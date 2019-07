Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

50th Ave., 2500 block, June 22.

Chillum Rd., 1500 block, June 26.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, June 26.

ROBBERIES

Cherokee St., 2400 block, June 23.

Chillum Rd., 1300 block, June 25.

Merrimac Dr., 1400 block, June 27.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 23.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, June 21.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

67th Pl., 6000 block, June 27.

Baltimore Ave., 10000 block, June 25.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 24.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2600 block, June 26.

Quincy St., 5300 block, June 27.

Riggs Rd., 6400 block, June 27.

Sargent Rd., 5600 block, June 22.

Toledo Terr., 3300 block, June 24.

BREAK-INS

Auburn Ave., 6500 block, June 26. Residential.

Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, June 26. Residential.

Chillum Rd., 2300 block, June 25. Commercial.

Garrison Rd., 7400 block, June 27. Residential.

Hannon St., 1700 block, June 23. Residential.

THEFTS

Ninth Ave., 6400 block, June 26. From auto.

19th Ave., 9300 block, June 25. From auto.

51st Pl., 9000 block, June 24. From auto.

Amherst Rd., 2100 block, June 27. From auto.

Auburn Ave., 6300 block, June 25. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, June 25. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9300 block, June 24. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9600 block, June 22. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9600 block, June 25. From auto.

Cathedral Ave., 6700 block, June 25. From auto.

Charleston Pl., 2100 block, June 27. From auto.

Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, June 21. From auto.

Dean Dr., 3600 block, June 23. From auto.

Eastern Ave., 5900 block, June 21. From auto.

Emerson Rd., 7700 block, June 22. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 6700 block, June 26. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7400 block, June 22. From auto.

Sargent Rd., 6000 block, June 21. From auto.

Thurman Ave., 800 block, June 21. From auto.

Trexler Rd., 6800 block, June 25. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

15th Ave., 8000 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.

15th Ave., 8100 block, June 21. Stolen vehicle.

15th Ave., 8100 block, June 24. Stolen vehicle.

Berkshire Dr., 800 block, June 22. Stolen vehicle.

Dean Dr., 3500 block, June 24. Stolen vehicle.

Lawrence Pl., 5100 block, June 27. Stolen vehicle.

Milestone Way, 9600 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.

Quincy Pl., 5300 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, June 21. Stolen vehicle.

Southern Ave., 2400 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.

University Blvd., 2200 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Chillum Rd., 2400 block, June 26.

Cypress Creek Dr., 5600 block, June 27.

New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, June 26.

University Blvd., 1400 block, June 24.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Fourth St., 9300 block, June 22. Weapon reported.

Campus Way S., 10600 block, June 25.

Central Ave., 13700 block, June 23.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 700 block, June 21.

Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, June 23.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10200 block, June 27.

Symondsbury Way, 15500 block, June 25.

ROBBERY

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, June 26.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bishopmill Dr., 4400 block, June 25.

Chrysler Dr., 15400 block, June 23.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 500 block, June 24.

Lake Glen Dr., 7600 block, June 27.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, June 21.

Largo Center Dr., 900 block, June 25.

Shoppers Way, 1000 block, June 23.

Sutton Lane, 12100 block, June 27.

BREAK-INS

Crutchfield Ave., 13200 block, June 26. Residential.

Elon Dr., 10900 block, June 23. Residential.

Franklin Ave., 9600 block, June 26. Residential.

Lanham Severn Rd., 11600 block, June 21. Residential.

Main St., 6100 block, June 26. Residential.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10100 block, June 24.

Trafton Dr., 10800 block, June 25. Residential.

THEFTS

2nd St., 9000 block, June 24. From auto.

Basil Ct., 9100 block, June 22. From auto.

Brightlea Dr., 6200 block, June 24. From auto.

Campus Way S., 10100 block, June 22. From auto.

Fruitwood Dr., 10900 block, June 24. From auto.

Glenn Dale Rd., 4200 block, June 22. From auto.

Hardwood Dr., 6300 block, June 24. From auto.

Joyceton Terr., 100 block, June 23. From auto.

Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, June 23. From auto.

Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, June 22. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Annapolis Rd., 8800 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 9800 block, June 22. Stolen vehicle.

Saddle River Dr., 4300 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.

Woodstream Terr., 6900 block, June 23. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Marlboro Pike, 15400 block, June 24.

Nicol Cir., 2300 block, June 24.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Parkway Terrace Dr., 3400 block, June 24.

Parkway Terrace Dr., 3500 block, June 22.

Silver Hill Rd., 5200 block, June 24.

ROBBERIES

Donnell Dr., 3100 block, June 24. Commercial.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1800 block, June 23.

West Forest Rd., 6700 block, June 23.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Central Ave., 7400 block, June 22.

Crown St., 5900 block, June 24.

Dewitt Ave., 1800 block, June 25.

Donnell Dr., 3300 block, June 24.

Rainbird Ct., 3000 block, June 21.

Silver Hill Rd., 4500 block, June 24.

Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, June 22.

Timbercrest Dr., 2600 block, June 21.

Walker Mill Rd., 8900 block, June 27.

BREAK-INS

Bradmoore Dr., 1700 block, June 27.

Flag Harbor Dr., 7200 block, June 27.

THEFTS

Brooke Rd., 1200 block, June 25. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 1900 block, June 26. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3300 block, June 25. From auto.

Donnell Pl., 7200 block, June 24. From auto.

Edgeworth Dr., 8500 block, June 24. From auto.

Gaylord Dr., 2000 block, June 21. From auto.

Gaylord Dr., 2200 block, June 21. From auto.

Greenleaf Rd., 7500 block, June 27. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, June 21. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, June 26. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 6300 block, June 24. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, June 25. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, June 26. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 26. From auto.

Pearl Dr., 3500 block, June 24. From auto.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, June 21. From auto.

Seton Way, 2200 block, June 22. From auto.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, June 22. From auto.

Tayside Way, 300 block, June 25. From auto.

Walbridge St., 6100 block, June 24. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Addison Rd., 1800 block, June 23. Stolen vehicle.

Darel Dr., 2500 block, June 21. Stolen vehicle.

East Lombard St., 7100 block, June 23. Stolen vehicle.

Fernham Lane, 8000 block, June 27. Stolen vehicle.

Kingswood Dr., 3600 block, June 22. Stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Rd., 6500 block, June 21. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Cedarwood Ct., 1800 block, June 24.

Seat Pleasant Dr., 6900 block, June 25.

Shady Glen Terr., 7400 block, June 26.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, June 27. Shooting reported.

Indian Head Hwy., 8300 block, June 21.

Marcy Ave., 800 block, June 23.

Old Branch Ave., 6100 block, June 22. Weapon reported.

ROBBERY

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, June 25.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Afton St., 2700 block, June 27.

Iverson St., 2300 block, June 25.

Livingston Rd., 6100 block, June 25.

Livingston Rd., 6200 block, June 21.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, June 22.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, June 26.

Summertime Dr., 4700 block, June 27.

BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 3100 block, June 24. Commercial.

Crawford St., 800 block, June 22. Residential.

Fenwood Ave., 1500 block, June 24. Vacant residential.

Fort Foote Rd., 8700 block, June 21. Residential.

Henderson Rd., 5000 block, June 26. Residential.

Jaywick Ave., 7900 block, June 22. Residential.

Livingston Rd., 6100 block, June 27. Commercial.

Maxwell Dr., 6300 block, June 21. Residential.

Naylor Rd., 3200 block, June 25. Commercial.

Wilkinson Dr., 3700 block, June 22.

THEFTS

Alice Ave., 2100 block, June 26. From auto.

Auth Rd., 5400 block, June 26. From auto.

Bellbrook Ct., 3100 block, June 21. From auto.

Curtis Dr., 3200 block, June 26. From auto.

Den Meade Ave., 8000 block, June 26. From auto.

Eaglewing Lane, 6600 block, June 23. From auto.

Marcy Ave., 1000 block, June 26. From auto.

Midtown Sq., 4300 block, June 21. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 24. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 1100 block, June 21. From auto.

Southern Ave., 2500 block, June 27. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 6400 block, June 23. From auto.

Telfair Blvd., 4300 block, June 21. From auto.

Turner St., 8100 block, June 24. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 4200 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

Allentown Rd., 4700 block, June 23. Stolen vehicle.

Beech Rd., 5000 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.

Devonshire Dr., 1200 block, June 22. Stolen vehicle.

Fisher Rd., 5800 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.

Haras Pl., 5500 block, June 23. Stolen vehicle.

Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, June 22. Stolen vehicle.

Livingston Terr., 5600 block, June 21. Stolen vehicle.

Marcy Ave., 1000 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.

Piermont Dr., 2200 block, June 21. Stolen vehicle.

Wood Hollow Pl., 2700 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.

Wood Hollow Terr., 7200 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.

Woodland Blvd., 5300 block, June 22. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Dominion Dr., 7300 block, June 21.

Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, June 27.

Indian Head Hwy., 8300 block, June 25.

Livingston Rd., 6200 block, June 27.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6300 block, June 24.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULTS

Coventry Way, 6300 block, June 27.

Elmwood Dr., 12100 block, June 25.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 8400 block, June 21.

ROBBERY

Bailey Dr., 10600 block, June 23.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 21.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 23.

Dee Lane, 10500 block, June 26.

East Boniwood Turn, 5800 block, June 21.

Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, June 22.

BREAK-INS

Allentown Rd., 6400 block, June 27.

Hale Dr., 9500 block, June 25.

Plata St., 5700 block, June 27.

THEFTS

Brandywine Rd., 14100 block, June 24. From auto.

Chepstow Pl., 10400 block, June 23. From auto.

Johensu Dr., 6300 block, June 25. From auto.

Malcolm Rd., 7900 block, June 23. From auto.

Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 8100 block, June 23. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, June 24. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 7700 block, June 26. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Crain Hwy. SW, 7000 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.

Dixon Dr., 9000 block, June 22. Stolen vehicle.

Old Branch Ave., 8300 block, June 27. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Mayapple Ct., 7900 block, June 27.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Pl., 13300 block, June 27.

Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, June 23.

Mistletoe Spring Rd., 13000 block, June 24.

Virginia Manor Rd., 6700 block, June 26.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 11800 block, June 26. From auto.

Castleleigh Rd., 3400 block, June 21. From auto.

Manheim Ave., 4900 block, June 27. From auto.

McCahill Terr., 6700 block, June 24. From auto.

River Creek Terr., 4700 block, June 25. From auto.

South Laurel Dr., 11700 block, June 21. From auto.

Twinlakes Dr., 11900 block, June 21. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cedar Lane, 11200 block, June 21. Stolen vehicle.

Floral Dr., 10300 block, June 24. Stolen vehicle.

Lincoln Ave., 4900 block, June 23. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Bonnett Lane, 14300 block, June 23.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Farmington Rd. W., Unit block, June 25.

BREAK-IN

Livingston Rd., 11800 block, June 21. Commercial.

THEFTS

Dale Lane, 1900 block, June 27. From auto.

Tall Timber Ct., 1900 block, June 23. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baron Ct., 300 block, June 23. Stolen vehicle.

Hardy Tavern Dr., 14300 block, June 23. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Stony Hill Ct., 200 block, June 23.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULTS

Breezewood Dr., 6100 block, June 22.

Capitol Dr., 6400 block, June 23.

Centerway Rd., 100 block, June 21.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, June 26.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, June 22.

Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, June 25.

Edmonston Rd., 9200 block, June 25.

Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, June 19.

Golden Triangle Dr., 6300 block, June 21.

Greenbelt Rd., 5900 block, June 20.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, June 20.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, June 21.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, June 21.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 20.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 23. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 25. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, June 25.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, June 23.

Greenbelt Rd., 7600 block, June 23.

Ivy Lane, 6400 block, June 24.

Ridge Rd., Unit block, June 20.

VEHICLE THEFT

Mandan Rd., 7900 block, June 25.

VANDALISM

Bird Lane, 8100 block, June 24. Malicious destruction.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, June 26. Malicious destruction.

Crescent Rd., Unit block, June 21. Malicious destruction.

Springhill Terr., 6100 block, June 24. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ROBBERIES

America Blvd., 6500 block, June 23. Robbery reported.

Lancer Dr., 3300 block, June 18. Carjacking.

Oliver St., 3500 block, June 17. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, June 17. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, June 20. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3400 block, June 21. Suspect found sleeping in vacant apartment.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 16. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 17. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 17. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 18. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 18. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 19. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 19. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 21. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 22. Shoplifting.

41st Pl., 4900 block, June 21. Burglary.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, June 20. From auto.

Toledo Terr., 3300 block, June 21. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 7. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 19. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 19. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 20. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ager Rd., 5700 block, June 23. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Jefferson St., 4300 block, June 21. Property damage.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 17.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

ROBBERY

Ashford Blvd., 8200 block, June 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, June 7.

Bowie Rd., 100 block, June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Haynes Rd., 15700 block, June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ninth St., 200 block, June 10. From building.

Phair Pl., 1000 block, June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

West St., 800 block, June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gorman Ave., 400 block, June 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.