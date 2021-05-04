District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, April 22.
Kenilworth Ave., 3300 block, April 22.
ROBBERY
15th Ave., 7900 block, April 22.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, April 22. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, April 22. From auto.
67th Ct., 6200 block, April 22. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, April 22. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Forbes Blvd., 4700 block, April 22.
Lottsford Rd., 9400 block, April 22. From auto.
Shoppers Way, 1100 block, April 21. From auto.
Smith Ave., 9400 block, April 22. From auto.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, April 22. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 7700 block, April 22. From auto.
Springdale Ave., 3500 block, April 22.
Stoddert Lane, 6900 block, April 22. Residential.
Tweed Way, 600 block, April 22.
W St. and Rainswood Dr., April 22. From auto.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Apple Cider Ct., 4200 block, April 22.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, April 22. From auto.
Kennebec St., 1100 block, April 22.
Livingston Rd., 9400 block, April 22.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Coventry Way and Old Branch Ave., April 22.
Mattawoman Dr., 14700 block, April 22. From auto.
Springbrook Lane, 6300 block, April 22. From auto.
Trumbull Dr., 12900 block, April 22. Residential.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 10600 block, April 22.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13600 block, April 22.
Muirkirk Rd., 9500 block, April 22. From auto.
City of Greenbelt
The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.
ASSAULTS
Breezewood Ct., 6200 block, 8:53 a.m. April 27.
Breezewood Dr., 6100 block, 5:39 p.m. April 25.
Breezewood Terr., 9000 block, 6:34 p.m. April 23.
Breezewood Terr., 9000 block, 1:28 a.m. April 24.
Cherrywood Lane, 5700 block, 10:16 p.m. April 25. Fight.
Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, 4:25 a.m. April 22.
Edmonston Ct., 9100 block, 12:05 p.m. April 25.
Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, 3:54 a.m. April 28.
Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, 3:34 p.m. April 26.
Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, 5:06 p.m. April 26.
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, 4:03 p.m. April 21.
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, 10:36 p.m. April 23.
Mandan Rd., 7900 block, 5:39 p.m. April 22.
Megan Lane, 6800 block, 2:12 p.m. April 22.
N. Channel Dr., 8200 block, 12:58 a.m. April 26.
Parkway., unit block, 6:16 a.m. April 25.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Breezewood Terr., 9000 block, 5:07 a.m. April 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, 9:20 p.m. April 24.
Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, 8:45 a.m. April 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Greenbelt Rd. B, 6000 block, 4:31 p.m. April 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Greenbelt Rd., 5900 block, 11:51 a.m. April 24.
Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, 7:11 p.m. April 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, 8:13 p.m. April 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, 4:10 p.m. April 26.
Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, 4:26 p.m. April 25.
Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, 10:25 a.m. April 27.
Hanover Pkwy., 7800 block, 7:37 p.m. April 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Lakecrest Dr., 7800 block, 4:32 p.m. April 23.
Ridge Rd., 400 block, 4:15 p.m. April 24.
Westway, 100 block, 5:01 p.m. April 23.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Mandan Rd., 7500 block, 1:25 p.m. April 22.
Springhill Lane, 9200 block, 7:48 p.m. April 25.
VANDALISM
Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, 1:08 p.m. April 21.
Southway, unit block, 12:06 p.m. April 27. Property damage.
Springhill Lane, 9200 block, 12:01 a.m. April 23.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULT
Hamilton St. and Church Pl., April 20.
ROBBERIES
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 21.
Hamilton St., 3700 block, April 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 5200 block, April 21.
Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, April 22. From vehicle.
Claymore Ave., 7200 block, April 19.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, April 20. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 20. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 24. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3600 block, April 23. Shoplifting.
Gallatin St., 4300 block, April 24.
Nicholson St., 2600 block, April 22. From vehicle.
Nicholson St., 2800 block, April 21.
Queens Chapel and Jamestown roads, April 19. From vehicle.
42nd Ave., 5800 block, April 19.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Oglethorpe St., 4200 block, April 24.
Queens Chapel Rd. and Nicholson St., April 24. Recovered.
VANDALISM
Baltimore Ave., 4700 block, April 22.
Burlington Rd., 4600 block, April 20.
Burlington Rd., 4600 block, April 22.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 19.
Hamilton St., 3000 block, April 22.
43rd Ave., 5300 block, April 22.
City of Laurel
There were no incidents reported by Laurel police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 301-498-0092.