University Blvd., 2300 block, May 4.
20th Ave., 6200 block, May 2. Vehicle.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, April 25.
Baltimore Ave., 8200 block, May 3.
Baltimore Ave., 9500 block, May 2.
Cherokee St., 4700 block, May 2.
Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, May 3.
Chillum Rd., 1000 block, April 28.
East-West Hwy., 2000 block, April 26.
Evans Trail, 11300 block, May 1.
Fairoak Ave., 900 block, April 25.
Hospital Dr., 3000 block, April 25.
Hospital Dr., 3000 block, April 26.
Lewisdale Dr., 2200 block, April 28.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, April 28.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, May 1.
Peabody St., 5800 block, May 1.
Queens Chapel Rd., 2600 block, May 7.
Roanoke Pl., 5100 block, April 27.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, April 28.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, April 30.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, May 1.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, April 28.
17th Ave., 7400 block, April 28.
BREAK-INS
Allison St., 6900 block, May 2. Residential.
Annapolis Rd., 5400 block, May 1. Commercial.
Emerson St., 6800 block, May 2. Residential.
Kenilworth Ave., 3200 block, May 1. Commercial.
Queens Chapel Rd., 2400 block, April 30.
Queens Chapel Rd., 3100 block, April 27. Commercial.
Sligo Pkwy., 6100 block, April 30.
Sunrise Dr., 7200 block, May 7. Residential.
THEFTS
Annapolis Rd., 7900 block, May 4. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, April 25. From auto.
Berkshire Dr., 800 block, May 5. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 800 block, May 7. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 1000 block, May 2. From auto.
Decatur Rd., 7700 block, April 30. From auto.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, April 29. From auto.
Edwards Way, 9200 block, May 4. From auto.
Evans Trail, 11300 block, April 29. From auto.
Fairoak Ave., 800 block, April 30. From auto.
Finns Lane, 7400 block, April 26. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 7200 block, April 30. From auto.
Guilford Rd., 2200 block, April 29. From auto.
Hamilton St., 5600 block, May 3. From auto.
Hartwick Rd., 4300 block, May 2. From auto.
Jasmine Terr., 1700 block, April 24. From auto.
Keokee St., 1700 block, May 7. From auto.
Luray Pl., 900 block, May 6. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, April 29. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, May 1. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, May 6. From auto.
Parker House Terr., 5600 block, April 30. From auto.
Parkwood St., 6800 block, May 3. From auto.
Powhatan Rd., 2000 block, April 29. From auto.
Riverdale Rd., 6700 block, May 3. From auto.
University Blvd., 1000 block, April 29. From auto.
Wardman Rd., 2000 block, April 24. From auto.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100 block, April 29. From auto.
Woodberry St., 2100 block, May 5. From auto.
Eighth Ave., 6500 block, May 6. From auto.
13th Ave., 5400 block, May 2. From auto.
15th Ave., 7900 block, April 30. From auto.
16th Ave., 5400 block, April 28. From auto.
22nd Ave., 8600 block, May 4. From auto.
49th Ave., 9600 block, April 27. From auto.
52nd Ave., 9700 block, April 25. From auto.
61st Pl., 6200 block, April 27. From auto.
64th Ave., 6000 block, April 29. From auto.
67th Pl., 6000 block, May 3. From auto.
68th Pl., 4700 block, May 6. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Ager Rd., 6500 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.
Amherst Rd., 2200 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.
Balfour Dr., 6200 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Dean Dr., 3500 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Fox St., 1800 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
Hospital Dr., 3000 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Hughes Rd., 2700 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 5800 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 6700 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
16th Ave., 5400 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
57th Ave., 6200 block, May 7. Stolen vehicle.
64th Ave., 6200 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
64th Ave., 6300 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
HOMICIDE
Westport Dr., 11200 block, May 3.
ASSAULTS
Gregory Dr., 5600 block, May 4. Weapon reported.
Melwood Rd., 3300 block, May 2.
ROBBERIES
Greenbelt Rd., 10000 block, April 23.
Town Center Cir., 8900 block, April 27.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Annapolis Rd., 9300 block, May 6.
Central Park Dr., 9700 block, April 24.
Crain Hwy. SE, 3500 block, May 4.
Greenbelt Rd., 9900 block, April 28.
Hanover Pkwy., 7000 block, April 25.
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10300 block, May 6.
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10400 block, May 4.
Penn Randall Pl., 8000 block, April 29.
Reverend Eversfield Ct., 4300 block, May 6.
Sansbury Rd., 1700 block, May 2.
Trumpeter Swan Ct., 13400 block, April 28.
Woods Edge Way, 3600 block, May 6.
BREAK-INS
Marlboro Pike, 16000 block, April 26. Commercial.
Marlboro Ridge Rd., 11400 block, May 1.
THEFTS
Alcona St., 9200 block, May 5. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 9300 block, April 28. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, May 6. From auto.
Apollo Dr., 9800 block, April 28. From auto.
Apollo Dr., 9800 block, May 2. From auto.
Apollo Dr., 9800 block, May 6. From auto.
Basil Ct., 9200 block, May 5. From auto.
Brookmead Ct., 16200 block, April 28. From auto.
Campus Way S., 10400 block, April 27. From auto.
Campus Way S., 10400 block, May 2. From auto.
Campus Way S., 10500 block, May 2. From auto.
Chrysler Dr., 15400 block, April 27. From auto.
Crandall Rd., 8900 block, April 24. From auto.
Fowler Lane, 9200 block, May 3. From auto.
Franklin Ave., 9500 block, May 3. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, April 25. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, April 25. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, May 2. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, April 25. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, April 29. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, April 25. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8600 block, April 25. From auto.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 200 block, May 5. From auto.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 600 block, May 5. From auto.
Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, May 2. From auto.
Largo Dr. W., 9400 block, May 4. From auto.
Largo Center Dr., 500 block, April 25. From auto.
Largo Center Dr., 500 block, April 27. From auto.
Lords Landing Rd., 4500 block, April 29. From auto.
Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, April 28. From auto.
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10500 block, May 4. From auto.
Rolling View Dr., 9300 block, April 27. From auto.
Steeplechase Way, 100 block, April 27. From auto.
Town Center Cir., 8900 block, April 27. From auto.
Tuckerman St., 9200 block, April 28. From auto.
Wood Meadow Way, 7400 block, May 1. From auto.
Seventh St., 9100 block, April 28. From auto.
98th Ave., 6400 block, April 29. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Azalea Ct., 100 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
Bandera St., 9300 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.
Castleton Dr., 100 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
Church Rd., 3500 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
Edwards St., 3400 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Grand Blvd., 9400 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Lyngate Ct., 5700 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Mount Lubentia Ct. W., 500 block, May 6. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Dewitt Ave., 1800 block, May 5.
Forest Park Dr., 1700 block, April 25. Shooting reported.
Nalley Rd., 800 block, April 29. Shooting reported.
Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, May 3.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, April 24.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, April 24. Shooting reported.
Valley Park Rd., 6600 block, April 27. Shooting reported.
Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, April 25.
ROBBERIES
Alaking Ct., 9100 block, April 29. Commercial.
Hampton Park Blvd., Unit block, April 27. Residential.
Iago Ave., 1000 block, May 1.
Silver Hill Rd., 5400 block, April 24. Commercial.
Silver Hill Rd., 5400 block, May 3.
Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, May 2.
Swann Rd., 3400 block, May 7.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Allendale Dr., 7600 block, April 29.
Alton St., 4000 block, April 28.
Boones Lane, 2900 block, April 24.
Crosier St., 4900 block, April 27.
East Marlboro Ave., 2000 block, May 1.
Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, May 5.
Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, May 1.
Lorring Dr., 2700 block, May 6.
Marlboro Pike, 6600 block, May 7.
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 8600 block, April 29.
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 8600 block, May 4.
Nalley Terr., 1300 block, April 28.
Prince Ranier Pl., 3200 block, May 4.
R St., 4300 block, May 6.
Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, May 1.
Ronald Rd., 6600 block, April 30.
Ronald Rd., 6600 block, May 7.
Sheriff Rd., 6300 block, April 27.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, April 28.
Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, May 1.
Toles Park Dr., 2800 block, April 27.
Valley Park Rd., 6900 block, April 30.
BREAK-INS
Addison Rd. S., 2000 block, May 3. Commercial.
Alton St., 4200 block, April 27. Residential.
Benning Rd., 1200 block, April 24. Residential.
Clagett Dr., 7200 block, April 28. Residential.
Evanston St., 6600 block, May 7. Residential.
Forestville Rd., 3800 block, May 3. Commercial.
Hampton Mall Dr. N., 8800 block, April 27. Commercial.
Hil Mar Dr., 6300 block, May 3. Residential.
Ruston Ave., 1500 block, April 24. Residential.
Woodacre Dr., 5400 block, April 27. Residential.
THEFTS
Allendale Dr., 8100 block, April 28. From auto.
Bain Dr., 700 block, April 25. From auto.
Barlowe Rd., 7800 block, April 30. From auto.
Barlowe Rd., 7800 block, May 1. From auto.
Barlowe Rd., 7800 block, May 7. From auto.
Benning Rd., 1200 block, April 25. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, April 28. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, May 4. From auto.
Central Ave., 7400 block, April 29. From auto.
Central Ave., 8700 block, May 4. From auto.
Darcy Rd., 8200 block, April 24. From auto.
Daventry Terr., 5200 block, May 3. From auto.
Fernham Lane, 8000 block, May 2. From auto.
Fire House Rd., 2400 block, April 28. From auto.
Glacier Ave., 700 block, April 26. From auto.
Goodland Dr., 7400 block, April 25. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, April 24. From auto.
Hil Mar Dr., 5800 block, May 4. From auto.
Hillview Rd., 8600 block, May 1. From auto.
Karen Blvd., 1500 block, May 1. From auto.
Lee Jay Ct., 5000 block, April 24. From auto.
Limerick Way, 500 block, April 27. From auto.
Lombard St. E., 7100 block, April 30. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, April 27. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, April 28. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, May 3. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 6600 block, April 30. From auto.
Nova Ave., 1800 block, April 27. From auto.
Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, April 29. From auto.
Rally Ave., 1200 block, May 7. From auto.
Ridge Dr. E., 7200 block, April 26. From auto.
Romford Dr., 700 block, April 26. From auto.
Ronald Rd., 6600 block, April 27. From auto.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, April 29. From auto.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, May 4. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, April 27. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, May 1. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 5100 block, May 2. From auto.
Urey Pl., 100 block, April 28. From auto.
Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, May 4. From auto.
Walters Lane, 3200 block, April 27. From auto.
Warley Dr., 800 block, April 26. From auto.
Warley Dr., 800 block, May 6. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Alabaster Ct., 800 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Arnold Rd., 4200 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Caslon Way, 1000 block, May 6. Stolen vehicle.
Dodge Park Rd., 3400 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Hil Mar Dr., 6300 block, May 6. Stolen vehicle.
Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Kaverton Rd., 2900 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.
Kent Village Pl., 2400 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.
Limerick Way, 500 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 7500 block, May 7. Stolen vehicle.
Matthew Henson Ave., 2300 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
Nimitz Dr., 7200 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
Shady Glen Terr., 7400 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Walker Mill Rd., 8500 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
75th Ave., 3200 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
R St., 4300 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Allentown Rd., 5100 block, May 7. Weapon reported.
Curtis Dr., 3300 block, April 28.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, May 1.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, April 30. Shooting reported.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, May 6. Weapon reported.
ROBBERIES
Callaway St., 2000 block, April 28.
Glassmanor Dr., 5100 block, May 4.
Southern Ave., 2400 block, May 1.
Southview Dr., 1100 block, May 2. Vehicle.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, April 26. Commercial.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Alice Ave., 2200 block, April 26.
Callaway St., 2000 block, May 7.
Gunston Lane, 5500 block, April 27.
Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, April 24.
Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, May 6.
Joe Klutsch Dr., 6200 block, May 5.
Kennebec St., 1100 block, April 27.
Livingston Rd., 6500 block, April 25.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, May 5.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, April 29.
Shelby Dr., 900 block, May 1.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, May 1.
Telfair Blvd., 4200 block, May 1.
BREAK-INS
Allentown Rd., 9100 block, May 5. Commercial.
Beech Rd., 4900 block, April 26. Commercial.
Boydell Ave., 5000 block, April 27. Residential.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, April 27. Commercial.
Brinkley Rd., 2900 block, May 3. Residential.
Cady Dr., 700 block, May 4. Commercial.
Caltor Lane, 9900 block, May 5.
Cremen Rd., 4600 block, April 25. Commercial.
Dalewood Rd., 3200 block, April 25.
Doris Dr., 9300 block, May 2.
Livingston Rd., 6300 block, April 27. Commercial.
Oxon Hill Rd., 9200 block, May 3. Residential.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, April 30. Residential.
28th Pkwy., 3500 block, April 28. Residential.
THEFTS
Alice Ave., 2200 block, May 2. From auto.
Allentown Rd., 4500 block, April 29. From auto.
Anvil Lane, 2200 block, May 7. From auto.
Beech Pl., 4900 block, May 3. From auto.
Brinkley Rd., 2600 block, May 2. From auto.
Brinkley Rd., 3000 block, May 5. From auto.
Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, May 2. From auto.
Caltor Lane, 9600 block, May 5. From auto.
Cedar Ridge Dr., 400 block, May 7. From auto.
Curtis Dr., 3200 block, April 29. From auto.
Curtis Dr., 3200 block, May 2. From auto.
Curtis Dr., 3400 block, April 30. From auto.
Dallas Pl., 4500 block, April 30. From auto.
Deal Dr., 5100 block, May 1. From auto.
Foundry Lane, 300 block, May 1. From auto.
Hartwell St., 5700 block, April 29. From auto.
Henderson Rd., 4700 block, April 29. From auto.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, May 7. From auto.
Indian Head Hwy., 8000 block, April 29. From auto.
Indian Head Hwy., 8300 block, May 6. From auto.
Iverson St., 1300 block, April 28. From auto.
Keating St., 2700 block, May 7. From auto.
Marcy Ave., 1000 block, May 2. From auto.
Nancy Lane, 8800 block, April 28. From auto.
Old Palmer Rd., 9000 block, April 24. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6300 block, April 29. From auto.
Pope Ct., 5900 block, April 29. From auto.
Robin Lane, 5900 block, April 29. From auto.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, April 27. From auto.
Saint Ignatius Dr., 6800 block, May 5. From auto.
Silver Park Dr., 3600 block, April 29. From auto.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, May 1. From auto.
Southern Ave., 2900 block, April 25. From auto.
Southview Dr., 1100 block, April 29. From auto.
Thornknoll Dr., 2200 block, April 27. From auto.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, May 5. From auto.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, May 7. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4000 block, May 2. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4300 block, April 27. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4500 block, April 30. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Allentown Rd., 4500 block, May 7. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Clayton Dr., 1800 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
Eliot Pl., 2500 block, May 5. Stolen vehicle.
Fisher Rd., 5900 block, May 5. Stolen vehicle.
Gaither St., 2100 block, May 6. Stolen vehicle.
Livingston Rd., 9300 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Old Branch Ave., 4800 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Old Silver Hill Rd., 3700 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Rosecroft Ct., 2300 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4600 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4700 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.
Skyline Dr., 4300 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.
Tucker Rd., 1500 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.
23rd Pkwy., 4300 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ROBBERY
Robert Crain Hwy. SE, 9200 block, May 2. Commercial.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Branch Ave., 8700 block, May 3.
Crain Hwy. SE, 15900 block, April 29.
Tower Rd., 13700 block, April 29.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, May 1.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, April 29.
BREAK-INS
Allentown Rd., 7100 block, April 29. Residential.
Coventry Way, 6300 block, May 7. Commercial.
Pine View Lane, 9300 block, April 28. Residential.
Salima St., 5300 block, May 2.
Woodyard Rd., 9000 block, April 28. Commercial.
Woodyard Rd., 9000 block, May 4. Commercial.
THEFTS
Cheltenham Dr., 9000 block, April 28. From auto.
Crain Hwy. SE, 7600 block, April 26. From auto.
Fallard Ct., 9800 block, April 28. From auto.
Hellen Lee Dr., 6200 block, May 2. From auto.
Matapeake Business Dr., 7700 block, May 6. From auto.
Ramblewood Ave., 5700 block, May 7. From auto.
Sylvia Dr., 11800 block, April 28. From auto.
Windy Oak Cir., 14400 block, April 24. From auto.
Woodstock Dr. W., 8800 block, April 27. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Goldenrod Lane, 9200 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, May 5. Stolen vehicle.
Mount Royal Ct., 9700 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 8100 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 8100 block, May 5. Stolen vehicle.
South Osborne Rd., 7600 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULT
Gorman Ave., 8200 block, April 27. Shooting reported.
ROBBERIES
Baltimore Ave., 13900 block, April 28.
Edinburgh Lane, 13300 block, April 27.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13600 block, May 1. Commercial.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, May 3.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13300 block, May 6.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13300 block, May 7.
Rhode Island Ave., 10500 block, April 29.
Stanmore Dr., 7700 block, April 30.
Sumner Grove Dr., 8900 block, May 6.
THEFTS
Alloway Lane, 7700 block, April 30. From auto.
Ammendale Rd., 6600 block, May 2. From auto.
Ammendale Way, 6700 block, April 30. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, May 5. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, April 25. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 11000 block, April 30. From auto.
Beltsville Dr., 12000 block, April 26. From auto.
Blue Moon Ct., 12200 block, April 27. From auto.
Chase Terr., 3600 block, April 29. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11300 block, May 5. From auto.
Cherry Mill Dr., 3200 block, April 29. From auto.
Conway Rd., 12200 block, April 27. From auto.
Conway Rd., 12200 block, May 5. From auto.
Larchdale Rd., 13100 block, May 3. From auto.
Melbourne Dr., 16900 block, May 4. From auto.
Powder Mill Rd., 4500 block, May 7. From auto.
Sandy Spring Rd., 8000 block, April 30. From auto.
Trotwood Ct., 12600 block, April 30. From auto.
Tullymore Dr., 10400 block, May 4. From auto.
Weaver Ct., 6600 block, May 4. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Conway Rd., 12300 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.
Twinlakes Dr., 11900 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
District 7
HQ: Fort Washington
301-292-5300
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Berry Rd., 7000 block, May 1.
Bryan Point Rd., 300 block, April 25.
Livingston Rd., 11900 block, April 27.
Saint Marys View Rd., 2800 block, April 27.
THEFTS
Allentown Rd., 10100 block, May 5. From auto.
Catherine Fran Dr., 1600 block, May 4. From auto.
Griff Dr., 10200 block, May 3. From auto.
John Paul Jones Ave., 11000 block, May 4. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Hickory Dr., 11800 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Huron St., 16700 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
Greenbelt
There were no incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.
Hyattsville
These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.
ASSAULT
Queens Chapel Rd., 5400 block, May 3. Victim struck in the head by unknown suspect.
THEFTS
Gallatin St., 3700 block, May 1. From auto.
Lancer Pl., 3100 block, April 28. From auto.
VEHICLE THEFT
Rhode Island Ave., 4800 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel
There were no incidents reported by Laurel police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 301-498-0092.