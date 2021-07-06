District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, June 25.
Quebec St., 1400 block, June 26.
Toledo Pl., 3200 block, June 26.
ROBBERIES
Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, June 28.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 27.
New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, June 27.
University Blvd., 1400 block, June 26.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adelphi Rd., 9000 block, June 28. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, June 25.
Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, June 27.
Chillum Rd., 1000 block, June 26. Residential.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 28. From auto.
Quintana St., 6000 block, June 28.
Rittenhouse St., 700 block, June 27. From auto.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, June 25. From auto.
Sheridan St., 2400 block, June 25.
Toledo Terr., 3400 block, June 28.
University Blvd., 1800 block, June 28.
University Blvd., 2200 block, June 26.
W. Park Dr., 7500 block, June 25. From auto.
23rd Ave., 6300 block, June 25. From auto.
24th Ave., 7600 block, June 27. Residential.
48th Pl., 9500 block, June 27. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Ager Rd., 6500 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 7900 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.
Toledo Pl., 3200 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.
Toledo Terr. and Northwest Dr., June 25. Stolen vehicle.
16th Ave., 5400 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.
20th Ave. and Ruatan St., June 26. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULT
Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, June 25. With weapon.
ROBBERY
Harry S. Truman Dr., 700 block, June 25. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Campus Way S., 10600 block, June 26.
Commerce Dr., 500 block, June 28. From auto.
Crandall Rd., 8900 block, June 28. From auto.
Frost Dr., 11900 block, June 28. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 9800 block, June 25. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 9900 block, June 27.
Lottsford Rd., 8800 block, June 28. From auto.
Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, June 27. From auto.
Meadowland Dr., 11800 block, June 25. From auto.
Silver Teal Way, 14000 block, June 25.
Watkins Park Dr., unit block, June 25.
White Fox Dr., 2100 block, June 25. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bluefield and Meadowhill roads, June 27.
Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, June 25.
Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.
Trade Zone Ave., 16000 block, June 28. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Belle Haven Dr., 1800 block, June 27.
Forestville Rd., 3700 block, June 28. Shooting reported.
Romford Dr. and Valley Trail Lane, June 27. Shooting reported.
ROBBERIES
Lee Jay Ct., 5000 block, June 26.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, June 25.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Balboa Ave., 800 block, June 27. From auto.
Belle Haven Dr., 1800 block, June 25. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, June 25. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2300 block, June 27. From auto.
Caslon Way, 800 block, June 28. From auto.
Davis Ave., 4500 block, June 28. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3300 block, June 28. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3700 block, June 28. From auto.
Forest Pines Dr., 4800 block, June 26. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., unit block, June 28. From auto.
Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, June 25.
Iago Ave., 1100 block, June 28. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 27. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, June 28. From auto.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 7000 block, June 28.
Omega Ct., 7800 block, June 25. From auto.
Reed St., 3200 block, June 25. From auto.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, June 28. From auto.
Ronald Rd., 6600 block, June 27. From auto.
Shadyside Ave., 2600 block, June 28. From auto.
Swann Rd., 3300 block, June 25. From auto.
75th Ave., 3100 block, June 28.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Canyon Pl., 100 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.
Chester Grove Rd., 3100 block, June 24. Stolen vehicle.
Marbury Dr. and Millvale Ave., June 25. Stolen vehicle.
Omega Ct., 7800 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.
Pennsylvania Ave., 4100 block, June 27. Stolen vehicle.
Roosevelt and Annapolis avenues, June 26. Stolen vehicle.
Royal Plaza Dr. and Sweetwater Ct., June 27. Stolen vehicle.
Shamrock Ave., 1500 block, June 28. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5400 block, June 27.
Weber Dr., 2100 block, June 25. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Marcy Ave., 800 block, June 26.
Morris Ave. and Maxwell Dr., June 27. With weapon.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 28.
Southern Ave., 1300 block, June 25.
Temple Hill Rd., 4900 block, June 27. With weapon.
ROBBERIES
Branch Ave., 3200 block, June 27. Commercial.
Kennebec St., 1100 block, June 27.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, June 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 5100 block, June 25.
Allentown Rd., 7500 block, June 25. Residential.
Auth Rd., 5000 block, June 25. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 27.
Carey Branch Dr., 8100 block, June 28. From auto.
Iverson St., 2300 block, June 25.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 25.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6300 block, June 28.
Oxon Run Dr., 2500 block, June 26. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 4100 block, June 26. From auto.
W. Village Ave., 4300 block, June 27. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4000 block, June 26. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Branch Ave., 3900 block, June 26. Stolen vehicle.
Grasmere Ct., 8700 block, June 27. Stolen vehicle.
Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, June 28. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 7000 block, June 26. From auto.
Ballotade St., 9100 block, June 28.
Black Gum Ct., 8000 block, June 28.
Cedarville Rd., 11700 block, June 27.
Goldenrod Lane, 9100 block, June 26. Residential.
Woodyard Rd., 8000 block, June 27. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Marlton Center Dr., 12900 block, June 27. Stolen vehicle.
Rosaryville Rd., 9900 block, June 28.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULT
Cherry Lane and Pirate Lane, June 25. With weapon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, June 27.
Cherry Lane Ct., 14300 block, June 26.
Muirkirk Rd., 9500 block, June 25. From auto.
Sawgrass Dr. and Briggs Chaney Rd., June 26.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Briarcroft Lane, 9000 block, June 28. Stolen vehicle.
Ingleside Dr., 13200 block, June 27. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, June 27. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, June 28. Stolen vehicle.
Muirkirk Rd., 9600 block, June 28. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Greenbelt Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-474-7200.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULT
Nicholson St., 2900 block, June 20.
ROBBERY
Baltimore Ave., 6000 block, June 23.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 4600 block, June 22. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, June 23. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 21.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 23. Shoplifting.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, June 20. From vehicle.
29th Ave., 5700 block, June 23. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, June 24.
40th Pl., 5000 block, June 24.
VANDALISM
Queens Chapel Rd., 5400 block, June 25.
42nd Ave., 5700 block, June 23.
City of Laurel
This week's post includes no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.