District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Baltimore Ave., 10100 block, Oct. 3.
Chillum Rd., 1300 block, Oct. 3.
Finns Lane, 7700 block, Oct. 4.
Merrimac Dr., 1500 block, Oct. 3.
Mount Pisgah Lane, 1800 block, Oct. 5.
University Blvd., 2300 block, Oct. 4.
Warner Ave., 3900 block, Oct. 6.
23rd Ave., 7600 block, Oct. 4. Weapon reported.
ROBBERIES
Erie St., 2000 block, Oct. 3.
Kenilworth Ave., 3400 block, Oct. 4. Vehicle.
14th Ave., 8100 block, Oct. 3.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Amherst Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 5.
Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 4.
Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9200 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 400 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 2400 block, Oct. 4.
Dean Dr., 3600 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Drexel St., 2500 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
East-West Hwy., 2000 block, Oct. 3.
Erskine St. and Drexel St., Oct. 6. From auto.
Langley Way, 1300 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Locust Spring Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 3.
Merrimac Dr., 1400 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 2.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Queens Chapel Rd., 3100 block, Oct. 4.
Sligo Pkwy., 6500 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Warner Ave., 4000 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Warner Ave., 4000 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
20th Ave., 6000 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
51st Ave., 9200 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
67th Ct., 6200 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Campus Dr., 3700 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Guilford Rd., 2000 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Longfellow St., 1800 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
HOMICIDE
Duchaine Dr. and Morley Rd., Oct. 5.
ASSAULT
Central Ave., 13700 block, Oct. 4.
ROBBERY
Cameron Grove Blvd., unit block, Oct. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 2.
Campus Way S, 10400 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Campus Way S, 10600 block, Oct. 4.
Captain Perry Ct., 4200 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Galveston Rd., 5200 block, Oct. 3.
Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 6.
Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, Oct. 3.
James Madison Lane, 12200 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Parallel Rd., 11900 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Prince Pl., 10200 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Princess Garden Pkwy., 6500 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Rexford Way and Paramus Ct., Oct. 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cheswold Pl., 6300 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Red Jade Dr., 200 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Balboa Ave., 1100 block, Oct. 5.
Donnell Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 4.
E. Inwood St., 7100 block, Oct. 5.
Forestville Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 5.
Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, Oct. 6.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 6300 block, Oct. 5. Weapon reported.
Ruston Ave., 1500 block, Oct. 2.
Sheriff Rd., 7200 block, Oct. 4.
ROBBERIES
Flagstaff St., 6700 block, Oct. 2. Vehicle.
Kirtland Ave., 2800 block, Oct. 4. Residential.
Landover Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 5.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Oct. 5. Commercial.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Oct. 6. Commercial.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 5. Residential.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
County Rd., 2100 block, Oct. 5.
Donnell Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Edgeworth Dr., 9200 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Forestville Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 5.
Forestville Rd., 3600 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, Oct. 5.
Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 3. Residential.
Holly Berry Ct., 6800 block, Oct. 3. Residential.
Lee Jay Ct., 5000 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 7600 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Old Landover Rd., 7000 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Pennsy Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 6.
Pinebrook Ave. and Hawthorne St., Oct. 4.
Reed St., 3200 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Sheriff Rd., 7200 block, Oct. 3.
Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 6.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 6.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 3.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 4.
Stretford Way, 600 block, Oct. 5.
Suitland Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 6.
Sunset Lane, 3000 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, Oct. 3. Residential.
Westphalia Rd. and Melwood Rd., Oct. 6. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Burnwell Ct., 5100 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Caslon Way, 900 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Karen Blvd., 1000 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Karen Blvd., 1000 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 6900 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 7500 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Porter Ave., 2500 block, Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Victory Lane, 2900 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Warfield Dr., 400 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Curtis Dr., 3400 block, Oct. 4.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, Oct. 3. Shooting reported.
Livingston Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 5.
Naylor Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 2.
ROBBERY
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Oct. 6.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 2.
Allentown Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Bock Terr., 6500 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Boydell Ave., 5000 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 5.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 6. Commercial.
Curtis Dr., 3200 block, Oct. 3. Residential.
Curtis Dr., 3400 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Fisher Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 2. Commercial.
Kennebec St., 1100 block, Oct. 4.
Keppler Pl., 4700 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Livingston Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 2.
Oxon Park St., 3000 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Saint Clair Dr., 2900 block, Oct. 6. Residential.
Wheeler Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
23rd Pkwy. and Southern Ave., Oct. 4.
23rd Pkwy., 4300 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4700 block, Oct. 6.
32nd Ave., 3500 block, Oct. 4.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Boydell Ave. and Iverson St., Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Jaffrey Rd., 7500 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
John Hanson Lane, 1900 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Moritz Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Southview Dr., 1200 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULT
Cheltenham Ave., 9000 block, Oct. 3.
ROBBERY
Old Branch Ave., 7500 block, Oct. 3. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baden Westwood Rd., 16600 block, Oct. 2.
Moores Rd., 7400 block, Oct. 6.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 6900 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cosca Park Pl., 11500 block, Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Crain Hwy. SE, 14800 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Denton Dr., 7800 block, Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Spinnaker St., 9700 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Woodyard Rd. and Branch Ave., Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Aitcheson Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 5.
Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, Oct. 3.
Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, Oct. 4.
Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, Oct. 5.
Briarwood Dr., 13700 block, Oct. 5.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11200 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11200 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Evans Trail, 11300 block, Oct. 2.
Lincoln Ave., 5000 block, Oct. 3.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bowie Rd., 14800 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Muirkirk Rd. and Apache Tears Cir., Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Muirkirk Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.
ASSAULT
Hillside Rd., unit block, 4:48 p.m. Sept. 30.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cherrywood Lane, 6100 block, 12:44 p.m. Oct. 5.
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, 11:16 a.m. Oct. 2.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Crescent Rd., 500 block, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 3.
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, 2:41 a.m. Oct. 7.
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, 6:02 p.m. Oct. 4.
VANDALISM
Breezewood Dr. Apt 204, 6100 block, 2:23 p.m. Oct. 1.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULT
Queens Chapel Rd. & Ager Rd., Sept. 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Sept. 30.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 1. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 3.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 3.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 29. From vehicle.
Editors Park Dr., 6100 block, Sept. 27.
Longfellow St., 4200 block, Oct. 3. From vehicle.
Madison St., 4000 block, Oct. 3. From vehicle.
35th Pl., 5600 block, Sept. 29.
39th Ave., 5700 block, Oct. 3. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Oct. 3.
30th Ave., 5800 block, Oct. 2.
VANDALISM
Lancer Pl., 3300 block, Oct. 2.
Longfellow St., 4200 block, Oct. 3.
Longfellow St., 4200 block, Oct. 3.
Nicholson St., 3800 block, Sept. 28.
39th Ave., 5800 block, Oct. 3.
42nd Pl., 5200 block, Oct. 3.
City of Laurel
These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.
ROBBERY
Andersons Way, 6900 block, Sept. 29. Two males entered an apartment by force and struck a male with a firearm, then fled.
Washington Blvd., 1000 block, Sept. 28. A person outside a bank said he had a gun and robbed a bank customer of his deposit.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Arbory Ct. E., 7600 block, Sept. 27. Fog lights were stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Meade Rd., 9600 block, Sept. 29. Two adults in a discount retail store took merchandise and fled in a vehicle.
2nd St., 100 block, Sept. 30. Property was stolen from five unlocked vehicles at an auto repair shop.
4th St., 14700 block, Sept. 29. Two males were seen breaking a car window and stealing property.