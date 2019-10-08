Hamilton St., 5400 block, Sept. 27.
Riggs Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 1.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 3. Shooting reported.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 30.
ROBBERIES
14th Ave., 8200 block, Sept. 29.
Guilford Rd., 2100 block, Sept. 27.
Harvard Rd., 4700 block, Sept. 27.
Quebec St., 1900 block, Sept. 28.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, Sept. 27.
Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, Sept. 28.
Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, Sept. 27.
Chillum Rd., 1200 block, Oct. 3.
Finns Lane, 7700 block, Sept. 27.
Greenvale Pkwy., 6400 block, Sept. 28.
Harvard Rd., 4800 block, Sept. 30.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 1.
Riggs Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 1.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 29.
BREAK-INS
63rd Pl., 6300 block, Sept. 28.
63rd Pl., 6300 block, Sept. 28.
Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, Sept. 30. Commercial.
Emerson Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 1. Residential.
Marywood St., 7200 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
THEFTS
15th Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
23rd Ave., 8700 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
25th Ave., 6900 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
53rd Ave., 4800 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
56th Pl., 3500 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
56th Pl., 3500 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Allison St., 6900 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Ellin Rd., 4200 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Knollbrook Dr., 6700 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Madison St., 5500 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Madison St., 5500 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Patricia Ct., 8800 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
West Park Dr., 7200 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Wilhelm Dr., 7500 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Furman Pkwy., 6800 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Hartwick Rd., 4300 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Hospital Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Osborn Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Patricia Ct., 8800 block, Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Rhode Island Ave., 7500 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Manor Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 7300 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Wiley St., 5300 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
VANDALISM
24th Ave., 7500 block, Sept. 28.
53rd Pl., 3900 block, Sept. 28.
Hannon St., 2000 block, Sept. 29.
Macbeth St., 5400 block, Oct. 3.
Riggs Rd., 7900 block, Sept. 30.
Southampton Dr., 200 block, Oct. 1.
Stanton Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 2.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Annapolis Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 2. Weapon reported.
Cypress Point Cir., 900 block, Sept. 28.
McCormick Dr., 1300 block, Oct. 2.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Amanda Ct., 2000 block, Sept. 26.
Annapolis Rd., 9000 block, Oct. 2.
S. Campus Way, 10600 block, Sept. 29.
Crain Hwy. NE, 3500 block, Oct. 2.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 7400 block, Sept. 30.
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10300 block, Oct. 3.
Royal Commerce Pl., 9900 block, Oct. 2.
Shoppers Way, 800 block, Oct. 2.
BREAK-INS
Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, Sept. 29. Residential.
Kettering Dr., Unit block, Oct. 2. Commercial.
Spring Ave., 8900 block, Sept. 28. Residential.
THEFTS
Chinaberry Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Devonport Ct., 5200 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8600 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8600 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Harry S. Truman Dr., Unit block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Lord Sterling Pl., 13600 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Magnolia Ave., 9000 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Ogles Hope Dr., 13100 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Old Largo Rd., 2500 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Saint Johns Pl., 3600 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Tollison Dr., 14100 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
2nd St., 9000 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 9400 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Barrington Ct., 1900 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Business Pkwy., 9900 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Chestnut Park St., 9400 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Federal Hill Ct., 17000 block, Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Greenbelt Rd., 8600 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Greenbelt Rd., 8600 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Greenwich Cir., 5300 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Tulip Tree Dr., 9900 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Water Point Way, 10500 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Worrell Ave., 9400 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
VANDALISM
Treetop Lane, 9900 block, Sept. 29.
Wellington Pl., 9100 block, Sept. 29.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Addison Rd., 1700 block, Oct. 3.
Hampton Park Blvd., Unit block, Oct. 2.
Hubbard Rd., 3500 block, Oct. 2.
Kent Village Pl., 2400 block, Oct. 1.
ROBBERIES
Boones Lane, 2900 block, Sept. 29. Commercial.
Kayak Ave., 800 block, Sept. 30.
Mason St., 7600 block, Sept. 27.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
Virginia Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 30. Vehicle.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Alaking Ct., 9200 block, Oct. 3.
Atlee Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 27.
Bain Dr., 700 block, Sept. 27.
Brightseat Rd., 400 block, Sept. 27.
Donnell Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 1.
Donnell Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 3.
Donnell Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 3.
Dutch Village Dr., 1900 block, Sept. 27.
Forestville Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 30.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1400 block, Sept. 28.
Hil Mar Dr., 5000 block, Oct. 1.
Hil Mar Dr., 6300 block, Oct. 2.
Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 2.
Landover Rd., 7300 block, Sept. 30.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Sept. 29.
Marlboro Pike, 7200 block, Oct. 1.
Parkway Terrace Dr., 3500 block, Sept. 30.
Penn Belt Pl., 3900 block, Sept. 30.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 27.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Oct. 3.
THEFTS
Addison Rd., 1600 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Arnold Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Bankrun Terr., 6900 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Bromley Ave., 4700 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2300 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Forest Park Dr., 1700 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Hawthorne St., 7200 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Hil Mar Cir., 6300 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5800 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5800 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 6300 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Maryland Park Dr., 100 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Reading Terr., 600 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1800 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Selkirk Ct., 8200 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 4600 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4200 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Central Hills Terr., 6700 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Central Ave., 7000 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Columbia Park Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Consideration Lane, 1000 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Norair Ct., 200 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Rd., 7200 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Springdale Ave., 3400 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
VANDALISM
Addison Rd., 5200 block, Sept. 29.
Cindy Lane, Unit block, Oct. 3.
E. Washington Ave., 1600 block, Oct. 2.
Malachite Pl., 6900 block, Sept. 28.
Pearl Dr., 3500 block, Oct. 2.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
HOMICIDE
Winslow Rd., 400 block, Sept. 30.
ASSAULTS
Dudley Ave., 6900 block, Sept. 27. Weapon reported.
Temple Hill Rd., 4900 block, Sept. 30.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 1.
ROBBERIES
Afton St., 2500 block, Sept. 27.
Dalton St., 4500 block, Sept. 27.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Sept. 27. Commercial.
Iverson St., 2300 block, Oct. 1.
Naylor Rd., 3200 block, Sept. 27.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Abbington Dr., 7500 block, Sept. 30.
Alice Ave., 2200 block, Sept. 29.
Auth Rd., 5200 block, Sept. 28.
Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, Oct. 1.
Chloe Dr., 5500 block, Oct. 3.
Hart Rd., 7900 block, Sept. 30.
Indian Head Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 29.
Livingston Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 1.
Livingston Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 3.
MGM National Ave., 100 block, Sept. 28.
Old Silver Hill Rd., 3500 block, Sept. 30.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 27.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 29.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 28.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 1.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 3.
Pinehurst Dr., 9000 block, Sept. 29.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 1.
Southern Ave., 900 block, Sept. 28.
Stonewain Ct., 6300 block, Oct. 3.
Talmadge Cir., 4300 block, Oct. 3.
BREAK-INS
Colebrooke Dr., 2600 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
Colebrooke Dr., 2700 block, Sept. 29. Residential.
Colonial Dr., 5000 block, Sept. 28.
Indian Head Hwy., 4800 block, Sept. 29. Commercial.
Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, Sept. 30. Commercial.
Livingston Rd., 9200 block, Oct. 2. Commercial.
Middleton Lane, 5900 block, Oct. 2. Residential.
Riverhaven Dr., 100 block, Sept. 28.
Southview Dr., 1100 block, Oct. 3. Residential.
THEFTS
23rd Pkwy., 4300 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Alice Ave., 2200 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
American Way, 200 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Bock Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3100 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Capri Dr., 2900 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Gull Rd., 3700 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Jaffrey Rd., 7700 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Knoll Dr., 1900 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Mariner Psge., 200 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Southern Ave., 2600 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Walnut St., 6000 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
West Village Ave., 4300 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
23rd Pl., 4300 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Bentham Dr., 6300 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Boydell Ave., 5200 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Hill Park Dr., 3700 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Keppler Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Pinehurst Dr., 9200 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Rena Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Townsley Ave., 4300 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
VANDALISM
Brinkley Rd., 5200 block, Sept. 27.
Southern Ave., 2600 block, Oct. 2.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULT
Fairway Manor Ct., 12000 block, Oct. 1. Weapon reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Binghampton Pl., 8600 block, Sept. 27.
Garden Valley Ct., 10100 block, Sept. 27.
BREAK-INS
Nottingham Ct., 7000 block, Oct. 3. Residential.
Woodyard Rd., 8700 block, Sept. 28. Commercial.
THEFTS
Meadow Lark Ave., 9600 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Malcolm Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Old Branch Ave., 7700 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
VANDALISM
Brandywine Rd., 14200 block, Oct. 1.
Sunnybrook Ct., 8300 block, Oct. 3.
Woodyard Rd., 8700 block, Sept. 30.
Woodyard Rd., 8700 block, Sept. 30.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULT
Finchley Lane, 8900 block, Sept. 27.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Baltimore Ave., 10500 block, Sept. 27.
Barnsley Ct., 8800 block, Sept. 29.
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, Sept. 27.
Bond Mill Rd., 15700 block, Oct. 2.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11200 block, Oct. 1.
Gracefield Rd., 3100 block, Oct. 2.
Harrison Rd., 3900 block, Sept. 28.
BREAK-INS
Bond Mill Rd., 15500 block, Sept. 29. Residential.
Bond Mill Rd., 15600 block, Sept. 29.
Bond Mill Rd., 15600 block, Sept. 29. Residential.
Van Dusen Rd., 7300 block, Oct. 2. Commercial.
THEFTS
Bay Hill Dr., 12900 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Brickyard Blvd., 12400 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 6000 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Cherry Hill Ct., 3500 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Cherry Lane, 8900 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Edgefield Dr., 10400 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Weeping Willow Lane, 10700 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Maryland Ave., 11200 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Mid Cities Ave., 6800 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
VANDALISM
Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 2.
Towhee Ave., 10100 block, Sept. 27.
District 7
HQ: Fort Washington
301-292-5300
ASSAULT
Hollydale Rd., 1800 block, Sept. 28.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Floral Park Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 28.
North Star Dr., 11600 block, Sept. 28.
Piscataway Rd., 13000 block, Oct. 3.
BREAK-IN
Hardisty Farm Lane, 16500 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
THEFT
Glynis Rd., 12800 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Inverness Lane, 200 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Pine Tree Lane, 12800 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Tonga Dr., 2200 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
VANDALISM
Caskadilla Lane, 1100 block, Sept. 29.
Old Fort Rd., 11500 block, Oct. 3.
Greenbelt
ASSAULTS
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 28.
Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, Sept. 25.
Lakeside Dr., 200 block, Oct. 1.
Westway, 100 block, Sept. 27.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cherrywood Lane, 5700 block, Sept. 29. Trespassing.
Crescent Rd., Unit block, Sept. 28.
Edmonston Rd., 9200 block, Sept. 27.
Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, Sept. 29.
Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 28. Shoplifting.
Mandan Rd., 7200 block, Oct. 1.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Breezewood Terr., 9000 block, Oct. 1.
Cherrywood Lane, 5900 block, Sept. 28.
VANDALISM
Breezewood Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 27. Malicious destruction.
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 28. Malicious destruction.
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 28. Malicious destruction.
Springhill Lane, 9100 block, Sept. 26. Malicious destruction.
Hyattsville
ASSAULT
East-West Hwy., 3600 block, Sept. 23. Person hit employee on head with metal pole and fled.
ROBBERIES
Adelphi Rd., 7000 block, Sept. 24. Robbery reported.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 29. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Baltimore Ave., 5600 block, Sept. 29. Attempted commercial burglary of ATM.
Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 23.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Sept. 29. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 22.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 26. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 26. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 28.
East-West Hwy., 3700 block, Sept. 25. Shoplifting.
THEFTS
Jamestown Rd., 2800 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Nicholson St., 2800 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Nicholson St., 3800 block, Sept. 24. From auto.
Toledo Terr., 3300 block, Sept. 24. From auto.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
36th Ave., 5600 block, Sept. 23. From auto.
VEHICLE THEFTS
America Blvd., 6500 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Lancer Dr., 3500 block, Sept. 24. Stolen vehicle.
VANDALISM
Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 28. Property damage.
Claymore Ave., 7100 block, Sept. 25. Property damage.
Nicholson St., 2600 block, Sept. 26. Vandalism to auto.
Nicholson St., 2800 block, Sept. 28. Vandalism to auto.
Laurel
ROBBERIES
Baltimore Ave., 13600 block, Sept. 17. Robbery reported.
Courtland Pl., 15000 block, Sept. 25. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, Sept. 24.
Baltimore Ave., 14800 block, Sept. 19.
Baltimore Ave., 14800 block, Sept. 21.
Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, Sept. 23.
Fairlawn Ave., 900 block, Sept. 17.
Fort Meade Rd., 200 block, Sept. 18.
Gorman Ave., 700 block, Sept. 18.
Spring House Lane, 9400 block, Sept. 19.
THEFTS
Ashford Pl., 14800 block, Sept. 23. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, Sept. 20. From auto.
Braygreen Rd., 7800 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Fort Meade Rd., 200 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Kalmia Dr., 15000 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Main St., 200 block, Sept. 20. From auto.
Montrose Ave., 300 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Nicklaus Lane, 9400 block, Sept. 17. From auto.
Palmer Pl., 9300 block, Sept. 17. From auto.
Vista Dr., 14000 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Laurel Ave., 700 block, Sept. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.