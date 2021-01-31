One man died, and another was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

County police responded about 12:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Dallas Place in the Temple Hills area and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One died of his injuries, police said. The other man was being treated at a hospital, where the extent of his injuries wasn’t known.

Police on Sunday didn’t identify the man who died. No arrests have been made.