The gradual steps toward reopening come as the District, Maryland and Virginia on Monday reported their lowest number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in weeks.

The three jurisdictions added 743 new known cases and 14 deaths. While numbers reported on Monday are typically lower than other days, that’s the smallest number of daily cases added since April 2 and the smallest number of deaths since April 3.

AD

AD

The District reported no new deaths Monday for only the second time since early April. Virginia’s death toll increased by six, while Maryland recorded eight additional fatalities.

As the region’s coronavirus cases trend downward, health officials warn that the lifting of restrictions in place since March and daily protests against police brutality could lead to a new surge of infections. Crowds also gathered across the region over the weekend to enjoy the weather, with many opting not to wear a mask.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said declining rates in new covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations and coronavirus infections support moving the county to its second phase of reopening.

AD

In addition to restaurants and retail businesses in Price George’s allowing customers indoors, with restrictions, outdoor pools — both public and private — can open at 25 percent capacity, while parks also can reopen and youth sports teams can practice in groups of 10 or less.

AD

Personal service businesses — including barbershops, nail salons, massage parlors and spas — can reopen by appointment, with one customer allowed per 200 square feet.

Religious groups can open for indoor services, as long as they do not exceed 25 people, but gyms and fitness centers will stay closed.

Washington’s harder-hit Maryland and Virginia suburbs have trailed other parts of the two states in lifting restrictions. Northern Virginia entered Phase 2 of its recovery on Friday, while Montgomery County and the District plan to make announcements later this week.

AD

Maryland, Virginia and the District have reported 126,717 coronavirus cases and 5,014 deaths since the region’s pandemic outbreak started in March.

The District reported 32 new cases on Monday, while Virginia and Maryland reported 380 and 331 cases, respectively.

AD

The office of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Monday the number of patients hospitalized in intensive care units fell below 300 for the first time in 10 weeks. Officials said the state also hasn’t seen any confirmed virus cases in poultry plants this month after earlier outbreaks.

“The virus is still out there, and this battle is not yet over,” Hogan tweeted. “But I’m so proud of the people of Maryland for sticking together, for never losing hope, and for staying #MarylandStrong during this incredibly difficult time.”