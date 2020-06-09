THEFTS/BREAK-INS
14th Ave., 7900 block, May 31.
14th Ave., 8400 block, May 30.
56th Ave., 5400 block, May 30.
Finns Lane, 7700 block, June 2.
Lewisdale Dr., 2200 block, June 4.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, June 1.
BREAK-INS
Cooper Lane, 3800 block, May 31.
New Hampshire Ave., 6500 block, June 1. Commercial.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, June 2. Commercial.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, June 1. Commercial.
THEFTS
14th Ave., 8300 block, May 30. From auto.
26th Ave., 8300 block, May 31. From auto.
54th Ave., 5000 block, May 30. From auto.
55th Ave., 3600 block, May 30. From auto.
56th Ave., 5400 block, May 30. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, May 31. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, May 31. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9500 block, May 31. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, May 30. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 1000 block, June 1. From auto.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, May 29. From auto.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, May 31. From auto.
Fernwood Terr., 6200 block, May 30. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, May 29. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 1. From auto.
Nicholson St., 5600 block, May 29. From auto.
Nicholson St., 5700 block, May 29. From auto.
Pogonia Ct., 3700 block, May 29. From auto.
Randolph St., 5600 block, June 2. From auto.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, May 31. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
52nd Ave., 3500 block, May 29. Stolen vehicle.
Amherst Rd., 1900 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.
Heatherwood Ct., 2500 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
Kreeger Dr., 7900 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 9500 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
Shepherd St., 6900 block, May 30. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Clairfield Lane, 17100 block, June 4.
Middleham Dr., 11600 block, June 2.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Amberfield Dr., 4700 block, June 4.
Central Ave., 12200 block, June 3.
Dunsmore Terr., 4800 block, May 29.
Ellerbie St., 5500 block, June 4.
Grand Blvd., 9400 block, May 29.
Hardwood Dr., 6300 block, June 4.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, May 29.
Worrell Ave., 9300 block, June 3.
BREAK-INS
Albany Pl., 100 block, June 3. Residential.
Annapolis Rd., 9300 block, June 4. Commercial.
Annapolis Rd., 11900 block, June 2. Commercial.
Barrs Lane, 6300 block, June 2.
Central Ave., 12100 block, June 4. Commercial.
Crain Hwy. SW, 4100 block, June 4. Commercial.
Lanham Severn Rd., 10800 block, June 3. Commercial.
THEFTS
Eighth St., 9100 block, June 2. From auto.
Bridle Ridge Rd., 4500 block, June 3. From auto.
Bridle Ridge Rd., 4800 block, June 1. From auto.
Campus Way S., 10400 block, May 31. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, June 1. From auto.
Grand Blvd., 9400 block, June 2. From auto.
Hilton Hill Ct., 6300 block, June 2. From auto.
Largo Dr. W., 9400 block, May 31. From auto.
Marlboro Ridge Rd., 11300 block, June 3. From auto.
Meadowhill Rd., 3900 block, May 30. From auto.
Naval Ave., 6400 block, June 4. From auto.
Prospect Dr., 100 block, June 3. From auto.
Six Forks Dr., 4700 block, June 1. From auto.
Town Center Cir., 8900 block, June 3. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Brooklee Dr., 11400 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.
Campus Way S., 10400 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.
Forestgrove Lane, 10500 block, May 30. Stolen vehicle.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 200 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
Westgate Rd., 5700 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.
Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5600 block, May 30. Stolen vehicle.
Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5600 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.
Wyatt Dr., 9300 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Carmody Hills Dr., 300 block, June 1.
Columbia Pl., 2100 block, June 1.
Reed St., 3200 block, May 30. Shooting reported.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, May 29.
ROBBERIES
Hampton Mall Dr. N., 8800 block, June 1. Commercial.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, May 30.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, June 2. Commercial.
Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, June 1. Commercial.
Old Central Ave., 6100 block, May 31. Vehicle.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, June 3.
Forestville Rd., 3300 block, June 1.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 1.
Marlboro Pike, 7000 block, June 4.
Marlboro Pike, 7700 block, June 3.
Palmer Park Rd., 2000 block, June 4.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 3.
Surrey Square Lane, 6100 block, May 29.
BREAK-INS
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, June 1. Commercial.
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, June 2. Commercial.
East Hampton Dr., 9200 block, May 28. Commercial.
Hampton Mall Dr. N., 8800 block, June 1. Commercial.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 4. Commercial.
Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 1400 block, June 1. Commercial.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, June 2. Commercial.
Walters Lane, 3200 block, June 3. Residential.
THEFTS
Alaking Ct., 9100 block, June 2. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, May 31. From auto.
Central Ave., 8400 block, June 3. From auto.
Columbia Park Rd., 6800 block, June 4. From auto.
Congress Pl., 8900 block, June 1. From auto.
Manor Terr., 200 block, June 4. From auto.
Meadow Way, 300 block, June 2. From auto.
Mountain Lake Pl., 6700 block, June 1. From auto.
North Forest Edge Rd., 3400 block, June 2. From auto.
Pennsylvania Ave., 4100 block, June 2. From auto.
Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, May 29. From auto.
Regency Pkwy., 3000 block, June 2. From auto.
Regency Pkwy., 3900 block, June 3. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, May 30. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, June 2. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 5000 block, May 31. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 5000 block, June 4. From auto.
Surrey Square Lane, 6100 block, May 29. From auto.
Swan Terr., 7600 block, May 31. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 8500 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.
Belle Haven Dr., 1900 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.
Brooks Dr., 2300 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.
Central Ave., 8600 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
East Marlboro Ave., 2000 block, May 30. Stolen vehicle.
Glen Willow Dr., 1100 block, May 30. Stolen vehicle.
Kentucky Ave., 5800 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.
Larson Ct., 5600 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.
Marion St., 7500 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.
Meadow Way, 300 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Rd., 8000 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
Vermont Ave., 2300 block, May 29. Stolen vehicle.
Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
Walker Mill Rd., 8800 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
23rd Pkwy., 4300 block, June 1.
Allentown Rd., 9100 block, June 3. Weapon reported.
Kennebec St., 1000 block, June 1.
Owens Rd., 1700 block, June 1.
ROBBERY
Midtown Sq., 4300 block, June 1.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Audrey Lane, Unit block, June 4.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 2.
Carey Branch Pl., 8000 block, June 2.
Furness Ave., 6900 block, May 29.
Old Silver Hill Rd., 3900 block, June 2.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, June 3.
BREAK-INS
Allentown Rd., 9300 block, May 29. Residential.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, June 2. Residential.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 6600 block, June 1. Residential.
Southview Dr., 1100 block, May 30. Residential.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, June 1. Commercial.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, June 3. Commercial.
THEFTS
23rd Pkwy., 4300 block, May 29. From auto.
Allentown Rd., 4900 block, May 29. From auto.
Carswell Ave., 5300 block, June 3. From auto.
Claudia Dr., 7800 block, June 4. From auto.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, June 3. From auto.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, June 3. From auto.
Iverson Pl., 4900 block, June 3. From auto.
Keating St., 2400 block, May 29. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, May 29. From auto.
Pohanka Pl., 3500 block, May 29. From auto.
Saint Moritz Dr., 5900 block, May 31. From auto.
Southview Dr., 1100 block, June 1. From auto.
Telfair Blvd., 4300 block, June 2. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
23rd Pkwy., 3900 block, May 29. Stolen vehicle.
23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.
Baxter Dr., 6100 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.
Birchwood Dr., 1400 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 4400 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
Indian Head Hwy., 5300 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.
Iverson St., 2000 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4700 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
Southview Dr., 1300 block, May 30. Stolen vehicle.
Winthrop St., 4900 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULTS
Dewdrop Way, 7000 block, June 4. Shooting reported.
Eastwood Ct., 5600 block, June 2.
ROBBERIES
Allentown Rd., 6200 block, May 30. Commercial.
Marlboro Pike, 9200 block, June 1. Commercial.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 3.
Crain Hwy. SE, 15800 block, June 2.
Delano Rd., 7800 block, May 31.
Fishermens Ct., 5500 block, June 3.
Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, June 2.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7400 block, June 3.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, May 29.
BREAK-INS
Autumn Way, 8400 block, June 4.
Coventry Way, 6300 block, June 4. Commercial.
Denton Dr., 7900 block, June 4. Residential.
Knollwood Pl., 11700 block, June 2. Residential.
THEFTS
Bellefonte Lane, 7900 block, June 2. From auto.
Comet Dr., 8100 block, June 2. From auto.
Coventry Way, 6400 block, June 4. From auto.
Crain Hwy. SE, 7600 block, May 29. From auto.
Gwynndale Dr., 9300 block, June 1. From auto.
Hardesty Dr., 9000 block, June 1. From auto.
Heatherfield Ct., 9000 block, May 31. From auto.
North Keys Rd., 10600 block, June 1. From auto.
Prince Charles Ct., 10300 block, June 3. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Crain Hwy. SW, 12700 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
Great Gorge Way, 8700 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.
Hines Ct., 9100 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
North Keys Rd., 11600 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, June 1.
Baltimore Ave., 11000 block, June 4.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 11800 block, May 29.
Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, May 31.
Powder Mill Rd., 3900 block, May 29.
Silverbirch Lane, 12800 block, June 4.
BREAK-IN
Herzel Pl., 5000 block, June 2. Commercial.
THEFTS
Brickyard Blvd., 12500 block, June 3. From auto.
Deakins Hall Dr., 10400 block, June 4. From auto.
Evans Trail, 11300 block, June 4. From auto.
Ivory Pass., 12500 block, June 1. From auto.
Maryland Ave. E., 11300 block, May 29. From auto.
Orvis Way, 11900 block, May 29. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.
Wicomico Ave., 4600 block, May 29. Stolen vehicle.
District 7
HQ: Fort Washington
301-292-5300
ASSAULT
Bohac Lane, 1200 block, June 1.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Livingston Rd., 11900 block, June 1.
Swan Creek Rd., 700 block, June 3.
BREAK-INS
Bryan Point Rd., 200 block, June 4. Residential.
East Swan Creek Rd., 900 block, June 4. Residential.
Manning Rd. E., 300 block, May 31. Residential.
Rolling Green Way, 10200 block, June 2.
THEFTS
Accokeek Rd., 6200 block, June 2. From auto.
Mariner Dr., 10900 block, June 2. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bryan Point Rd., 200 block, May 29. Stolen vehicle.
Tonga Dr., 2200 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.
Greenbelt
These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.
ROBBERY
Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, May 28. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, June 3.
Cherrywood Lane, 5500 block, June 3.
Cherrywood Lane, 5700 block, June 3.
Cherrywood Lane, 5900 block, May 29.
Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, May 28.
Edmonston Ct. and Edmonston Rd., May 29.
Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, June 2.
Greenbelt Rd., 5900 block, June 1.
Greenbelt Rd., 7100 block, May 28.
Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, June 2.
Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, June 1.
Lady Anne Ct., 6900 block, May 30.
Springhill Lane, 9100 block, May 29.
VEHICLE THEFT
Lakeside Dr., 200 block, May 30.
VANDALISM
Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, May 31. Malicious destruction.
Crescent and Greenhill roads, June 1. Malicious destruction.
Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, May 31. Malicious destruction.
Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, May 29. Malicious destruction.
Mandan Rd., 7800 block, May 28. Malicious destruction.
Morrison Dr., 7400 block, May 29. Malicious destruction.
Springhill Dr., 6000 block, June 3. Malicious destruction.
Hyattsville
These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
Hamilton St., 2900 block, May 30. Warrant issued for subject for assault with a knife.
Longfellow St., 4500 block, May 30. Subject arrested for domestic assault.
ROBBERIES
Ag00 At Rd. and Kirkwood Pl., May 26. Robbery reported.
Hamilton St., 2700 block, May 25. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 24. Trespassing.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 25. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 27. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3600 block, May 27. Shoplifting.
43rd Ave., 6200 block, May 25. Male apprehended for breaking into residence.
THEFTS
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, May 21. From auto.
29th Ave., 5700 block, May 27. From auto.
29th Ave., 5700 block, May 31. From auto.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Ager Rd., 5600 block, May 26. Stolen vehicle.
Wells Pkwy., 7200 block, May 28. Stolen vehicle.
VANDALISM
America Blvd., 6400 block, May 30.
Hamilton St., 3900 block, May 27. Property damage.
Laurel
These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Contee Rd., 7800 block, May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Fourth St., 14700 block, May 28.
Montgomery St., 500 block, May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.
Split Rail Lane, 7200 block, May 28.
Spring House Lane, 9400 block, May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Fairlawn St., 1000 block, June 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Second St., 100 block, May 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.