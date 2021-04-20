District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Amherst Rd., 1900 block, April 10.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, April 8. With weapon.
Hospital Dr., 3000 block, April 12. With weapon.
Lewisdale Dr., 2200 block, April 14. With weapon.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, April 12.
ROBBERIES
Charleston Pl., 2100 block, April 8.
Eastern Ave. and Chillum Rd., April 11.
Riggs Rd., 7900 block, April 11.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, April 11.
Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, April 13.
Baltimore Ave., 8400 block, April 12. Commercial.
Banning Pl., 2400 block, April 10.
Berkshire Dr., 800 block, April 11. From auto.
Creston St., 5100 block, April 12. Commercial.
Cypress Creek Dr., 5600 block, April 14. From auto.
Drexel St., 2000 block, April 14. From auto.
Kenilworth Ave., 3300 block, April 13. Commercial.
Kilmer Pl., 5200 block, April 14.
Merrimac Dr. and 12th Ave., April 12. From auto.
Merrimac Dr., 1600 block, April 10. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, April 12.
New Riggs Rd., 8000 block, April 13. From auto.
Otis St., 6500 block, April 14. From auto.
Parkwood St., 6500 block, April 14. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 7900 block, April 14. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, April 8.
Sargent Rd., 6000 block, April 10.
Sligo Pkwy., 6500 block, April 14. From auto.
Sweetbriar Dr., 7600 block, April 10. Residential.
Timber Ridge Lane, 1500 block, April 14. From auto.
University Blvd., 2200 block, April 10. Commercial.
University Blvd., 2500 block, April 12. Commercial.
Warner Ave., 3700 block, April 14. From auto.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100 block, April 12. From auto.
64th Ave., 3800 block, April 11.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Allison St. and Warner Ave., April 9. Stolen vehicle.
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, April 11. Stolen vehicle.
Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, April 10. Stolen vehicle.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, April 11. Stolen vehicle.
Hannon St., 2200 block, April 11. Stolen vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 9200 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Queens Chapel Rd., 2600 block, April 11. Stolen vehicle.
Rittenhouse St., 800 block, April 10. Stolen vehicle.
University Blvd., 1400 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Warner Ave., 3900 block, April 8. Stolen vehicle.
Westchester Park Dr., 6200 block, April 11. Stolen vehicle.
10th Ave., 6800 block, April 11. Stolen vehicle.
59th Ave., 6300 block, April 13. Stolen vehicle.
75th Ave., 4400 block, April 11. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Campus Way S., 10600 block, April 12.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. and John Hanson Hwy., April 14. Shooting reported.
ROBBERY
Largo Center Dr., 800 block, April 13. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baikal Loop, 2400 block, April 14. From auto.
Basil Ct., 9100 block, April 9.
Basil Ct., 9100 block, April 9. From auto.
Brooke Grove Rd., 2500 block, April 13.
Brown Station Rd., 5100 block, April 13.
Buzz Aldrin Lane, 7600 block, April 9. Residential.
Drexelgate Lane, 1000 block, April 8. From auto.
Farnsworth Lane, 14200 block, April 14. From auto.
Golf Course Terr., 10900 block, April 14. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, April 9. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, April 9. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, April 14.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 200 block, April 14. From auto.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 200 block, April 14. From auto.
Lottsford Rd., 8800 block, April 11. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 15300 block, April 14.
Nightingale Dr., 8500 block, April 13. From auto.
Tuckerman St., 9500 block, April 9. Residential.
Tulip Tree Dr., 9800 block, April 14. From auto.
Watkins Park Dr., unit block, April 12.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Annapolis Rd., 9300 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, April 13. Stolen vehicle.
Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, April 14. Stolen vehicle.
Lords Landing Rd., 4500 block, April 11. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Landover Rd., 7500 block, April 12. With weapon.
Old Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, April 8.
Parston Dr., 7800 block, April 9. With weapon.
Whitehall St., 2400 block, April 12.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belle Haven Dr., 1800 block, April 13.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, April 11. From auto.
Chapelwood Lane, 1100 block, April 9. From auto.
Dillon Ct., 1200 block, April 11. From auto.
Forestville Rd., 3300 block, April 10.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1100 block, April 12.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6400 block, April 11. Multiple residences.
Kent Village Pl., 2400 block, April 12. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, April 11. From auto.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 7000 block, April 10.
Old Central Ave., 6100 block, April 12.
Old Central Ave., 6100 block, April 14. From auto.
Pinebrook Rd., 2700 block, April 10. Residential.
Pinebrook Rd., 3000 block, April 12. Residential.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, April 12. Residential.
Sheriff Rd., 5300 block, April 10.
Suitland Rd., 4000 block, April 10. From auto.
Village Green Dr., 1800 block, April 13. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Boones Lane, 2900 block, April 13. Stolen vehicle.
Brightseat Rd., 1800 block, April 14. Stolen vehicle.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Columbia Park Rd. and Stanford Ct., April 8. Stolen vehicle.
Columbia Park Rd., 6500 block, April 13. Stolen vehicle.
Dateleaf Ave., 500 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Edgeworth Dr., 8500 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Hampton Overlook, 9200 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, April 9. Stolen vehicle.
Old Marlboro Pike, 8300 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Penn Western Ct. and Penn Randall Pl., April 13. Stolen vehicle.
Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Rd., 5400 block, April 10. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, April 9.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, April 10. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Whitetire Rd., 3900 block, April 9. Stolen vehicle.
Zelma Ave., 400 block, April 13. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
HOMICIDE
Anvil Lane, 2300 block, April 8.
ASSAULTS
Alice Ave., 2000 block, April 13.
Dallas Pl., 4500 block, April 10.
Henderson Way, 5400 block, April 11.
Livingston Rd., 6400 block, April 11.
Old Soper Rd., 4700 block, April 12.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, April 12.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, April 14.
Temple Hill Rd. and Carlton Ave., April 11. With weapon.
ROBBERY
Dunlap St., 3600 block, April 11.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 5700 block, April 11.
Beech Rd., 4400 block, April 13. From auto.
Birchwood Dr., 1200 block, April 12.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, April 9. Commercial.
Culver St., 3200 block, April 9. From auto.
Henson Bridge Terr., 2900 block, April 11. From auto.
Livingston Rd., 6100 block, April 12.
Livingston Rd., 6700 block, April 9.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, April 8. From auto.
Walnut St., 6000 block, April 14. Residential.
Washington Overlook Dr., 2100 block, April 12. From auto.
Westerly Lane, 10000 block, April 12. From auto.
Westfield Dr., 1200 block, April 12. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, April 13. From auto.
26th Ave., 3400 block, April 11.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Allentown Rd., 5700 block, April 10. Stolen vehicle.
Beech Rd., 5300 block, April 10. Stolen vehicle.
Bentham Ct., 6300 block, April 13.
Branch Ave., 3300 block, April 10. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3400 block, April 14. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3600 block, April 9. Stolen vehicle.
Curtis Dr., 3300 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Curtis Dr., 3400 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Iverson St., 1400 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, April 12. Stolen vehicle.
24th Ave., 3400 block, April 3. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Crain Hwy., 16000 block, April 11.
Dressage Dr., 10100 block, April 13.
Fulford St., 6700 block, April 10. From auto.
Heflin Dr., 8000 block, April 12. From auto.
Lucy Ct., 13400 block, April 12.
Marlboro Pike, 10700 block, April 14.
Old Branch Ave., 7500 block, April 14. Residential.
Old Branch Ave., 8000 block, April 14. From auto.
Piscataway Rd., 9800 block, April 10. From auto.
Sarah Landing Dr., 10500 block, April 14. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cheltenham Ave., 9300 block, April 13. Stolen vehicle.
Woodyard Rd., 8800 block, April 9. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
HOMICIDE
Larchdale Rd., 13200 block, April 14.
ROBBERIES
Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, April 12. Commercial.
Taney Dr., 13100 block, April 12.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, April 10.
Brickyard Blvd., 12400 block, April 10. From auto.
Cherry Lane, 8700 block, April 9. From auto.
Sunnyside Ave., 5600 block, April 10. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, April 14. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.
ASSAULTS
Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, 9:53 p.m. April 10.
Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, 2:21 a.m. April 11.
WEAPON
Kenilworth Ave. and Greenbelt Rd., 12:38 a.m. April 10. Shooting incident.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Breezewood Terr., 9000 block, 4:26 p.m. April 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, 3:32 p.m. April 8.
Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, 8:35 a.m. April 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Good Luck Rd., 7900 block, 11:29 p.m. April 7.
Greenbelt Rd., 5900 block, 7:29 p.m. April 8.
Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, 5:11 p.m. April 12.
Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, 11:23 a.m. April 7.
Hanover Pkwy., 7800 block, 8:54 a.m. April 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ridge Rd., unit block, 8:15 a.m. April 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Crescent Rd., 500 block, 9:55 a.m. April 11.
Ora Glen Dr. and Ora Ct., 9:46 a.m. April 9.
Ridge Rd., 400 block, 10:04 a.m. April 9.
Springhill Lane, 9100 block, 8:56 a.m. April 10.
Springhill Lane, 9200 block, 7:53 a.m. April 11.
VANDALISM
Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, 4:54 p.m. April 11.
Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, 5:04 p.m. April 10.
Edmonston Terr., 9100 block, 8:28 p.m. April 12.
Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, 9:36 a.m. April 9.
Ridge Rd., 400 block, 11:12 a.m. April 12.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 7.
Hamilton St., 2900 block, April 10.
Hamilton St., 3100 block, April 10.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, April 9. From vehicle.
Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, April 10. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 6.
East-West Hwy., 3600 block, April 7. Shoplifting.
Jefferson St., 4300 block, April 8. From vehicle.
Oglethorpe St., 4400 block, April 5. From vehicle.
Oglethorpe St., 4400 block, April 6. From vehicle.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, April 5. From vehicle.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5800 block, April 8. From vehicle.
Toledo Rd. and Belcrest Rd., April 4. From vehicle.
Toledo Rd. and Belcrest Rd., April 5. From vehicle.
Toledo Rd., 3300 block, April 4. From multiple vehicles.
Toledo Rd., 3700 block, April 4. From vehicle.
29th Ave., 5700 block, April 9.
31st Ave., 5800 block, April 9.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Toledo Terr., 3300 block, April 5.
VANDALISM
Hamilton St., 3900 block, April 5.
Hamilton St., 3900 block, April 5.
Hamilton St., 3900 block, April 5.
Hamilton St., 3900 block, April 5.
Hamilton St., 3900 block, April 5.
Hamilton St., 3900 block, April 5.
Hamilton St., 4000 block, April 5.
Hamilton St., 4000 block, April 5.
Toledo Rd., 3700 block, April 4.
City of Laurel
This week's post includes no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.