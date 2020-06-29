Luisa Franzini, chairwoman of the Health Policy and Management department at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, said it’s a worrying sign that numbers have only held steady, ending a downward trend.

AD

“You would hope that they would keep decreasing, but they’re not,” Franzini said. “As more businesses have reopened people are going out more. People are moving around more. They’re doing less social distancing.”

Franzini, who is part of a group working on covid-19 projections for several Maryland counties, said experts hope that as more businesses reopen, the region won’t see a caseload increase similar to some Southern and Western states that reopened more quickly.

AD

While cases have been steady, the seven-day average of hospitalizations in the District, Maryland and Virginia has been steadily declining during that same time. The rate of daily virus-related deaths is also falling, dropping to a daily average near 30 after a peak of 96 in early May.

AD

As coronavirus metrics generally trend in a positive direction, Prince George’s County is the latest jurisdiction in the Washington region to lift more restrictions.

The county entered a modified Phase 2 reopening two weeks ago, but County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said last week that increased testing and drops in deaths and hospitalizations allow it to move to a full Phase 2 reopening at 5 p.m. Monday.

The move permits recreational establishments, including casinos, bowling alleys and miniature golf facilities, to reopen at half capacity, while amusement parks can reopen at 40 percent capacity, Alsobrooks said in a statement.

AD

Shopping malls can open at half capacity, and gyms and other indoor physical activities may resume operations, also with capacity restrictions.

AD

Child-care facilities, previously open only for the children of essential workers, may reopen for all children. All employees must use masks and gloves, and there must be a schedule for staggered drop-offs and pickups and daily symptom checks.

The county, which was devastated by the coronavirus and continues to lead Maryland in new infections, had initially joined Montgomery County in holding back from Phase 2 reopening plans that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced earlier this month.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam will move the state, including the Washington suburbs, into Phase 3 on Wednesday.

The third phase will allow child-care centers to reopen and raise the cap on large social gatherings to 250. Restaurants and nonessential retail businesses will be able to operate at full capacity, with physical distancing measures.

AD

AD

Swimming pools, indoor gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity. Barbershops and hair salons will be allowed to take walk-ins, but with masks and distancing required.

Entertainment venues, such as museums and zoos, will be permitted to open at 50 percent capacity, with a cap of 1,000 people at outdoor venues. Some restrictions will remain in place, while people still must wear masks in indoor public spaces.

The District entered Phase 2 on June 22, which brought the entire Washington region into the second phase after a weeks-long shutdown.

Health departments in the District, Maryland and Virginia on Monday reported 974 new coronavirus cases, bringing the region’s total to 139,735. The three jurisdictions also added 16 new fatalities, putting the death toll at 5,466.

AD

AD

The District reported 44 new cases and one additional death. Virginia had 453 new cases while reporting eight new deaths, while Maryland had 477 new cases and seven new deaths.

Improvements in coronavirus metrics prompted Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to increase the number of people allowed to attend funerals from 10 to 50. Officials said face coverings and social distancing measures are still required. The cemetery remains closed to the public.

In Maryland, Hogan and state schools superintendent Karen Salmon announced $210 million to help schools and students most affected by the pandemic. The money, allocated through the federal Cares Act, will be used to increase access to remote learning and tutoring services for at-risk kids.

AD

Hogan cited a new low in the state’s virus positivity rate, at 4.7 percent, in saying Maryland’s metrics continue to trend in a positive direction.

AD