But that increase has come with challenges, said the new hospital’s chief executiveNathaniel Richardson Jr. — including long wait times in the emergency room that have led to frustration among patients. The surge is not at this point driven by covid-19 cases, he said, but instead by people who delayed regular medical care during the pandemic and by an increase in trauma cases, including those injured in car accidents now that restrictions have lifted and more cars are on the road.
Between July 5 and July 20, the average wait time between arriving in the emergency room and being seen by a provider was about 2 hours and 10 minutes; the average wait time between arriving and being admitted to the hospital or being discharged was 5 hours and 40 minutes.
Richardson said the demand clearly shows the strong desire of Prince Georgians to be treated in the county where they live — which has a fraction of the hospital beds, per capita, as neighboring jurisdictions.
Prince George’s, which is more than 80 percent Black and Latino, was hit hardest in the region by covid-19 in terms of per capita case and death rates. It has about half as many hospital beds per capita as Montgomery County, and less than one-fourth as many as D.C.
“The community has certainly said, ‘Look, we are here, and we want our hospital here,’ ” Richardson said. “We don’t want to have to go outside of the county to receive our care.”
Some uptick in patient volume is expected whenever a new hospital opens. Richardson said that when he opened hospitals in Texas and Alabama, for example, he saw patient volumes increase by 8 and 11 percent, respectively. He said that he was expecting about a 15 percent increase at Capital Region, which is located near the Largo Town Center Metro station.
The new facility is a 620,000-square-foot, glass-paneled building with private rooms, unlike the doubles at the 75-year-old facility in Cheverly.
The 205-bed new hospital, which is part of the University of Maryland Medical System’s network of 13 hospitals, has about 30 fewer inpatient beds than at Cheverly. But its emergency room is slightly bigger, with 41 beds.
Richardson said that 17 additional beds are being added to the emergency department, in addition to 43 additional registered nurses also being hired to meet the increased demand in the department. All the nurses will be hired by Aug. 2. The hospital has already hired an additional emergency department physician to accommodate the volume.
At this point, Richardson said he is not concerned about increasing the overall size of the hospital — which was for years the subject of intense political debates as Democrats from Prince George’s pushed for more public funding from the state for a bigger facility. Instead, he said, he is hopeful that new beds and increased staffing will make the emergency department operate more efficiently.
“The emergency department,” he said, “is not a department that anyone wants to wait for.”