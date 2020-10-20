District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Chillum Rd., 1000 block, Oct. 9.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 11.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 10.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Oct. 10.
24th Ave., 6900 block, Oct. 9.
64th Ave., 6200 block, Oct. 7.
ROBBERIES
Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 11.
Kenilworth Ave., 3200 block, Oct. 7. Vehicle.
Langley Way, 1400 block, Oct. 10.
New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, Oct. 9.
26th Pl., 8300 block, Oct. 9. Vehicle.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 7.
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 11.
Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, Oct. 9.
Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, Oct. 8.
Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, Oct. 7.
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Bladensburg Rd., 3400 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Caddo St., 4700 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 12.
Chillum Manor Rd., 1200 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Cypress Creek Dr., 5600 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
East-West Hwy., 2000 block, Oct. 12.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, Oct. 8.
Elson St., 1600 block, Oct. 9.
Kenilworth Ave., 3300 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Legation Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Lewisdale Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 13.
Longfellow St., 6200 block, Oct. 9.
Monroe Pl., 5200 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 7.
Sargent Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
University Blvd., 2200 block, Oct. 13.
14th Ave., 8400 block, Oct. 13.
14th Pl., 5400 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
16th Ave., 5600 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
18th Ave., 7300 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
19th Ave., 9300 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
49th Ave., 9200 block, Oct. 7. Residential.
55th Ave., 3600 block, Oct. 12.
65th Ave., 3600 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Amherst Rd., 2200 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Cheyenne Pl., 5000 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Emerson St., 5500 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Hartwick Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Hospital Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
15th Ave., 8100 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
25th Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Glenn Dale Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 11. Weapon reported.
Good Luck Rd., 8100 block, Oct. 10.
Lanham Severn Rd. and Carter Ave., Oct. 11.
Silvercreek Ct., 11700 block, Oct. 13.
Watkins Park Dr., unit block, Oct. 10.
ROBBERY
Greenbelt Rd., 10500 block, Oct. 12.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Campus Way S, 10500 block, Oct. 13.
D’Arcy Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 13.
Greenbelt Rd., 9000 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 700 block, Oct. 7. Commercial.
Lottsford Rd., 9600 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10400 block, Oct. 11.
Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 1700 block, Oct. 8.
Water Fowl Way, 13300 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Aerospace Rd., 10100 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Crain Hwy., 6500 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Tolly Pl., 3500 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Woodberry St., 9800 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
HOMICIDE
Parkway Terr. Dr., 3600 block, Oct. 13.
ASSAULTS
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 12. Shooting reported.
Marlboro Pike, 7600 block, Oct. 9.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1800 block, Oct. 9.
Silver Hill Rd. and Brooks Dr., Oct. 10.
Uline Pl. and Old Central Ave., Oct. 7. Weapon reported.
ROBBERIES
Brightseat Rd., 1600 block, Oct. 9.
Vermont Ct., 6700 block, Oct. 9. Vehicle.
West Ave., 2800 block, Oct. 11. Vehicle.
Walker Mill Dr., 7400 block, Oct. 11. Vehicle.
Walters Lane, 3200 block, Oct. 8. Vehicle.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alaking Ct., 9100 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Balboa Ave., 700 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Central Ave., 8400 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Columbia Park Rd., 7100 block, Oct. 9.
Darel Dr., 2500 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 2900 block, Oct. 9. Commercial.
Donnell Dr., 3400 block, Oct. 13.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1400 block, Oct. 11.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 8. Residential.
K St., 6300 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Marblewood Ave., 1600 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
Old Ardmore Rd., 8700 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Old Marlboro Pike, 8300 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
Pinebrook Ave., 2600 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 13.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Walters Lane, 3100 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Walters Lane, 3300 block, Oct. 10. Residential.
75th Ave., 3100 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Capital View Terr., 1400 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Central Ave., 6800 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Central Ave., 8300 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Houston St., 2300 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
N. Englewood Dr., 5200 block, Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Ct., 5000 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 4200 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Wood Creek Dr., 3600 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Oct. 10.
Kenton Pl., 2400 block, Oct. 12.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 11.
ROBBERIES
Alice Ave., 2000 block, Oct. 12. Vehicle.
Alice Ave., 2200 block, Oct. 7.
Curtis Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 7.
Iverson St., 2300 block, Oct. 11. Commercial.
Silver Hill Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 11.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 11.
Allentown Rd., 8900 block, Oct. 12. Residential.
Beech Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 7. Commercial.
Belfast Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 10. Commercial.
Branch Ave., 3900 block, Oct. 13. Commercial.
Brinkley Rd., 2600 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Cedell Ct., 6300 block, Oct. 9. Residential.
Curtis Dr., 3400 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Dania Dr., 1100 block, Oct. 13.
Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, Oct. 11.
Joan Lane, 5700 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Knoll Dr., 1900 block, Oct. 8. Residential.
Livingston Rd., 9200 block, Oct. 9. Commercial.
Mercedes Blvd., 5000 block, Oct. 11.
Neville Pl., 8100 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 7. Commercial.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 11. Commercial.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
Southern Ave., 900 block, Oct. 12.
Southview Dr., 1300 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Tucker Rd., 1600 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Wheeler Hills Rd., 4600 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
Wheeler Rd., 4900 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Beech Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Colebrooke Dr., 2900 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Harvest Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Quigley Pl., 4300 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Rena Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Moritz Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Pkwy. and Forestville Rd., Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULT
Stonehill Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 7. Weapon reported.
ROBBERY
Trumps Hill Rd. and Monmouth Dr., Oct. 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berkshire Dr., 7300 block, Oct. 10.
Commerce Lane, 7400 block, Oct. 11. Commercial.
Coventry Way, 6400 block, Oct. 8. Commercial.
Crestwood Ave., 12100 block, Oct. 13.
Fox Run Dr., 10100 block, Oct. 8.
Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Loanda Dr., 7300 block, Oct. 8.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 11.
Piscataway Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Piscataway Rd., 9800 block, Oct. 6. Commercial.
Marwood Blvd. S., 5600 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, Oct. 9.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Dalmatia Dr., 9600 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, Oct. 13.
Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, Oct. 11.
Beltsville Dr., 11600 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, Oct. 13.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11200 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Cherry Lane, 9100 block, Oct. 12. Commercial.
Enfield Ct., 8800 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Evans Trail, 11200 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Evans Trail, 11300 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Kiln Ct., 12200 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Laurel Dr. S., 11700 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13600 block, Oct. 10.
Mayfair Terr., 6900 block, Oct. 10.
Merrill Lane, 8900 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Point Lane N., 12700 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Tucker St., 10700 block, Oct. 12.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Black Foot Ct., 11200 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Muirkirk Rd., 9600 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.
ASSAULTS
Mandan Rd., 8000 block, 6:17 p.m. Oct. 13.
Walker Dr., 7800 block, 4:24 p.m. Oct. 12.
FRAUD
Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, 4:09 p.m. Oct. 9.
Stream Bank Lane, 5300 block, 6:06 p.m. Oct. 12.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, 5:37 p.m. Oct. 10.
Mandan Rd., 7900 block, 10:43 a.m. Oct. 9.
VANDALISM
Cherrywood Lane, 5900 block, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 11.
Cherrywood Lane, 5900 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 11.
Cherrywood Lane, 6000 block, 11:08 a.m. Oct. 11.
Crescent Rd., unit block, 7:01 a.m. Oct. 10.
Mandan Rd., 7800 block, 5:20 a.m. Oct. 13.
Springhill Dr., 5900 block, 7:15 a.m. Oct. 9.
Springhill Dr., 6000 block, 10:09 a.m. Oct. 13.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
America Blvd., 6400 block, Oct. 4.
Hamilton St., 3800 block, Oct. 4.
Madison St., 3500 block, Oct. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 5. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Oct. 4. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Oct. 5. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 5.
45th Ave., 5600 block, Oct. 6. From vehicle.
45th Ave., 5600 block, Oct. 8. From vehicle.
FRAUD
Jamestown Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 9.
42nd Pl., 6100 block, Oct. 10.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 10.
Jefferson St., 4500 block, Oct. 10.
41st Ave., 5200 block, Oct. 6.
City of Laurel
There were no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.