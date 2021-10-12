District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Chillum Rd., 2300 block, Sept. 30.
Chillum Rd., 2400 block, Oct. 2.
Kanawha St., 1500 block, Oct. 3.
Langley Way, 1300 block, Oct. 2. With weapon.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Sept. 28.
16th Ave., 5400 block, Oct. 2.
23rd Ave. and University Blvd., Sept. 28.
64th Ave., 6200 block, Oct. 1.
ROBBERIES
Drexel St., 2000 block, Sept. 29.
14th Ave., 8200 block, Oct. 2. Residential.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, Sept. 28.
Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, Oct. 2.
Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, Sept. 28.
Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Berwyn House Rd., 4700 block, Sept. 30.
Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, Sept. 29.
Dean Dr., 3500 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Flintridge Dr., 5100 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Freeport St., 7000 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Garrison Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 2. Residential.
Guilford Rd., 4800 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Kenilworth Ave., 3200 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Lawrence Pl., 5100 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Lawrence St., 4900 block, Oct. 4.
Mangum Rd., 5000 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 1.
New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, Sept. 28.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, Sept. 29.
Quincy St., 5300 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 30.
Riverdale Rd., 7300 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Sargent Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Sligo Pkwy., 6200 block, Sept. 29.
Thornwood Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 3. Residential.
Tonbridge Terr., 8900 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
University Blvd., 1500 block, Oct. 3.
Van Buren St., 1900 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Westchester Park Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
10th Ave., 6800 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
18th Ave., 7400 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
51st Ave., 10100 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
66th Ave., 4800 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Annapolis Rd., 7800 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Chillum and Queens Chapel roads, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Otis St., 6100 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Trapper Ct., 8900 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Warner Ave., 4100 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
16th Ave., 5400 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
19th Ave., 9300 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Fowler Lane, 9100 block, Sept. 28. With weapon.
Lords Landing Rd., 4500 block, Sept. 30. Shooting reported.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10600 block, Sept. 29.
Staton Dr., 100 block, Sept. 30.
Walcott Lane, 1700 block, Oct. 3. With weapon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Apollo Dr., 9800 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Campus Way S., 10400 block, Oct. 3. Commercial.
Campus Way S., 10500 block, Oct. 3. Commercial.
Commerce Dr., 800 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Ellerbie St., 5500 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 10000 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Harry S. Truman Dr. N., 900 block, Sept. 28.
Kettering Dr., 200 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Kinmount Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Lady Grove Rd., 2600 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10100 block, Sept. 29.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10200 block, Oct. 3. Commercial.
Princess Garden Pkwy., 5900 block, Sept. 30.
Queens Ct., 16100 block, Oct. 4. Commercial.
Rutherford Rd., 14200 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Saint Josephs Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 3.
Willow Creek Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Central Ave., 12100 block, Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Gladys Retreat Cir. and Maries Retreat Dr., Oct. 1.
Greenmeadow Way, 100 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Ladygrove Rd., 2700 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Palamar Turn, 7000 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Princess Garden Pkwy., 5900 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Red Jade Dr., 200 block, Oct. 2.
Royal Commerce Pl., 9900 block, Sept. 27. Stolen vehicle.
Sugar Maple Terr., 10800 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
ASSAULTS
Gunther St., 4800 block, Oct. 4.
Police Plaza, 8800 block, Sept. 29.
Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 29.
ROBBERIES
Donnell Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 1. Commercial.
Silver Hill Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 3. Commercial.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Central Ave., 7800 block, Oct. 3. Commercial.
Central Ave., 9000 block, Oct. 2. Commercial.
Central Ave., 9100 block, Oct. 2. Commercial.
Central Ave., 9100 block, Oct. 2. Commercial.
Chapelwood Lane, 1100 block, Oct. 3.
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
E. Ridge Dr., 7000 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Evansgreen Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Forestville Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 30.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Oct. 2. Commercial.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5800 block, Sept. 27. From auto.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 3.
Newland Rd., 4800 block, Sept. 30. Residential.
Old Ardmore Rd., 8600 block, Sept. 30. Commercial.
Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Ronald Rd., 6600 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Shady Glen Dr. and Migliori Ct., Sept. 30. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Sept. 28. Commercial.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Sept. 29.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, Oct. 2. Commercial.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Stretford Way, 600 block, Sept. 28.
Suitland Rd., 4200 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Sycamore Lane, 3200 block, Sept. 28. Residential.
Tiber Dr., 2100 block, Sept. 28.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Arnold Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Boones Hill Rd. and Marlboro Pike, Oct. 2.
Dodge Park Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 28.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 8500 block, Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Old Central Ave., 6200 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Ritchie Station Ct. and Walker Mill Rd., Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Shady Glen Dr., 1400 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Ct., 5000 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5900 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Willowood Ct., 1600 block, Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Andover Pl., 3300 block, Sept. 30.
Branch Ave., 3200 block, Sept. 30. With weapon.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Sept. 29.
Loughran Rd., 8900 block, Oct. 3. With weapon.
Silver Park Terr., 4100 block, Oct. 2.
ROBBERIES
Dunwoody Ave., 1500 block, Sept. 30.
Lindsay Rd., 1000 block, Sept. 28.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 2.
Wheeler Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 30.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, Sept. 30.
Winthrop St., 4900 block, Sept. 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Curtis Dr., 3400 block, Sept. 29.
Lyons St., 4000 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Neville Pl., 8100 block, Oct. 2.
Old Silver Hill Rd., 3600 block, Sept. 29.
Palmer Rd., 1100 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Pohanka Pl., 3500 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 3700 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Telfair Blvd., 4500 block, Oct. 1. Commercial.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Alice Ave., 2100 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Allentown Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3200 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Lanham Lane, 7000 block, Sept. 28. Stolen vehicle.
Maxwell Dr., 6300 block, Oct. 1. Stolen vehicle.
Meadowview Dr., 4000 block, Oct. 3. Stolen vehicle.
Palmer Rd., 1200 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULTS
Surratts Rd., 7500 block, Oct. 3.
Wendy St., 8500 block, Oct. 2. With weapon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bending Brook Way, 10300 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Branch Ave., 8700 block, Oct. 1.
Brandywine Rd., 15500 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Crain Hwy., 7600 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 9300 block, Oct. 2.
Old Branch Ave., 6300 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Passage Dr., 9800 block, Oct. 1.
Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Branch Ave., 8700 block, Sept. 30.
Crain Hwy., 9200 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Dorian Lane, 8600 block, Sept. 30. Stolen vehicle.
Matapeake Business Dr., 7700 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULTS
River Creek Terr., 4800 block, Sept. 28.
Spruce Ave., 11600 block, Sept. 30. With weapon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ammendale Rd., 6300 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Arden Way, 13300 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 10500 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 10600 block, Sept. 30. Commercial.
Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, Sept. 30. Commercial.
Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, Sept. 28.
Baltimore Ave., 11800 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 12300 block, Sept. 30. Commercial.
Black Foot Ct., 11200 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Calverton Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11300 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Christine Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Contee Rd., 8700 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
Evans Trail, 11200 block, Sept. 30. From auto.
Evans Trail, 11300 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
Garrett Ave., 5000 block, Sept. 30. Commercial.
Gracefield Rd., 3100 block, Oct. 1. From auto.
Oxwell Lane, 8800 block, Sept. 28. From auto.
Powder Mill Rd., 3600 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Rhode Island Ave., 10800 block, Sept. 30. Commercial.
Sellman Rd., 4300 block, Sept. 29. From auto.
Usange St., 4500 block, Oct. 2. From auto.
44th Ave., 10400 block, Oct. 3. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Foreston Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Powder Mill Rd., 3600 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Powder Mill Rd., 4400 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Quimby Ave., 4700 block, Sept. 29. Stolen vehicle.
Taunton Dr., 4200 block, Oct. 2. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
This week’s post includes no incident reports from the Greenbelt Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-474-7200.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
America Blvd., 6400 block, Sept. 30.
Hamilton St., 3000 block, Oct. 1.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Hamilton St., 3100 block, Sept. 29.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 28. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Sept. 27.
East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Oct. 1.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 28. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Sept. 28.
East-West Hwy., 3700 block, Oct. 1. From vehicle.
Herald St., 6200 block, Sept. 29. From vehicle.
Toledo Terr., 3300 block, Sept. 30. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 28.
Lancer Dr. and 30th Ave., Oct. 1.
38th Ave., 5400 block, Sept. 26.
City of Laurel
This week’s post includes no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.