Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

66th Ave., 5700 block, June 30.

Croton Pl., 5200 block, June 29.

Sheridan St., 2400 block, June 30. Weapon reported.

ROBBERIES

Keokee St., 1800 block, July 2.

Merrimac Dr., 1400 block, July 1.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, July 3.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, July 2. Commercial.

Riggs Rd., 8500 block, July 3.

University Blvd., 2300 block, June 28.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis Rd., 5400 block, June 28.

Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, July 1.

Baltimore Ave., 8300 block, June 28.

Baltimore Ave., 9600 block, June 28.

Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, June 30.

Mount Pisgah Lane, 1800 block, July 3.

Phelps Rd., 2200 block, July 4.

Randolph St., 6800 block, June 30.

University Blvd., 2300 block, July 4.

University Blvd., 2500 block, July 2.

BREAK-INS

74th Pl., 4200 block, July 2.

Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, July 2. Commercial.

Eldridge St., 6700 block, June 28.

Hanson Oaks Dr., 4000 block, June 29. Residential.

Marywood St., 7100 block, July 2. Residential.

Taylor St., 7400 block, July 3.

THEFTS

16th Ave., 5400 block, June 28. From auto.

16th Ave., 5700 block, June 28. From auto.

17th Ave., 7300 block, July 3. From auto.

18th Ave., 7900 block, June 28. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, July 4. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9500 block, July 1. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9600 block, July 2. From auto.

Edmonston Rd., 5000 block, July 4. From auto.

Emerson Rd., 7700 block, June 29. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 6900 block, July 1. From auto.

Greenlawn Dr., 500 block, July 4. From auto.

Harkins Rd., 7700 block, July 4. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 30. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, July 3. From auto.

Ray Rd., 1500 block, June 28. From auto.

University Blvd., 1800 block, July 3. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

15th Ave., 8100 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

Arbor St., 5900 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Monroe Pl., 5200 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Fairview Ave., 700 block, July 4.

Randolph St., 6800 block, June 30.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Daniel Sim Ct., 10900 block, June 30.

Dubarry Ave., 9500 block, July 2.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9800 block, June 28.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Ridge Dr., 10400 block, July 1.

Campus Way S., 10400 block, July 4.

Chrysler Dr., 15400 block, June 28.

Egyptian Dr., 1100 block, July 2.

Greenbelt Rd., 9800 block, July 4.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, July 2.

Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, July 2.

Lottsford Ct., 9600 block, June 28.

Shoppers Way, 1100 block, July 2.

Vista Pointe Dr., 9900 block, July 1.

Watkins Park Dr., 600 block, June 28.

BREAK-INS

Annapolis Rd., 9200 block, June 29. Residential.

Largo Rd., 1100 block, July 3. School.

THEFTS

Fourth St., 9200 block, July 1. From auto.

91st Ave., 4000 block, July 4. From auto.

Asquith Ct., 3800 block, July 1. From auto.

Goodloes Promise Dr., 12700 block, June 28. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, June 29. From auto.

Humberside Way, 15600 block, July 3. From auto.

Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, July 2. From auto.

Normal School Rd., 9000 block, July 2. From auto.

Post Oak Dr., 1500 block, June 29. From auto.

Sperry Stream Way, 11300 block, July 1. From auto.

Spring Ave., 8800 block, July 1. From auto.

Summit Cir., 9700 block, July 2. From auto.

Wood Branch Ct., 1000 block, July 2. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chrysler Dr., 15400 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

Dunkirk Dr., 12800 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Harry S. Truman Dr., Unit block, July 4. Stolen vehicle.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 9800 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 9800 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

Palamar Terr., 7000 block, July 4. Stolen vehicle.

Rhett Ct., 12800 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Michaels Dr., 800 block, June 28. Stolen vehicle.

Westphalia Rd., 10000 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5600 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

Wyatt Dr., 9300 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, July 1.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Barlowe Rd., 7800 block, July 4.

Brightseat Rd., 300 block, July 4.

Coolidge St., 5800 block, July 3.

Hubbard Rd., 3500 block, June 28.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 7200 block, June 27.

Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, June 30.

ROBBERIES

Boones Lane, 2900 block, July 4. Commercial.

Doewood Lane, 1400 block, July 2. Vehicle.

Fable St., 5000 block, June 28.

Heath St., 4600 block, June 29. Vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 5200 block, July 4.

Suitland Rd., 4600 block, July 4.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

75th Ave., 3200 block, June 28.

Dillon Ct., 1300 block, June 30.

Flagstaff St., 6600 block, June 28.

Landover Rd., 7300 block, July 4.

Landover Rd., 7600 block, June 30.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1600 block, June 30.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, July 1.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, July 3.

BREAK-INS

Cindy Lane, Unit block, July 3. Residential.

Lacona St., 6500 block, June 30. Residential.

Lamar Ave., 4600 block, July 3.

Nalley Rd., 1100 block, June 28. Residential.

Overdale Pl., 2700 block, June 29. Residential.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, July 3. Commercial.

Westhampton Ave., 100 block, June 28. Commercial.

THEFTS

Chapparal Dr., 7100 block, June 29. From auto.

Cross St., 7300 block, July 1. From auto.

Halsted Ave., 6200 block, June 28. From auto.

Jordan Park Blvd., 7800 block, July 3. From auto.

Reading Terr., 600 block, July 3. From auto.

Rugged Lane, 5600 block, July 2. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 4900 block, July 2. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 30. From auto.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, July 1. From auto.

Suiter Way, 7900 block, July 3. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4200 block, June 30. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4200 block, July 1. From auto.

Warfield Dr., 400 block, July 2. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Addison Rd., 4800 block, June 28. Stolen vehicle.

Lubbock Rd., 5400 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Nimitz Dr., 7200 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 4600 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, July 4. Stolen vehicle.

Suitland Rd., 4100 block, July 4. Stolen vehicle.

Walker Mill Rd., 7400 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

West Forest Rd., 6500 block, July 4. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Donnell Pl., 7200 block, June 30.

Kolb St., 6200 block, July 4.

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, June 30.

Suitland Rd., 4200 block, July 4.

Surrey Square Lane, 6200 block, June 30.

Wood Creek Dr., 3600 block, June 28.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Auth Way, 5000 block, July 2.

Marcy Ave., 1000 block, July 4. Weapon reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beech Pl., 5000 block, June 27.

Branch Ave., 3300 block, July 2.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, July 1.

Fountain Rd., 5800 block, July 4.

Galloway Dr., 5800 block, July 3.

Livingston Rd., 6100 block, July 1.

Livingston Rd., 7700 block, July 2.

National Plaza, 100 block, July 1.

Oxford Dr., 4300 block, July 1.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, June 28.

BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 4600 block, June 28. Commercial.

Indian Head Hwy., 8000 block, July 2. Commercial.

Oxon Hill Rd., 9200 block, July 2. Commercial.

Southview Dr., 1300 block, June 30. Residential.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, July 2. Residential.

THEFTS

32nd Ave., 3500 block, July 1. From auto.

Applegate Lane, 4300 block, July 3. From auto.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, July 1. From auto.

Brinkley Rd., 2600 block, July 2. From auto.

Huntley Square Dr., 3300 block, July 1. From auto.

Livingston Rd., 6400 block, July 2. From auto.

Old Soper Rd., 4700 block, July 2. From auto.

Old Soper Rd., 4700 block, July 4. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 900 block, July 3. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 4100 block, July 1. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, June 28. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, July 2. From auto.

Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, July 2. From auto.

Wheeler Rd., 5200 block, June 30. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Middleton Lane, 5700 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Oakwood St., 1900 block, June 28. Stolen vehicle.

Piermont Dr., 2200 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Moritz Dr., 5900 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

Southern Ave., 2600 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Southview Dr., 1400 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Camelot Way, 700 block, July 4.

Jaywick Ave., 7200 block, June 30.

Palmer Rd., 900 block, July 3.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crain Hwy. SE, 14000 block, July 2.

Crain Hwy. SE, 15900 block, July 3.

Sturdee Dr., 12500 block, July 2.

BREAK-INS

Mizar Dr., 10000 block, July 4.

Mount Calvert Rd., 15600 block, June 28.

Perth Lane, 8600 block, June 30. Residential.

THEFTS

Binghampton Pl., 8600 block, July 1. From auto.

Mezmer Lane, 7600 block, July 4. From auto.

Paragon Ct., 8500 block, July 4. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Carroll Way, 6800 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Cherry Tree Crossing Rd., 13700 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Leapley Rd., 6200 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Mount Calvert Rd., 15400 block, June 28. Stolen vehicle.

Oaklawn Rd., 4000 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

Spring St., 5700 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Wooden Bridge Lane, 10300 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Mizar Dr., 10000 block, July 4.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ASSAULT

Sweitzer Lane, 15100 block, June 29.

ROBBERY

Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, June 30. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 10500 block, June 29.

Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, July 4.

Cherry Lane, 9000 block, June 29.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13300 block, July 3.

BREAK-INS

Barnsley Ct., 8800 block, July 1. Residential.

Blackwood Rd., 4600 block, June 28.

THEFTS

North Lincoln Ave., 11800 block, June 28. From auto.

Vergie Ave., 4300 block, June 29. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Avebury Dr., 13600 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

Larchdale Rd., 13100 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

South Laurel Dr., 11700 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Baltimore Ave., 13900 block, June 30.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

ASSAULT

Thorne Dr., 10500 block, June 29.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Livingston Rd., 11400 block, June 29.

THEFTS

Battersea Lane, 200 block, July 3. From auto.

Kimberly Woods Ct., 300 block, June 29. From auto.

Neon Rd., 11500 block, July 1. From auto.

Parkton St., 12400 block, July 4. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Harrison Ave., 13300 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

Red Hill Ct., 11700 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULTS

Breezewood Terr., 9000 block, June 30.

Cherrywood Lane, 6100 block, June 30.

Mandan Rd. and Ora Glen Dr., July 1.

ROBBERY

Cherrywood Lane, 5900 block, June 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centerway Rd., 100 block, June 26. Shoplifting.

Edmonston Ct., 9100 block, July 3.

Edmonston Rd., 9200 block, June 26. Trespassing.

Greenbelt Metro Dr., 5700 block, July 2.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, June 27. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 27.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 27. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, June 29. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7600 block, July 2. Shoplifting.

Hanover Pkwy., 7500 block, June 27.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, July 2.

Ridge Rd., Unit block, July 2.

VEHICLE THEFT

Laurel Hill and Ridge roads, July 3.

VANDALISM

Breezewood Dr., 6100 block, June 30. Malicious destruction.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, June 28. Malicious destruction.

Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, July 1. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULTS

Ager and Queens Chapel roads, June 28.

America Blvd., 6500 block, June 29. Subject assaulted victim.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, June 28. Cutting.

Hamilton St., 3700 block, June 27.

ROBBERIES

Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, June 26.

Oliver St., 3500 block, June 26.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 23. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 28. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 28. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 29. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 29. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 29. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 29. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 30. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 30. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 30. Shoplifting.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 4600 block, June 24. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, June 28. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, June 28. From auto.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, June 28. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Oglethorpe St., 4200 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.

Rhode Island Ave., 4800 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.

31st Ave., 5900 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

East-West Hwy., 3400 block, June 23.

East-West Hwy., 3400 block, June 25.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armstrong Ct., 400 block, June 29. From building.

Braygreen Rd., 7900 block, June 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Ct., 15500 block, June 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Contee Rd., 7800 block, June 23.

Courtland Pl., 15000 block, June 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eighth St., 600 block, June 22.

Fort Meade Rd., 9700 block, June 28.

Fourth St., 100 block, June 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fourth St., 100 block, June 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery St., 700 block, June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery St., 1000 block, June 29.

Orchard Towne Ct., 100 block, June 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Park Hill Rd., 900 block, June 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Prince George St., 300 block, June 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sixth St., 100 block, June 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Main St., 700 block, June 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Morris Dr., 100 block, June 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.