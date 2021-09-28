District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Annapolis Rd. and 71st Ave., Sept. 19.
Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 17.
Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 18.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Sept. 19. With weapon.
University Blvd., 1800 block, Sept. 17.
14th Ave., 8000 block, Sept. 16.
14th Ave., 8500 block, Sept. 21. With weapon.
ROBBERIES
Baltimore Ave., 7400 block, Sept. 21.
Baltimore Ave., 8300 block, Sept. 20. Commercial.
Baltimore Ave., 8500 block, Sept. 19.
Edwards Way, 9200 block, Sept. 19.
Kanawha St., 1400 block, Sept. 14.
Merrimac Dr., 1700 block, Sept. 20.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 15.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Avondale Rd., 4800 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 8600 block, Sept. 20.
Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 15. Residential.
Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, Sept. 20.
Dayton Rd., 1600 block, Sept. 16. From auto.
Edmonston Rd., 4900 block, Sept. 20. Commercial.
Elson St., 1600 block, Sept. 18. Residential.
Fairview Ave., 700 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Greenlawn Dr., 400 block, Sept. 21.
Hughes Rd., 2600 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Kenilworth Ave., 3000 block, Sept. 16. From auto.
Lane Salle Rd., 4900 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Merrimac Dr., 1000 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Merrimac Dr., 1500 block, Sept. 15. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Sept. 17.
New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, Sept. 15. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, Sept. 20. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 8200 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Old Landover Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 16.
Riggs Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 16.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 17.
Ruatan St., 1500 block, Sept. 17. From auto.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Sept. 16.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 16. Commercial.
University Blvd., 2200 block, Sept. 21. Commercial.
University Blvd., 2200 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Varnum St., 7400 block, Sept. 21.
15th Ave. and Erskine St., Sept. 21. From auto.
16th Ave., 8200 block, Sept. 21.
36th Ave., 8700 block, Sept. 20.
47th Ave., 9800 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
63rd Ave., 3700 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
63rd Pl., 5800 block, Sept. 16. From auto.
74th Ave., 4400 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Barton Rd., 6900 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Branchville Rd., 5000 block, Sept. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Carters Lane, 5400 block, Sept. 14. Stolen vehicle.
Dean Dr., 3500 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Ellin Rd., 5000 block, Sept. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Oakdale Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Toledo Terr., 3400 block, Sept. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Toledo Terr., 3500 block, Sept. 20. Stolen vehicle.
52nd Ave., 3000 block, Sept. 17. Stolen vehicle.
70th Pl., 5200 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
HOMICIDE
Cecily Ct., 12400 block, Sept. 16.
ASSAULTS
Lanham Severn Rd., 9000 block, Sept. 18.
Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, Sept. 16.
Taylor St., 9000 block, Sept. 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Augusta Dr., 12000 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Bermondsey Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 20.
Brad Ct. and Dawnwood Dr., Sept. 14. From auto.
Brown Station Rd., 5100 block, Sept. 14.
Campus Way S., 10600 block, Sept. 20. From auto.
Dunrobin Dr., 2400 block, Sept. 16. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9200 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 10500 block, Sept. 19.
Haack Pl., 700 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Hanover Pkwy., 7000 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9900 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
Largo Center Dr., 900 block, Sept. 14.
Manton Way, 6500 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 15000 block, Sept. 15. From auto.
Oakbrook Pl., 5500 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Pegasus Ct., 11500 block, Sept. 18.
Queens Ct., 16000 block, Sept. 20. From auto.
Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 1700 block, Sept. 18.
Shoppers Way, 1100 block, Sept. 19. Commercial.
Stoney Ridge Rd., 9500 block, Sept. 16.
Tiffany Lane, 8000 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
Watkins Park Dr., unit block, Sept. 20.
White House Rd., 11000 block, Sept. 15.
94th Ave., 6700 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Asher St., 3600 block, Sept. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Chancelsors Dr., 3900 block, Sept. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Greenbelt Rd. and Vandenberg Ct., Sept. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Tiffany Lane, 8000 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 17. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Columbia Park Rd., 5800 block, Sept. 20.
Karen Blvd., 1500 block, Sept. 18. Shooting reported.
Ritchie Rd., 2900 block, Sept. 17.
Silver Hill Rd., 5200 block, Sept. 21.
ROBBERIES
Chapel Oaks Dr., 1300 block, Sept. 14.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 7000 block, Sept. 16. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alberta Dr., 1300 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Barlowe Rd., 7800 block, Sept. 15. Commercial.
Booker Terr., 1200 block, Sept. 16.
Brightseat Rd., 1500 block, Sept. 16. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 16.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Dodge Park Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
Dodge Park Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Dodge Park Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 15. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 15.
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 19.
Fox Stream Way, 9100 block, Sept. 20. From auto.
Garden City Dr., 3900 block, Sept. 15. From auto.
Greymont St., 7700 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Sept. 16. From auto.
Landover Rd., 7700 block, Sept. 18. Commercial.
Lorton Ave., 1600 block, Sept. 16. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Sept. 16. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Sept. 18.
Rail St., 4200 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Regency Pkwy. and Surrey Service Dr., Sept. 14. From auto.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 16.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 19.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 20. Commercial.
Ronald Rd., 6600 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 4500 block, Sept. 21.
Silver Hill Rd., 5200 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, Sept. 17. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Timbercrest Dr., 2300 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Vineyard Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 14. Residential.
Walters Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 15. Residential.
Wintergreen Ave., 1600 block, Sept. 20. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Balboa Ave., 700 block, Sept. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Boones Hill Rd. and Marlboro Pike, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Brooks Dr., 2300 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Elkwood Lane, 1400 block, Sept. 21.
Emo St., 5000 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Halsted Ave., 6200 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, Sept. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Jansen Ave. and Marlboro Pike, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Landover and Barlowe roads, Sept. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, Sept. 16. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5000 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5000 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 7000 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Police Plaza, 8800 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Seat Pleasant Dr., 6500 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 14. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Sept. 15.
Swann Rd., 3200 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Swann Rd., 3800 block, Sept. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Wood Bark Lane, 2300 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Southview Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 18. Shooting reported.
St. Clair Dr., 2900 block, Sept. 16. With weapon.
ROBBERIES
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Sept. 16.
Brinkley Rd., 4900 block, Sept. 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Anvil Lane, 2200 block, Sept. 20. From auto.
Beech Rd., 5300 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Bellbrook St., 2800 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
Bock Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 18.
Brinkley Rd., 3200 block, Sept. 18.
Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 19. Residential.
Clow Ct., 3000 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
Haras Pl., 5300 block, Sept. 17. From auto.
Indian Head Hwy., 4800 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Lancelot Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Leyte Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 17. From auto.
Old Silver Hill Rd., 3600 block, Sept. 20. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 19.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 16.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 21.
Palmer Rd., 1100 block, Sept. 19. From auto.
Potomac Heights Dr., 1400 block, Sept. 20.
Silver Park Dr., 3500 block, Sept. 17. From auto.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Sept. 15. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, Sept. 20.
St. Clair Dr., 2400 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 16. Commercial.
White Oak Dr., 900 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4700 block, Sept. 19.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Auth Pl., 4700 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3100 block, Sept. 16. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3400 block, Sept. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Carswell Ave., 5200 block, Sept. 16. Stolen vehicle.
Colebrooke Dr., 2900 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Colebrooke Dr., 3000 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Curtis Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Dallas Pl., 4600 block, Sept. 16. Stolen vehicle.
Indian Head Hwy., 5300 block, Sept. 16. Stolen vehicle.
Janice Lane, 5700 block, Sept. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Marcy Ave., 800 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Old Silver Hill Rd., 3700 block, Sept. 19.
Rena Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 4100 block, Sept. 18.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Sept. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Southview Dr., 1300 block, Sept. 14. Stolen vehicle.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Winthrop St., 5000 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
22nd Ave., 4000 block, Sept. 19.
23rd Pkwy., 4000 block, Sept. 18.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULT
Marlton Center Dr., 12800 block, Sept. 18.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Branch Ave., 8800 block, Sept. 20.
Burl Ct., 9000 block, Sept. 17. Residential.
Dyson Rd., 8900 block, Sept. 17. From auto.
Malcolm Rd., 7800 block, Sept. 15. From auto.
Old Branch Ave., 6500 block, Sept. 17. From auto.
Old Branch Ave., 7500 block, Sept. 18.
S. Osborne Rd., 7600 block, Sept. 17. From auto.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, Sept. 15.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
McCormick Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULTS
Barnet Lane, 13600 block, Sept. 17.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11300 block, Sept. 20.
Edinburgh Lane, 13300 block, Sept. 17.
Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, Sept. 20. With weapon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, Sept. 21.
Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 11600 block, Sept. 20.
Baltimore Ave., 11700 block, Sept. 20. Commercial.
Cherry Lane Ct., 14300 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Cherry Lane, 8700 block, Sept. 14. From auto.
Chevy Chase Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 20. From auto.
Long Feather Ct., 11400 block, Sept. 18. From auto.
Maidenwood Terr., 12800 block, Sept. 15. From auto.
Powder Mill Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 18.
Snowden Oaks Pl., 8400 block, Sept. 16. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, Sept. 16. Stolen vehicle.
Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Snowden Oaks Pl., 8400 block, Sept. 15. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
This week’s post includes no incident reports from the Greenbelt Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-474-7200.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Sept. 18.
Hamilton St., 3000 block, Sept. 18.
29th Ave., 5700 block, Sept. 17.
CARJACKING
Oglethorpe St., 4400 block, Sept. 12.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 5600 block, Sept. 17. Shoplifting.
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 12. Attempted theft from vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Sept. 12. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 14.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 18.
Oglethorpe St., 4400 block, Sept. 16. From vehicle.
Sentinel Dr., 3600 block, Sept. 18.
Stanford St., 3400 block, Sept. 12.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Baltimore Ave., 5500 block, Sept. 15.
VANDALISM
Rhode Island Ave., 4900 block, Sept. 14.
City of Laurel
This week’s post includes no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.