District 1
HQ: Hyattsville
301-699-2630
ASSAULTS
Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 19.
Toledo Terr., 3300 block, Oct. 24.
University Blvd., 2200 block, Oct. 24.
ROBBERIES
Baltimore Ave., 9600 block, Oct. 19.
New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, Oct. 23.
Toledo Pl., 3200 block, Oct. 20.
15th Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 22.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolis Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 21. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 7400 block, Oct. 23.
Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, Oct. 22.
Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 9600 block, Oct. 24.
Berkshire Dr., 800 block, Oct. 24.
Branchville Rd., 5000 block, Oct. 18.
Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, Oct. 23.
Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 22.
Chillum Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 22. Commercial.
Chillum Rd., 1500 block, Oct. 21. Residential.
Dartmouth Ave., 7400 block, Oct. 19.
Edmonston Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 22.
Glenoak Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 22. Residential.
Guilford Dr., 4300 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Hartwick Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 22. Residential.
Highview Terr., 6900 block, Oct. 21. From auto.
Knox Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 21.
Lebanon St., 1100 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
Mangum Rd., 5200 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Mercy Lane, 2900 block, Oct. 22.
New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, Oct. 19. Commercial.
New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, Oct. 23.
Queens Chapel Rd., 2400 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Queens Chapel Rd., 2400 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Queens Chapel Rd., 3100 block, Oct. 22.
Queens Chapel Rd., 3100 block, Oct. 22.
Queens Chapel Rd., 3100 block, Oct. 22.
Queens Chapel Rd., 3100 block, Oct. 24.
Riggs Rd., 5900 block, Oct. 22.
Riggs Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
14th Ave., 8300 block, Oct. 18.
48th Ave., 9500 block, Oct. 23.
48th Pl., 9500 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
55th Pl., 4900 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
61st Pl., 6300 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
63rd Ave., 5900 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cherokee St., 4700 block, Oct. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Harkins Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Nantucket Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Rhode Island Ave., 9900 block, Oct. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Sheridan St., 2000 block, Oct. 23. Stolen vehicle.
15th Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 21. Stolen vehicle.
18th Ave., 8000 block, Oct. 22. Stolen vehicle.
District 2
HQ: Bowie
301-390-2100
ASSAULTS
Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, Oct. 23. With weapon.
Good Luck Rd., 9600 block, Oct. 20. Shooting reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Campus Way S., 10600 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Crain Hwy., 4800 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
Eddington Dr., 13100 block, Oct. 21. From auto.
Fontana Dr., 9300 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, Oct. 19. Residential.
Hall Station Dr., 900 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Hanover Pkwy., 7100 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Hanover Pkwy., 7200 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Harry S. Truman Dr., unit block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Indian Summer Ct., 10200 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10400 block, Oct. 20.
Nordic Dr., 9500 block, Oct. 21. From auto.
Summerton Dr., 9700 block, Oct. 18.
Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bald Hill Rd., 9800 block, Oct. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Grant St., 9900 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, Oct. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, Oct. 24.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 100 block, Oct. 21. Stolen vehicle.
King Arthur Way, 6000 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Lisborough Rd., 12000 block, Oct. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 9800 block, Oct. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 9800 block, Oct. 23. Stolen vehicle.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 9800 block, Oct. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Tulson Lane, 2100 block, Oct. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Wales Lane, 4000 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.
District 3
HQ: Palmer Park
301-772-4900
HOMICIDE
Belle Haven Dr., 1900 block, Oct. 22.
ASSAULTS
Hil Mar Dr. and Regency Pkwy., Oct. 22.
Kenmoor Dr., 2500 block, Oct. 21.
Lee Pl., 6200 block, Oct. 22.
Marlboro Pike and Boones Hill Rd., Oct. 19. Shooting reported.
Valley Park Rd., 6900 block, Oct. 23. With weapon.
ROBBERIES
Forestville Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 18. Commercial.
Woodlark and Alberta drives, Oct. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Addison Rd., 5200 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Barlowe Rd., 7600 block, Oct. 20.
Brooks Dr., 2100 block, Oct. 19.
Caslon Way, 900 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Central Ave., 8400 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Clovis Ave. and Gunther St., Oct. 20.
Donnell Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 18. Residential.
Donnell Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 24.
Flagstaff St., 6600 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Forestville Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 22.
Hampton Park Blvd., 600 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Oct. 21. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, Oct. 21. Residential.
Jericho City Dr., 8700 block, Oct. 21.
Lee Jay Dr., 5000 block, Oct. 20.
Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, Oct. 23.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 18.
Orleans Ave., 3100 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Paldao Terr., 700 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Penn Western Ct., 7800 block, Oct. 24.
Pinevale Ave., 3300 block, Oct. 23. Residential.
Police Plaza, 8800 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
R St., 4300 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Rochell Ave., 1900 block, Oct. 22. Residential.
Ronald Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Southern Ave., 4100 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Suit Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 23.
Suitland Pkwy. and Silver Hill Rd., Oct. 20.
Suitland Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Suitland Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 22. Commercial.
Suitland Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 22. Commercial.
W. Forest Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
W. Forest Rd., 6800 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
White Owl Way and Crosier St., Oct. 24. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Byers St., 4000 block, Oct. 23. Stolen vehicle.
Lee Jay Ct., 5000 block, Oct. 23. Stolen vehicle.
Lorring Dr., 2700 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike and Brooks Dr., Oct. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, Oct. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 4900 block, Oct. 23. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5300 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, Oct. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Marlboro Pike, 8100 block, Oct. 24.
Quinn St., 4200 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Ritchboro Rd., 8800 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Rd., 5300 block, Oct. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Topeka Ave., 400 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Walker Mill Rd., 8800 block, Oct. 23. Stolen vehicle.
75th Ave., 3100 block, Oct. 19.
District 4
HQ: Oxon Hill
301-749-4900
HOMICIDE
Branch Ave., 3700 block, Oct. 19.
ASSAULTS
Allentown Rd., 6300 block, Oct. 22. Shooting reported.
Iverson St. and Sutler Dr., Oct. 18. With weapon.
Livingston Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 19.
Olson St., 2500 block, Oct. 22.
Southview Dr., 1500 block, Oct. 20. Shooting reported.
ROBBERIES
Brinkley Rd., 4900 block, Oct. 19.
Marcy Ave., 800 block, Oct. 18.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alice Ave., 2000 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Audrey Lane, unit block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Brookhaven Ct., 5100 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Cady Dr., 700 block, Oct. 21. Commercial.
Calais St., 4600 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Clipper Way, 6400 block, Oct. 21. From auto.
Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, Oct. 20.
Livingston Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 21. From auto.
Livingston Rd., 9400 block, Oct. 21.
Maury Ave., 600 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
Owens Rd., 900 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
Owens Rd., 1100 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 19.
Perrie Lane, 5700 block, Oct. 22.
Rena Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 21. From auto.
River Bend Ct., 8100 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Rosier Rd., 400 block, Oct. 22.
Southview Dr., 1500 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
St. Barnabas Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 21.
Wheeler Rd., 4500 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, Oct. 18.
23rd Pkwy., 4300 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
28th Pkwy., 3500 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Auth Pl., 4700 block, Oct. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Brinkley Rd., 2900 block, Oct. 20. Stolen vehicle.
Larry Ave., 2500 block, Oct. 18. Stolen vehicle.
Livingston Terr., 5300 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Old Silver Hill Rd., 3600 block, Oct. 21. Stolen vehicle.
Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 23. Stolen vehicle.
St. Barnabas Rd., 3600 block, Oct. 23. Stolen vehicle.
St. Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, Oct. 23. Stolen vehicle.
District 5
HQ: Clinton
301-856-3130
ASSAULT
Croom Rd., 8000 block, Oct. 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Allentown Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 23.
Brandywine Heights Rd., 14300 block, Oct. 19. Residential.
Brandywine Rd., 13800 block, Oct. 19.
Brandywine Rd., 14100 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Burl Ct., 9000 block, Oct. 21.
Crain Hwy., 9200 block, Oct. 22.
Crain Hwy., 9200 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
Crain Hwy., 9500 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
Crain Hwy., 15900 block, Oct. 24.
Cushwa Dr., 11400 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Malcolm Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Malcolm Rd., 8000 block, Oct. 23.
Mike Shapiro Dr., 8600 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Missouri Ave., 13700 block, Oct. 21.
N. Keys Rd., 12100 block, Oct. 23.
Old Branch Ave., 6300 block, Oct. 23. Commercial.
Old Branch Ave., 6400 block, Oct. 18. From auto.
Old Branch Ave., 7500 block, Oct. 22.
Ring House Rd., 14800 block, Oct. 21.
Salima St., 5200 block, Oct. 19. Residential.
Woodyard Rd., 8800 block, Oct. 20.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Mike Shapiro Dr., 8600 block, Oct. 19. Stolen vehicle.
Old Branch Ave., 7700 block, Oct. 21. Stolen vehicle.
District 6
HQ: Beltsville
301-937-0910
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore Ave., 10500 block, Oct. 23. From auto.
Baltimore Ave., 11400 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, Oct. 21.
Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, Oct. 22.
Catalpa St., 8500 block, Oct. 21.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11000 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
Cherry Lane, 8700 block, Oct. 24. From auto.
Evans Trail, 11200 block, Oct. 22. From auto.
Imperial Dr., 8100 block, Oct. 21. From auto.
Ingleside Dr., 13200 block, Oct. 19. From auto.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, Oct. 24.
Laurel Bowie Rd., 13700 block, Oct. 19.
Twinlakes Dr., 11900 block, Oct. 20. From auto.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Baltimore Ave., 13500 block, Oct. 24. Stolen vehicle.
Beltsville Rd., 3400 block, Oct. 22. Stolen vehicle.
Contee Rd., 8700 block, Oct. 18.
City of Greenbelt
This week’s post includes no incident reports from the Greenbelt Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-474-7200.
City of Hyattsville
The following information, provided by Hyattsville police and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 301-985-5060.
ASSAULT
East-West Hwy. and Belcrest Rd., Oct. 17.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, Oct. 20.
East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Oct. 23. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 17. From vehicle.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 20. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Oct. 23.
East-West Hwy., 3600 block, Oct. 19. Shoplifting.
East-West Hwy., 3600 block, Oct. 21. Shoplifting and assault.
Queens Chapel Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 19. From vehicle.
Toledo Terr., 3300 block, Oct. 18.
40th Pl., 4900 block, Oct. 21. From vehicle.
42nd Ave., 4900 block, Oct. 21. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 22.
VANDALISM
Adelphi Rd., 7000 block, Oct. 20.
Hamilton St., 3400 block, Oct. 17.
30th Ave., 5600 block, Oct. 22.
City of Laurel
This week’s post includes no incident reports from Laurel police. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 301-498-0092 at CityofLaurel.org.