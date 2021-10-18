District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Higbee Rd., 2600 block, Oct. 6.
New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 5.
Riggs Rd., 7300 block, Oct. 6.
Sargent Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 11.
University Blvd., 1500 block, Oct. 10.
ROBBERY
24th Pl. and Banning Pl., Oct. 7.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 4.
Annapolis Rd., 6300 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 7100 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 7400 block, Oct. 5.
Baltimore Ave., 8400 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9600 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 10100 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, Oct. 5. Commercial.
Berwyn House Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 6.
Chillum Rd., 2400 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Dean Dr., 3500 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Fairview Ave., 600 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Fernwood Terr., 6200 block, Oct. 7. Commercial.
Hospital Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Longfellow St., 5600 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Lynmont Dr., 9300 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Madison St., 1400 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Madison St., 5500 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
Milestone Way, 9600 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, Oct. 9.
Niagara Rd., 5000 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Nicholson St., 5600 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Quinwood St., 1400 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 7300 block, Oct. 4.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 7.
Riverdale Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 7. Commercial.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Tennyson St., 5700 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Toledo Terr., 3400 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Tuxedo Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
University Blvd., 1800 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
12th Ave., 8200 block, Oct. 8.
51st Ave., 9800 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
56th St., 3500 block, Oct. 10.
64th Ave., 6300 block, Oct. 4.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Baltimore Ave., 10100 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Cherokee St., 4800 block, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Cypress Creek Dr., 5700 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Drexel St., 2000 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Hamilton St., 5400 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Shepherd St., 6900 block, Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Taylor St., 7400 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
14th Ave., 8000 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
14th Pl., 5900 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
16th Ave., 5600 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
64th Ave., 3800 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Greenbelt Rd., 10000 block, Oct. 8.
Greenmeadow Way, 100 block, Oct. 11. With weapon.
Largo Center Dr., 1000 block, Oct. 10.
ROBBERIES
Basil Ct. and McCormick Dr., Oct. 7.
Brooklee and Roblee drives, Oct. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dogwood Park St., 9500 block, Oct. 7. Residential.
Forbes Blvd., 4200 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 8700 block, Oct. 10.
Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 8.
Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Hanover Pkwy., 7200 block, Oct. 5. Residential.
Harry S. Truman Dr., unit block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Hobart St., 9300 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Kaine Pl., 10600 block, Oct. 4. Residential.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9000 block, Oct. 4.
Lanteen St., 5600 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Lottsford Ct., 9600 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Medical Center Dr., 9500 block, Oct. 5.
Shoppers Way, 1100 block, Oct. 5. Commercial.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Annapolis Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Apollo Dr., 9800 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 500 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Joyceton Terr., unit block, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Largo Ctr. Dr., 800 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
McCormick Dr., 1400 block, Oct. 7.
Moores Plains Blvd., 2500 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Palamar Terr., 7000 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
HOMICIDES
Landover Rd., 7200 block, Oct. 6.
Parkway Terrace Dr., 3500 block, Oct. 10.
ASSAULTS
Brightseat Rd., 1600 block, Oct. 4.
Cross St., 7200 block, Oct. 7.
Kenilworth and Eastern avenues, Oct. 5. Shooting reported.
Landover Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 4. With weapon.
Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, Oct. 8. Shooting reported.
Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, Oct. 4. With weapon.
Shamrock Ave., 1700 block, Oct. 9. Shooting reported.
Walters Lane, 3300 block, Oct. 9.
ROBBERIES
Ardwick Ardmore Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Oct. 9.
Boones Lane, 2900 block, Oct. 10.
Cabin Branch Rd., 200 block, Oct. 6.
Central Av, 8700 block, Oct. 5. Commercial.
Chapelwood Lane, 1100 block, Oct. 10.
Elkwood Lane, 1500 block, Oct. 6.
Kent Village Pl., 2400 block, Oct. 10.
Rollins Ave., 1500 block, Oct. 7.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, Oct. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alaking Ct., 9100 block, Oct. 7. Commercial.
Armstrong Lane, 8700 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Belt Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Caslon Way, 900 block, Oct. 5.
Central Ave., 7400 block, Oct. 4.
Deanwood Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 10.
Donnell Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 7.
Donnell Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 10.
Edgeworth Dr., 8600 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Forestville Rd., 4200 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., unit block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, Oct. 5. Residential.
Kelner Dr., 2700 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Kenilworth Ave., 1700 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Lacy Ave., 4600 block, Oct. 7. Residential.
Marlboro Pike and Silver Hill Rd., Oct. 10.
Marlboro Pike, 6400 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Penn Randall Pl., 8000 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Surrey Sq. Lane, 6000 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Village Green Dr., 1900 block, Oct. 6.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Alton St., 4200 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Apothecary St., 3700 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Brooks Dr. and Marlboro Pike, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Donnell Dr., 3700 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Elkwood Lane, 1500 block, Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
English Chestnut Ct., 800 block, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Ivy Club Lane, 1100 block, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Karen Blvd., 1300 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike and Benning Rd., Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5500 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Nalley Rd., 300 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Rail St., 4200 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Ronald Rd., 6500 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 4200 block, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Valley Park Rd., 7000 block, Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
W. Forest Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Whitetire Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Audrey Lane and Deal Dr., Oct. 7. With weapon.
Brinkley Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 6.
Cady Dr., 700 block, Oct. 9.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Oct. 7. With weapon.
Iverson St., 2300 block, Oct. 8. Shooting reported.
Maywood Lane, 3600 block, Oct. 6.
Southern Ave., 1300 block, Oct. 9.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 7.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 10. With weapon.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 8.
28th Ave., 4200 block, Oct. 9.
ROBBERIES
Chester and Winthrop streets, Oct. 11.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Oct. 10. Commercial.
Kenmont Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 5.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 4.
Audrey Lane, 600 block, Oct. 8.
Beech Pl., 4800 block, Oct. 11. Commercial.
Beech Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 6. Commercial.
Beech Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Brinkley Rd., 2600 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, Oct. 10.
Clipper Way, 6400 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Curtis Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 9.
Dominion Dr., 7200 block, Oct. 4.
Hartfield Ave., 5600 block, Oct. 6.
Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, Oct. 6.
Indian Head Hwy., 7900 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Indian Head Hwy., 8300 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Murray Hill Dr., 8100 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Naylor Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 5.
Newman Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Olson Ct., 2200 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 6.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 5.
St. Barnabas Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 6. Commercial.
Stamp Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Beech Rd., 4900 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Cady Dr. and Livingston Rd., Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Clayton Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Curtis Dr., 3400 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Deal Dr., 5100 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Henson Dr. and Old Temple Hills Rd., Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Indian Head Hwy., 8300 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Iverson St., 1500 block, Oct. 5.
Iverson St., 2500 block, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Mel Mara Dr., unit block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
S. Anvil Lane, 2000 block, Oct. 7.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Southern Ave., 2600 block, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Southview Dr., 1400 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Stamp Rd. and Beech Pl., Oct. 10. Stolen vehicle.
Stamp Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 8. Stolen vehicle.
Sutler Dr., 4800 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Telfair Blvd., 4500 block, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
23rd Pkwy., 4300 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULT
Mike Shapiro Dr., 8600 block, Oct. 9.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Aaron Lane, 6400 block, Oct. 8.
Branch Ave., 8900 block, Oct. 9.
Crain Hwy., 7600 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Crain Hwy., 15900 block, Oct. 7.
Crain Hwy., 15900 block, Oct. 9.
Croom Acres Terr., 9200 block, Oct. 9.
Cross Rd. Trail, 11000 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Kirby Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 10700 block, Oct. 5.
Old Branch Ave., 6300 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Old Branch Ave., 9000 block, Oct. 4.
Passage Dr., 9800 block, Oct. 6. Residential.
Sumter Lane, 8600 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Timberline Dr., 10700 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bedford Lane, 6000 block, Oct. 6. Stolen vehicle.
Foxcroft Ave., 9300 block, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Hackberry Ct., 10900 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Serenade Cir., 7600 block, Oct. 9. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULTS
Baltimore Ave., 10600 block, Oct. 5.
Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 7.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 11000 block, Oct. 5. Commercial.
Baltimore Ave., 14200 block, Oct. 5.
Barnsley Ct., 8800 block, Oct. 6. From auto.
Calverton Blvd., 3900 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Castle Pines Dr., 12200 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Chapel View Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11200 block, Oct. 10. From auto.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, Oct. 8.
Evans Trail, 11200 block, Oct. 8. From auto.
Old Gunpowder Rd., 12300 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, Oct. 9. From auto.
Romlon St., 4400 block, Oct. 7. From auto.
Sellman Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 4.
Shenandoah Dr., 3600 block, Oct. 5. From auto.
Usange St., 4300 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
43rd Ave., 10500 block, Oct. 4. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, Oct. 10.
Briarwood Dr., 13800 block, Oct. 5. Stolen vehicle.
Greenmount Ct., 12600 block, Oct. 7. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie and Brock Bridge roads, Oct. 4. Stolen vehicle.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 12000 block, Oct. 6.
City of Greenbelt
This week’s post includes no incident reports from the Greenbelt Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-474-7200.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 3.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 9.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 9.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 5.
ROBBERIES
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 5.
Editors Park Dr., 6100 block, Oct. 6.
WEAPON
America Blvd., 6400 block, Oct. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, Oct. 7.
Baltimore Ave., 5500 block, Oct. 9.
Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, Oct. 4.
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 9.
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 9.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 7. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Oct. 9.
Hamilton St., 3400 block, Oct. 4. From vehicle.
Hamilton St., 3900 block, Oct. 8.
Kirkwood Pl., 2700 block, Oct. 6. From vehicle.
Nicholson St., 2800 block, Oct. 5. From vehicle.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 3. From vehicle.
Queensbury Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 8.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
East-West Hwy., 3700 block, Oct. 3.
Hamilton St., 3900 block, Oct. 7.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 8.
VANDALISM
East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Oct. 6.
Kirkwood Pl., 2600 block, Oct. 4.
35th Ave., 5400 block, Oct. 7.
35th Ave., 5400 block, Oct. 7.
City of Laurel
The following information, provided by Laurel police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.
ARREST
Washington Blvd. and Main St., Sept. 6. A man who fled a hit-and-run incident was located and arrested.
ATTEMPTED ASSAULT
Fort Meade Rd. 200 block, Sept. 5. A man attempted to stab two people.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alan Dr., 15300 block, Sept. 28. A license plate was stolen.
Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, Sept. 6. A business was entered.
Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, Sept. 13. An electronic tablet was stolen.
Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, Sept. 23. Clothing was stolen.
Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, Sept. 28. Property was stolen.
Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, Sept. 28. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.
Belle Ami Dr., 14900 block, Sept. 28. A bike was stolen from a residential porch.
Bowie Rd., 100 block, Sept. 24. Clothing was stolen.
Bowsprit Lane and Mulberry St., Sept. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Carroll Ave., 900 block, Sept. 16. Cash was stolen from an apartment.
Contee Rd., 7800 block, Sept. 17. Tools were stolen from an apartment entered by force.
Domer Ave., 300 block, Sept. 12. A generator was stolen.
Domer Ave., 300 block, Sept. 20. A generator was stolen.
Fifth St., 800 block, Sept. 2. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.
Fifth St., 800 block, Sept. 14. A wallet was stolen.
Fort Meade Rd. 9600 block, Sept. 6. A man entered a business through the roof.
Fort Meade Rd. 9600 block, Sept. 28. Purses were stolen from two vehicles.
Fort Meade Rd. 9600 block, Sept. 30. A woman was seen shoplifting merchandise.
Laurel Lakes Ct., 7900 block, Sept. 14. Cash was stolen from an apartment.
Laurel Pl., 14600 block, Sept. 13. Customers left a business without paying.
Montgomery St., 400 block, Sept. 20. A necklace was stolen.
Normandy Ct., 14700 block, Sept. 17. Rear tag was stolen from a vehicle.
Patuxent Greens Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Spring House Lane, 9400 block, Sept. 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 600 block, Sept. 26. A customer fled a business without paying for services.
Wicklow Lane, 14300 block, Sept. 29. A license plate was stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Dorset Rd., 15700 block, Sept. 16.
Fort Meade Rd., 200 block, Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen.
Washington Blvd., 300 block, Sept. 2. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Fifth St., 800 block, Sept. 2. A police vehicle was vandalized.
Scott Adam Ct., 9100 block, Sept. 13. A person broke a rear window on a vehicle.