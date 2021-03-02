District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Annapolis Rd., 5400 block, Feb. 24.
Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, Feb. 20.
Chillum Rd., 1300 block, Feb. 25.
Dean Dr., 3500 block, Feb. 19.
Hospital Dr., 3000 block, Feb. 20.
ROBBERIES
Edwards Pl., 8000 block, Feb. 20.
Furman Pkwy., 6700 block, Feb. 24.
New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, Feb. 20.
New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, Feb. 21.
Riggs Rd., 8900 block, Feb. 24.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Feb. 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 7900 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
Calvert St., 2300 block, Feb. 20. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 1000 block, Feb. 25. From auto.
Elson St., 1500 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Girard Ave., 7500 block, Feb. 21. Residential.
Glenoak Rd., 4800 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
Highview Terr., 7000 block, Feb. 19.
New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, Feb. 19. Commercial.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, Feb. 19. Commercial.
New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, Feb. 22.
New Hampshire Ave., 8200 block, Feb. 25. From auto.
Ravenswood St., 2000 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 6300 block, Feb. 25. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, Feb. 22.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, Feb. 19.
Timber Ridge Lane, 1500 block, Feb. 25. From auto.
Toledo Terr., 3400 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Feb. 19.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Feb. 24.
Woodberry St., 2100 block, Feb. 25. From auto.
15th Ave., 8100 block, Feb. 23. From auto.
55th Ave., 3400 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
55th Ave., 3400 block, Feb. 21. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Drexel St., 1800 block, Feb. 22.
Fairwood Rd., 6700 block, Feb. 22. Stolen vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, Feb. 19. Stolen vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, Feb. 25. Stolen vehicle.
Tuxedo Rd., 5500 block, Feb. 23. Stolen vehicle.
54th Ave., 5100 block, Feb. 21. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Franklin Ave., 9500 block, Feb. 21.
ROBBERIES
Campus Way S., 10400 block, Feb. 21. Commercial.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 700 block, Feb. 21. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, Feb. 23.
Apollo Dr., 9800 block, Feb. 25. Commercial.
Capital Centre Blvd., 900 block, Feb. 25. From auto.
Caraway Ct., 1300 block, Feb. 18. From auto.
Dunwood Valley Dr., 14600 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
Fairwood Pkwy., 12500 block, Feb. 24.
Forbes Blvd., 4800 block, Feb. 25. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
Juniper Dr., 10000 block, Feb. 21. Residential.
Lake Ontario Way, 4800 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Largo Center Dr., 800 block, Feb. 22.
Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
N. Riding Rd., 10900 block, Feb. 25.
Old Marlboro Pike, 13200 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
Summit Cir., 9700 block, Feb. 25. From auto.
Trumpeter Swan Ct., 13300 block, Feb. 22. Residential.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bandera St., 9300 block, Feb. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Campus Way S., 10400 block, Feb. 25. Stolen vehicle.
Eugenia Park St., 9500 block, Feb. 22.
Mapleleaf Pl. and Hancock Dr., Feb. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Sheridan St., 9300 block, Feb. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Wellington St., 9600 block, Feb. 20. Stolen vehicle.
2nd St., 9000 block, Feb. 25. Stolen vehicle.
5th St., 9100 block, Feb. 19. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
HOMICIDE
Arnold Rd., 4400 block, Feb. 24.
ASSAULTS
Penn Ave. and Forestville Rd., Feb. 21. With weapon.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Feb. 20.
ROBBERIES
Forestville Rd., 3000 block, Feb. 22. Commercial.
Jade Ct., 6800 block, Feb. 22.
Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, Feb. 20. Commercial.
Silver Hill Rd., 4700 block, Feb. 22. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashwood Dr., 8500 block, Feb. 23. From auto.
Belgreen St., 5200 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Bending Branch Way, 900 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2300 block, Feb. 25. Residential.
Central Ave., 8400 block, Feb. 23. Commercial.
Columbia Park Rd., 6700 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
Corporate Dr., 8300 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
Donnell Pl., 7100 block, Feb. 20. Residential.
Glen Willow Dr., 1100 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Gondar Ave., 1100 block, Feb. 20. From auto.
Lacy Ave., 4600 block, Feb. 23.
Landover Rd., 7700 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
Marblewood Ave., 1500 block, Feb. 23. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Feb. 25.
Marlboro Pike, 7200 block, Feb. 19.
Police Plaza, 8800 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
Ritchie Rd., 300 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 4700 block, Feb. 23.
Silver Hill Rd., 5000 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5400 block, Feb. 23.
Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, Feb. 23.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, Feb. 21. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Feb. 25.
Southern Ave., 4200 block, Feb. 25. Commercial.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Feb. 21.
Sydney Ave., 2900 block, Feb. 22. Residential.
Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, Feb. 21.
75th Ave., 3100 block, Feb. 23. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Addison Rd. S, 1800 block, Feb. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Donnell Dr., 3700 block, Feb. 19.
Forest Rd., 6600 block, Feb. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Highland Park Dr., 6600 block, Feb. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Landover Rd., 6800 block, Feb. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Landover Rd., 7700 block, Feb. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Omaha St., 4700 block, Feb. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Presidential Parkway and Suitland Parkway, Feb. 21.
Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, Feb. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Walters Lane, 3200 block, Feb. 19. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Allentown Rd. and Westchester Dr., Feb. 20.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Feb. 23. With weapon.
Silver Park Dr., 3500 block, Feb. 22. Shooting reported.
ROBBERY
Branch Ave., 4200 block, Feb. 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 7000 block, Feb. 22.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Feb. 24. Commercial.
Corkran Lane, 5300 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
Deal Dr., 5100 block, Feb. 23.
Dominion Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Huntland Rd., 5800 block, Feb. 20. Residential.
Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, Feb. 23.
Indian Head Hwy., 8300 block, Feb. 24. Residential.
Kennebec St., 1100 block, Feb. 25. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Feb. 19.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
Rena Rd., 4400 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
Telfair Blvd., 4300 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
24th Ave., 4100 block, Feb. 20. From auto.
28th Ave., 4200 block, Feb. 20. Residential.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Curtis Dr., 3300 block, Feb. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Dallas Dr. and Saint Barnabas Rd., Feb. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Deal Dr., 5100 block, Feb. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Fisher Rd., 5900 block, Feb. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Galloway Dr., 5800 block, Feb. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Iverson St., 1400 block, Feb. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Keith St., 2800 block, Feb. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Kerby Pkwy., 500 block, Feb. 25. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 3700 block, Feb. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, Feb. 23. Stolen vehicle.
23rd Pkwy. and Fairlawn St., Feb. 25. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULT
Surratts Rd., 7500 block, Feb. 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Foxley Rd., 6400 block, Feb. 23. From auto.
Heathermore Blvd., 8900 block, Feb. 20. From auto.
Malcolm Rd., 8000 block, Feb. 19.
Old Branch Ave., 6300 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
Old Branch Ave., 7900 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
Phyllis Dr., 9000 block, Feb. 20. From auto.
Temple Hill Rd., 8600 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Allentown Rd., 6200 block, Feb. 19.
Coventry Way, 6400 block, Feb. 19.
Frank Tippett Rd., 10700 block, Feb. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Mangrove Dr., 9000 block, Feb. 25. Stolen vehicle.
Piscataway Rd., 9800 block, Feb. 21.
Stonesboro Rd., 3600 block, Feb. 25. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Apache Tears Cir., 12200 block, Feb. 24. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, Feb. 22.
Baltimore Ave., 13700 block, Feb. 23.
Briarcroft Lane, 9000 block, Feb. 23.
Catalpa St., 8500 block, Feb. 21.
Contee Rd., 7000 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Kenny St., 4100 block, Feb. 21. From auto.
Lighthouse Way, 3800 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Montpelier Dr., 9100 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, Feb. 25. From auto.
Rhode Island Ave., 10900 block, Feb. 22. From auto.
Wicomico Ave., 4500 block, Feb. 19. From auto.
City of Greenbelt
The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.
ROBBERIES
Breezewood Dr., 6300 block, 7:49 p.m. Feb. 20.
Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, 5:45 p.m. Feb. 21. Arrest was made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, 11:18 p.m. Feb. 21.
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, 6:25 p.m. Feb. 22.
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, 6:38 p.m. Feb. 22.
Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, 12:25 p.m. Feb. 22.
Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Greenbelt Rd., 7600 block, 9:17 a.m. Feb. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hanover Pkwy., 7800 block, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Springhill Dr., 6000 block, 9:20 a.m. Feb. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Edmonston Ct., 9100 block, 4:47 p.m. Feb. 18.
Edmonston Ct., 9100 block, 1:41 p.m. Feb. 19.
Edmonston Terr., 9100 block, 2:37 p.m. Feb. 22.
VANDALISM
Breezewood Dr., 6200 block, 6:13 p.m. Feb. 23.
Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, 2:32 p.m. Feb. 19.
Edmonston Rd., 8900 block, 9:46 a.m. Feb. 19.
Springhill Dr., 6200 block, 3:27 p.m. Feb. 21.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Feb. 20.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 19.
Hamilton St., 3800 block, Feb. 19.
CARJACKINGS
Garfield St. and 46th Pl., Feb. 16. Attempted.
Garfield St., 4500 block, Feb. 16.
Rhode Island Ave., 4800 block, Feb. 15.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, Feb. 19.
Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, Feb. 19.
Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, Feb. 17. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 16. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 16.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 17. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 17. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3600 block, Feb. 16. Shoplifting.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 19.
Rutgers St., 3400 block, Feb. 16.
29th Ave., 5700 block, Feb. 20.
VANDALISM
Kirkwood Pl., 2600 block, Feb. 14.
City of Laurel
There were no incident reports from the Laurel police for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.