 10200 block, June 15. From auto.

Prince Pl., 10200 block, June 16. From auto.

Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 2700 block, June 19. From auto.

Roberts Prospect Dr., 5300 block, June 18. From auto.

Summit Cir., 9700 block, June 19. From auto.

Swiss Gap Rd., 100 block, June 15. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Central Ave., 13700 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Justina Ct., 9800 block, June 19. Stolen vehicle.

King Gregory Way, 13900 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Shoppers Way, 800 block, June 15.

Winter Park Ct., 3200 block, June 18.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Addison Rd. S., 100 block, June 14. Shooting reported.

Addison Rd. S., 1700 block, June 14. Weapon reported.

Belle Haven Dr., 1800 block, June 15.

Benning Rd., 1200 block, June 15. Weapon reported.

Normandy Rd., 7600 block, June 20.

ROBBERY

Walker Mill Rd., 6700 block, June 15.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Asheville Rd., 1400 block, June 20.

Balsamtree Dr., 800 block, June 15.

Cabin Branch Rd., 200 block, June 20.

Central Ave., 7400 block, June 20.

Donnell Dr., 3100 block, June 16.

Donnell Dr., 3300 block, June 20.

Donnell Dr., 3400 block, June 14.

Edgeworth Dr., 8700 block, June 18.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, June 14.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1400 block, June 20.

Landover Rd., 7300 block, June 20.

Pacific Ave., 1400 block, June 17.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1600 block, June 15.

Silver Hill Rd., 4900 block, June 19.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 19.

Sunset Lane, 2900 block, June 15.

BREAK-INS

Kelner Dr., 2700 block, June 19.

Southern Ave., 4400 block, June 14. Residential.

THEFTS

Boones Hill Rd., 1200 block, June 17. From auto.

Bromley Ave., 4600 block, June 15. From auto.

Crestwick Pl., 2700 block, June 19. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, June 20. From auto.

Forest Run Dr., 2800 block, June 17. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, June 15. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, June 18. From auto.

Ivy Club Lane, 1100 block, June 14. From auto.

Limerick Way, 500 block, June 19. From auto.

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, June 18. From auto.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, June 14. From auto.

Perez Ct., 3100 block, June 14. From auto.

Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, June 15. From auto.

Rochell Ave., 1900 block, June 18. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 5700 block, June 18. From auto.

Tailgate Terr., 500 block, June 19. From auto.

Warfield Dr., 400 block, June 15. From auto.

Warfield Dr., 400 block, June 20. From auto.

Wilberforce Ct., 1100 block, June 18. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Billings Ave., 1600 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Boones Hill Rd., 1200 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 2300 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

Donnell Dr., 3100 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Parkland Ct., 6000 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Parkway Terrace Dr., 3500 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Yolanda Ave., 200 block, June 19. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Karen Blvd., 1300 block, June 14.

Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, June 16.

Warfield Dr., 400 block, June 18.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Southern Ave., 2600 block, June 18.

Terrace Dr., 3500 block, June 14.

ROBBERIES

Anvil Lane, 2200 block, June 16.

Irvington St., 700 block, June 16. Residential.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, June 18.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

32nd Ave., 3500 block, June 14.

Afton St., 2500 block, June 20.

Clipper Way, 6400 block, June 20.

Indian Head Hwy., 5000 block, June 18.

Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, June 18.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, June 18.

Silver Hill Rd., 4300 block, June 20.

Southern Ave., 900 block, June 14.

Stag Way, 1000 block, June 15.

BREAK-INS

Allentown Rd., 7000 block, June 16. Commercial.

Boulder Dr., 5100 block, June 17. Residential.

Branchview Dr., 8800 block, June 20. Residential.

Bushey Dr., 6400 block, June 15.

THEFTS

Belfast Dr., 1900 block, June 17. From auto.

Cricklewood Dr., 2800 block, June 17. From auto.

Fisher Rd., 5900 block, June 15. From auto.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, June 18. From auto.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, June 15. From auto.

Leon St., 5600 block, June 19. From auto.

Livingston Terr., 5500 block, June 16. From auto.

Lujean Lane, 4500 block, June 19. From auto.

MGM National Ave., 100 block, June 14. From auto.

Nancy Lane, 8800 block, June 17. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 900 block, June 15. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 900 block, June 20. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 1800 block, June 18. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 3900 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Auth Way, 5000 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

Tucker Rd., 2300 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Cady Dr., 700 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Eaglewing Lane, 6600 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Glassmanor Dr., 4900 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Livingston Rd., 6400 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Livingston Terr., 5500 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Palmer Rd., 1200 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Moritz Dr., 5900 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 4200 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Targon Ct., 6200 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Woodland Ct., 5400 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

28th Ave., 4200 block, June 20.

Calais Ct., 1700 block, June 20.

Capri Dr., 2900 block, June 19.

Temple Hill Rd., 5200 block, June 19.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULT

Crain Hwy. SE, 7000 block, June 16.

ROBBERY

Allentown Rd., 7000 block, June 18.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allentown Way, 5800 block, June 19.

Branch Ave., 8800 block, June 19.

Crain Hwy. SE, 7600 block, June 15.

Old Branch Ave., 6400 block, June 15.

Williamsburg Dr., 9900 block, June 14.

Woodyard Rd., 8800 block, June 19.

THEFTS

Brandywine Rd., 11500 block, June 20. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, June 14. From auto.

Tippett Rd., 10400 block, June 15. From auto.

West Boniwood Turn, 5200 block, June 17. From auto.

Wrensong Lane, 10400 block, June 17. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bernard Dr., 8100 block, June 19. Stolen vehicle.

Buttercup Lane, 6200 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 9200 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

Town Center Way, 12700 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Buttercup Lane, 6300 block, June 20.

Westover Ct., 12600 block, June 20.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ASSAULTS

Beltsville Dr., 11900 block, June 15.

Edinburgh Lane, 13300 block, June 17.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, June 19.

Van Dusen Rd., 7300 block, June 15.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 11000 block, June 20.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13600 block, June 14.

Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, June 14.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, June 14. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, June 20. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 11700 block, June 20. From auto.

Bowie Rd., 14700 block, June 17. From auto.

Cherry Hill Ct., 3400 block, June 18. From auto.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, June 17. From auto.

Edinburgh Lane, 13300 block, June 15. From auto.

Malcolm Dr., 16100 block, June 20. From auto.

Mews Ct., 15600 block, June 15. From auto.

Mews Ct., 15600 block, June 18. From auto.

Olympia Ave., 4700 block, June 20. From auto.

South Laurel Dr., 11700 block, June 18. From auto.

Tonquil St., 4500 block, June 16. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Twinlakes Dr., 11900 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

Evans Trail, 11200 block, June 19. Stolen vehicle.

Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Baltimore Ave., 11900 block, June 17.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad Creek Dr., 500 block, June 18.

Livingston Rd., 11900 block, June 15.

THEFTS

Calvert Manor Ct., 9500 block, June 20. From auto.

Riverview Rd., 10700 block, June 18. From auto.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULT

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, June 13.

ROBBERY

Cherrywood Ct., 6000 block, June 18. Armed robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bird Lane and Mandan Rd., June 14.

Crescent Rd., Unit block, June 13.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, June 17. Trespassing.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, June 18. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 14. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 14. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 17. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, June 16. Shoplifting.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, June 18.

Ivy Lane, 6400 block, June 18.

Lake Park Dr., 6700 block, June 19.

Lakecrest Dr., 7800 block, June 13.

Ridge Rd., Unit block, June 19.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hanover Pkwy., 7800 block, June 15.

VANDALISM

Capitol Dr., 6500 block, June 15. Malicious destruction.

Lakecrest Dr., 7700 block, June 17. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULTS

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 15. Victims were assaulted in Target by unknown suspects.

Hamilton St., 2900 block, June 16. During a dispute, subject was struck with a bottle.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5400 block, June 16. Male shot with BB gun while walking.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 12. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 15. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 16. Shoplifting.

40th Ave., 5400 block, June 17. Burglary.

THEFTS

America Blvd., 6500 block, June 6. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, June 10. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, June 10. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, June 10. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, June 10. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, June 10. From auto.

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, June 11. From auto.

Buchanan St., 4500 block, June 11. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 11. From auto.

VANDALISM

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, June 10. Vandalism to auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 7.

Hamilton St., 3000 block, June 11. Vandalism to auto.

Hamilton St., 3900 block, June 9. Vandalism to auto.

Hamilton St., 4000 block, June 11.

44th Ave., 5500 block, June 12.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

B St., 100 block, June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, June 13.

Bowie Rd., 100 block, June 14.

Braygreen Rd., 7900 block, June 18.

Fairlawn Ave., 900 block, June 13.

Fairlawn Ave., 1000 block, June 18.

Fifth St., 800 block, June 18.

Grace Way, 300 block, June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Park Ave., 600 block, June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Patuxent Rd., 200 block, June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Laurel Pl., 14600 block, June 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.