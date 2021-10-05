District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Ager Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 24.
Edmonston Rd., 5000 block, Sept. 26.
Emerson St., 5300 block, Sept. 26.
Rhode Island Ave., 9900 block, Sept. 22.
52nd Ave., 10100 block, Sept. 26.
ROBBERIES
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 27. Commercial.
Kanawha St., 1400 block, Sept. 23. Residential.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 23. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Berwyn House Rd., 4800 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, Sept. 23. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9400 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 2300 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
Eastern Ave., 4900 block, Sept. 22.
Elberton Pl., 5600 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Emerson Rd., 7700 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Keokee St., 1800 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Sept. 24.
Oliver St., 7300 block, Sept. 25.
Osage Terr., 8300 block, Sept. 24.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 21.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Sheridan St., 600 block, Sept. 22. Residential.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
University Blvd., 1800 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 23.
Warner Ave., 4000 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
14th Pl., 5400 block, Sept. 22. Residential.
56th Ave., 5000 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Sept. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Emerson St., 5300 block, Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Gramby St., 3600 block, Sept. 26.
Otis St., 6100 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Phelps Rd., 2200 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 5800 block, Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 26. Stolen vehicle.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Sept. 26. Stolen vehicle.
14th Ave., 8300 block, Sept. 25. Stolen vehicle.
23rd Ave., 6900 block, Sept. 25. Stolen vehicle.
56th Ave., 5600 block, Sept. 24. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Crain Hwy., 600 block, Sept. 27.
Largo Rd., 500 block, Sept. 27.
Whitfield Chapel Rd., 4800 block, Sept. 23.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brown Station Rd., 5000 block, Sept. 25.
Campus Way S., 10400 block, Sept. 26. Commercial.
Castleton Way, 10700 block, Sept. 24. Residential.
Crain Hwy., 3000 block, Sept. 27. Commercial.
Fairwood Pkwy., 12500 block, Sept. 25.
Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, Sept. 22.
Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Governors Park Lane, 15500 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, Sept. 23. Commercial.
Harry S. Truman Dr., unit block, Sept. 26. Residential.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10200 block, Sept. 27.
Merna Lane, 6300 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Watkins Park Dr., unit block, Sept. 25.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Abbotswood Ct., 11400 block, Sept. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Central Ave., 13700 block, Sept. 25. Stolen vehicle.
Declairmonts Field Dr., 4300 block, Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Glenndale Oaks Way, 10100 block, Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
HOMICIDE
Walker Mill Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 24.
ASSAULTS
Belle Haven Dr. and Nalley Rd., Sept. 22.
Davis Ave., 4500 block, Sept. 24.
Howe Ave., 4500 block, Sept. 27.
Kaplan Ct., 700 block, Sept. 24.
Kirtland Ave., 2600 block, Sept. 23. With weapon.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. and Carrington Ave., Sept. 22.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Sept. 23. With weapon.
Sheriff Rd., 7100 block, Sept. 24.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Sept. 25.
ROBBERIES
Sheriff Rd., 6300 block, Sept. 23. Commercial.
75th Ave., 3200 block, Sept. 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alton St., 4000 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 22.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 24. From auto.
Cryden Way, 8000 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 27.
Donnell Dr., 3400 block, Sept. 25.
Elkwood Lane, 1400 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Garden City Dr., 4000 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Sept. 23. From auto.
Heath St., 5100 block, Sept. 22.
Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, Sept. 21.
Landover Rd., 8500 block, Sept. 27.
Marblewood Ave., 1500 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Sept. 23.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Sept. 23. Commercial.
Marlboro Pike, 5000 block, Sept. 22.
Marlboro Pike, 7600 block, Sept. 23.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 7500 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Pearl Dr., 3400 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
Pemberell Pl., 2300 block, Sept. 23.
Pennsylvania Ave., 4100 block, Sept. 26. From auto.
Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, Sept. 26. Residential.
Ritchie Rd., 2800 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Sept. 27. Residential.
Shady Glen Dr., 1200 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Southern Ave., 3900 block, Sept. 23. From auto.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, Sept. 27. Residential.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Sept. 23. From auto.
Tweed Way, 500 block, Sept. 23.
Wood Creek Dr., 3600 block, Sept. 27.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bromley and Lewis avenues, Sept. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Doewood Lane, 1200 block, Sept. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Garden City Dr., 4000 block, Sept. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Garden City Dr., 4300 block, Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Lorring Dr., 2700 block, Sept. 22.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Sept. 22.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, Sept. 23. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Porter Ave., 2600 block, Sept. 26. Stolen vehicle.
S. Hil Mar Cir., 6000 block, Sept. 23. Stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Rd. and Leroy Gorham Dr., Sept. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Suit Rd., 4100 block, Sept. 25. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland and Silver Hill roads, Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 5800 block, Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Tweed Way, 500 block, Sept. 26.
Vermont Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 23. Stolen vehicle.
W. Forest Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 24. Stolen vehicle.
75th Ave., 3300 block, Sept. 25. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Fisher Rd., 5800 block, Sept. 27.
St. Moritz Dr., 6000 block, Sept. 21.
ROBBERIES
Branch Ave., 3100 block, Sept. 26. Residential.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Sept. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alice Ave., 2200 block, Sept. 23. From auto.
Allentown Rd., 6300 block, Sept. 22.
Bock Rd., 8200 block, Sept. 23. Residential.
Clipper Way, 6400 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Curtis Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 24.
Dallas Pl., 4500 block, Sept. 23. Residential.
Fisher Rd., 5900 block, Sept. 27.
Huntley Sq. Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 23. From auto.
Leon St., 5700 block, Sept. 24. Residential.
Livingston Rd., 6300 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
Maxwell Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Mercedes Blvd., 5000 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Southern Ave., 2500 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Southview Dr., 1300 block, Sept. 27. Residential.
St. Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4700 block, Sept. 27.
Suitland Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, Sept. 21. From auto.
Temple Hill Rd., 5600 block, Sept. 27. Residential.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Afton St., 2600 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Applegate Lane, 4300 block, Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Beech Rd., 5000 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3400 block, Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Corning Ave. and Everhart Pl., Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Livingston Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 23. Stolen vehicle.
Lyons St., 4400 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 25. Stolen vehicle.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 23.
Rosecroft Dr., 6300 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
St. Moritz Dr., 5900 block, Sept. 23. Stolen vehicle.
Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, Sept. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
23rd Pkwy. and 23rd Pl., Sept. 22. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
HOMICIDE
Hackberry Ct., 10900 block, Sept. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 6300 block, Sept. 23. Commercial.
Broadmoor Terr., 9800 block, Sept. 23. From auto.
Heathermore Blvd., 8900 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7300 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
S. Osborne Rd., 7600 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Allentown Way and Allentown Rd., Sept. 23. Stolen vehicle.
Concord Dr., 9400 block, Sept. 23. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
HOMICIDE
Baltimore Ave., 14300 block, Sept. 25.
ASSAULTS
Bramble Lane, 14000 block, Sept. 25.
Muirkirk Rd., 9500 block, Sept. 22. Shooting reported.
ROBBERY
Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, Sept. 23. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cherry Hill Rd., 11200 block, Sept. 24. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11200 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11300 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Cochran Rd., 5200 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Cody Ct., 6200 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Greenwood Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 27.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13300 block, Sept. 24. From auto.
Old Stagecoach Rd., 13000 block, Sept. 22. From auto.
Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, Sept. 24. From auto.
Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Romlon St., 4400 block, Sept. 25. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Evans Trail, 11300 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Hunting Lane, 8800 block, Sept. 26. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 11800 block, Sept. 25. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Twinlakes Dr., 11900 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
This week’s post includes no incident reports from the Greenbelt Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-474-7200.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 20.
Hamilton St. and 38th Ave., Sept. 25.
WEAPONS
Queens Chapel Rd. and Hamilton St., Sept. 25.
Rosemary Lane, 3100 block, Sept. 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ager Rd., 5600 block, Sept. 20.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 22. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 23.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 25.
Gumwood Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 24.
Hamilton St., 4300 block, Sept. 25.
Kirkwood Pl., 2600 block, Sept. 25.
Nicholson St., 2600 block, Sept. 25. From vehicle.
Oglethorpe St., 4100 block, Sept. 24. From vehicle.
Rhode Island Ave., 4800 block, Sept. 24. From vehicle.
43rd Ave., 5000 block, Sept. 24.
43rd Ave., 6200 block, Sept. 21. From vehicle.
45th Ave., 5500 block, Sept. 19. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 23.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Sept. 21.
Kirkwood Pl., 2600 block, Sept. 22.
VANDALISM
East-West Hwy., 3600 block, Sept. 21.
Oglethorpe St., 4400 block, Sept. 24.
City of Laurel
This week’s post includes no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.