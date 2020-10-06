District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Hospital Dr., 3000 block, Sept. 26. Shooting reported.
Longford Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 26.
Parker House Terr., 5600 block, Sept. 28.
Quincy Pl., 5300 block, Sept. 27.
Toledo Pl., 3200 block, Sept. 30. Shooting reported.
64th Ave., 3800 block, Sept. 26.
ROBBERIES
Brighton Rd., 2100 block, Sept. 30. Vehicle.
Sheridan St., 600 block, Sept. 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allison St., 7400 block, Sept. 28.
Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Autoville Dr., 9000 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Berkshire Dr., 800 block, Sept. 26. Residential.
Bladensburg Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Cooper Lane, 4000 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Cooper Lane, 4000 block, Sept. 29.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Fox St., 1800 block, Sept. 26.
Greenvale Pkwy., 6800 block, Sept. 24. From auto.
Kreeger Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Madison St., 1500 block, Sept. 28. Residential.
Milestone Way, 9600 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 25. Commercial.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 26.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 29.
New Hampshire Ave., 8500 block, Sept. 27.
Phelps Rd., 2200 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Quincy Pl., 5300 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
Quincy St., 5300 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
Quincy St., 5300 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Rhode Island Ave., 9100 block, Sept. 27. Residential.
Riggs Rd., 7900 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 27.
Roanoke Ave., 6100 block, Sept. 30.
Rosedale Dr., 5900 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, Sept. 30.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 30. Commercial.
W. Park Dr., 7400 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
19th Ave., 9300 block, Sept. 30.
25th Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
62nd Ave. and Madison St., Sept. 25. From auto.
67th Ave., 5800 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
68th Pl., 4400 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Branchville Rd., 4800 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
16th Ave., 5400 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULT
Annapolis Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 1.
ROBBERY
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10300 block, Sept. 30.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alcona St., 9300 block, Sept. 25.
Berrywood Lane, 2800 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Blaketon St., 12000 block, Sept. 29. Residential.
Brown Station Rd., 5100 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Buck Lane, 15100 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Campus Way N. and Central Ave., Sept. 29.
Caraway Ct., 1300 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Central Ave., 12100 block, Sept. 25.
Central Ave., 12100 block, Sept. 27. Commercial.
Elmwood Park Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 26. Residential.
Fowler Lane, 9100 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
Gladys Retreat Cir., 12900 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Huxley Dr., 9600 block, Sept. 30.
Jefferson St., 4800 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Joyceton Terr., unit block, Sept. 29.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9000 block, Sept. 30.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, Sept. 28.
Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, Sept. 26.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 7000 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
MacFarlane Green Ct., 14200 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Watkins Park Dr., unit block, Sept. 28.
Wesbourne Dr., 9600 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Glen Ave., 3200 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Hanover Pkwy., 7000 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Juniper Dr., 9600 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Largo Dr. W., 9400 block, Sept. 25. Stolen vehicle.
Swanson Rd., 16200 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
HOMICIDES
Central Ave., 6800 block, Sept. 25.
Southern Ave., 4200 block, Sept. 27.
ASSAULTS
Black Silver Hill Rd., 4600 block, Sept. 27. Weapon reported.
Brightseat Rd., 2200 block, Sept. 30.
Cindy Lane, unit block, Sept. 30.
Landover Rd., 7700 block, Sept. 30.
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 7200 block, Sept. 27. Weapon reported.
Matthew Henson Ave. and Greenleaf Rd., Sept. 27.
Southern Ave., 4200 block, Sept. 27. Weapon reported.
Swann Rd., 3200 block, Sept. 29.
ROBBERIES
Hampton Park Blvd., unit block, Sept. 25. Residential.
Pennsy Dr., 3000 block, Sept. 25.
W. Forest Rd., 6600 block, Sept. 26.
Walker Mill Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 29. Vehicle.
Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, Sept. 26. Vehicle.
Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, Sept. 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alaking Ct., 9100 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Billings Ave., 1400 block, Oct. 1.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Calvary Pl., 6600 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
Central Ave., 8600 block, Sept. 29.
Central Ave., 8700 block, Sept. 28.
Dunbar Oaks Dr., 1200 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Edgewick Ave., 1400 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Fable St., 5000 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6400 block, Sept. 25. Residential.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6400 block, Sept. 26. Residential.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, Sept. 29. Residential.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, Sept. 30.
Karen Blvd. and Milltown Ct., Sept. 28. From auto.
Landover Rd., 7300 block, Sept. 29. Residential.
Landover Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 1.
Landover Rd., 8200 block, Sept. 29. Commercial.
Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 8600 block, Sept. 24.
Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 8600 block, Sept. 30.
Parston Dr., 7800 block, Sept. 26. Commercial.
Pennsylvania Ave., 8600 block, Sept. 30.
Ritchboro Rd., 8800 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1600 block, Sept. 26.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1600 block, Sept. 27.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Rock Quarry Terr., 5600 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
S. Grove, 3000 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
Shadyside Ave., 2100 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, Sept. 25. Residential.
Southland Dr., 6400 block, Sept. 30.
Surrey Square Lane, 6100 block, Sept. 29. Residential.
Walker Mill Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
75th Ave., 3100 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
75th Ave., 3300 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Brooks Dr., 2600 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6300 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Hill Rd., 900 block, Sept. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Pinebrook Rd., 2800 block, Sept. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Ritchboro Rd., 8500 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Bock Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 29.
Branch Ave., 3500 block, Sept. 30.
Palmer Rd., 1200 block, Sept. 24.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 5300 block, Sept. 27.
28th Ave., 4200 block, Sept. 24.
ROBBERIES
Corning Ave., 2400 block, Sept. 25.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Sept. 25. Vehicle.
Southview Dr., 1400 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 27. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 28.
Allentown Rd., 6300 block, Sept. 25.
Branch Ave., 3100 block, Sept. 26.
Brinkley Rd., 3000 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Clipper Way, 6400 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Fawley Ave., 7500 block, Sept. 30.
Haras Pl., 5200 block, Sept. 28.
Henderson Rd., 4600 block, Sept. 29.
Hickory St., unit block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Huntley Square Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Indian Head Hwy., unit block, Sept. 26.
Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, Sept. 30. Commercial.
Indian Head Hwy., 8400 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Keith St., 2800 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Livingston Terr., 5400 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
Marcy Ave., 800 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Maury Ave., 800 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Midtown Sq, 4300 block, Sept. 29. Residential.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Potomac Heights Dr., 1400 block, Sept. 28. Residential.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, Sept. 25. Commercial.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Stamp Rd., 4800 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 25.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Aqua Lynn Ct., 9100 block, Sept. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Lorraine Dr., 5200 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULT
Kirby Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 30. Weapon reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 30.
Branch Ave., 8700 block, Oct. 1.
Branch Ave., 8700 block, Sept. 30.
Cherry Tree Crossing Rd., 13600 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Commerce Lane, 7400 block, Sept. 26.
Crain Hwy. SE, 9500 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Crain Hwy. SW, 6300 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Croom Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 29.
Fox Run Dr., 10100 block, Sept. 28.
Marburg Lane, 13400 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Quiet Brook Lane, 9900 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Redwood Dr., 11700 block, Sept. 30.
Reilly Dr., 4800 block, Sept. 30.
Sudan Pl., 9900 block, Sept. 29.
Woodyard Rd., 8800 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Woodyard Rd., 9000 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Heathermore Blvd., 8900 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Kirby Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ROBBERY
Brandon Lane, 4500 block, Sept. 26.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adams Pl., 13300 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
Arden Way, 13300 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Avebury Dr., 13400 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 13700 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Cochran Rd., 5200 block, Sept. 29.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 12000 block, Oct. 1.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 12600 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Medallion Dr., 4400 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Mid Cities Ave., 6700 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Muirkirk Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
Muirkirk Rd., 9600 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Innisbrook Dr., 12800 block, Sept. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Kenny St., 4300 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Medallion Dr., 4200 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Medallion Dr., 4300 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and may be based on preliminary information subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.
ASSAULT
Mandan Rd., 7700 block, 2:45 a.m. Sept. 27.
FRAUD
Breezewood Terr., 9000 block, 8:40 a.m. Sept. 30.
Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 29.
Ridge Rd., unit block, 3:49 p.m. Sept. 24.
Springhill Dr., 6000 block, 7:19 p.m. Sept. 24.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Breezewood Terr., 9000 block, 1:19 p.m. Sept. 25.
Crescent Rd., 500 block, 10:23 p.m. Sept. 23.
Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, 9:15 a.m. Sept. 26.
VANDALISM
Breezewood Dr., 6100 block, 4:39 p.m. Sept. 26.
Lakeside Dr., 200 block, 11:12 a.m. Sept. 28.
Springhill Ct., 9100 block, 1:44 p.m. Sept. 29.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and may be based on preliminary information subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 23.
Lancer Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 22.
WEAPON
29th Ave., 5700 block, Sept. 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Sept. 23.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Sept. 24.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 20.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 21.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 21.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 21.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 23.
Oglethorpe St., 4400 block, Sept. 24.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5400 block, Sept. 21.
FRAUD
38th Ave., 5000 block, Sept. 20.
42nd Ave., 5200 block, Sept. 25.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Baltimore Ave., 4700 block, Sept. 21.
Baltimore Ave., 6000 block, Sept. 24.
Crittenden St., 4200 block, Sept. 21.
VANDALISM
Ager Rd., 5300 block, Sept. 23.
Oliver St., 4100 block, Sept. 24.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 26.
City of Laurel
There were no incidents reported from Laurel police for Local Living this week. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.