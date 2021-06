Prince George's County

The following information, provided by the Prince George’s County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

Annapolis Rd., 5300 block, June 12. Shooting reported.

Annapolis Rd., 5600 block, June 15. Shooting reported.

Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, June 8.

Annapolis Rd., 6900 block, June 13.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, June 14. With weapon.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, June 11.

New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, June 8.

Tahona Dr., 8200 block, June 10. With weapon.

18th Ave., 7900 block, June 17.

ROBBERIES

Decatur St., 6900 block, June 8.

Longfellow St., 5600 block, June 6.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, June 8. Commercial.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, June 6.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Allison St., 6900 block, June 13. From auto.

Allison St., 6900 block, June 14. From auto.

Ames Rd., 100 block, June 12. From auto.

Amherst Rd., 1900 block, June 12. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 5600 block, June 9. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 6300 block, June 17.

Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, June 13. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, June 11.

Apache St., 2300 block, June 13. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 8300 block, June 12. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 10000 block, June 10. From auto.

Berwyn House Rd., 4700 block, June 12. From auto.

Bladensburg Rd., 3400 block, June 9. From auto.

Carters Lane, 5800 block, June 17. From auto.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, June 8.

Chillum Rd., 500 block, June 6. From auto.

Chillum Rd., 900 block, June 8. Commercial.

Chillum Rd., 1000 block, June 7. From auto.

Chillum Rd., 1000 block, June 9. From auto.

College Ave., 4500 block, June 17.

College Heights Dr., 7100 block, June 17.

Dayton Rd., 1700 block, June 10.

Dean Dr., 3500 block, June 6. From auto.

Eastern Ave., 5800 block, June 16. From auto.

Edmonston Rd., 5100 block, June 12. From auto.

Edwards Way, 9200 block, June 12. From auto.

Emerson St., 6900 block, June 12. From auto.

Erie St., 1900 block, June 12. From auto.

Erie St., 2000 block, June 12. From auto.

Fernwood Terr., 6200 block, June 17. From auto.

Finns Lane, 7400 block, June 8. From auto.

Finns Lane, 7700 block, June 11. Residential.

Guilford Rd., 2100 block, June 8. From auto.

Hampshire Green Lane, 1800 block, June 5.

Kennedy St. and 56th Ave., June 12. From auto.

Keokee St., 1800 block, June 14. From auto.

Knox Rd., 4200 block, June 6.

Landover Rd., 5500 block, June 13. From auto.

Madison St., 6000 block, June 9.

Metzerott Rd., 2800 block, June 16. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, June 10. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, June 12.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, June 14.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, June 17. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, June 16. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, June 11.

New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, June 8.

Newton St., 4900 block, June 9. From auto.

Newton St., 5400 block, June 15. Residential.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2100 block, June 17. From auto.

Riggs Manor Dr., 6800 block, June 12. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 6800 block, June 10.

Riggs Rd., 6800 block, June 12. From auto.

Riverdale Rd., 6700 block, June 8.

Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, June 17. From auto.

Sargent Rd., 6000 block, June 15. From auto.

Southampton Dr., 100 block, June 12. From auto.

Toledo Pl., 3200 block, June 9. From auto.

Toledo Terr., 3400 block, June 15.

University Blvd., 1000 block, June 7. From auto.

University Blvd., 1500 block, June 17.

University Blvd., 2000 block, June 12. From auto.

W. Park Dr., 8000 block, June 12. From auto.

Warner Ave. and Allison St., June 9.

Warner Ave., 3700 block, June 11. From auto.

Woodberry St., 2400 block, June 8.

14th Ave., 8100 block, June 12. From auto.

14th Ave., 8200 block, June 16.

20th Ave. and Erie St., June 15. From auto.

20th Ave., 8300 block, June 15. From auto.

21st Ave., 6900 block, June 7. From auto.

21st Pl., 8600 block, June 6. From auto.

23rd Ave., 9700 block, June 10. From auto.

23rd Ct., 8700 block, June 6. Residential.

24th Ave., 4500 block, June 14. From auto.

25th Ave., 7900 block, June 12. From auto.

50th Pl., 9200 block, June 17. From auto.

54th Ave., 5100 block, June 12. From auto.

56th Ave., 5200 block, June 12.

56th Pl., 5400 block, June 7.

56th Pl., 5400 block, June 12. From auto.

68th Pl., 4400 block, June 11. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Berwyn House Rd., 4800 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Dean Dr., 3500 block, June 10.

Farragut St., 7000 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Fordham St., 2200 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Harkins Rd., 7700 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Hartwick Rd., 4300 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Lawrence Pl., 5100 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Peabody St. and Berkshire Dr., June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

University Blvd., 1400 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

55th Ave., 3400 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

66th Ave., 5700 block, June 13.

67th Ct., 6200 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Cameron Grove Blvd. and Central Ave., June 12.

Duchess Ct., 4200 block, June 7. Shooting reported.

Good Luck Rd., 8100 block, June 7.

New Orchard Pl., 700 block, June 16. Shooting reported.

W. Branch Dr., 11400 block, June 7.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Aerospace Rd., 10100 block, June 16. From auto.

Boston Way, 4700 block, June 14. From auto.

Campus Way S., 9900 block, June 14. From auto.

Campus Way S., 10600 block, June 14.

Capital Centre Blvd., 1200 block, June 9.

Central Ave., 12100 block, June 13.

Central Ave., 13700 block, June 5.

Central Ave., 13700 block, June 16.

Cordona St., 5500 block, June 8. From auto.

Crain Hwy., 600 block, June 9.

Enterprise Rd., 3500 block, June 11.

Fairwood Pkwy., 12400 block, June 6. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, June 8.

Greenbelt Rd., 10600 block, June 17.

Lake Arbor Way, 10200 block, June 8. From auto.

Largo Center Dr., 500 block, June 7.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10300 block, June 8. From auto.

Millponds Ct., 900 block, June 9. From auto.

Moore’s Plains Blvd. and Leeland Rd., June 9. From auto.

Sky Bridge Dr., 400 block, June 8.

Smith Ave., 9500 block, June 7. Commercial.

Stockbridge Ct., 4400 block, June 6. From auto.

Underwood St., 9600 block, June 16. Residential.

Westhaven Dr., 900 block, June 17.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Brown Station Rd., 3500 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Chilean Teal Terr., 1200 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Duchaine Dr., 5500 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Faraway Ct., 800 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Mimsey Rd., 4700 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Darcy Rd., 9300 block, June 10.

Halsted Ave., 6200 block, June 16. Shooting reported.

Landover Rd., 7300 block, June 14. With weapon.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. and Ardwick Ardmore Rd., June 15. With weapon.

Martin Luther King Jr Hwy., 7100 block, June 15. With weapon.

Ray Leonard Rd., 2000 block, June 9. With weapon.

Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, June 17.

Suitland Rd., 4500 block, June 14.

Village Green Dr. and Sheriff Rd., June 15. Shooting reported.

Walker Mill Rd., 6600 block, June 11. With weapon.

ROBBERIES

Brooks Dr., 2300 block, June 14.

Ewing Ave., 2500 block, June 11.

Forestville Rd., 3000 block, June 10. Commercial.

Grey Eagle Dr., 8200 block, June 16.

Romford Dr., 700 block, June 11.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alaking Ct., 9100 block, June 14.

Benning Rd., 1200 block, June 6. Commercial.

Booth Lane, 1100 block, June 7. Residential.

Brightseat Rd., 1500 block, June 14. From auto.

Brightseat Rd., 1600 block, June 16.

Brightseat Rd., 2300 block, June 14.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, June 9. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, June 11.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, June 12. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, June 14. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, June 15. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, June 16. From auto.

Capital View Terr., 1400 block, June 9. Residential.

Catesby Terr., 1000 block, June 9. From auto.

Central Ave., 8400 block, June 5.

Central Park Dr., 9700 block, June 15. Residential.

Donnell Dr., 3100 block, June 10.

Donnell Dr., 3400 block, June 7. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, June 8. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, June 11. From auto.

Eastern Ave., 1400 block, June 17.

Fieldstone Way, 8500 block, June 10. From auto.

Green Willow Pl., 700 block, June 8. From auto.

Hil-Mar Dr. and Regency Pkwy., June 17.

Hil-Mar Dr., 6400 block, June 12. From auto.

Kent Village Dr., 2200 block, June 11. From auto.

Landover Rd., 7500 block, June 11. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 9. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, June 7. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, June 9. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 6400 block, June 11. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 7000 block, June 12. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 7200 block, June 12. From auto.

Martha St., 7600 block, June 15.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 6500 block, June 17. From auto.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6400 block, June 9. From auto.

Police Plaza, 8800 block, June 7.

Porter Ave., 2600 block, June 12. From auto.

R St., 4300 block, June 14. Commercial.

Ritchie Rd., 1300 block, June 14. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, June 17.

Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, June 12. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 10.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 11.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 15.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 16.

Stoney Meadow Dr., 5500 block, June 6. From auto.

Suffolk Ave., 600 block, June 11.

Suit Rd., 4100 block, June 14. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, June 8. From auto.

Surrey Service Dr. and Regency Pkwy., June 14. From auto.

Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, June 13. From auto.

Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, June 9. From auto.

Walters Lane, 3300 block, June 11. Residential.

Warfield Dr., 400 block, June 11. From auto.

Whitehall St., 2500 block, June 9. From auto.

Winfred Lane, 4200 block, June 10. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Addison Rd., 4900 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Beltz Dr., 7200 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Central Ave., 8400 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Donnell Pl., 7200 block, June 6.

Edgeworth Dr., 8500 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Hil-Mar Dr., 6400 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Kenilworth and Eastern avenues, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 1700 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Landover Rd., 7300 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Limerick Way, 500 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Markham Lane, 2500 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 5000 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 5000 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 5000 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 6500 block, June 6.

Matthew Henson Ave., 2200 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Nearbrook Ave., 3600 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Pistachio Lane, 4600 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Regency Pkwy. and Suitland Rd., June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Rollins Ave., 800 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Rd., 5300 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Rd., 8200 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 4500 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 4600 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 4700 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 4900 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, June 9.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Suitland Rd. and Eastern Lane, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Sycamore Lane, 3200 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Vermont Ave. and W. Forest Rd., June 11. Stolen vehicle.

75th Ave., 3100 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

HOMICIDE

Joel Lane, 5400 block, June 9.

ASSAULTS

Branch Ave., 3400 block, June 11.

Brinkley Rd., 2900 block, June 11. With weapon.

Clacton Ave., 5100 block, June 8. Shooting reported.

Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, June 15.

Keating St., 2100 block, June 7.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4600 block, June 12. Shooting reported.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 5600 block, June 14. Shooting reported.

Silver Ct., 5000 block, June 16.

ROBBERY

Brinkley Rd., 3300 block, June 11. Commercial.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Allentown Rd., 6000 block, June 6.

Audrey Lane, unit block, June 9.

Audrey Lane, 600 block, June 15.

Auth Rd., 5400 block, June 6. From auto.

Auth Rd., 5400 block, June 9. From auto.

Boydell Ave., 5200 block, June 16. From auto.

Brinkley Rd., 2600 block, June 7.

Broderick Dr., 800 block, June 16.

Clipper Way, 6400 block, June 6. From auto.

Curtis Dr., 3200 block, June 15. From auto.

Fisher Rd., 5800 block, June 6. From auto.

Gully Ct., 4900 block, June 14.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, June 11.

Iverson St., 1300 block, June 11. Residential.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, June 11. From auto.

Murray Hill Dr., 8100 block, June 17. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, June 16.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8500 block, June 11.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3600 block, June 9.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, June 7. Residential.

Southview Dr., 1300 block, June 13. Residential.

Suitland Rd. and John St., June 16.

22nd Ave., 4000 block, June 8.

23rd Pkwy., 4000 block, June 16. From auto.

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, June 12. From auto.

26th Ave., 3300 block, June 16.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Afton St., 2200 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Alice Ave., 2000 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Alice Ave., 2100 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Aragona Dr., 300 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3100 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3100 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3200 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3300 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3300 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 4000 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Dallas Pl., 4600 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Fisher Rd., 5800 block, June 9.

Huntley Square Dr., 3300 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Livingston Terr., 5400 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Mulberry Lane, 3200 block, June 13.

Old Silver Hill Rd., 3600 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Robin Lane, 5800 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4700 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Clair Dr., 2900 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Southview Dr., 1400 block, June 15.

Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Vernon Way, 5500 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Wheeler Rd., 4500 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULTS

Dandelion Lane, 9100 block, June 13.

Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 8100 block, June 14.

ROBBERY

Woodyard Rd., 9000 block, June 17.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ashby Ct., 8700 block, June 10. From auto.

Blackstone Ave., 10400 block, June 17. From auto.

Brandywine Rd., 9600 block, June 15.

Brandywine Rd., 9700 block, June 8.

Brandywine Rd., 16600 block, June 14.

Coventry Way, 6500 block, June 14.

Crain Hwy., 9200 block, June 11.

Crain Hwy., 9200 block, June 14. From auto.

Crain Hwy., 12700 block, June 16. From auto.

Crain Hwy., 15900 block, June 8.

Crain Hwy., 11300 block, June 14. From auto.

Fox Run Dr., 10100 block, June 10. From auto.

General Armstrong and Earl Mitchell avenues, June 15.

Gennene Lane, 3400 block, June 17.

Gloucester Lane, 10600 block, June 10.

Groveton Dr., 6700 block, June 16.

Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, June 8. From auto.

Kaveh Ct., 5600 block, June 16.

Malcolm Rd., 8000 block, June 14. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 9500 block, June 14. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 9500 block, June 17. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 9600 block, June 13. From auto.

Monarch Ct., 12600 block, June 10. From auto.

Monmouth Dr., 8600 block, June 6. From auto.

Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7500 block, June 12. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 7500 block, June 10. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, June 15. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 9000 block, June 9. From auto.

Owens Way and Dyson Rd., June 13.

Persimmon Rd., 12400 block, June 16. Residential.

Robert Crain Hwy., 15900 block, June 9.

Salima St., 4800 block, June 9.

Sand Cherry Way, 7000 block, June 17.

Stuart Lane, 9200 block, June 6.

Surratts Rd., 9800 block, June 14. From auto.

Wheeling Ave., 12200 block, June 6.

Woodyard Rd., 8200 block, June 9. Commercial.

Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, June 14. From auto.

Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, June 17.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Hollaway Dr., 11000 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ASSAULT

Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, June 13.

ROBBERY

Laurel Bowie and Muirkirk roads, June 12.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baltimore Ave., 10500 block, June 8.

Baltimore Ave., 11500 block, June 9. From auto.

Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, June 17.

Cherry Lane Ct., 14200 block, June 15. From auto.

Cherry Lane, 8700 block, June 17. From auto.

Cherry Lane, 9000 block, June 5. From auto.

Cherry Lane, 9000 block, June 11. From auto.

Evans Trail, 11300 block, June 12. Residential.

Finchley Lane, 8900 block, June 15. From auto.

Hunting Lane, 8800 block, June 15. From auto.

Lakehouse Rd., 3900 block, June 15. From auto.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 12600 block, June 16.

Major Denton Dr., 3300 block, June 13. From auto.

Mayfair Terr., 6900 block, June 17.

S. Laurel Dr., 11700 block, June 8. From auto.

Sweitzer Lane, 14800 block, June 9.

Sycamore Rd., 5100 block, June 14. From auto.

Tonquil Pl., 4500 block, June 9. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Avebury Dr., 13600 block, June 10.

Beltsville Rd., 11700 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Fallston Ave., 3100 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Usange St., 4500 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

City of Greenbelt

The following information, provided by the Greenbelt Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, 10:33 a.m. June 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, 9:17 a.m. June 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cherrywood Lane, 5900 block, 2:34 a.m. June 10.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, 6:07 p.m. June 13.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, 2:08 p.m. June 10.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8000 block, 6:49 p.m. June 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hanover Dr., 7200 block, 7:58 a.m. June 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, 10:40 a.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springhill Dr., 6000 block, 4:23 p.m. June 12.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Edmonston Terr., 9100 block, 1:12 p.m. June 12.

VANDALISM

Breezewood Ctmaint, 6200 block, 2:27 p.m. June 9.

Edmonston Rd. and Springhill Dr., 12:52 p.m. June 13.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, 7:31 a.m. June 16.

Springhill Ct., 6200 block, 1:39 p.m. June 13.

City of Hyattsville

The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.

ROBBERIES

Adelphi Rd., 6800 block, June 12.

Hamilton St., 3000 block, June 11.

Toledo Terr., 3300 block, June 11.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 11. Shoplifting.

Gallatin St., 4000 block, June 8. From vehicle.

31st Pl., 5700 block, June 6.

VANDALISM

Lancer Dr., 3300 block, June 6.

Oglethorpe St., 4400 block, June 6.

City of Laurel

This week's post includes no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.