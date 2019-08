Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

14th Ave., 8000 block, Aug. 1.

65th Ave., 3600 block, July 31.

Allison St., 6900 block, July 31.

Balfour Dr., 6200 block, July 27. Weapon reported.

Chillum Rd., 900 block, Aug. 1.

Hospital Dr., 3000 block, July 30.

Quincy St., 5300 block, July 28.

ROBBERIES

14th Ave., 8300 block, July 28.

64th Ave., 3800 block, July 28.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, July 30. Commercial.

Autoville Dr., 9000 block, July 30.

Edmonston Rd., 5100 block, July 29.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, July 26.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

59th Ave., 5000 block, July 29.

Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, July 27.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, July 30.

Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, July 28.

Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, July 30.

Buchanan St., 6900 block, July 30.

Gallatin St., 5300 block, July 30.

Gallatin St., 5400 block, Aug. 1.

Hospital Dr., 3000 block, July 27.

Landover Rd., 5500 block, July 27.

Lawrence Pl., 5000 block, Aug. 1.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, July 29.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, July 27.

Powhatan Rd., 2000 block, July 27.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, Aug. 1.

University Blvd., 2400 block, July 27.

Upshur St., 7400 block, July 31.

BREAK-INS

59th Ave., 5100 block, July 31. Residential.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Aug. 1. Residential.

Otis St., 6100 block, July 28. Residential.

Quincy Pl., 5300 block, July 30. Residential.

Stockton Lane, 6600 block, July 27. Residential.

University Blvd., 2000 block, July 30. Commercial.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, July 26. From auto.

Chillum Rd., 1000 block, July 30. From auto.

Chillum Rd., 1500 block, July 27. From auto.

Cypress Creek Dr., 5600 block, July 27. From auto.

Drexel St., 1600 block, July 27. From auto.

Eutaw Pl., 5000 block, July 27. From auto.

Hannon St., 2200 block, July 30. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, July 30. From auto.

Ray Rd., 1500 block, July 30. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7400 block, July 28. From auto.

Sargent Rd., 5400 block, July 27. From auto.

University Blvd., 2000 block, July 28. From auto.

University Blvd., 2200 block, July 31. From auto.

Wake Forest Dr., 6900 block, July 26. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

57th Ave., 5600 block, July 31. Stolen vehicle.

Annapolis Rd., 5400 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Balfour Dr., 6100 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, Aug. 1. Stolen vehicle.

Edmonston Rd., 5000 block, July 31. Stolen vehicle.

Guilford Pl., 4600 block, July 28. Stolen vehicle.

Redoak Dr., 1900 block, July 31. Stolen vehicle.

Riverdale Rd., 7000 block, July 30. Stolen vehicle.

Southern Ave., 3900 block, Aug. 1. Stolen vehicle.

Westchester Park Dr., 6000 block, July 28. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

New Hampshire Ave., 8200 block, July 27.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, Aug. 1. Weapon reported.

Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 10000 block, July 30.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, July 29.

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, Aug. 1.

Apollo Dr., 9800 block, July 30.

Campus Way S., 10500 block, July 27.

Governors Bridge Rd., 16700 block, Aug. 1.

Greenbelt Rd., 8800 block, July 31.

Largo Rd., 300 block, July 29.

Largo Rd., 300 block, July 31.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10200 block, July 31.

BREAK-INS

Campus Way S., 10100 block, Aug. 1. Residential.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, July 27. Residential.

Joyceton Terr., Unit block, July 30. Residential.

THEFTS

Dubarry Ave., 9500 block, July 30. From auto.

Firethorn Ct., 100 block, July 31. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, July 29. From auto.

Grand Blvd., 9400 block, July 26. From auto.

Grand Blvd., 9400 block, July 27. From auto.

Grand Blvd., 9400 block, July 28. From auto.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 700 block, July 30. From auto.

Joyceton Dr., 11500 block, Aug. 1. From auto.

Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, July 29. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 8800 block, July 28. From auto.

Race Track Rd., 8900 block, July 29. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

96th Pl., 7000 block, July 31. Stolen vehicle.

Annapolis Rd., 9100 block, July 27. Stolen vehicle.

Central Ave., 13700 block, July 27. Stolen vehicle.

Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, July 30. Stolen vehicle.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 600 block, July 31. Stolen vehicle.

Oakwood Ave., 9600 block, July 27. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Fidgeway Lane, 300 block, July 30.

Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, July 31.

Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5600 block, July 29.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

82nd Ave., 3200 block, Aug. 1.

Marlboro Pike, 5300 block, Aug. 1.

Swann Rd., 3200 block, July 31. Weapon reported.

Walker Mill Rd., 6800 block, July 28. Weapon reported.

ROBBERIES

Beaver Heights Lane, 1400 block, July 30.

County Rd., 2000 block, July 30. Commercial.

Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, July 31.

Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, July 28.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Central Ave., 9000 block, Aug. 1.

Clark St., 3900 block, July 30.

Donnell Dr., 3200 block, July 31.

Gould Dr., 1500 block, Aug. 1.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1300 block, July 31.

Landover Rd., 7500 block, July 26.

Leroy Gorham Dr., 4700 block, July 26.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, July 29.

Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, July 31.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, July 29.

Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, July 29.

Walbridge St., 6100 block, July 30.

Walker Mill Rd., 6800 block, July 30.

BREAK-INS

Beaver Rd., 2300 block, July 31. Commercial.

Belgreen St., 5200 block, July 26. Residential.

Columbia Park Rd., 6300 block, July 28. Commercial.

Heath St., 4500 block, Aug. 1. Residential.

Marlboro Pike, 5800 block, July 26. Residential.

Marlboro Pike, 5800 block, July 29. Residential.

Silver Hill Rd., 4800 block, July 29. Commercial.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, July 29. Commercial.

THEFTS

Atlee Dr., 1100 block, July 30. From auto.

Balboa Ave., 1000 block, July 27. From auto.

Barkley Pl., 2300 block, Aug. 1. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, July 26. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, July 26. From auto.

Cabin Branch Dr., 1500 block, July 29. From auto.

Columbia Park Rd., 5700 block, July 29. From auto.

Dillon Ct., 1200 block, July 31. From auto.

Flag Harbor Dr., 7200 block, July 27. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, July 30. From auto.

Karen Blvd., 1300 block, July 30. From auto.

Lee Jay Ct., 5000 block, July 30. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, July 30. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, July 26. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, July 29. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, July 31. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5300 block, July 28. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, July 30. From auto.

Tanow Pl., 1800 block, July 31. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Addison Rd., 1700 block, July 28. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, July 28. Stolen vehicle.

Central Ave., 8600 block, July 30. Stolen vehicle.

Diamond Ct., 6900 block, July 31. Stolen vehicle.

Donnell Pl., 7300 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Greeley Pl., 2400 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Hastings Dr., 7000 block, July 29. Stolen vehicle.

Hawthorne St., 6400 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Kano St., 6000 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Kent Village Dr., 2300 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Pacific Ave., 1500 block, July 27. Stolen vehicle.

Parston Dr., 7900 block, July 29. Stolen vehicle.

Shady Glen Dr., 300 block, July 29. Stolen vehicle.

West Forest Rd., 6500 block, July 29. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Beaver Rd., 2000 block, July 28.

Brightseat Rd., 1500 block, July 29.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, July 26.

Carmel Dr., 8000 block, July 27.

Kenmoor Dr., 2500 block, July 29.

Nova Ave., 1800 block, Aug. 1.

Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, Aug. 1.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

HOMICIDE

21st Pl., 4000 block, July 28.

ASSAULTS

Bluffwood Lane, 8900 block, July 30.

Buckner Lane, 2600 block, July 28.

Fleet St., 100 block, July 27.

MGM National Ave., 100 block, July 26.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4600 block, Aug. 1.

ROBBERY

Temple Hill Rd., 6900 block, July 29.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allentown Rd., 4700 block, July 25.

Allentown Rd., 7000 block, July 31.

Branch Ave., 4400 block, July 31.

Corkran Lane, 5400 block, July 31.

Curtis Dr., 3400 block, July 31.

Dudley Ave., 6900 block, July 29.

Fisher Rd., 5900 block, July 26.

Gaither St., 2700 block, July 26.

Ladd Rd., 6000 block, July 30.

Livingston Rd., 6100 block, July 28.

Waterfront St., 100 block, July 28.

BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 3900 block, July 29. Commercial.

Iverson St., 2300 block, July 29. Commercial.

Livingston Rd., 6100 block, July 29. Commercial.

Livingston Rd., 6300 block, July 30. Commercial.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, Aug. 1. Residential.

THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, July 31. From auto.

Auth Rd., 6400 block, July 27. From auto.

Branch Ave., 3200 block, July 31. From auto.

Branch Ave., 4400 block, July 31. From auto.

Capri Dr., 2900 block, July 29. From auto.

Friar Rd., 9300 block, July 29. From auto.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, July 31. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, July 30. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 1. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, July 31. From auto.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, July 26. From auto.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3900 block, July 28. From auto.

Southern Ave., 2500 block, July 26. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

26th Ave., 3800 block, July 29. Stolen vehicle.

28th Ave., 4200 block, July 28. Stolen vehicle.

Beech Rd., 4400 block, Aug. 1. Stolen vehicle.

Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, July 27. Stolen vehicle.

Carson Ave., 600 block, July 29. Stolen vehicle.

Foster Pl., 2400 block, July 28. Stolen vehicle.

Indian Head Hwy., 8300 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Janet Lane, 6700 block, July 31. Stolen vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 3200 block, Aug. 1. Stolen vehicle.

Potomac Heights Dr., 1400 block, July 29. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4700 block, July 30. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

East Rosecroft Village Cir., 2400 block, July 26.

Kennebec St., 900 block, July 30.

Livingston Rd., 6200 block, July 29.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, July 30.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULT

Allentown Rd., 6200 block, July 28.

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 5700 block, July 30. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allentown Rd., 7000 block, July 27.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, July 29.

King Edward Ct., 10100 block, July 26.

Schultz Rd., 8200 block, July 29.

Woody Terr., 9000 block, July 31.

BREAK-INS

Allentown Rd., 7000 block, July 26. Commercial.

Bellefonte Lane, 8200 block, July 31.

THEFTS

Crain Hwy. SE, 5700 block, July 28. From auto.

Dragoo Pl., 10700 block, July 29. From auto.

Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, July 29. From auto.

Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, July 30. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 6300 block, July 26. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, July 30. From auto.

Temple Hill Rd., 7100 block, July 31. From auto.

Tinkers Creek Pl., 5100 block, July 31. From auto.

Woodstock Dr., 8900 block, July 26. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cardinal Flower Ct., 10300 block, July 27. Stolen vehicle.

Dower House Rd., 7100 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Groveton Dr., 6700 block, July 31. Stolen vehicle.

Poplar Hill Lane, 7700 block, Aug. 1. Stolen vehicle.

Rosaryville Rd., 8500 block, July 31. Stolen vehicle.

Surratts Manor Dr., 9200 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Tyrone Dr., 10900 block, July 31. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Kirby Rd., 5400 block, July 28.

McKinley St., 4900 block, Aug. 1.

Prince William Dr., 9600 block, July 26.

Tower Rd., 13600 block, July 31.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

HOMICIDE

South Laurel Dr., 11700 block, July 27.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, July 31.

Quimby Ave., 5000 block, July 31.

THEFTS

Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 6500 block, Aug. 1. From auto.

Green Ash Lane, 10800 block, July 26. From auto.

Hunting Lane, 8800 block, July 26. From auto.

Kenny Rd., 16100 block, July 30. From auto.

Larchdale Rd., 13100 block, Aug. 1. From auto.

Maryland Ave. E., 11300 block, July 27. From auto.

Mayfair Dr., 14400 block, Aug. 1. From auto.

Muirkirk Rd., 9700 block, Aug. 1. From auto.

Romlon St., 4400 block, July 31. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

46th Ave., 10500 block, July 28. Stolen vehicle.

Green Ash Ct., 3700 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Lincoln Ave., 4500 block, July 27.

Mayfair Rd., 6900 block, July 28.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

ASSAULT

Barney Dr., 18400 block, July 25. Weapon reported.

BREAK-IN

Indian Head Hwy., 10700 block, July 31. Commercial.

THEFTS

Kennett Square Way, 15300 block, July 28. From auto.

North Star Dr., 11500 block, July 27. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Gemini Lane, 11500 block, July 29. Stolen vehicle.

Pine Lane, 1200 block, July 27. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULTS

Breezewood Dr., 6300 block, July 31.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 29.

Research and Ridge roads, July 25.

ROBBERY

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, July 31. Robbery reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Springhill Dr., 6000 block, July 29.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, July 30.

Golden Triangle Dr., 6300 block, July 28.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 25.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 25.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 30.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 31.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, July 29. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, July 30. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, July 26.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, July 27. Shoplifting.

Hanover Pkwy., 7200 block, July 30.

Ivy Lane, 6400 block, July 28.

Mandan Rd., 7500 block, July 26.

Megan Lane, 7000 block, July 30.

Springhill Dr., 6000 block, July 31.

VEHICLE THEFT

Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, July 31.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

HOMICIDE

Burlington Rd., 4600 block, Aug. 1. Victim was shot by unknown suspect.

ASSAULTS

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, July 22. Female victim of unwanted touching.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 28. Son assaulted by father.

42nd Ave., 6000 block, July 27. Victim was assaulted by unknown male suspect.

ROBBERY

Hamilton St., 2900 block, July 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, July 24. Suspect entered her residence and stole phone.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, July 22. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 6. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 22. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 24. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 24. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 26. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 27.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 27. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 29. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 30. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3600 block, July 26.

East-West Hwy., 3600 block, July 28. Shoplifting.

Hamilton St., 3000 block, July 30.

Oglethorpe St., 4100 block, July 27. Victim awoke to an unknown suspect in her house.

Queens Chapel Rd., 6000 block, July 28. Homeowner returned home and found items missing.

Rhode Island Ave., 4700 block, July 22.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, July 31. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 5300 block, July 30. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 5300 block, July 30. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, July 17. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, July 22. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 22. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 25. From auto.

Hamilton St., 3900 block, July 23. From auto.

Livingston St., 3900 block, July 24. From auto.

Madison St., 3900 block, July 26. From auto.

29th Ave., 5700 block, July 24. From auto.

41st Ave. and Qu00 At Rd., July 23. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFT

Kennedy Pl., 3700 block, July 30. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Adelphi Rd., 6400 block, July 26.

Toledo Rd., 3300 block, July 25.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, July 24. Property damage.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

ROBBERY

Seventh St., 600 block, July 29. With gun.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashford Blvd., 7900 block, July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 15100 block, July 23.

Carroll Ave., 400 block, July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crows Nest Ct., 7900 block, July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cypress St., 7700 block, July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dell Pl., 100 block, July 25.

Fifth St., 800 block, July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fourth St., 800 block, July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fourth St., 14700 block, July 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gorman Ave., 300 block, July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Laurel Pl., 14600 block, July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery St., 500 block, July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery St., 600 block, July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oakpointe Dr., 14200 block, July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Vista Dr., 14000 block, July 26.

West Side Blvd., 14400 block, July 27.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bowsprit Lane, 14300 block, July 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Harvest Bend Lane, 8200 block, July 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Main St., 300 block, July 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.