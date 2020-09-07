Webb appeared to have a gunshot wound and died at the scene, police said.

No further information was available.

— Martin Weil

Maryland man killed in car crash in SW

A 31-year-old man died Saturday when the car he was driving struck a tree in the District, police said Sunday.

Ryan Moore of Fort Washington, Md., was “traveling at a high rate of speed” at 5:55 p.m. when the Dodge Charger he was driving went up on the sidewalk in the 4200 block of Overlook Avenue SW and crashed.

Paramedics transported Moore to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Paul Schwartzman

Pr. George's homicide victim is identified

Prince George’s County police on Monday identified a recent homicide victim as Andrae Dyer, 39, of Oxon Hill.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 800 block of Largo Center Drive in Largo. Officers found Dyer suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital, police said.

Detectives were working Monday to establish a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.

Police said those with information can call 301-516-2512 or 866-411-TIPS (8477).

— Dan Morse

Suspect arrested in

Pr. George's slaying

Prince George’s County police on Monday announced the arrest of a 28-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of Justin Easter in Oxon Hill several days ago.

Donnell Alphonzo Brown, of no fixed address, was charged with first-degree murder and other counts, police officials said. He was being held in jail on no-bond status Monday, according to court records. Those records did not list an attorney for him.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 600 block of Audrey Lane for a reported shooting. They found Easter unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Brown and Easter were known to each other.

— Dan Morse

Charles Co. homicide victim is named

Authorities in Charles County have identified a weekend homicide victim as Leonte Omarr Harvey, 18, of Nanjemoy.

About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Dale Drive and Dove Tree Court in Indian Head, for the sound of gunshots, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The officers found Harvey suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Charles officials said that two groups of people had been fighting in the street on Dale Drive when someone fired shots, striking Harvey, who was outside and nearby.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 301-609-6501. Anonymous callers can also dial 866-411-TIPS.