District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 13.

Drexel St. and Riggs Rd., Oct. 18. Shooting reported.

Tahona Dr., 8100 block, Oct. 19.

15th Ave., 8100 block, Oct. 17. Weapon reported.

ROBBERIES

Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 18.

AD

Berkshire Dr., 800 block, Oct. 18.

Greenlawn Dr., 500 block, Oct. 15.

Greenlawn Dr., 500 block, Oct. 16. Vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 8200 block, Oct. 18.

AD

Russell Ave. and Queens Chapel Rd., Oct. 18.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Annapolis Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 16.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 8700 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 8700 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 8700 block, Oct. 18. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Oct. 16. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Oct. 18. From auto.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

AD

Chillum Rd., 2300 block, Oct. 17. Commercial.

Eastern Ave. and Bladensburg Rd., Oct. 19.

Eastern Ave., 5700 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Elson St., 1600 block, Oct. 16.

Erskine St., 2300 block, Oct. 16. From auto.

Hayden Rd., 2000 block, Oct. 16. Residential.

Lackawanna St., 5300 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

AD

Landover Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Lawrence Pl., 5100 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Linden Ave., 1100 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Locust Spring Rd., 9000 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Madison Way, 5400 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Merrimac Dr., 1000 block, Oct. 18. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

AD

Phelps Rd., 2200 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Riggs Rd. and Chillum Rd., Oct. 19. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7300 block, Oct. 18. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 8000 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

University Blvd., 2200 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Warner Ave., 4000 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

14th Ave., 8200 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

14th Ave., 8300 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

15th Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

AD

24th Ave., 8000 block, Oct. 16.

50th Pl., 8600 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

56th St., 3500 block, Oct. 16. From auto.

68th Pl., 4400 block, Oct. 15. Residential.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Avalon Pl., 1800 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

AD

Chillum Rd., 1300 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.

Patterson Rd., 2000 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

Riverdale Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

Tuxedo Rd., 5000 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

University Blvd., 1400 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.

55th Pl., 5400 block, Oct. 20. Stolen vehicle.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Central Ave., 13700 block, Oct. 18.

Central Ave., 13700 block, Oct. 18.

Largo Center Dr., 800 block, Oct. 14.

Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, Oct. 19.

ROBBERIES

Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, Oct. 19. Vehicle.

AD

Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, Oct. 19. Vehicle.

Largo Center Dr., 800 block, Oct. 14.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Basil Ct., 9100 block, Oct. 18. From auto.

AD

Campus Way S, 10400 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Chrysler Dr., 15400 block, Oct. 14.

Fernwood Dr., 1600 block, Oct. 19. Residential.

Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Grand Blvd., 9400 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 9900 block, Oct. 15.

Greenbelt Rd., 9900 block, Oct. 16.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 200 block, Oct. 18. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 8800 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 9400 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Main St. and Lanham Severn Rd., Oct. 19.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10500 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

AD

AD

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10600 block, Oct. 16. From auto.

Narrowleaf Ct., 10600 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Normal School Rd., 8600 block, Oct. 17. Residential.

Princess Garden Pkwy. and Annapolis Rd., Oct. 19. From auto.

Scarlet Tanager Loop, 10900 block, Oct. 16. From auto.

Wood Thrush Dr., 7000 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fontana Dr., 9400 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

Greenmeadow Way, 100 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.

Hideout Lane, 2000 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.

Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.

Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3700 block, Oct. 16. Stolen vehicle.

AD

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

HOMICIDE

Rollingdale Way, 4700 block, Oct. 14.

ROBBERIES

Fort Dr., 2600 block, Oct. 15. Vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 7600 block, Oct. 15. Vehicle.

AD

Parston Dr., 7800 block, Oct. 14.

Suitland Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 17.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Apothecary St., 3600 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Benson Lane, 1800 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Capitol Heights Blvd., 1200 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Central Ave., 7400 block, Oct. 19.

Central Ave., 8900 block, Oct. 17.

Cindy Lane, unit block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Darel Dr., 2400 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3200 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

AD

Donnell Pl., 7100 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Fable St., 4700 block, Oct. 18. From auto.

Forestville Rd., 3000 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, Oct. 17.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Hil-Mar Dr., 6400 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 18. Residential.

AD

Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 19. Residential.

Houston St., 1900 block, Oct. 14. Residential.

Landover Rd., 7200 block, Oct. 18.

Landover Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Larchmont Ave., 800 block, Oct. 15.

Manson St., 8100 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, Oct. 16.

Marlboro Pike, 7000 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 7700 block, Oct. 18.

Pennsylvania Ave. and Donnell Dr., Oct. 19. From auto.

Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

Ritchie Rd., 1300 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1800 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 15.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 16. From auto.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, Oct. 16.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, Oct. 19.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Suiter Way, 7900 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

AD

Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 16. From auto.

Tayside Way, 300 block, Oct. 15. Residential.

Torque St., 4100 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ashwood Dr., 8700 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

Brightseat Rd., 2000 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.

Cedar Post Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

Central Ave., 6800 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.

Cryden Way, 7900 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

Donnell Pl., 7200 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.

Dynasty Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.

Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 16. Stolen vehicle.

Hubbard Rd., 3500 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

Nova Ave., 1200 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.

Rollins Lane, 5600 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

Ruston Ave., 1600 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

Suitland Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

Surrey Square Lane, 6100 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

Walters Lane, 3200 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.

Whitetire Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.

75th Ave., 3200 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Marcy Ave., 1000 block, Oct. 19.

Rhodesia Ave., 1700 block, Oct. 15.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 16.

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, Oct. 18.

ROBBERIES

Branch Ave., 4100 block, Oct. 17. Vehicle.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, Oct. 16. Commercial.

Southern Ave., 2600 block, Oct. 18. Vehicle.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Allentown Rd., 6000 block, Oct. 16. From auto.

Audrey Lane, 700 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Audrey Lane, unit block, Oct. 16.

Audrey Lane, unit block, Oct. 18.

Auth Rd., 5000 block, Oct. 16. Commercial.

Auth Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 17.

Belfast Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Birchwood Dr., 1200 block, Oct. 19.

Bock Rd., 7100 block, Oct. 15.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 14. Commercial.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 15.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Brinkley Rd., 3000 block, Oct. 16.

Dallas Pl., 4600 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Easton St., 2500 block, Oct. 17.

Everhart Pl., 5700 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Fisher Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 15.

Fisher Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Fisher Rd., 5900 block, Oct. 15. Residential.

Grasmere Ct., 8700 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Haras Pl., 5200 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Huntley Square Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Oct. 14. From auto.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Indian Head Hwy., 5300 block, Oct. 17. Commercial.

Indian Head Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Joe Klutsch Dr., 6200 block, Oct. 14.

Kingsway Rd., 2900 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 900 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 1200 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Prince Georges Dr., 7900 block, Oct. 19.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3600 block, Oct. 14. Commercial.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, Oct. 14.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 18.

Saint Ignatius Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Shelby Dr., 700 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, Oct. 14.

Telfair Blvd., 4300 block, Oct. 18.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, Oct. 18. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Allentown Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 20. Stolen vehicle.

Auth Way, 5000 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Av, 3500 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.

Deal Dr., 5100 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.

Iverson St., 1300 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

Livingston Rd., 9000 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

Naylor Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 16. Stolen vehicle.

Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 16. Stolen vehicle.

23rd Pkwy., 4000 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 15900 block, Oct. 16. Commercial.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Crain Hwy., 9500 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Crain Hwy., 15900 block, Oct. 14.

Moores Rd., 7400 block, Oct. 16.

Rock Creek Rd., 14500 block, Oct. 14.

Sturdee Dr., 12600 block, Oct. 13.

Sweden Ct., 4900 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

Sweden Ct., 4900 block, Oct. 19. Residential.

Sweden St., 9200 block, Oct. 19. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baden Westwood Rd., 15000 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.

Manor Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.

Quiet Brook Lane, 9800 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ASSAULT

Baltimore Ave., 10500 block, Oct. 15.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adkins Rd., 14000 block, Oct. 16. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, Oct. 19.

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 11000 block, Oct. 16.

Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, Oct. 17.

Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, Oct. 18.

Calshot Ct., 15400 block, Oct. 18.

Dunnington Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 17. From auto.

Horse Soldier Pl., 11400 block, Oct. 19. Residential.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 12500 block, Oct. 15.

Sellman Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 15. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Brickyard Blvd., 12400 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.

City of Greenbelt

The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.

ROBBERY

Hanover Pkwy., 7600 block, 4:17 p.m. Oct. 16.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Breezewood Dr., 6100 block, 1:08 a.m. Oct. 21.

VANDALISM

Breezewood Dr., 6100 block, 9:52 a.m. Oct. 16.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, 5:44 a.m. Oct. 21.

Crescent Rd., unit block, 10:22 a.m. Oct. 14.

Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, 1:39 p.m. Oct. 16.

Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, 10:31 a.m. Oct. 15.

Mandan Rd., 7900 block, 8:20 a.m. Oct. 19.

Southway, unit block, 8:37 a.m. Oct. 16.

Springhill Lane, 9100 block, 10:09 a.m. Oct. 16.

City of Hyattsville

The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Oct. 17.

East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Oct. 16. From vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Oct. 16. From vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Oct. 16. From vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Oct. 16. From vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Oct. 17. From vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 13.

Hamilton St., 3700 block, Oct. 11.

Hamilton St., 3700 block, Oct. 15.

Kirkwood Pl., 2600 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

Queens Chapel Rd. & Hamilton St., Oct. 17. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Nicholson St., 2700 block, Oct. 14.

33rd Ave., 5800 block, Oct. 17.

VANDALISM

34th Ave., 5900 block, Oct. 15.

City of Laurel

This week's post includes no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.

ASSAULT

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, Oct. 9. A man struck an employee at a restaurant when the employee asked him to wear a face covering.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baltimore Ave., 14600 block, Oct. 11. Property was stolen from two vehicles in a parking lot.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, Oct. 8. A woman took merchandise from a store and fled.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, Oct. 9. A woman was arrested for attempting to steal merchandise from a shoe store.

Bowie Rd., 100 block, Oct. 8. A rear license plate was stolen off a truck.

Fourth St., 300 block, Oct. 10. A campaign sign was stolen from a residential yard.

Laurel Pl., 14600 block, Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle in a restaurant parking lot.

Park Center Dr., 14200 block, Oct. 8. A man was arrested after he stole property from a vehicle.

Player Dr., 9300 block, Oct. 7. An airbag was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT