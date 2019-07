Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

14th Ave., 8200 block, July 17.

15th Ave., 7900 block, July 13.

15th Ave., 8100 block, July 13.

Toledo Pl., 3200 block, July 16.

ROBBERIES

15th Ave., 8100 block, July 14.

55th Pl., 5400 block, July 15.

Kirston St., 2400 block, July 12.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

54th Pl., 5000 block, July 15.

Annapolis Rd., 6300 block, July 17.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, July 16.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, July 12.

Chillum Rd., 900 block, July 17.

Cypress Creek Dr., 5600 block, July 17.

Guilford Dr., 4200 block, July 15.

Queens Chapel Rd., 3100 block, July 15.

Riggs Rd., 5800 block, July 13.

BREAK-INS

16th Ave., 5400 block, July 15. Residential.

Amherst Rd., 1600 block, July 14.

Amherst Rd., 1900 block, July 13. Residential.

Annapolis Rd., 7900 block, July 16. Commercial.

Barton Rd., 7000 block, July 13. Residential.

Chillum Manor Rd., 1200 block, July 12. Residential.

Queens Chapel Rd., 3100 block, July 17. Commercial.

THEFTS

15th Ave., 5900 block, July 16. From auto.

22nd Ave., 4500 block, July 16. From auto.

47th Pl., 9800 block, July 14. From auto.

51st Pl., 2300 block, July 18. From auto.

51st Pl., 9000 block, July 13. From auto.

52nd Ave., 3300 block, July 15. From auto.

56th Pl., 4000 block, July 15. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 5400 block, July 14. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, July 15. From auto.

Blackfoot Rd., 4800 block, July 16. From auto.

Cherry Hill Rd., 9400 block, July 15. From auto.

Chestnut Ave., 6600 block, July 15. From auto.

Drexel St., 1800 block, July 14. From auto.

Frederick Rd., 7700 block, July 17. From auto.

Jefferson Ct., 7400 block, July 12. From auto.

Milestone Way, 9600 block, July 16. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 5800 block, July 13. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, July 15. From auto.

Russell Ave., 4800 block, July 17. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

56th Ave., 5600 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

Eldridge St., 6800 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

Emerson St., 7000 block, July 17. Stolen vehicle.

Greenvale Pkwy., 6900 block, July 17. Stolen vehicle.

Guilford Rd., 2200 block, July 14. Stolen vehicle.

Mount Pisgah Lane, 1800 block, July 18. Stolen vehicle.

University Blvd., 2300 block, July 14. Stolen vehicle.

University Blvd., 2400 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

62nd Pl., 6100 block, July 18.

66th Ave., 5800 block, July 12.

Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, July 16.

Dean Dr., 3500 block, July 12.

Fairview Ave., 600 block, July 17.

Old Landover Rd., 6500 block, July 16.

Ruatan St., 4900 block, July 16.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Canyonview Dr., 4100 block, July 17.

Maiden Dr., 11000 block, July 17.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis Rd., 13400 block, July 12.

Aynor Dr., 3800 block, July 15.

Campus Way S., 10400 block, July 17.

Campus Way S., 10400 block, July 17.

Campus Way S., 10500 block, July 13.

Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, July 12.

Hawaii Pl., 1300 block, July 15.

Isham Ct., Unit block, July 14.

King John Way, 4800 block, July 16.

Lake Largo Dr., 9100 block, July 12.

Largo Rd., 600 block, July 12.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10200 block, July 16.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10300 block, July 18.

Peppercorn Pl., 9400 block, July 18.

BREAK-INS

Largo Rd., 1700 block, July 18. Commercial.

Marlboro Pike, 15000 block, July 16. Commercial.

Meadowridge Lane, 10600 block, July 16. Residential.

Westerlo Ct., 13800 block, July 16.

THEFTS

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, July 15. From auto.

Balla Dr., 5600 block, July 18. From auto.

Burleigh St., 13300 block, July 12. From auto.

Fairwood Pkwy., 12500 block, July 16. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 8100 block, July 12. From auto.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 200 block, July 16. From auto.

Kedleston Rd., 11400 block, July 12. From auto.

Lake Shore Dr., 800 block, July 15. From auto.

Lake Shore Dr., 900 block, July 12. From auto.

Lincoln Ave., 5500 block, July 13. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clagett Landing Rd., 16700 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

Dolby Ave., 10000 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

Lottsford Ct., 9600 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

Ripplingbrook Ct., 3500 block, July 13. Stolen vehicle.

Town Center Cir., 8900 block, July 17. Stolen vehicle.

Westphalia Rd., 8400 block, July 18. Stolen vehicle.

Woodlawn Blvd., 10600 block, July 13. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Brightlea Dr., 6300 block, July 18.

Staton Dr., Unit block, July 14.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, July 13.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, July 12.

Marlboro Pike, 7600 block, July 14. Weapon reported.

Parkland Dr., 2700 block, July 16.

ROBBERIES

Addison Rd. S., 1800 block, July 16. Vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, July 12. Vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Central Ave., 7400 block, July 14.

Cryden Way, 8100 block, July 18.

Fable St., 5100 block, July 15.

Giddings Dr., 7200 block, July 13.

Greenleaf Rd., 7700 block, July 17.

Karen Blvd., 1300 block, July 16.

Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, July 15.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 7000 block, July 13.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 8600 block, July 17.

Mount Forest Terr., 7200 block, July 14.

Porter Ave., 2700 block, July 16.

Randall Rd., 3300 block, July 18.

Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, July 16.

Shady Glen Terr., 7300 block, July 13.

Sharma St., 900 block, July 18.

Valley Park Rd., 6800 block, July 13.

Woodsman Ct., 3700 block, July 16.

BREAK-INS

Elfin Ave., 1000 block, July 15.

Jordan Park Blvd., 8000 block, July 18. Residential.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, July 15. Vacant residential.

Swann Rd., 3200 block, July 15. Residential.

THEFTS

75th Ave., 3100 block, July 14. From auto.

Barlowe Rd., 7600 block, July 18. From auto.

Brightseat Rd., 1000 block, July 14. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 1900 block, July 16. From auto.

Burgundy St., 5800 block, July 15. From auto.

Cabin Branch Rd., 1500 block, July 12. From auto.

Central Ave., 7400 block, July 13. From auto.

County Rd., 2100 block, July 15. From auto.

Dynasty Dr., 3100 block, July 13. From auto.

Edgeworth Dr., 8600 block, July 16. From auto.

Girard St., 8600 block, July 12. From auto.

Glacier Ave., 800 block, July 15. From auto.

Gunther St., 4700 block, July 12. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, July 16. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, July 13. From auto.

Jansen Ave., 1000 block, July 15. From auto.

Penn Belt Pl., 3800 block, July 14. From auto.

Reicher St., 8700 block, July 12. From auto.

Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 1400 block, July 14. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4200 block, July 13. From auto.

Weber Dr., 2100 block, July 18. From auto.

Wilburn Dr., 6800 block, July 18. From auto.

Zelma Ave., 300 block, July 16. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

75th Ave., 3200 block, July 14. Stolen vehicle.

Addison Rd., 1800 block, July 17. Stolen vehicle.

Billings Ave., 1800 block, July 14. Stolen vehicle.

Boones Hill Rd., 1200 block, July 14. Stolen vehicle.

Hedgeleaf Ave., 600 block, July 13. Stolen vehicle.

Possum Ct., 400 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, July 17. Stolen vehicle.

Swan Terr., 7600 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Belgreen St., 5200 block, July 18.

Brightseat Rd., 1000 block, July 13.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, July 11.

Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, July 13.

Marlboro Pike, 7400 block, July 12.

Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, July 18.

Valley Park Rd., 6600 block, July 17.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULT

Afton St., 2700 block, July 12. Shooting reported.

ROBBERIES

Audrey Lane, Unit block, July 15. Commercial.

Haras Pl., 5200 block, July 15. Vehicle.

Livingston Terr., 5400 block, July 13.

Mercedes Blvd., 5000 block, July 13.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, July 18.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 3700 block, July 17.

Iverson St., 2300 block, July 12.

John Hanson Lane, 1900 block, July 18.

Kildare Ct., 6100 block, July 17.

Livingston Rd., 6100 block, July 13.

Midtown Sq., 4300 block, July 16.

Old Palmer Rd., 9100 block, July 12.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, July 12.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, July 18.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, July 13.

Palmer Rd., 900 block, July 16.

Southern Ave., 2600 block, July 13.

BREAK-INS

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, July 13. Residential.

Allentown Rd., 5600 block, July 18. Commercial.

Auth Way, 5900 block, July 15. Commercial.

Curtis Dr., 3200 block, July 15. Residential.

Murray Hill Dr., 8100 block, July 15.

Rena Rd., 4400 block, July 17. Residential.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4300 block, July 15. Commercial.

Stamp Rd., 4800 block, July 14. Commercial.

Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, July 15. Residential.

THEFTS

Bock Rd., 6800 block, July 13. From auto.

Boulder Dr., 5100 block, July 14. From auto.

Glassmanor Dr., 5100 block, July 12. From auto.

Helmont Dr., 5500 block, July 13. From auto.

Mystic Ave., 1900 block, July 18. From auto.

Newman Rd., 4800 block, July 16. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 1200 block, July 13. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 6700 block, July 17. From auto.

West Fort Foote Terr., 8700 block, July 16. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Branch Ave., 4100 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

Elwin Rd., 1100 block, July 13. Stolen vehicle.

Indian Head Hwy., 5400 block, July 17. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3700 block, July 17. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Moritz Dr., 5900 block, July 17. Stolen vehicle.

Southern Ave., 2900 block, July 13. Stolen vehicle.

Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, July 13. Stolen vehicle.

Wheeler Rd., 4500 block, July 13. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Deal Dr., 5200 block, July 13.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, July 13.

Marcy Ave., 1000 block, July 12.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ROBBERY

Branch Ave., 8800 block, July 16. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crain Hwy. SE, 14000 block, July 15.

Sturdee Dr., 12500 block, July 15.

Tippett Rd., 11200 block, July 13.

BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 12600 block, July 17. Commercial.

Old Branch Ave., 8700 block, July 12. Commercial.

THEFTS

Alan Dr., 5800 block, July 18. From auto.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, July 17. From auto.

Branch Ave., 8800 block, July 16. From auto.

Brooke Jane Dr., 6400 block, July 18. From auto.

Friendship Rd., 7100 block, July 15. From auto.

Legacy Ct., 10100 block, July 13. From auto.

Marlton Center Dr., 12700 block, July 18. From auto.

Weathervane Lane, 12000 block, July 16. From auto.

Woodyard Rd., 7700 block, July 18. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Cheltenham Ave., 9000 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Yochelson Pl., 6500 block, July 11.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ROBBERY

Twinlakes Dr., 11900 block, July 13.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sellman Rd., 4300 block, July 17.

THEFTS

Alloway Lane, 8000 block, July 12. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, July 18. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 13500 block, July 13. From auto.

Contee Rd., 8700 block, July 15. From auto.

Green Forest Dr., 10000 block, July 18. From auto.

Hawthorne Ct., 8800 block, July 18. From auto.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13300 block, July 12. From auto.

Old Gunpowder Rd., 12500 block, July 17. From auto.

VANDALISM

Beltsville Rd., 3100 block, July 12.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11300 block, July 12.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, July 12.

Cook Rd., 5000 block, July 14.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berwick Cir., 12800 block, July 15.

East Swan Creek Rd., 900 block, July 14.

Joseph Dr., 2500 block, July 15.

Livingston Rd., 15700 block, July 17.

Manning Rd. E., 400 block, July 15.

Piscataway Rd., 10900 block, July 13.

BREAK-IN

Saint Andrews Dr., 100 block, July 12. Residential.

THEFT

Accokeek Rd., 6100 block, July 14. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Nathan Ct., 12400 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

Thorne Dr., 10500 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULT

Edmonston Rd. and None, July 14.

ROBBERIES

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, July 11. Armed robbery.

Springhill Ct., 6200 block, July 10. Armed robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, July 14.

Breezewood Ct. and None, July 14.

Cherrywood Lane, 5700 block, July 16. Shoplifting.

Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, July 17.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 11. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, July 15. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, July 16. Shoplifting.

Greenway Center Dr., 7500 block, July 15.

Greenway Center Dr., 7500 block, July 16.

Hanover Pkwy. and None, July 14.

Ridge Rd., Unit block, July 13.

Ridge Rd., Unit block, July 16.

Spring Manor Dr., 7900 block, July 17.

Springhill Ct., 6200 block, July 10.

Springhill Dr., 6200 block, July 15.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Golden Triangle Dr., 6300 block, July 17.

Hanover Dr., 7300 block, July 12.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULT

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 7. Victim was spit on in the mall parking lot.

ROBBERIES

Queensbury Rd., 4300 block, July 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, July 12. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, July 2. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 2. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 13. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 13. Shoplifting.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, July 9. From auto.

Claymore Ave., 7100 block, July 14. From auto.

Hamilton St., 3400 block, July 12. From auto.

Journal St., 3600 block, July 12. From auto.

Oglethorpe St., 4200 block, July 12. From auto.

30th Ave., 5800 block, July 12. From auto.

VANDALISM

Gallatin St., 4300 block, July 8.

Madison St., 3900 block, July 13. Vandalism to auto.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Casulas Ct., 7200 block, July 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Courtland Pl., 15000 block, July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Courtland Pl., 15000 block, July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fifth St., 800 block, July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

First Baptist Lane, 15000 block, July 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fort Meade Rd., 9600 block, July 8.

Fourth St., 400 block, July 11.

Gorman Ave., 300 block, July 14.

Grace Way, 300 block, July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery St., 500 block, July 12.

Montgomery St., 500 block, July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Morris Dr., 100 block, July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Philip Ct., 14600 block, July 12.

Prince George St., 400 block, July 13.

Prince George St., 600 block, July 10.

Washington Blvd., 300 block, July 7.

Wilson St., 200 block, July 15.