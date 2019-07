Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

15th Ave., 8100 block, July 23.

Annapolis Rd., 7900 block, July 22.

Hamilton St., 5300 block, July 23.

New Hampshire Ave., 7800 block, July 20.

ROBBERY

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, July 18.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, July 25.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, July 20.

Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, July 19.

Baltimore Ave., 7200 block, July 25.

Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, July 20.

Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, July 19.

Chillum Rd., 1300 block, July 23.

Greenwich Wood Dr., 1800 block, July 24.

Lawrence Pl., 4900 block, July 23.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, July 25.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, July 19.

New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, July 22.

Riggs Rd., 6400 block, July 19.

Riggs Rd., 6400 block, July 24.

Sargent Rd., 5600 block, July 21.

Warner Ave., 4000 block, July 25.

BREAK-INS

66th Ave., 4800 block, July 22. Residential.

Annapolis Rd., 5400 block, July 23. Commercial.

Laverne Dr., 8500 block, July 22. Residential.

THEFTS

56th Pl., 5400 block, July 24. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, July 22. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, July 25. From auto.

Elson St., 1500 block, July 22. From auto.

Fordham St., 2000 block, July 20. From auto.

Gallatin St., 5500 block, July 22. From auto.

Greenspire Terr., 8200 block, July 20. From auto.

Kanawha St., 1400 block, July 19. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, July 25. From auto.

Redoak Dr., 1900 block, July 22. From auto.

Tuxedo Rd., 5500 block, July 25. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

16th Ave., 7200 block, July 22. Stolen vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 9400 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 10000 block, July 23. Stolen vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 10000 block, July 23. Stolen vehicle.

Emerson Rd., 7700 block, July 22. Stolen vehicle.

Harvard Rd., 4800 block, July 24. Stolen vehicle.

Higgins Way, 1000 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

Toledo Terr., 3400 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

University Blvd., 1400 block, July 21. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

14th Ave., 8200 block, July 20.

16th Ave., 5400 block, July 21.

54th Ave., 5100 block, July 23.

67th Ct., 6300 block, July 24.

Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, July 24.

Kreeger Dr., 7900 block, July 22.

Riggs Rd., 5800 block, July 22.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Faraway Ct., 700 block, July 19.

Heartland Ct., 1300 block, July 23.

Woodburn Ct., 8900 block, July 24.

ROBBERY

Sylvan Dr., 16600 block, July 18.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, July 20.

Bald Hill Rd., 9400 block, July 19.

Basil Ct., 9100 block, July 25.

Business Pkwy., 9900 block, July 23.

Campus Way S., 10400 block, July 23.

Campus Way S., 10400 block, July 23.

Cipriano Rd., 6600 block, July 22.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, July 19.

Harcourt Rd., 4800 block, July 23.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9000 block, July 21.

Lisborough Rd., 11800 block, July 21.

Teakwood Dr., 9700 block, July 25.

Westgate Rd., 5600 block, July 23.

BREAK-INS

Barker Pl., 5400 block, July 21. School.

Barker Pl., 5400 block, July 24. School.

Fairwood Pkwy., 12400 block, July 22. Commercial.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9500 block, July 22. Commercial.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 13900 block, July 21. Residential.

Whiteholm Dr., 12600 block, July 25.

THEFTS

Basil Ct., 9100 block, July 24. From auto.

Campus Way, 10100 block, July 19. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, July 22. From auto.

Governors Park Lane, 15500 block, July 19. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, July 20. From auto.

Joyceton Dr., 11200 block, July 22. From auto.

Lynns Retreat Dr., 5200 block, July 19. From auto.

Maries Retreat Dr., 5200 block, July 19. From auto.

Mercantile Lane, 1100 block, July 24. From auto.

Spriggs Request Way, 3300 block, July 23. From auto.

Stillwater Pl., 600 block, July 19. From auto.

Whistling Duck Dr., 2000 block, July 23. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brook Trail Ct., 16200 block, July 24. Stolen vehicle.

Dorsey Chapel Lane, 4900 block, July 20. Stolen vehicle.

Kettering Cir., 11300 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

Kitchener Ct., 10700 block, July 23. Stolen vehicle.

Prince Pl., 10100 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

Sholton St., 12700 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

Sunflower Cir., 3900 block, July 24. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Basil Ct., 9100 block, July 20.

Bluefield Rd., 9300 block, July 19.

Glenshire Dr., 10800 block, July 25.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Asset Dr., 6700 block, July 25. Weapon reported.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, July 25. Weapon reported.

Brooks Dr., 1900 block, July 24. Weapon reported.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, July 23.

Donnell Dr., 2900 block, July 23.

FedEx Way, 1600 block, July 23.

Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, July 24.

Prince Ranier Pl., 3200 block, July 23.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, July 22.

ROBBERIES

East Chesapeake St., 7000 block, July 23.

Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, July 20. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

75th Ave., 3300 block, July 22.

Alaking Ct., 9100 block, July 19.

Alaking Ct., 9100 block, July 20.

Alaking Ct., 9100 block, July 23.

Clovis Ave., 1200 block, July 23.

Donnell Dr., 3100 block, July 22.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, July 24.

Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, July 22.

Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, July 23.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1400 block, July 20.

Heath St., 4700 block, July 19.

Holly Berry Ct., 6800 block, July 22.

Landover Rd., 7700 block, July 21.

Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, July 25.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 8600 block, July 19.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 8600 block, July 25.

Migliori Ct., 7000 block, July 21.

Oxman Rd., 7600 block, July 19.

Porter Ave., 2400 block, July 24.

Ritchie Rd., 2300 block, July 22.

Rochell Ave., 1900 block, July 25.

Sheriff Rd., 5300 block, July 22.

Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, July 25.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, July 20.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, July 19.

Virginia Ave., 2400 block, July 19.

Walker Mill Rd., 6700 block, July 20.

Yellow Amber Ct., 7000 block, July 20.

BREAK-INS

Arcadia Ave., 1700 block, July 19.

Boones Hill Rd., 1200 block, July 24. Residential.

Brooks Dr., 2700 block, July 22. Residential.

Donnell Dr., 2900 block, July 23. Commercial.

Gaylord Dr., 2000 block, July 24. Residential.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, July 22. Commercial.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, July 20. Residential.

Porter Ave., 1800 block, July 25. Residential.

Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, July 19. Residential.

Silver Hill Rd., 5400 block, July 21. Commercial.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, July 20.

Walker Mill Rd., 6700 block, July 24. Commercial.

Walters Lane, 3300 block, July 23. Commercial.

THEFTS

Alton St., 4000 block, July 19. From auto.

Boones Hill Rd., 1200 block, July 19. From auto.

Brightseat Rd., 1000 block, July 24. From auto.

Brightseat Rd., 1600 block, July 24. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, July 21. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, July 23. From auto.

Corporate Dr., 8300 block, July 24. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, July 21. From auto.

Flagstaff St., 7200 block, July 24. From auto.

Forest Run Dr., 3200 block, July 22. From auto.

Glen Willow Dr., 1000 block, July 22. From auto.

Iago Ave., 1100 block, July 25. From auto.

Kaplan Ct., 700 block, July 19. From auto.

Karen Blvd., 1300 block, July 20. From auto.

Lee Jay Ct., 5000 block, July 25. From auto.

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, July 22. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, July 25. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, July 22. From auto.

Ronald Rd., 6600 block, July 21. From auto.

Suit Rd., 4100 block, July 20. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4200 block, July 25. From auto.

Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, July 19. From auto.

Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, July 24. From auto.

Swann Rd., 3700 block, July 19. From auto.

Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, July 20. From auto.

Walker Mill Rd., 8500 block, July 19. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

75th Ave., 3200 block, July 22. Stolen vehicle.

Belgreen St., 5200 block, July 23. Stolen vehicle.

Calder Dr., 7400 block, July 20. Stolen vehicle.

Crane Pl., 7400 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

East Marlboro Ave., 2000 block, July 20. Stolen vehicle.

Fairhill Dr., 2400 block, July 22. Stolen vehicle.

Flag Harbor Dr., 7100 block, July 23. Stolen vehicle.

Flag Harbor Dr., 7200 block, July 21. Stolen vehicle.

Jansen Ave., 1100 block, July 23. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 7500 block, July 22. Stolen vehicle.

North Addison Rd., 4300 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

Omaha St., 4600 block, July 20. Stolen vehicle.

Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 4800 block, July 22. Stolen vehicle.

Stoney Meadow Dr., 5500 block, July 24. Stolen vehicle.

Towne Square Blvd., 4700 block, July 21. Stolen vehicle.

Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, July 23. Stolen vehicle.

Walters Lane, 3200 block, July 24. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Benning Rd., 1200 block, July 23.

Boones Hill Rd., 1200 block, July 25.

Ingrid Pl., 7600 block, July 19.

Princess Grace Ct., 3400 block, July 21.

Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, July 20.

Spectator Ave., 500 block, July 20.

Suitland Rd., 4200 block, July 25.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Branch Ave., 4000 block, July 21.

Brinkley Rd., 3300 block, July 18. Shooting reported.

Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, July 21.

Fort Foote Rd., 9200 block, July 25.

Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, July 25.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, July 19. Shooting reported.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, July 20. Weapon reported.

Livingston Rd., 6100 block, July 23.

Maxwell Dr., 6200 block, July 19.

Maxwell Dr., 6300 block, July 22.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4900 block, July 22. Weapon reported.

ROBBERIES

Brinkley Rd., 3300 block, July 23.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, July 24.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8200 block, July 24.

Redford Dr., 1500 block, July 20.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audrey Lane, Unit block, July 20.

Belfast Dr., 2000 block, July 24.

Brinkley Rd., 3200 block, July 23.

Curtis Dr., 3300 block, July 23.

Livingston Rd., 6300 block, July 22.

Livingston Rd., 9500 block, July 19.

National Plaza, 100 block, July 24.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, July 23.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, July 22.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, July 20.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, July 20.

Prince Georges Dr., 8000 block, July 25.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 5400 block, July 23.

Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, July 22.

BREAK-INS

Allentown Rd., 6000 block, July 22.

Allentown Rd., 7600 block, July 24.

Caltor Lane, 9700 block, July 25. Residential.

Livingston Terr., 5300 block, July 24. Residential.

Saint Moritz Dr., 5900 block, July 24. Residential.

Southview Dr., 1500 block, July 23. Residential.

THEFTS

American Way, 200 block, July 19. From auto.

Auth Rd., 5000 block, July 23. From auto.

Barrymore Dr., 400 block, July 25. From auto.

Beech Pl., 5000 block, July 24. From auto.

Bella Vista Terr., 8500 block, July 25. From auto.

Branch Ave., 4100 block, July 24. From auto.

Brinkley Rd., 3200 block, July 22. From auto.

Colebrooke Dr., 2500 block, July 22. From auto.

Livingston Rd., 7500 block, July 24. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 5600 block, July 22. From auto.

Old Soper Rd., 4700 block, July 22. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 900 block, July 25. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 1000 block, July 25. From auto.

Winslow Rd., 400 block, July 25. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

27th Ave., 3400 block, July 20. Stolen vehicle.

Kernal Lane, 2900 block, July 23. Stolen vehicle.

Middleton Lane, 6300 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, July 24. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Alice Ave., 2100 block, July 22.

Livingston Rd., 7600 block, July 20.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bellefonte Lane, 8100 block, July 23.

Center Park Way, 12700 block, July 23.

Crain Hwy. SE, 16400 block, July 22.

Hummingbird Lane, 9800 block, July 24.

Old Branch Ave., 6400 block, July 23.

Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, July 22.

THEFTS

Beaver Knoll Dr., 10300 block, July 21. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 6700 block, July 21. From auto.

Quiet Brook Lane, 10000 block, July 23. From auto.

Waldran Ave., 6900 block, July 23. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Commerce Lane, 7500 block, July 24. Stolen vehicle.

Delano Rd., 8500 block, July 24. Stolen vehicle.

Denton Dr., 7900 block, July 22. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Lansing Dr., 5400 block, July 24.

Matapeake Business Dr., 7700 block, July 19.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, July 19.

Edinburgh Lane, 13300 block, July 19.

Garrett Ave., 5000 block, July 24.

Lakehouse Rd., 4000 block, July 23.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13600 block, July 20.

Piney Woods Pl., 7100 block, July 22.

Sweitzer Lane, 15100 block, July 19.

BREAK-INS

Barnet Lane, 13600 block, July 23. Residential.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 14300 block, July 24. Commercial.

THEFTS

Avebury Dr., 13600 block, July 21. From auto.

Bowie Rd., 14800 block, July 20. From auto.

Castleleigh Rd., 3300 block, July 21. From auto.

Church Field Lane, 8800 block, July 25. From auto.

Claxton Dr., 12900 block, July 25. From auto.

Gordon Ave., 12100 block, July 23. From auto.

Oxwell Lane, 8700 block, July 24. From auto.

Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, July 22. From auto.

Quimby Ave., 4600 block, July 19. From auto.

Willow St., 8200 block, July 24. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cherry Hill Rd., 11300 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

Lincoln Ave., 4600 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

ASSAULTS

Pine Tree Lane, 12800 block, July 20. Shooting reported.

Roland Lane, 10300 block, July 22.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Gardner Rd., 15400 block, July 24.

BREAK-INS

Glasgow Way, 13100 block, July 24. Residential.

Prestwick Dr., 12800 block, July 25. Residential.

THEFTS

Derbyshire Way, 15100 block, July 25. From auto.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15100 block, July 21. From auto.

Livingston Rd., 15700 block, July 23. From auto.

North Alleva Ct., 2000 block, July 21. From auto.

Old Drummer Boy Lane, 1300 block, July 19. From auto.

Piscataway Rd., 11200 block, July 24. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Langner Ct., 300 block, July 24. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Old Fort Rd., 11100 block, July 22.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULTS

Breezewood Dr., 6300 block, July 22.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, July 21.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 21.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 23.

Greenway Center Dr., 7400 block, July 22.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breezewood Dr., 6100 block, July 22.

Centerway Rd., 100 block, July 20.

Chartwell Pl. and Greenbrook Dr., July 22.

Cherrywood Lane, 5500 block, July 18.

Cherrywood Terr., 5800 block, July 22.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, July 18.

Edmonston Ct., 9100 block, July 22.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 19. Trespassing.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 22. Trespassing.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 22.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 22.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 24.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, July 24. Shoplifting.

Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, July 22.

Research Rd., Unit block, July 21.

Ridge Rd., 400 block, July 22.

Springhill Lane, 9100 block, July 22.

Springhill Lane, 9200 block, July 24.

Springhill Terr., 6100 block, July 19.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, July 22.

Lakeside Dr., 200 block, July 24.

Miner St., 8100 block, July 23.

VANDALISM

Cherrywood Lane and Greenbelt Rd., July 19. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULTS

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, July 19. Suspect pointed a gun at victim during altercation in garage.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, July 18. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, July 19. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 5. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 12. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 15. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 15. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 16. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 16. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy.., 3500 block, July 19. Shoplifting.

41st Ave., 6100 block, July 22. Trespassing.

THEFTS

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 15. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 20. From auto.

Gumwood Dr., 3200 block, July 16. From auto.

Rosemary Lane, 3300 block, July 14. From auto.

29th Ave., 5700 block, July 15. From auto.

31st Ave., 5800 block, July 15. From auto.

40th Ave., 5900 block, July 19. From auto.

VANDALISM

Hamilton St., 3900 block, July 15. Vandalism to auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 16. Vandalism to auto.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 700 block, July 23.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 15100 block, July 18. Burglary with forced entry.

Bowsprit Lane, 14300 block, July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Lane, 8300 block, July 19.

Dorset Rd., 15700 block, July 20. Burglary with forced entry.

Fourth St., 300 block, July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greenview Dr., 14400 block, July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Korba Pl., 14000 block, July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Ave., 900 block, July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Morris Dr., 100 block, July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mulberry St., 8300 block, July 22.

Tenth St., 1000 block, July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Vista Dr., 14000 block, July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 200 block, July 19. Burglary with forced entry.

Washington Blvd., 500 block, July 24. Burglary with forced entry.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Shannon Ave., 13900 block, July 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.