District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Drexel St., 2000 block, Oct. 12.
Highview Terr., 7000 block, Oct. 15.
Patterson Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 16.
18th Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 13.
55th Ave., 3500 block, Oct. 11.
ROBBERIES
Lamont Dr., 6900 block, Oct. 17.
Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 18.
Toledo Terr., 3400 block, Oct. 14. Commercial.
University Blvd., 1400 block, Oct. 18.
15th Ave., 8100 block, Oct. 12.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 15.
Annapolis Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 17.
Annapolis Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 18.
Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, Oct. 14.
Baltimore Ave., 7500 block, Oct. 14.
Baltimore Ave., 8200 block, Oct. 13.
Baltimore Ave., 9600 block, Oct. 14.
Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 14. From auto.
Branchville Rd., 5000 block, Oct. 11.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 1300 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Chillum Rd., 2400 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Dean Dr., 3600 block, Oct. 17. From auto.
Decatur St., 7100 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, Oct. 11.
Eastern Ave., 5800 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Eastern Ave., 6100 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Edwards Way, 9200 block, Oct. 15.
Eutaw Pl., 5000 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Kenilworth Ave., 3300 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Kenilworth Ave., 3400 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Kennedy St., 5600 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Nashville Rd., 6900 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, Oct. 11.
Nicholson St., 5600 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Peabody St., 2000 block, Oct. 17. Residential.
Riggs Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Riggs Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 18.
Toledo Pl., 3200 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Toledo Terr., 3300 block, Oct. 14. From auto.
Tuxedo Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 17. From auto.
University Blvd., 1500 block, Oct. 17.
University Blvd., 2000 block, Oct. 14.
15th Ave. and Drexel St., Oct. 16.
23rd Ave., 7500 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
26th Ave., 8300 block, Oct. 14. From auto.
51st Ave., 9500 block, Oct. 12.
53rd Ave., 9800 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Adelphi Rd. and Fox St., Oct. 12.
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Cypress Creek Dr. and 16th Ave., Oct. 15.
Dartmouth Ave., 7300 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.
East-West Hwy. and Ager Rd., Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Kiernan Rd., 4600 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Lewisdale Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Oglethorpe St., 2000 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Riggs Rd., 8700 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.
21st Pl. and Ruatan St., Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
54th Ave. and Gallatin St., Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Central Ave., 12000 block, Oct. 13.
Crain Hwy., 600 block, Oct. 18.
Graiden St., 200 block, Oct. 17. With weapon.
Rebecca Ct., 1700 block, Oct. 16.
ROBBERY
Everley Terr. and Erland Way, Oct. 14.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Barker Pl., 5400 block, Oct. 17. From auto.
Campus Way S., 10000 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Campus Way S., 10400 block, Oct. 13.
Colonels Choice Rd., 14600 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
Commerce Ct., 15800 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Commerce Dr., 200 block, Oct. 14.
Crain Hwy., 100 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Crain Hwy., 2400 block, Oct. 16.
Farnsworth Lane, 13900 block, Oct. 15.
Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, Oct. 14. From auto.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 100 block, Oct. 18.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 200 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Honeysuckle Ct., 11400 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Kettering Pl., 11300 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9000 block, Oct. 13.
Lanham Severn Rd., 9800 block, Oct. 12.
Main St., 6100 block, Oct. 14. From auto.
Palamar Terr., 7000 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Palamar Turn, 7000 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Watkins Park Dr., unit block, Oct. 14.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Lords Landing Rd. and John Rogers Blvd., Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Redbud Ct., 1700 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Twin Oak Ct., 4400 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
HOMICIDES
Ardwick Ardmore Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Oct. 13.
Southern Ave., 3900 block, Oct. 12.
ASSAULTS
Dodge Park and Hubbard roads, Oct. 16. Shooting reported.
Marlboro Pike and Brooks Dr., Oct. 11.
Overdale Pl., 2700 block, Oct. 17.
Swann Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 17. With weapon.
ROBBERY
Chapelwood Lane, 1100 block, Oct. 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Boones Hill Rd., 1200 block, Oct. 12. Residential.
Brooks Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Clark St., 3800 block, Oct. 14. From auto.
Donnell Dr., 3700 block, Oct. 14.
Giddings Dr., 7100 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Glassy Creek Way, 9700 block, Oct. 12.
Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, Oct. 12.
Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, Oct. 14.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 17.
Hubbard Rd., 3500 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Marblewood Ave., 1200 block, Oct. 14. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Oct. 12.
Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, Oct. 12. Commercial.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Oct. 16.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 17.
Porter Ave., 1800 block, Oct. 13.
Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, Oct. 16. Residential.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Oct. 13.
Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, Oct. 18.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Oct. 14. Residential.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
Urn St., 4100 block, Oct. 17. Residential.
W. Mill Ave., 100 block, Oct. 12.
Walker Mill Rd. and Shady Glen Dr., Oct. 17. From auto.
Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, Oct. 13. Residential.
Westphalia Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 16. Commercial.
75th Ave., 3200 block, Oct. 12.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Arlene Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Arts Vista Blvd., 2800 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Dodge Park Rd., 3400 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.
East Capitol St., 6100 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Gaylord Dr., 2300 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Giddings Dr., 7200 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Glen Valley Dr., 300 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5900 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 7000 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Shadyside Ave., 2300 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5900 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Southern Ave., 3800 block, Oct. 13.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Suitland Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Whitetire Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
ASSAULTS
Auth Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 16. Shooting reported.
Branch Ave., 4000 block, Oct. 14. With weapon.
Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, Oct. 11. Shooting reported.
Curtis Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 14.
Fisher Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 13.
Indian Head Hwy. and Wilson Bridge Dr., Oct. 14.
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Oct. 11.
Klovstad Dr., 7700 block, Oct. 17.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 12.
ROBBERIES
Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, Oct. 17.
Irvington St., 800 block, Oct. 12.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Oct. 16.
St. Barnabas Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alcoa Dr., 8000 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Alice Ave., 2000 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Beech Pl., 5000 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Beech Rd., 4900 block, Oct. 11. Commercial.
Brinkley Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 14. Commercial.
Calhoun St., 2200 block, Oct. 16.
Dominion Dr., 7200 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Fisher Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 14. From auto.
Jameson St., 2200 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
Kennebec St., 1100 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Major King Lane, 300 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Old Silver Hill Rd., 3600 block, Oct. 11.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 13.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 14.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 14.
Potomac Heights Dr., 1500 block, Oct. 17. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, Oct. 14. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 17. Commercial.
Telfair Blvd., 4300 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Temple Hill Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 14. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4700 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
23rd Pkwy., 4700 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Barto Ave., 5000 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3300 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3300 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Branch Ave., 3400 block, Oct. 11. Stolen vehicle.
Clayton Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 16. Stolen vehicle.
Corning Ave., 2400 block, Oct. 16. Stolen vehicle.
Dunlap St., 3500 block, Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, Oct. 14.
Livingston Terr., 5300 block, Oct. 15. Stolen vehicle.
Maxey Dr., 7400 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.
Murray Hill Dr., 8100 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Rena Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 12. Stolen vehicle.
Southern Ave., 1400 block, Oct. 16.
Southern Ave., 2400 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.
Southern Ave., 2500 block, Oct. 16. Stolen vehicle.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
28th Ave., 3800 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULTS
Croom Rd., 8000 block, Oct. 13.
Keystone Ave., 11200 block, Oct. 14. With weapon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 16.
Branch Ave., 8700 block, Oct. 16.
Community Square Lane, 8700 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Cross Rd. Trail, 11100 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
D. Coventry Way, Oct. 11. From auto.
Grandhaven Ave., 9600 block, Oct. 16.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7200 block, Oct. 11. From auto.
Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7800 block, Oct. 18. Commercial.
Old Branch Ave., 6400 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Piscataway Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Piscataway Rd., 9800 block, Oct. 11. Commercial.
Woodyard Rd., 8800 block, Oct. 18.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Aaron Lane, 6300 block, Oct. 14. Stolen vehicle.
Birdsong Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
ASSAULT
Laurel Bowie Rd., 12900 block, Oct. 13. With weapon.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
B. Industrial Dr., Oct. 15. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 12300 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 13500 block, Oct. 15. From auto.
Cherry Lane, 8700 block, Oct. 16. From auto.
Contee Rd., 9000 block, Oct. 14.
Distribution Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 15.
Evans Trail, 11200 block, Oct. 16.
Gramercy Lane, 8800 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Lakehouse Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 12700 block, Oct. 17. From auto.
Lincoln Ave., 4900 block, Oct. 13. From auto.
Rhode Island Ave., 10800 block, Oct. 17. From auto.
Sellman Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 15.
Tucker St., 10700 block, Oct. 12. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Baltimore Ave., 10500 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Hidden Brook Ct. and Ammendale Rd., Oct. 17. Stolen vehicle.
Muirkirk Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
Queen Anne Ave., 11600 block, Oct. 13.
Sweitzer Lane, 14800 block, Oct. 13. Stolen vehicle.
City of Greenbelt
The following information, provided by Greenbelt police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-474-7200.
ASSAULTS
Greenway Pl., 7500 block, Oct. 14. An attempted assault.
Springhill Dr., 6200 block, Oct. 14. A person assaulted a neighbor.
ROBBERY
Greenbelt Metro Dr., 5700 block, Oct. 15. Two men accosted two other people and demanded cash at gunpoint.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, Oct. 16. A package was stolen.
Greenway Ctr., 7500 block, Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a woman’s purse.
Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, Oct. 18. Keys were stolen from a locker.
Hanover Dr., 7200 block, Oct. 20. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Hanover Dr., 7200 block, Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a pickup truck.
VANDALISM
Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, Oct. 20. A vehicle was vandalized.
Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 16. A front passenger window was broken on a vehicle.
Hanover Pkwy., 7500 block, Oct. 18. A vehicle was damaged.
Hanover Pkwy. and Mandan Rd., Oct. 16. Three vehicles were damaged.
Springhill Dr., 5900 block, Oct. 16. From vehicle.
Westway, 100 block, Oct. 14. A vehicle was damaged.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Greenbelt Rd., 7600 block, Oct. 20.
Ridge Rd., unit block, Oct. 18. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Southway, unit block, Oct. 18. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULTS
Lancer Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 16.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 11.
29th Ave., 5700 block, Oct. 13.
41st Ave., 6100 block, Oct. 16.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
America Blvd., 6400 block, Oct. 15.
Baltimore Ave., 4700 block, Oct. 14.
Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, Oct. 14.
Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, Oct. 13.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 10. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 13. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 14. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 16. Shoplifting.
Hamilton St., 2900 block, Oct. 12. Shoplifting.
Rhode Island Ave., 4700 block, Oct. 13. From vehicle.
33rd Pl., 5800 block, Oct. 13. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Hamilton St., 3900 block, Oct. 10.
Nicholson St., 2700 block, Oct. 13.
VANDALISM
Queens Chapel Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 12.
38th Ave., 5400 block, Oct. 14.
City of Laurel
The following information, provided by Laurel police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092.
SHOOTING
Fourth St., 14900 block, Oct. 3. A firearm went off into a residence due to negligence.
ASSAULT
Gorman Ave., 200 block, Oct. 6. A person assaulted an employee at a business and fled.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashford Blvd., 8300 block, Oct. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Baltimore Ave., 13600 block, Oct. 6. Merchandise was stolen.
Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, Oct. 6. A man was seen stealing a laptop.
Baltimore Ave., 14200 block, Oct. 4. A purse was stolen.
Baltimore Ave., 14600 block, Oct. 7. A package was stolen.
C St., unit block, Oct. 6. Tags were stolen from a person’s vehicle.
Contee Rd., 7800 block, Oct. 2. A vehicle was entered.
Contee Rd., 7800 block, Oct. 6. Property and cash were stolen from several vehicles.
Contee Rd., 7800 block, Oct. 8. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.
Erica Lane, 7700 block, Oct. 8. A television was stolen.
Fifth St., 800 block, Oct. 1. A scooter was stolen.
Fort Meade Rd., 9600 block, Oct. 6. Packs of cigarettes were stolen.
Harvest Blend Lane, 8200 block, Oct. 4. Unknown person entered a residence. Nothing was reported missing.
Kay Ct., 800 block, Oct. 3. A man attempted to enter several vehicles.
Oxford Dr., 14200 block, Oct. 7. A tag was stolen from a vehicle.
Patuxent Greens Dr., 1100 block, Oct. 6. Locks were stolen from a construction site.
VANDALISM
Bowsprit Lane, 14300 block, Oct. 4. A person poured paint onto a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Bryan Ct., 100 block, Oct. 4.