Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

15th Ave., 8100 block, July 6.

Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, July 7.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, July 7.

Thurman Ave., 800 block, July 11. Weapon reported.

ROBBERIES

Annapolis Rd., 7600 block, July 11.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, July 6.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, July 9.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, July 10.

Valley Dr., 1200 block, July 9. Residential.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

54th Pl., 5000 block, July 6.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, July 8.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, July 11.

Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, July 5.

Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, July 9.

Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, July 9.

Berwyn House Rd., 4700 block, July 10.

Finns Lane, 7700 block, July 8.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, July 11.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, July 8.

New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, July 10.

BREAK-INS

Chillum Rd., 2400 block, July 5.

Ingraham St., 7500 block, July 8. Residential.

Jefferson St., 5900 block, July 7.

Twin Oak Dr., 1100 block, July 5. Residential.

THEFTS

18th Ave., 7400 block, July 8. From auto.

19th Ave., 5400 block, July 9. From auto.

64th Ave., 6100 block, July 8. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 5300 block, July 8. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 5400 block, July 11. From auto.

Cypress Creek Dr., 5700 block, July 11. From auto.

Garrison Rd., 7700 block, July 11. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, July 8. From auto.

Milestone Way, 9600 block, July 11. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, July 11. From auto.

Old Landover Rd., 6400 block, July 9. From auto.

Ray Rd., 1300 block, July 11. From auto.

Sargent Rd., 5600 block, July 5. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Balfour Dr., 6200 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, July 5. Stolen vehicle.

Cypress Creek Dr., 5700 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Hamilton St., 5400 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Lackawanna St., 2400 block, July 7. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

63rd Pl., 6400 block, July 5.

64th Ave., 5700 block, July 10.

Auburn Ave., 6600 block, July 8.

Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, July 5.

Garrison Rd., 7700 block, July 7.

Kenilworth Ave., 5200 block, July 8.

Kenilworth Ave., 6400 block, July 6.

Merrimac Dr., 1000 block, July 5.

Metzerott Rd., 3400 block, July 10.

University Blvd., 2200 block, July 6.

University Blvd., 2300 block, July 8.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Central Ave., 13700 block, July 6.

Kettering Cir., 11300 block, July 5. Weapon reported.

ROBBERY

Brown Station Rd., 5100 block, July 5. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apollo Dr., 9700 block, July 9.

Armaan Dr., 6000 block, July 10.

Bishops Content Rd., 11700 block, July 5.

Fairwood Pkwy., 12400 block, July 9.

Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, July 8.

Greenbelt Rd., 8800 block, July 10.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9300 block, July 10.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10200 block, July 6.

Penn Randall Pl., 7900 block, July 11.

Steeplechase Way, 100 block, July 7.

BREAK-INS

Governors Bridge Rd., 16600 block, July 10. Commercial.

Lake Arbor Way, 10200 block, July 9. Commercial.

Lake Forest Dr., 2400 block, July 10. Residential.

Woodberry St., 9300 block, July 6. Residential.

THEFTS

Central Ave., 13700 block, July 7. From auto.

Doubletree Lane, 9800 block, July 11. From auto.

Duvall St., 10600 block, July 9. From auto.

Governors Bridge Rd., 16700 block, July 7. From auto.

Keverton Dr., 13100 block, July 5. From auto.

Margary Timbers Ct., 2700 block, July 11. From auto.

Naval Ave., 6100 block, July 5. From auto.

Oxbridge Way, 9700 block, July 10. From auto.

Prospect Knolls Dr., 12600 block, July 11. From auto.

Prospect Knolls Dr., 12700 block, July 11. From auto.

Sutters Lane, 12900 block, July 11. From auto.

Vicar Woods Lane, 12900 block, July 11. From auto.

War Admiral Ct., 2900 block, July 11. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

S. Campus Way, 10100 block, July 6. Stolen vehicle.

Grand Blvd., 9400 block, July 8. Stolen vehicle.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 200 block, July 7. Stolen vehicle.

Kingstead Ct., 12500 block, July 8. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Deepwood Ct., 4600 block, July 5.

Central Ave., 12100 block, July 11.

La Dova Way, 3500 block, July 6.

Lanham Severn Rd., 11000 block, July 11.

Oxbridge Way, 9800 block, July 10.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULT

Vale Pl., Unit block, July 7.

ROBBERY

Swann Rd., 3400 block, July 6. Vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alaking Ct., 9100 block, July 5.

Central Ave., 7400 block, July 8.

Central Ave., 9100 block, July 8.

East Inwood St., 7000 block, July 11.

Emo St., 5100 block, July 9.

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, July 10.

Ronald Rd., 6600 block, July 8.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, July 10.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, July 6.

Springdale Ave., 3500 block, July 5.

Tweed Way, 500 block, July 9.

BREAK-INS

Goldleaf Ave., 600 block, July 7. Residential.

Hedgeleaf Ave., 600 block, July 5.

Hil Mar Dr., 6300 block, July 11. Residential.

Lakehurst Ave., 2600 block, July 7. Residential.

Lee Jay Dr., 5000 block, July 5. Residential.

Omaha St., 4600 block, July 8.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6400 block, July 8. Residential.

Silver Hill Rd., 5400 block, July 9. Commercial.

THEFTS

Boones Lane, 2900 block, July 6. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, July 8. From auto.

Burgundy St., 5900 block, July 10. From auto.

Central Ave., 8300 block, July 9. From auto.

Cryden Way, 8000 block, July 6. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, July 7. From auto.

Dunbar Ave., 8600 block, July 9. From auto.

Fable St., 4900 block, July 11. From auto.

Forest Run Dr., 3200 block, July 10. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, July 11. From auto.

Kent Town Pl., 2500 block, July 6. From auto.

Landover Rd., 8200 block, July 5. From auto.

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, July 10. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, July 8. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4200 block, July 11. From auto.

Yolanda Ave., 200 block, July 9. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Boones Hill Rd., 1200 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Dillon Ct., 1300 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

Duluth St., 6800 block, July 11. Stolen vehicle.

Edgeworth Dr., 9200 block, July 6. Stolen vehicle.

Hil Mar Cir., 6300 block, July 8. Stolen vehicle.

Nova Ave., 1100 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Torque St., 4200 block, July 11. Stolen vehicle.

Vermont Ave., 2300 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Doewood Lane, 1400 block, July 5.

Drum Ave., 900 block, July 11.

Hil Mar Dr., 6100 block, July 8.

Landover Rd., 7700 block, July 11.

Marlboro Pike, 7700 block, July 5.

Parkway Terrace Dr., 3500 block, July 10.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

28th Pkwy., 3600 block, July 6. Weapon reported.

Auth Way, 5000 block, July 5. Weapon reported.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, July 10.

Cady Dr., 700 block, July 8. Weapon reported.

Cady Dr., 700 block, July 8.

Northam Rd., 6500 block, July 9.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 3600 block, July 10.

Fisher Rd., 5900 block, July 5.

Livingston Rd., 6300 block, July 9.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, July 10.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, July 11.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, July 11.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, July 5.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, July 10.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, July 6.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, July 10.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, July 10.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, July 11.

Prince Georges Dr., 8000 block, July 11.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, July 9.

Waterfront St., 100 block, July 9.

BREAK-INS

28th Ave., 4200 block, July 11. Residential.

Alice Ave., 2100 block, July 9. Residential.

Beech Rd., 5300 block, July 10.

Broadview Rd., 1100 block, July 4. Residential.

Old Branch Ave., 6000 block, July 7.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, July 8. Commercial.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, July 10. Residential.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 5600 block, July 8. Commercial.

Southview Dr., 1300 block, July 11. Residential.

THEFTS

Audrey Lane, Unit block, July 10. From auto.

Belfast Dr., 2000 block, July 7. From auto.

Colony Rd., 1400 block, July 5. From auto.

Curtis Dr., 3300 block, July 10. From auto.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, July 8. From auto.

Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, July 5. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

28th Ave., 4200 block, July 6. Stolen vehicle.

Curtis Dr., 3300 block, July 6. Stolen vehicle.

Furness Ave., 6900 block, July 5. Stolen vehicle.

Lindsay Rd., 1000 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Marcy Ave., 1000 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Riverhaven Dr., 100 block, July 11. Stolen vehicle.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, July 8. Stolen vehicle.

Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, July 8. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Iverson St., 2300 block, July 11.

Lime St., 2700 block, July 10.

National Harbor Blvd., 700 block, July 11.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, July 8.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 8700 block, July 7.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, July 11.

Branch Ave., 12600 block, July 8.

Branch Ave., 12700 block, July 10.

Crain Hwy. SE, 15900 block, July 7.

Dandelion Lane, 9200 block, July 8.

Dorado Terr., 8000 block, July 11.

Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, July 6.

Wolverton Lane, 6200 block, July 10.

BREAK-INS

Crain Hwy. SE, 13400 block, July 5. Residential.

Grandhaven Ave., 8500 block, July 11. Residential.

THEFTS

Baskerville Pl., 8700 block, July 10. From auto.

Gwynndale Dr., 9500 block, July 8. From auto.

Megan Dr., 4900 block, July 9. From auto.

Piscataway Rd., 9800 block, July 6. From auto.

Plata St., 4900 block, July 9. From auto.

Woodyard Rd., 8800 block, July 10. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Groveton Dr., 6700 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Kirby Rd., 5800 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Trumbull Dr., 13000 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Warwick Dr., 7200 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Woodyard Rd., 8300 block, July 5. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Brooke Jane Dr., 5800 block, July 8.

Groveton Dr., 6700 block, July 8.

Oaklawn Rd., 3600 block, July 8.

Old Branch Ave., 7900 block, July 7.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ASSAULTS

Muirkirk Rd., 9500 block, July 10. Weapon reported.

Van Dusen Rd., 7300 block, July 11.

ROBBERY

Baltimore Ave., 11900 block, July 6.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, July 6.

Roby Ave., 11700 block, July 11.

BREAK-IN

Lakehouse Rd., 4000 block, July 11. Residential.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, July 8. From auto.

Bonnet Lane, 14400 block, July 9. From auto.

Mayfair Terr., 6900 block, July 11. From auto.

Old Gunpowder Rd., 12500 block, July 6. From auto.

Oregold Ct., 9200 block, July 11. From auto.

Sellman Rd., 3800 block, July 6. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Alloway Lane, 8000 block, July 5. Stolen vehicle.

Bonnet Lane, 14300 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Finsbury Ct., 13300 block, July 6.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 12600 block, July 6.

Old Stagecoach Rd., 13000 block, July 7.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allentown Rd., 9400 block, July 9.

Fort Washington Rd., 11100 block, July 6.

Livingston Rd., 11900 block, July 8.

Monroe Ave., 12800 block, July 7.

BREAK-IN

Kilburnie Cir., 12900 block, July 7. Residential.

THEFTS

Captains View Lane, 11100 block, July 6. From auto.

Hollydale Rd., 1800 block, July 7. From auto.

Tribonian Dr., 9800 block, July 7. From auto.

VANDALISM

Parkton St., 12500 block, July 7.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULTS

Breezewood Ct., 6200 block, July 6.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 4.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 8.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 8.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, July 10.

Centerway Rd., Unit block, July 6.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, July 6.

Edmonston Ct., 9100 block, July 5.

Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, July 8.

Golden Triangle Dr., 6300 block, July 7.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 4. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, July 7. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, July 7. Shoplifting.

Ridge Rd., 400 block, July 4.

Ridge Rd., 400 block, July 4.

Ridge Rd., 400 block, July 5.

Southway, Unit block, July 10.

Springhill Ct., 9100 block, July 9.

Springhill Terr., 6100 block, July 5.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, July 9.

VANDALISM

Centerway, 100 block, July 6. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULTS

America Blvd., 6400 block, July 2. Suspect assaulted employee of a restaurant in this area.

Hamilton St., 2900 block, July 4. Victim was assaulted during altercation.

Jefferson St., 4300 block, July 7. Suspect displayed knife and threatened the Victim.

42nd Ave., 5800 block, July 6. Subject arrested for domestic assault.

ROBBERIES

Hamilton St., 3000 block, July 1. Robbery reported.

Nicholson St., 2700 block, July 4. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hamilton St., 3000 block, July 5. Trespassing.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, June 30. Trespassing.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 1. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 2. Shoplifting.

THEFTS

Jefferson St., 4200 block, July 6. From auto.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, July 5. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 2. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 3. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 4. From auto.

31st Ave., 5900 block, July 4. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFT

29th Ave., 5700 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

42nd Ave., 6100 block, July 1. Vandalism to auto.

42nd Ave., 6100 block, July 1.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 14600 block, July 7. From building.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, July 6. From building.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, July 6.

Baltimore Ave., 14800 block, July 3. From building.

Fort Meade Rd., 200 block, July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fort Meade Rd., 9600 block, July 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Main St., 700 block, July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery St., 1100 block, July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Ave., 300 block, July 2.

Montrose Ave., 1000 block, July 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Van Dusen Rd., 7400 block, July 3.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bowie Rd., 100 block, July 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Domer Ave., 300 block, July 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Eighth St., 800 block, July 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Fifth St., 800 block, July 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.