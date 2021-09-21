District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Sept. 11.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, Sept. 8.
ROBBERIES
Chillum Rd., 1000 block, Sept. 14.
Kanawha St., 1400 block, Sept. 11.
Kanawha St., 1400 block, Sept. 12.
Warner Ave. and Eldridge St., Sept. 9.
19th Ave. and Adelphi Rd., Sept. 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 13. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, Sept. 8.
Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Cherokee St., 2400 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Dean Dr., 3600 block, Sept. 12. From auto.
Freeport St., 6800 block, Sept. 9. Residential.
Glenoak Rd., 4800 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Harkins Rd., 7700 block, Sept. 12. From auto.
Milestone Way, 9600 block, Sept. 14.
New Riggs Rd., 7900 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Newton St., 4900 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Oliver St., 7300 block, Sept. 12. From auto.
Patterson Rd., 2000 block, Sept. 13. Residential.
Potomac Ave., 8500 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Ray Rd., 800 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 7900 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 13.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, Sept. 9. From auto.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Sept. 10.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 9. Commercial.
16th Ave., 7200 block, Sept. 13. From auto.
48th Ave. and Lackawanna St., Sept. 12.
48th Ave., 8400 block, Sept. 13. From auto.
56th Ave., 5000 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Baltimore Ave., 9300 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Campus Dr., 3700 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Chillum Rd. and 16th Ave., Sept. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Chillum Rd. and Greenlawn Dr., Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Fairview Ave., 800 block, Sept. 10.
Fox St., 1900 block, Sept. 12. Stolen vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Nicholson St., 5600 block, Sept. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Parkwood St., 7300 block, Sept. 14. Stolen vehicle.
Phelps Rd., 2200 block, Sept. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Ray Rd., 1500 block, Sept. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Sligo Pkwy., 6500 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Toledo Terr., 3300 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 10. Stolen vehicle.
University Blvd., 2300 block, Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.
64th Ave., 3800 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
64th Ave., 6300 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
67th Ave., 6000 block, Sept. 12. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULT
Campus Way S., 10400 block, Sept. 8.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Boston Way, 4600 block, Sept. 8.
Chasemount Ct., 12400 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Crain Hwy., 100 block, Sept. 13.
Dunkirk Dr., 12600 block, Sept. 10. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 9900 block, Sept. 13. Residential.
Hillgate Lane, 11000 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Kettering Lane, 11300 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Lanham Severn Rd., 11600 block, Sept. 9.
Old Marlboro Pike, 13200 block, Sept. 13. From auto.
Red Jade Dr., 200 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Trillium Trail, 6400 block, Sept. 10.
Vandine St., 13200 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
W. Vein Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 9. From auto.
Wellington St., 9600 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, Sept. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Kinmount Rd., 4300 block, Sept. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Lake Tahoe Terr., 11100 block, Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Addison Rd., 4900 block, Sept. 13.
Allendale Dr., 7600 block, Sept. 8.
Central Ave., 8700 block, Sept. 11.
Eagle St., 5700 block, Sept. 10.
Goldmine Ct., 1200 block, Sept. 8.
Java Pl., 1200 block, Sept. 11. With weapon.
Kenmoor Dr., 2500 block, Sept. 13.
Marlboro Pike, 7600 block, Sept. 11.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 7200 block, Sept. 12. With weapon.
Silver Hill Rd., 4500 block, Sept. 14. Shooting reported.
Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 9.
Walters Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 10.
ROBBERIES
Central Hills Lane, 900 block, Sept. 10.
Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, Sept. 9.
Walters Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 10.
Walters Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Addison Rd., 4900 block, Sept. 12. From auto.
Beaver Heights Lane, 1400 block, Sept. 11.
Belgreen St., 5200 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Benning Rd., 1200 block, Sept. 14. Residential.
Boones Hill Rd., 1200 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Brightseat Rd., 300 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 10. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 12. From auto.
Columbia Park Rd., 5800 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Darel Dr., 2500 block, Sept. 10. From auto.
Dianna Rd., 3700 block, Sept. 13. Residential.
Dodge Park Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 9. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3000 block, Sept. 14.
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 14.
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 14.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Sept. 14.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Sept. 9. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Sept. 13. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 9.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Sept. 9.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Sept. 14. Residential.
Silver Hill Ct., 5000 block, Sept. 8.
Stoney Meadow Dr., 5000 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Surrey Sq. Lane, 6000 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Walters Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 13. Residential.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Anchor St., 7900 block, Sept. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Belle Haven Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Brooks Dr., 1900 block, Sept. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Donnell Dr., 3700 block, Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike and Brooks Dr., Sept. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Sept. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5600 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 7600 block, Sept. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Minna Ave., 800 block, Sept. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Old Silver Hill and Silver Hill roads, Sept. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Pennsy Dr., 3700 block, Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Parkway Terr. Dr., 3500 block, Sept. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, Sept. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 4600 block, Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Spectator Ave., 500 block, Sept. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Walker Mill Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 12. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULT
Coach Lane, 3900 block, Sept. 9. With weapon.
ROBBERY
Livingston Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 13. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Audrey Lane, unit block, Sept. 10.
Auth Rd., 5200 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Beech Rd., 4900 block, Sept. 13. From auto.
Birchwood Dr. and Dunwoody Ave., Sept. 13. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Branch Ave., 3900 block, Sept. 10.
Carson Ave., 700 block, Sept. 9. Residential.
Dawn Lane, 2200 block, Sept. 12. From auto.
Fisher Rd., 5800 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Kenton Pl., 2400 block, Sept. 13. Residential.
Livingston Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 9. From auto.
Livingston Rd., 9300 block, Sept. 13. From auto.
Loughran Rd., 9200 block, Sept. 9.
Marcy Ave., 900 block, Sept. 9.
Mercedes Blvd., 5000 block, Sept. 10. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 13. Commercial.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 13. Commercial.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 9.
Palmer Rd., 1200 block, Sept. 10. Residential.
Snowflower Blvd., 4600 block, Sept. 10. From auto.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Sept. 9. From auto.
Southview Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
St. Moritz Dr., 6000 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Stamp Rd., 4700 block, Sept. 13. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Auth Rd., 5000 block, Sept. 14. Stolen vehicle.
Auth Way, 5000 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3100 block, Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3300 block, Sept. 14. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3500 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Keating St., 2700 block, Sept. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Sept. 8.
Southview Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 9.
St. Clair Dr., 2900 block, Sept. 8. Stolen vehicle.
23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, Sept. 11. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULTS
Allentown Rd., 7000 block, Sept. 12.
Birchview Dr., 12000 block, Sept. 13.
Soueid St. and Meadow Lark Ave., Sept. 9. Shooting reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Crain Hwy., 5700 block, Sept. 9.
Crain Hwy., 15900 block, Sept. 13.
Ibis Lane, 11000 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Lockerby Ct., 9600 block, Sept. 12. From auto.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Piscataway Rd., 9800 block, Sept. 10.
Victoria Pl., 7100 block, Sept. 10.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, Sept. 11.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, Sept. 13.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
N. Marlton Ave., 11700 block, Sept. 14. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULTS
Aitcheson Rd., 4300 block, Sept. 12. Shooting reported.
Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, Sept. 10.
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, Sept. 11.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 13300 block, Sept. 13. From auto.
Brickyard Blvd., 12400 block, Sept. 8. From auto.
Cedar Lane, 11000 block, Sept. 10. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11200 block, Sept. 10. From auto.
Chevy Chase Dr., 6100 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Evans Trail, 11200 block, Sept. 11. From auto.
Muirkirk Meadows Dr., 7000 block, Sept. 9. From auto.
Old Baltimore Pike, 12000 block, Sept. 9. From auto.
Powder Mill Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 14.
Romlon St. and 45th Ave., Sept. 14. From auto.
Romlon St., 4400 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Basswood Dr., 11700 block, Sept. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Diploma Dr., 6800 block, Sept. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Powder Mill Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 13. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
This week’s post includes no incident reports from the Greenbelt Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-474-7200.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
Kirkwood Pl., 2600 block, Sept. 9.
41st Ave., 6100 block, Sept. 5.
42nd Ave., 6000 block, Sept. 5.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 10. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3600 block, Sept. 9. Shoplifting.
Gallatin St., 3600 block, Sept. 5. From vehicle.
Gallatin St., 3700 block, Sept. 5. From vehicle.
42nd Ave., 6100 block, Sept. 8. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
42nd Pl., 5200 block, Sept. 6.
City of Laurel
This week’s post includes no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.