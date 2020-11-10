District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Red Top Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 31.
University Blvd., 1300 block, Oct. 26.
14th Ave., 8100 block, Nov. 1. With weapon.
ROBBERIES
New Hampshire Ave., 8200 block, Oct. 29.
Patterson St., 6700 block, Oct. 30.
Queens Chapel Rd., 2600 block, Oct. 31. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Amherst Rd., 4600 block, Oct. 29. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 31.
Annapolis Rd., 6900 block, Oct. 31.
Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 29. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, Nov. 1. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 2300 block, Oct. 29. From auto.
Jackson St., 5000 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Kenilworth Ave., 2500 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 27.
New Hampshire Ave., 8200 block, Oct. 26. Commercial.
Patterson St., 6700 block, Oct. 28. From auto.
Phelps Rd., 2200 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 29. From auto.
Surrey Lane, 5000 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
University Blvd., 1500 block, Oct. 26.
Warner Ave., 4100 block, Oct. 28. Residential.
Woodreeve Rd., 2000 block, Oct. 31.
16th Pl., 7200 block, Nov. 1. From auto.
59th Ave., 5200 block, Oct. 30. Residential.
62nd Ave., 5900 block, Oct. 29. From auto.
64th Ave., 6100 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
64th Ave., 6300 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
67th Ct., 6200 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
76th Ave., 5400 block, Oct. 29.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Greenwich Wood Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Hartwick Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Hartwick Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 8900 block, Nov. 1. Stolen vehicle.
15th Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 31. Stolen vehicle.
54th Ave., 5000 block, Oct. 28. Stolen vehicle.
55th Ave., 3500 block, Oct. 29. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
HOMICIDE
Backus Dr., 12300 block, Oct. 29.
ASSAULT
Commerce Dr., 500 block, Oct. 28.
ROBBERY
Lord Marlborough Pl., 14000 block, Oct. 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Albany Pl., unit block, Oct. 28. Residential.
Ashford Dr., 5000 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Campus Way S, 10500 block, Oct. 30.
Central Ave., 12100 block, Oct. 28.
Copernicus Dr., 9400 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Dorstone Pl., 3300 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Duchaine Dr., 5600 block, Oct. 30.
Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 28. From auto.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 700 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Hillmeade Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Largo Center Dr., 500 block, Nov. 1. From auto.
Largo Center Dr., 900 block, Oct. 26.
Lords Landing Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 29. From auto.
New Pointe Dr., 9900 block, Oct. 30. Residential.
Parev Way, 700 block, Oct. 30.
Rexford Way, 600 block, Oct. 26.
River Valley Way and Atwell Ave., Oct. 27. From auto.
Tuckerman St., 9400 block, Oct. 28. From auto.
Wingate Dr., 7900 block, Oct. 28. From auto.
2nd St., 9000 block, Oct. 28. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Campus Way S., 10100 block, Oct. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Campus Way, 10200 block, Nov. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Dorsey Lane, 10000 block, Oct. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Harry S. Truman Dr. and Prince Pl., Nov. 1. Stolen vehicle.
White House Rd. and Harry S. Truman Dr., Nov. 1. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
HOMICIDE
75th Ave., 3200 block, Oct. 27.
ASSAULTS
Allendale Dr., 7500 block, Oct. 30.
Fernleaf Ave., 600 block, Oct. 31.
Gaylord Dr. and Bennett Ave., Oct. 28.
Marlboro Pike, 6900 block, Oct. 28.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Oct. 30.
Rose Crest Lane, 2900 block, Oct. 28.
Southern Ave., 3900 block, Oct. 28. With weapon.
Vale Pl., unit block, Oct. 28. With weapon.
ROBBERIES
Addison Rd., 5100 block, Oct. 29. Vehicle.
Lee Jay Dr., 5000 block, Oct. 26.
Maryland Park Dr., 100 block, Oct. 27. Vehicle.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Oct. 26.
Sheriff Rd., 5300 block, Nov. 1. Vehicle.
Southern Ave., 4300 block, Oct. 29.
Stretford Way, 700 block, Oct. 30. Vehicle.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alaking Ct., 9100 block, Oct. 28.
Alton St., 4100 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Belgreen St., 5200 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 29. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Oct. 31. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2300 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Central Ave., 7400 block, Oct. 27.
County Rd., 2100 block, Oct. 31. From auto.
Cryden Way, 8000 block, Oct. 30.
Donnell Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, Oct. 31.
Donnell Dr., 3700 block, Oct. 28.
Donnell Dr., 3700 block, Oct. 29.
Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, Oct. 28.
Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, Oct. 29.
Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, Nov. 1.
Hampton Park Blvd., unit block, Nov. 1.
Hil Mar Dr., 6300 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Laura Lane, 8300 block, Nov. 1. From auto.
Limerick Way, 500 block, Oct. 29.
Manor Oaks View, 9500 block, Nov. 1. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Nov. 1.
Marlboro Pike, 6400 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 6900 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 7600 block, Oct. 31. From auto.
Parston Dr., 7800 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Pearl Dr., 3400 block, Oct. 29.
Quid Pl. and Quid Ct., Oct. 28.
Rainswood Dr. and W St., Nov. 1. From auto.
Reed St., 3200 block, Nov. 1.
Rollins Lane, 5500 block, Nov. 1. From auto.
Ronald Rd. and Dillon Ct., Oct. 28.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 26.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 26.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Nov. 1. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 28. From auto.
Swann Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Swann Rd., 3500 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Tanow Pl., 1800 block, Oct. 29.
Walters Lane, 3200 block, Oct. 26.
Warfield Dr., 400 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Warfield Dr., 400 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Billings Ave., 1400 block, Nov. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Brightseat and Landover roads, Oct. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Brooks Dr., 2400 block, Oct. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Crystal Oaks Lane, 9000 block, Nov. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Greenleaf Rd., 7500 block, Oct. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Hawthorne St., 6900 block, Nov. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Hawthorne St., 7500 block, Oct. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Junipertree Lane, 5800 block, Oct. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Karen Blvd., 1300 block, Oct. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Lamar Ave., 4600 block, Oct. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Parston Dr. and Cryden Way, Oct. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Ritchboro Rd., 8700 block, Oct. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Shady Glen Dr., 400 block, Oct. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Southern Ave. and Rail St., Oct. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Walls Lane and Suitland Rd., Oct. 30. Stolen vehicle.
75th Ave., 3200 block, Oct. 31. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, Oct. 30.
Brinkley Rd., 4600 block, Oct. 26.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Nov. 1.
ROBBERIES
Afton St., 2700 block, Nov. 1. Vehicle.
Beech Pl., 5000 block, Oct. 31.
Keppler Pl., 4700 block, Nov. 1. Vehicle.
Lorraine Dr., 5200 block, Nov. 1. Vehicle.
Silver Park Dr., 3600 block, Oct. 28.
Southview Dr., 1400 block, Oct. 26.
Wheeler Rd., 4900 block, Nov. 1.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Allentown Rd., 7600 block, Oct. 29.
Branch Ave., 3100 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3400 block, Oct. 29. Commercial.
Branch Ave., 3400 block, Oct. 30. Commercial.
Brinkley Rd., 2900 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Careybrook Lane, 300 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Cricklewood Dr., 2800 block, Oct. 29. From auto.
Curtis Dr., 3200 block, Oct. 29. From auto.
Deer Park Dr., 4800 block, Oct. 31. From auto.
Devon Hills Dr., 8600 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Iverson St., 1900 block, Oct. 28.
Jaywick Ave., 7200 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Kerby Hill Rd., 200 block, Oct. 30.
Marcy Ave., 1000 block, Oct. 31. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 28.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 30.
Palmer Rd., 1000 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Rosier Rd., 600 block, Oct. 28. From auto.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 28. From auto.
Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, Oct. 26.
W. Village Ave., 4300 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Afton St., 2300 block, Oct. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Allentown Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Allentown Rd., 8200 block, Oct. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3100 block, Oct. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Danby Ave., 5400 block, Oct. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Dunwoody Ave., 1300 block, Oct. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Haras Pl., 5300 block, Oct. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Hartford Hills Dr., 4300 block, Oct. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Kennebec St., 1100 block, Oct. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Pohanka Pl., 3500 block, Oct. 30. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULT
Fletcher Ave., 9400 block, Oct. 27. With weapon.
ROBBERIES
Coolridge Dr., 7000 block, Nov. 1.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7400 block, Nov. 1. Vehicle.
Surratts Rd., 6700 block, Nov. 1.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Way, 5800 block, Oct. 28. From auto.
Dalmatia Dr., 9700 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Goldfinch Ct., 10100 block, Nov. 2.
Heatherfield Ct., 9000 block, Oct. 29. From auto.
Leapley Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 26. Commercial.
Malcolm Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 27.
Malcolm Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 31. Commercial.
McCullagh Ct., 12200 block, Oct. 30.
Piscataway Rd., 9800 block, Oct. 29.
Piscataway Rd., 9800 block, Oct. 30.
S. Marwood Blvd., 5600 block, Oct. 27. From auto.
Sherwood Dr., 9400 block, Oct. 29.
Thrift Rd., 10500 block, Oct. 31. From auto.
Trent St., 5400 block, Oct. 28.
Woodland Lane, 6100 block, Oct. 31. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Martin Rd., 13100 block, Nov. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, Oct. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, Oct. 31. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULTS
Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, Nov. 1.
Naples and Queen Anne avenues, Oct. 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bay Hill Dr., 13000 block, Oct. 26. From auto.
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, Oct. 29.
Old Stagecoach Rd., 13000 block, Oct. 29.
Olympia Ave., 5000 block, Nov. 1.
Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, Oct. 28.
Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
Sellman Rd., 4300 block, Nov. 1.
Sweitzer Lane, 14800 block, Oct. 28. From auto.
Sweitzer Lane, 15100 block, Oct. 30. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Avebury Dr., 13600 block, Oct. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Larchdale Rd., 13100 block, Oct. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Lighthouse Way, 3800 block, Oct. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Narrow Trail Terr., 11300 block, Oct. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 27. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.
ASSAULT
Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, 4:48 p.m. Nov. 1.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Breezewood Terr., 9000 block, 10:05 a.m. Nov. 2.
Cherrywood Terr., 5800 block, 2:10 p.m. Oct. 30.
Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, 10:42 p.m. Oct. 29.
Westway, 100 block, 8:09 a.m. Oct. 30.
VANDALISM
Cherrywood Lane, 5500 block, 6:46 p.m. Nov. 3.
Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, 9:26 p.m. Oct. 29.
Ridge Rd., unit block, 12:46 p.m. Oct. 29.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, 1:07 a.m. Nov. 2.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
Ager Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 29.
Lancer Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 26.
Longfellow St., 4400 block, Oct. 27.
Manorwood Dr., 3500 block, Oct. 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, Oct. 28. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Oct. 27.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Oct. 29.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Oct. 31.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 25.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 26.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 30.
East-West Hwy., 3700 block, Oct. 26.
Nicholson St., 3100 block, Oct. 27.
Oglethorpe St., 3800 block, Oct. 28. From vehicle.
Toledo Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.
37th Pl., 5000 block, Oct. 27.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
East-West Hwy., 3700 block, Oct. 26.
East-West Hwy., 3700 block, Oct. 26.
VANDALISM
Hamilton St., 2900 block, Oct. 27.
29th Ave., 5700 block, Oct. 31.
32nd Ave., 5900 block, Oct. 28.
City of Laurel
There were no incident reports from Laurel police for this edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.