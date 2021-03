District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, March 13.

Longfellow St., 6000 block, March 13.

ROBBERY

Toledo Pl., 3200 block, March 15.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Amherst Rd., 1900 block, March 14. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, March 18. Commercial.

AD

Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, March 14. From auto.

Avon Pl., unit block, March 18.

Baltimore Ave., 9600 block, March 13. From auto.

Cypress Creek Dr., 5600 block, March 12. From auto.

AD

Cypress Creek Dr., 5700 block, March 17. Residential.

Eastern Ave., 5800 block, March 17. From auto.

Kenilworth Ave., 5000 block, March 15. From auto.

Merrimac Dr., 1500 block, March 14. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, March 17. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, March 12. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, March 16.

Parker House Terr., 5600 block, March 18. From auto.

Queens Chapel Rd., 3100 block, March 12.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, March 16.

Saint Andrews Pl., 9300 block, March 18. From auto.

AD

Sargent Rd., 5600 block, March 17. From auto.

Toledo Terr., 3400 block, March 15. From auto.

Toledo Terr., 3400 block, March 16. From auto.

Toledo Terr., 3500 block, March 15. From auto.

University Blvd., 2300 block, March 12. From auto.

56th Ave., 5200 block, March 16. From auto.

64th Ave., 3800 block, March 13. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Annapolis Rd., 5400 block, March 17.

AD

Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, March 17. Stolen vehicle.

Balfour Dr., 6400 block, March 17. Stolen vehicle.

Bladensburg Rd., 3400 block, March 18. Stolen vehicle.

Chapman Rd., 2000 block, March 12. Stolen vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 3200 block, March 18. Stolen vehicle.

University Blvd., 3300 block, March 12. Stolen vehicle.

AD

16th Ave., 5700 block, March 14. Stolen vehicle.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULT

Good Luck Rd. and Palamar Dr., March 18. With weapon.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baikal Loop, 2400 block, March 15. From auto.

Baikal Loop, 2500 block, March 15. From auto.

Baikal Loop, 2500 block, March 16. From auto.

Basil Ct., 9100 block, March 13. From auto.

Blue Wing Terr., 1200 block, March 15. From auto.

Campus Way S, 10600 block, March 15.

Capital Centre Blvd., 1100 block, March 12. From auto.

Capital Ct., unit block, March 16. From auto.

AD

Caraway Ct., 1300 block, March 13. From auto.

Central Ave., 12100 block, March 17.

Crain Hwy., 100 block, March 14. From auto.

Dunsmore Terr., 4800 block, March 17.

AD

Essenton Dr., 200 block, March 12. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, March 18. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, March 18. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, March 12. From auto.

Green Wing Terr., 15000 block, March 15. From auto.

Green Wing Terr., 15000 block, March 16. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, March 18. From auto.

Kettering and Joyceton drives, March 16. From auto.

Largo Center Dr., 500 block, March 17. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 9400 block, March 15. From auto.

Mapleshade Lane, 5100 block, March 17. From auto.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10100 block, March 14.

Red Jade Ct., 11400 block, March 12. From auto.

Shoppers Way, 1100 block, March 13. From auto.

AD

AD

Symondsbury Way, 15500 block, March 18. Residential.

Watkins Park Dr., unit block, March 16.

Windflower Way, 4300 block, March 16. From auto.

Wood Thrush Dr., 7000 block, March 15. From auto.

Woodburn Ct., 8900 block, March 13. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Harry S. Truman Dr., 200 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

Largo Center Dr., 500 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Brooks Dr., 2300 block, March 12.

Forest Terr., 6800 block, March 13.

Landover Rd., 7200 block, March 13.

Sherwood Ct., 1500 block, March 13.

Silver Hill Rd., 5400 block, March 17.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, March 12.

Victory Lane, 2900 block, March 18.

ROBBERY

Hil-Mar Dr., 5300 block, March 16.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, March 12. From auto.

AD

Elfin Ave. and Marlboro Pike, March 15. From auto.

AD

Fable St., 5100 block, March 15. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, March 16.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, March 14. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, March 15. From auto.

Hil-Mar Dr., 6400 block, March 17. From auto.

Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, March 14. Residential.

Marlboro Pike, 7600 block, March 15. From auto.

Old Marlboro Pike, 8300 block, March 17.

Reed St., 3200 block, March 15. From auto.

Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, March 15. From auto.

Ritchie Dr., 8800 block, March 12.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, March 18. From auto.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1800 block, March 13. From auto.

Ronald Rd., 6600 block, March 18. From auto.

AD

Sharma St., 900 block, March 18.

Suitland Rd., 4100 block, March 12. From auto.

Surrey Square Lane, 6200 block, March 15. From auto.

Towne Park Rd. and Toles Park Dr., March 15. From auto.

AD

Towne Park Rd., 4800 block, March 15. Residential.

Walker Mill Rd., 6800 block, March 17. From auto.

Walters Lane, 3200 block, March 13. Residential.

Walters Lane, 3300 block, March 15. From auto.

Willow Hill Dr., 7700 block, March 12.

75th Ave., 3200 block, March 12.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brightseat Rd., 2200 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

Kent Village Dr., 2500 block, March 12. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 4900 block, March 12.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, March 13. Stolen vehicle.

AD

W St., 3700 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

Walters Lane, 3300 block, March 13. Stolen vehicle.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Livingston Rd., 9100 block, March 17.

Piermont Dr., 2200 block, March 13.

Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, March 13.

ROBBERIES

Kennebec St., 900 block, March 11.

Temple Hill Rd. and Carlton Ave., March 16.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Audrey Lane, unit block, March 12.

AD

Brockton Rd., 300 block, March 15. From auto.

Colebrooke Dr., 2700 block, March 12. From auto.

Dawn Lane, 2200 block, March 14. From auto.

Henderson Way, 5400 block, March 17. From auto.

Irvington St., 800 block, March 15. From auto.

Livingston Rd., 9000 block, March 18. Commercial.

Livingston Terr., 5400 block, March 13. From auto.

Marcy Ave., 1100 block, March 13. From auto.

Marcy Ave., 1100 block, March 13. From auto.

Old Fort Rd., 9900 block, March 18.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, March 15.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, March 17. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1300 block, March 14. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1400 block, March 13. Residential.

Temple Hill Rd., 5700 block, March 15. From auto.

25th Ave., 3400 block, March 18. From auto.

27th Ave., 4000 block, March 15. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Branch Ave., 4100 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

AD

Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

Catskill St., 2500 block, March 13. Stolen vehicle.

Curtis Dr., 3200 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

Fisher Rd., 5800 block, March 13. Stolen vehicle.

Irvington St., 800 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

Maury Ave., 800 block, March 12.

Saint Clair Dr., 2400 block, March 17. Stolen vehicle.

Shopton Pl., 6300 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULT

Crain Hwy., 15900 block, March 18.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bellefonte Lane, 8300 block, March 15.

Crain Hwy., 7600 block, March 17. Commercial.

Evelyn Lane, 8200 block, March 13. Residential.

Marlboro Pike, 9300 block, March 17. From auto.

Milligan Rd., 7200 block, March 13. Residential.

Rockfish Way, 5500 block, March 18. From auto.

Sir Thomas Ct., 5000 block, March 16.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ballard Lane, 8900 block, March 17. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

Castle Rock Dr., 7400 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

Clinton St., 9000 block, March 12. Stolen vehicle.

Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7200 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

Serenade Cir., 7200 block, March 12. Stolen vehicle.

Webster Lane, 7700 block, March 14. Stolen vehicle.

Wheeling Ave., 12300 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ASSAULT

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13300 block, March 13.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baltimore Ave., 10600 block, March 15. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, March 16. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 11000 block, March 17.

Bowie Rd., 14700 block, March 12. From auto.

Bramble Lane, 14100 block, March 12. From auto.

Brickyard Blvd., 12400 block, March 15.

Cherry Hill Ct., 3500 block, March 15. From auto.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11200 block, March 13. From auto.

Cypress Rd., 5100 block, March 12.

Evans Trail, 11200 block, March 12.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 12700 block, March 14. From auto.

Mid Atlantic Blvd., 13100 block, March 17.

Old Gunpowder Rd., 14600 block, March 15. From auto.

S. Laurel Dr., 11700 block, March 18. From auto.

Sunnyside Ave., 5200 block, March 17.

Sweitzer Lane, 14800 block, March 11.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Cherry Hill Rd., 11200 block, March 13. Stolen vehicle.

City of Greenbelt

The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.

HOMICIDE

Cherrywood Terr., 5800 block, 2:02 p.m. March 15.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, 2:22 p.m. March 12.

Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, 12:04 p.m. March 13.

Edmonston Ct., 9100 block, 7:59 a.m. March 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edmonston Terr., 9100 block, 6:25 a.m. March 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Frankfort Dr., 7400 block, 9:30 a.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, 4:32 p.m. March 11.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, 5:15 a.m. March 13.

Greenway Center Dr., 7500 block, 5:30 p.m. March 15.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, 9:30 a.m. March 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lake Park Dr., 6700 block, 9:20 a.m. March 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Mandan Rd., 7900 block, 8:57 a.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

S. Ora Ct., 7200 block, 8:43 a.m. March 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Walker Dr., 7800 block, 9:14 p.m. March 10.

Westway, 100 block, 8:57 a.m. March 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Breezewood Dr., 6300 block, 5:05 p.m. March 10.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, 6:28 p.m. March 16.

Mandan Rd., 8000 block, 9:19 a.m. March 17.

VANDALISM

Belle Point Dr., 7900 block, 9:44 a.m. March 12.

Golden Triangle Dr., 6300 block, 9:53 a.m. March 13.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, 4:32 a.m. March 15.

City of Hyattsville

The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.

ASSAULTS

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, March 13.

Hamilton St., 2900 block, March 12.

42nd Ave., 6000 block, March 7.

WEAPON

East-West Hwy. and Queens Chapel Rd., March 13.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Banner St., 4700 block, March 10. From vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, March 10. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, March 8. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, March 10. From vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, March 10. Shoplifting.

Hamilton St., 2900 block, March 11.

Kennedy St., 4500 block, March 10. From vehicle.

Madison St., 4300 block, March 11. From vehicle.

31st Ave., 5600 block, March 10.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

America Blvd., 6400 block, March 11.

America Blvd., 6500 block, March 12.

America Blvd., 6500 block, March 13.

East-West Hwy. and Queens Chapel Rd., March 11. Recovered.

Nicholson St., 3500 block, March 9.

VANDALISM

Hamilton St., 4500 block, March 12.

City of Laurel