District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Baltimore Ave., 8700 block, April 26.
New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, May 3.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, May 4.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, April 23.
Rhode Island Ave., 9900 block, May 2.
Riverdale Rd., 6700 block, April 25.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, May 3.
University Blvd., 1400 block, May 4.
ROBBERIES
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, April 30.
Annapolis Rd., 6300 block, May 5. Commercial.
Berwyn House Rd., 4800 block, April 25. Residential.
Hannon St. and 16th Ave., April 24.
Merrimac Dr., 1400 block, April 30.
New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, April 27.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, April 24.
University Blvd., 2300 block, April 30.
15th Ave. and University Blvd., May 2.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, April 29.
Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, April 28.
Autoville Dr., 9100 block, April 25. From auto.
Avondale Rd., 4900 block, April 26. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, April 25.
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, April 28.
Baltimore Ave., 10000 block, May 1. From auto.
Bladensburg Rd., 3400 block, April 23. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, April 23.
Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, April 30. From auto.
Chillumgate Rd., 5900 block, April 26. Residential.
Delaware St., 4800 block, May 3. From auto.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, May 1.
Hamilton St., 5400 block, April 24. From auto.
La Salle Rd., 4900 block, May 3.
Linden Ave., 1100 block, May 1. From auto.
Madison Ct., 1400 block, April 29.
Marlbrough Way, 3600 block, April 24. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, May 2. From auto.
Newberry Lane, 7500 block, April 30. From auto.
Newburg Dr., 7600 block, April 23. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, May 4.
Ray Rd., 1500 block, April 29. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 5800 block, May 4.
Riggs Rd., 7900 block, April 29. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, April 27.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, May 4. From auto.
Ruatan St., 1400 block, May 4. From auto.
University Blvd., 1800 block, May 4. From auto.
University Blvd., 2000 block, April 27.
University Blvd., 2000 block, May 2. From auto.
University Blvd., 2300 block, May 4. Commercial.
Queens Chapel Rd., 2400 block, April 23. From auto.
51st Pl., 9600 block, April 25.
59th Pl., 2300 block, April 29. From auto.
64th Ave., 6300 block, April 29.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.
Blackfoot Rd., 4900 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Cypress Creek Dr., 5700 block, April 23. Stolen vehicle.
Cypress Creek Dr., 5700 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
Dean Dr. and Highview Terr., April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Edgewood Rd., 5100 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Guilford Rd., 2100 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.
Madison St., 1500 block, April 23. Stolen vehicle.
Langley Way, 1700 block, April 23. Stolen vehicle.
Lebanon St., 1900 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
Medwick Dr., 6500 block, April 23. Stolen vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 8100 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Russell Ave., 4500 block, May 2.
Somerset Pl., 700 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Van Buren St., 1900 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
52nd Ave., 3500 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.
66th Ave., 6000 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Foxlake Dr., 10500 block, April 28. Shooting reported.
Greenbelt Rd.,10500 block, April 29.
Hall Rd., 15500 block, April 24.
Lanham Severn Rd., 10800 block, May 2.
Marlboro Pike, 15000 block, April 26. With weapon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 9300 block, April 27. From auto.
Apollo Dr., 9800 block, April 24. From auto.
Camelot Field Ct., 13700 block, April 29. From auto.
Campus Way S., 10400 block, April 25.
Campus Way S., 10500 block, April 27.
Central Ave., 12100 block, April 26. From auto.
Exchange Row, 12700 block, April 23. From auto.
Forbes Blvd., 4300 block, May 2. From auto.
Grand Blvd., 9400 block, May 3. From auto.
Grand Blvd., 9400 block, May 3. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8600 block, May 1. Residential.
Greenbelt Rd., 8800 block, April 30. Commercial.
Greenbelt Rd., 10000 block, April 26. From auto.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 100 block, April 24.
Kings Manor Dr., 1400 block, April 26. From auto.
Kingsford Manor Ct., 4800 block, May 4.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, April 28.
Steeplechase Way, 100 block, May 2. From auto.
91st Pl., 9000 block, April 26.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Crain Hwy., 6500 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 700 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9900 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Peach St., 16600 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Sky Bridge Dr., 600 block, May 5. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Cindy Lane, unit block, May 5.
Drum Ave.,1200 block, April 28.
Kenilworth Ave., 1700 block, April 26.
Landover Rd.,7500 block, April 23.
Nadine Ct., 900 block, April 28. Shooting reported.
Silver Hill Rd., 4600 block, May 1.
Walker Mill Rd., 6700 block, May 4. Shooting reported.
ROBBERIES
Atwood St., 6400 block, May 1.
Glacier Ave. and Nova Ave., April 30.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 7000 block, April 26.
Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, April 24.
Seat Pleasant Dr. and Alabaster Ct., April 23.
Vermont Ave., 2300 block, April 25.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Addison Rd. S, 1600 block, April 28.
Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 8400 block, April 28. From auto.
Asset Dr., 6800 block, May 4. From auto.
Brightseat Rd., 400 block, April 26. From auto.
Brightseat Rd., 1000 block, April 26. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, April 26. From auto.
Countrywood Ct., 1700 block, May 4. From auto.
County Rd., 2100 block, April 23. From auto.
Dodge Park Rd., 3400 block, April 28. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, April 30.
Donnell Dr., 3300 block, April 24. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3300 block, April 27.
Donnell Dr., 3400 block, April 24. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3400 block, April 29.
Donnell Dr., 3700 block, April 23.
Donnell Pl., 7100 block, May 2. From auto.
Elfin Ave., 800 block, May 2. From auto.
English Chestnut Ct., 800 block, May 2.
Girard St., 8600 block, April 28. From auto.
Glen Willow Dr., 900 block, May 1. From auto.
Gondar Ave., 1100 block, May 4. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, April 25.
Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, April 29.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, April 27. From auto.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6400 block, May 1. Residential.
Jefferson Heights Dr., 6000 block, April 30.
Landover Rd., 7200 block, April 25. From auto.
Lee Jay Ct., 5000 block, May 4. From auto.
Limerick Way, 600 block, May 2. Residential.
Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, May 4.
Marlboro Pike, 7000 block, April 24. From auto.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 8600 block, April 26.
Michele Dr., 7800 block, April 28.
Nadine Ct., 900 block, May 2. From auto.
Oregon Ave., 1900 block, April 28. From auto.
Penn Belt Pl., 3800 block, April 29. From auto.
Pennsy Dr., 2900 block, April 24.
Pennsylvania Ave., 4100 block, April 23. From auto.
Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, May 3. From auto.
Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, April 30. From auto.
Police Plaza, 8800 block, April 28.
Possum Ct., 400 block, April 26. From auto.
Quadrant St., 4700 block, April 28. From auto.
Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, April 26. From auto.
Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, April 25.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1600 block, April 24. From auto.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, April 24. From auto.
Ryderwood Ct., 1800 block, May 4.
Seton Way, 2300 block, April 26. From auto.
Shadyside Ave., 2600 block, April 25. From auto.
Sheriff Rd., 5300 block, April 29. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, April 28.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, May 5. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, April 26. Commercial.
Silver Hill Rd., 5900 block, April 24. From auto.
Suiter Way, 7800 block, April 25. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, May 3.
Suitland Rd., 4000 block, May 4. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, May 4. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, May 4. From auto.
Sunset Lane, 2900 block, April 23. From auto.
Tayside Way, 400 block, April 30. Residential.
Towne Park Rd., 4800 block, April 27.
Tweed Way, 600 block, April 29. Residential.
Vine St., 4200 block, May 4. From auto.
Wood Creek Dr., 3500 block, May 2. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Addison Rd. S, 1900 block, May 4.
Barlowe Rd. and Allendale Dr., April 29. Stolen vehicle.
Belgreen St., 5200 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Booker Dr., 1100 block, April 23. Stolen vehicle.
Booker Dr. and Morocco St., May 1. Stolen vehicle.
Brightseat Rd., 300 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Brooks Dr., 1900 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Caslon Way, 1000 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Cindy Lane, unit block, April 23. Stolen vehicle.
Clovis Ave., 700 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Columbia Ave., 2200 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Deanwood Dr., 4700 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.
Forest Park Dr., 1600 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Hil-Mar Dr., 6500 block, April 23. Stolen vehicle.
Iago Ave., 1000 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Jadeleaf Ave., 500 block, April 23. Stolen vehicle.
Landover Rd., 7200 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Landover Rd., 7500 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5300 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Porter Ave. and Silver Hill Rd., April 28. Stolen vehicle.
Shady Glen Dr., 400 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 4600 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Towne Park Rd., 4700 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Village Green Dr., 1700 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Waterford Dr., 1300 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Wilburn Dr., 6800 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Apple Cider Ct.,4200 block, April 28.
Gibson Dr., 300 block, May 2.
Hunters Mill Ave., 1400 block, May 2.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, May 1. With weapon.
Livingston Rd., 6200 block, April 29.
Oxon Hill Rd., 9200 block, April 26.
Oxon Hill Rd., 9200 block, April 28. With weapon.
Saint Barnabas Rd., April 25.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4300 block, April 23.
Silver Hill Rd., 4000 block, May 1.
Southern Ave., 2400 block, April 25.
23rd Pkwy., 3900 block, April 30. Shooting reported.
ROBBERY
Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, April 25.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alice Ave., 2100 block, April 29. From auto.
Allentown Rd., 4700 block, April 29. From auto.
Audrey Lane, 700 block, May 1. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3200 block, April 30. Commercial.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, April 24.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, April 24. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, April 26. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, April 27. From auto.
Brinkley Rd., 3000 block, April 29. From auto.
Curtis Dr., 3200 block, May 1. From auto.
Curtis Dr., 3300 block, April 23. From auto.
El Camino Way, 100 block, April 30. From auto.
Fisher Rd., 5900 block, May 4. From auto.
Founders Woods Way, 8300 block, April 28. From auto.
Glen Rock Ave., 5900 block, May 5. From auto.
Indian Head Hwy.,5300 block, April 29.
Livingston Rd., 9000 block, April 23. Commercial.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, May 1.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, May 3.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, May 3.
Rena Rd., 4400 block, May 4. Residential.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, April 26. From auto.
Stamp Rd., 4800 block, May 1. From auto.
Wheeler Rd., 4600 block, April 26. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4000 block, April 24. Residential.
23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, May 1. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Allentown Rd., 9000 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Bock Rd., 6700 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3100 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3100 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3200 block, April 23. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3200 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3200 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3200 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3200 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3300 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Capri Dr., 2900 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
Monticello Ct., 2100 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Old Temple Hill Rd., 5600 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, May 3. Stolen vehicle.
Scottish Ave., 3100 block, May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 4100 block, April 25.
Southview Dr., 1100 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.
23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, April 23. Stolen vehicle.
27th Ave., 3400 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.
28th Ave., 4200 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULTS
Ballard Lane, 8900 block, May 2.
Heathermore Blvd., 8900 block, April 23.
Surratts Rd., 7500 block, April 28. Shooting reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 6200 block, May 2.
Aquasco Rd., 22900 block, May 4. Residential.
Branch Ave., 8700 block, May 1.
Broughton Bluff, 12600 block, April 27. From auto.
Cimmaron Ash Ct., 7200 block, April 29. From auto.
Coventry Way, 6500 block, April 28. Commercial.
Coventry Way, 6500 block, April 30. From auto.
Crain Hwy., 5700 block, April 25.
Crain Hwy., 7600 block, April 30. From auto.
Crain Hwy., 15900 block, April 28.
Deegan Ct., 8400 block, April 28.
Heathermore Blvd., 8900 block, April 23. From auto.
Heflin Dr., 7900 block, April 23.
Heflin Dr., 7900 block, April 24.
Marlboro Crossing Ct., 11000 block, May 3.
Marlboro Pike, 9600 block, April 23. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 9600 block, April 27. From auto.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 6900 block, April 23. From auto.
Old Branch Ave., 7700 block, April 23. From auto.
Sand Cherry Way, 7000 block, April 29.
Simmons Lane, 6700 block, May 4.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, April 29.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Allentown Rd., 6200 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
Dyson Rd., 9700 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
E. Boniwood Turn, 5800 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Friendship Rd., 7000 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Old Branch Ave., 6300 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.
Penny Ave. and Brooke Jane Dr., May 4. Stolen vehicle.
Piscataway Rd., 9400 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
Surratts Rd. and Moores Lane, May 1. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULTS
Beltsville Rd., 3400 block, April 27.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 12500 block, May 4.
ROBBERIES
Distribution Pl., 12200 block, April 25.
Muirkirk Rd., 9700 block, April 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Attleboro Ct., 13500 block, May 3.
Baltimore Ave., 10600 block, May 2.
Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, April 30.
Baltimore Ave., 12200 block, April 26.
Barnsley Ct., 8800 block, April 29.
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, May 2.
Brickyard Blvd., 12400 block, May 3.
Briggs Chaney Rd., 4200 block, April 28.
Conway Rd., 12100 block, May 5. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11300 block, April 24.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, April 28.
Cherry Lane, 8600 block, May 3.
Cherry Lane, 8700 block, April 28.
Cherry Lane, 8800 block, April 27. Residential.
Muirkirk Meadows Dr., 7000 block, May 4. From auto.
Muirkirk Rd., 9500 block, May 3. From auto.
S. Laurel Dr., 11700 block, May 3. From auto.
Sellman Rd., 4300 block, April 29. From auto.
Sweitzer Lane, 14800 block, April 22.
Sweitzer Lane, 14800 block, April 30.
Sweitzer Lane, 15100 block, May 3.
Yates Rd., 4300 block, May 4. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Avebury Dr., 13500 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
Beltsville Dr., 11900 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
Beltsville Dr., 11900 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.
Brickyard Blvd., 12400 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.
Cherry Lane, 8700 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.
Evans Trail, 11200 block, May 5. Stolen vehicle.
Major Denton Dr., 3300 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Mayfair Terr., 6900 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.
S. Laurel Dr., 11700 block, April 25. Stolen vehicle.
Snowden Rd., 9800 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
There were no incidents reported by Greenbelt Police Department for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 301-474-7200.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
Nicholson St., 2600 block, May 1.
29th Ave., 5700 block, April 25.
CARJACKING
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, April 26.
Belcrest Rd., 6400 block, April 26.
East-West Hwy., 3400 block, April 27.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 25. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 27.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 29. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 1. Shoplifting.
Kirkwood Pl., 2600 block, April 26. From vehicle.
Oglethorpe St., 4400 block, April 29. From vehicle.
42nd Ave., 5600 block, April 25.
42nd Pl., 4700 block, April 27. From vehicle.
City of Laurel
There were no incidents reported by Laurel police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 301-498-0092.