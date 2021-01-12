District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
HOMICIDE
15th Ave., 8100 block, Jan. 1.
ASSAULTS
Baltimore Ave., 8700 block, Jan. 2. Shooting reported.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, Jan. 3.
20th Ave., 8100 block, Dec. 31.
53rd and Quincy places, Dec. 31.
ROBBERIES
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 1. Commercial.
Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, Dec. 30. Commercial.
Chillum Rd. and Berkshire Dr., Jan. 4.
East-West Hwy., 1800 block, Jan. 6.
Kanawha St., 1400 block, Jan. 1.
New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, Jan. 4.
15th Ave. and Kanawha St., Jan. 1.
24th Pl., 7900 block, Jan. 3.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allison St., 6900 block, Jan. 5.
Allison St., 6900 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
Allison St., 6900 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 7900 block, Dec. 31. Commercial.
Baltimore Ave., 10000 block, Dec. 31. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, Dec. 31.
Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, Jan. 1.
Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, Jan. 1.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, Jan. 6. From auto.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, Jan. 3.
Erie St., 1900 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
Finns Lane, 7700 block, Jan. 3.
Frolich Lane, 5100 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
Kenilworth Ave., 3300 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
Lackawanna St., 2600 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Locust Spring Rd., 9000 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
Merrimac Dr., 1500 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
Norwich Rd., 4800 block, Jan. 2.
Old Landover Rd., 6600 block, Jan. 1. From auto.
Quebec St., 2000 block, Dec. 30.
Queens Chapel Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 2.
Ray Rd., 900 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, Jan. 6.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, Jan. 2.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, Jan. 3.
Toledo Terr., 3300 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Jan. 1. From auto.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Jan. 1.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Jan. 3.
16th Ave. and Chillum Rd., Dec. 31. From auto.
64th Ave., 6300 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
67th Ave., 6000 block, Dec. 30. From auto.
68th Pl., 4400 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Baltimore Ave., 9300 block, Dec. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Kennedy St., 5600 block, Dec. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Toledo Terr., 3400 block, Jan. 3. Stolen vehicle.
W. Park Dr., 7200 block, Jan. 3. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Crain Hwy., 100 block, Dec. 30.
Saint Michaels Dr., 900 block, Jan. 2. Shooting reported.
ROBBERIES
King George Way, 13900 block, Jan. 2.
Watkins Park Dr., unit block, Jan. 5. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 12300 block, Dec. 31.
Bennington Dr., 10800 block, Dec. 30. Residential.
Braeside Ct., 4400 block, Jan. 4. Residential.
Brookshire Ct., 3300 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Buck Lane, 15100 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
Chrysler Dr., 15400 block, Jan. 1. From auto.
Copernicus Dr., 9300 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
Crain Hwy., 2200 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
Forbes Blvd., 4200 block, Dec. 31. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
Governors Bridge Rd., 16700 block, Jan. 2.
John Rogers Blvd. and Governors Grove Rd., Jan. 1. From auto.
Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Largo Center Dr., 900 block, Jan. 5. Commercial.
Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, Dec. 30. From auto.
Old Marlboro Pike, 13300 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
Prince Pl., 10200 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Rolling View Dr., 9100 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
Shadywood Ct., 12000 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
Treeland Way, 1000 block, Jan. 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Fox Chase Ct., 100 block, Jan. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Woodstream Turn, 6900 block, Jan. 3. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Access Rd., 8700 block, Jan. 3. With weapon.
Arnold Rd., 4400 block, Jan. 2. Shooting reported.
Dade St., 5700 block, Jan. 1. With weapon.
Donnell Dr. and Pennsylvania Ave., Jan. 1. Shooting reported.
Donnell Dr., 3700 block, Jan. 5.
Sheriff Rd., 7200 block, Jan. 3.
ROBBERIES
Dillon Ct., 1300 block, Jan. 4. Vehicle.
Edgewick Ave. and Marlboro Pike, Dec. 31.
Hubbard Rd., 3500 block, Jan. 4.
Vine St., 4200 block, Jan. 5. Vehicle.
Walters Lane, 3200 block, Jan. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Access Rd. and Armstrong Lane, Jan. 5. From auto.
Arts Vista Blvd., 2800 block, Jan. 6. From auto.
Bain Dr., 700 block, Dec. 31. From auto.
Booker Dr., 1000 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Brightseat Rd., 1000 block, Jan. 6.
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Jan. 5.
Cabin Branch Rd., 200 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Carrington Ct., 6300 block, Jan. 1. From auto.
Chester Grove Terr., 8900 block, Jan. 4. Residential.
Continental Pl., 9000 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Cypresstree Dr., 1100 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Elmleaf Ave., 300 block, Jan. 4.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Hawthorne St., 6800 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6300 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Hill Burne Dr., 7500 block, Jan. 3.
Hubbard Rd., 3500 block, Dec. 31. From auto.
Kaverton Rd., 2700 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
Markham Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 7400 block, Dec. 31. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 7600 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Penn Western Ct., 7800 block, Jan. 4. Commercial.
S. Hil-Mar Cir., 5700 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Sheriff Rd., 5300 block, Jan. 5.
Silver Hill Rd., 4700 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5400 block, Jan. 5.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Jan. 5.
Southern Ave., 3800 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Southern Ave., 3900 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, Jan. 2. Residential.
Spectator Ave., 600 block, Jan. 2.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4200 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
Sycamore Lane, 3200 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Touchdown Dr., 500 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Brightseat Rd., 900 block, Jan. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Brightseat Rd., 1600 block, Jan. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Burton Lane, 8400 block, Jan. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Capital View Dr. and Nalley Rd., Jan. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Chapel Oaks Dr., 1200 block, Jan. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Dateleaf Ave., 200 block, Jan. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Donnell Pl., 7300 block, Jan. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Halsted Ave., 6100 block, Dec. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Heath St., 4600 block, Jan. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Hil-Mar Cir. E, 6300 block, Jan. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6400 block, Jan. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Hill Burne Dr., 7500 block, Jan. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Nalley Rd., 1100 block, Jan. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Old Marlboro Pike, 8400 block, Jan. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Penn Randall Pl., 7900 block, Jan. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Polk St., 7700 block, Jan. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Shady Glen Dr., 1300 block, Jan. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Dec. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Village Green Dr., 1900 block, Jan. 1. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Allentown Rd., 5100 block, Jan. 2.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Jan. 1.
ROBBERIES
Colebrooke Dr., 2400 block, Dec. 31. Vehicle.
Fairlawn St. and 29th Pl., Jan. 2. Vehicle.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Jan. 6.
Wheeler Rd. and Southern Ave., Jan. 2. Vehicle.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 5600 block, Jan. 2.
Allentown Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 3. Commercial.
Audrey Lane, unit block, Jan. 2.
Audrey Lane, 600 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3400 block, Jan. 2.
Brinkley Rd., 2400 block, Dec. 31. Residential.
Centennial Dr., 1100 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Culver St., 3200 block, Jan. 1.
Dallas Pl., 4500 block, Jan. 6.
Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, Jan. 5.
Iverson St., 2300 block, Jan. 1.
Midtown Sq., 4300 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Mt. Vernon Way, 9300 block, Jan. 6. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 31. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 8900 block, Jan. 4.
Rickey Ave., 3400 block, Dec. 31. From auto.
Southern Ave., 900 block, Jan. 5. Residential.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Jan. 3.
Southern Ave., 2600 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
Southview Dr., 1300 block, Dec. 31. From auto.
W. Village Ave., 4300 block, Jan. 4. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Allentown Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Bock Rd., 6500 block, Dec. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Brinkley Rd., 3000 block, Dec. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, Jan. 4. Stolen vehicle.
John Adams Dr., 5900 block, Jan. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Rosier Rd., 600 block, Dec. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 3700 block, Jan. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, Jan. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Ignatius Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 5. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULTS
Branch Ave. and Woodyard Rd., Jan. 3.
Malcolm Rd., 7900 block, Jan. 6.
ROBBERIES
Aquasco Rd., 22800 block, Jan. 2.
Horsehead Rd., Jan. 2. Vehicle.
Crain Hwy., 14300 block, Jan. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ballotade St., 9200 block, Jan. 5.
Branch Ave., 8700 block, Jan. 3.
Branch Ave., 8800 block, Dec. 30. Commercial.
Branch Ave., 8800 block, Jan. 2.
Branch Ave., 8800 block, Jan. 5.
Coventry Way, 6400 block, Jan. 6. Commercial.
Crain Hwy., 9500 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Duvall Rd., 8500 block, Jan. 4.
Elm Way, 6300 block, Jan. 4. Residential.
Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, Dec. 30.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7700 block, Jan. 4. Commercial.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7700 block, Jan. 6. Commercial.
Old Branch Ave., 8600 block, Jan. 4.
Old Branch Ave., 9000 block, Jan. 5. Commercial.
Piscataway Rd., 9100 block, Jan. 1. Commercial.
Sir Lucas Lane, 5000 block, Jan. 5.
Woodyard Rd., 9000 block, Dec. 31. Commercial.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Piscataway Rd., 9100 block, Jan. 3. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULTS
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, Jan. 6.
Conway Rd., 12100 block, Dec. 31.
Evans Trail, 11200 block, Dec. 30.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 10500 block, Jan. 2.
Baltimore Ave., 11700 block, Jan. 5. From auto.
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, Dec. 31.
Claxton Dr., 12800 block, Jan. 1. From auto.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 12000 block, Jan. 3. From auto.
Muirkirk Rd., 9700 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
Sandy Spring Rd., 6000 block, Jan. 1.
Snow Acres Dr., 8900 block, Jan. 2. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Evans Trail Way and Evans Trail, Jan. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Old Baltimore Pike, 11200 block, Jan. 6. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.
CARJACKING
Breezewood Ct., 6200 block, 12:05 a.m. Jan. 1. Attempted.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belle Point Dr., 7900 block, 11:45 p.m. Jan. 2. Commercial burglary.
Springhill Lane, 9100 block, 11:07 a.m. Jan. 1.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Miner St., 8200 block, 2:21 p.m. Jan. 4.
Springhill Dr., 6000 block, 6:21 p.m. Dec. 31.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, Dec. 27.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Dec. 31.
East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Dec. 28. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Dec. 30. From vehicle.
Nicholson St., 2700 block, Jan. 2. From vehicle.
42nd Ave., 6000 block, Dec. 27. From vehicle.
44th Ave., 6000 block, Dec. 29. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, Dec. 31.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Jan. 1.
41st Ave., 6100 block, Jan. 1.
VANDALISM
Hamilton St., 3100 block, Dec. 31.
45th Ave., 5500 block, Dec. 31.
City of Laurel
There were no incident reports from Laurel police for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.