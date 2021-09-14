District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
HOMICIDE
New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, Aug. 31.
ASSAULTS
Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 7.
Merrimac Dr., 1400 block, Sept. 5.
Phelps Rd., 2200 block, Sept. 5.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Sept. 1.
ROBBERY
Guilford Rd. and University Blvd., Sept. 3.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 8200 block, Sept. 7.
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Berwyn House Rd., 4700 block, Sept. 4.
Carters Lane, 6200 block, Sept. 7. From auto.
Cherokee St., 4700 block, Sept. 5. From auto.
Cherokee St., 4700 block, Sept. 5. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 900 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
College Ave., 4600 block, Sept. 5. From auto.
Columbia Ave., 7400 block, Sept. 4. Residential.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, Sept. 3. From auto.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, Sept. 6.
Guilford Rd., 2100 block, Sept. 7.
Merrimac Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 5. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1700 block, Sept. 3. From auto.
Milestone Way, 9600 block, Sept. 2. From auto.
Monroe Pl., 5200 block, Sept. 7. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, Sept. 3. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 8400 block, Sept. 6. Residential.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, Sept. 2. From auto.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, Sept. 3. From auto.
Sargent Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 3.
Sligo Pkwy., 6300 block, Sept. 4. Residential.
Toledo Terr., 3400 block, Aug. 31.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 6. From auto.
Eighth Ave., 6500 block, Sept. 2. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Amherst Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Chillum Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Edwards Way, 9200 block, Sept. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Flintridge Dr., 5200 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Kenilworth Ave., 3200 block, Aug. 31.
New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, Sept. 4.
New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, Aug. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Newton St., 5400 block, Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Ray Rd., 900 block, Sept. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Ray Rd., 1300 block, Aug. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Rhode Island Ave., 9000 block, Sept. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 5800 block, Sept. 4.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 3. Stolen vehicle.
University Blvd., 2300 block, Aug. 31. Stolen vehicle.
University Blvd., 2300 block, Sept. 2. Stolen vehicle.
University Blvd., 2300 block, Sept. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Warner Ave., 4000 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
12th Ave., 8300 block, Sept. 5. Stolen vehicle.
16th Ave., 5700 block, Sept. 3. Stolen vehicle.
59th Ave., 6300 block, Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Good Luck Rd., 8100 block, Sept. 7. Shooting reported.
Harry S. Truman Dr. N. and Lottsford Rd., Sept. 4.
Harry S. Truman Dr. N., 900 block, Sept. 2.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 700 block, Sept. 5.
New Orchard Dr., 10100 block, Sept. 5. Shooting reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 8800 block, Sept. 7. Commercial.
Buzz Aldrin Lane, 7600 block, Sept. 7. From auto.
Campus Way S., 10400 block, Sept. 6.
Central Ave., 12100 block, Aug. 31.
Downing Ct., 1000 block, Sept. 5. From auto.
Glenn Dale Blvd., 11400 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
Largo Center Dr., 500 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
Largo Center Dr., 900 block, Sept. 2. Commercial.
Laughton St., unit block, Sept. 4. From auto.
Mallery Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 2.
Weymouth St., 100 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Annapolis Rd., 8800 block, Sept. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Dorsey Chapel Lane, 4800 block, Sept. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Eyre Dr. S., 3500 block, Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Grand Blvd., 9400 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 15200 block, Aug. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10300 block, Sept. 4. Stolen vehicle.
New Orchard Pl., 800 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Princeleigh St., 12600 block, Sept. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Smith Ave., 9400 block, Aug. 31. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
HOMICIDE
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Sept. 2.
ROBBERIES
Donnell Dr., 3700 block, Sept. 5. Commercial.
Walbridge St., 6200 block, Sept. 7.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Addison Rd. S., 1200 block, Sept. 2. From auto.
Allendale Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 2. Residential.
Atlee Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 1. Residential.
Barlowe Rd., 7600 block, Sept. 6. From auto.
Belle Haven Dr., 1900 block, Sept. 3. From auto.
Brightseat Rd., 400 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 1.
Caslon Way, 1000 block, Sept. 1. Residential.
Catesby Terr., 1100 block, Sept. 2. From auto.
Columbia Park Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 7. From auto.
Columbia Terr., 6500 block, Sept. 2.
Cougar Lane, 1300 block, Sept. 7. From auto.
Darcy Rd., 8400 block, Sept. 3.
Donnell Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 6. From auto.
Dutch Village Dr., 1900 block, Sept. 4.
Garden City Dr., 4100 block, Sept. 7. From auto.
Garden City Dr., 4100 block, Sept. 7. From auto.
Hampton Overlook, 9100 block, Sept. 5. From auto.
Ingrid Pl., 7600 block, Sept. 5. From auto.
Marion St., 7300 block, Aug. 31.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Sept. 7.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Sept. 1.
Marlboro Pike, 5000 block, Sept. 2.
Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, Sept. 2. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 6300 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Pennsylvania Ave., 4100 block, Sept. 7. From auto.
Police Plaza, 8800 block, Sept. 7. From auto.
Quarter Ave., 1700 block, Sept. 1. Residential.
Regency Pkwy. and Suitland Rd., Sept. 2. From auto.
Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 1400 block, Sept. 2.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 3.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 5.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 7.
Ronald Rd., 6600 block, Sept. 1.
Sharma St., 900 block, Sept. 1.
Sheriff Rd., 5300 block, Sept. 3.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Sept. 2. From auto.
Urn St., 4100 block, Sept. 5. From auto.
Walker Mill Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 2. Commercial.
Walker Mill Rd., 8800 block, Sept. 4. Commercial.
Walker Mill Rd., 8800 block, Sept. 6. Commercial.
Warfield Dr., 400 block, Sept. 5. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Addison Rd., 4600 block, Sept. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Boones Hill Rd., 1300 block, Sept. 1.
Cabin Branch Dr., 1500 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Donnell Dr. and Donnell Pl., Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Mann St., 4700 block, Sept. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5000 block, Sept. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 7500 block, Sept. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Police Plaza, 8800 block, Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Reading Terr., 600 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Rd., 7200 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
75th Ave., 3100 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Abbington Dr., 7400 block, Sept. 6.
Auth Rd. and Auth Pl., Sept. 5. Shooting reported.
Branch Ave., 3100 block, Sept. 5.
Marcy Ave., 800 block, Sept. 3.
Southern Ave., 2600 block, Sept. 5. With weapon.
28th Ave., 4000 block, Sept. 1. With weapon.
ROBBERIES
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Sept. 3.
Woodland Ct., 5400 block, Sept. 3.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alice Ave., 2000 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
Audrey Lane, 600 block, Aug. 31. Residential.
Beech Pl., 5000 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Beech Rd., 4500 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Bentham Ct., 6300 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Birchwood Dr., 1500 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Braymer Ave., 5000 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 2. From auto.
Crisfield Dr., 1300 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
Everhart Pl., 5800 block, Sept. 2. From auto.
Fairlawn St., 2500 block, Sept. 2. Residential.
Jane Ct., 6200 block, Aug. 31. Residential.
Leisure Dr., 3900 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
Marcy Ave., 900 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Morris Ave., 5400 block, Sept. 6. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 3.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 2.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 3. From auto.
Palmer Rd., 1000 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Springmaid Lane, 4700 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 6.
St. Ignatius Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
St. Moritz Dr., 5900 block, Sept. 7. From auto.
Telfair Blvd., 4300 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Temple Hill Rd., 4900 block, Sept. 3. From auto.
Virginia Lane, 5700 block, Sept. 6. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4000 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Auth Pl., 4700 block, Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Bock Rd., 7800 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave. and Curtis Dr., Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3300 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Cremen Rd., 4600 block, Sept. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Easton St., 2500 block, Sept. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Keating St., 2600 block, Sept. 6.
Livingston Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 4.
Naylor Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Oxon Run Dr., 2600 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Pohanka Pl., 3500 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
St. Barnabas Rd., 3700 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, Sept. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Sutler Terr., 1300 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
29th Ave., 3500 block, Sept. 4. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULT
Branch Ave. and Woodyard Rd., Sept. 4. With weapon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bellefonte Pl., 7900 block, Sept. 4. Commercial.
Branch Ave., 8700 block, Sept. 1.
Branch Ave., 8700 block, Sept. 5.
Cross Rd. Trail, 11700 block, Sept. 7.
Kittama Dr., 8700 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 9400 block, Sept. 5. From auto.
Woodyard Rd., 8800 block, Sept. 4.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Brentwood Dr., 6800 block, Sept. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Coventry Way, 6300 block, Aug. 31. Stolen vehicle.
Coventry Way, 6300 block, Sept. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Piscataway Rd., 9800 block, Sept. 6.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULT
Laurel Bowie and Muirkirk roads, Sept. 5. Shooting reported.
ROBBERIES
Cherry Lane, 8800 block, Sept. 3. Residential.
Dulwick Ct., 8700 block, Sept. 2.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, Sept. 1.
Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, Sept. 5.
Baltimore Ave., 11000 block, Sept. 2.
Baltimore Ave., 13400 block, Aug. 31. From auto.
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, Aug. 31.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, Sept. 5.
Goose Pond Ct., 10000 block, Sept. 5.
Lakehouse Rd., 3900 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
Old Stagecoach Rd., 13000 block, Aug. 31. From auto.
Sandy Spring Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
Twinlakes Dr., 11900 block, Sept. 1. From auto.
Usange St., 4500 block, Sept. 4. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13300 block, Sept. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13300 block, Sept. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Muirkirk Rd., 9600 block, Sept. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, Sept. 1. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
This week’s post includes no incident reports from the Greenbelt Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-474-7200.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULT
Hamilton St., 3000 block, Aug. 29.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Aug. 31. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Sept. 1. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 1. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 1.
East-West Hwy., 3600 block, Sept. 3. Shoplifting.
Hamilton St., 3400 block, Aug. 30.
Lancer Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 3.
Lustine St., 5600 block, Sept. 4.
Lustine St., 5700 block, Sept. 3.
Nicholson St., 2600 block, Aug. 31. From vehicle.
Nicholson St., 2600 block, Sept. 4.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5800 block, Aug. 30.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5800 block, Aug. 30.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, Aug. 29.
29th Ave., 5700 block, Sept. 1.
43rd Ave., 5300 block, Sept. 2.
VANDALISM
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Aug. 29.
Hamilton St., 3800 block, Sept. 3.
City of Laurel
This week’s post includes no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.