By Lauren LumpkincloseLauren LumpkinReporter covering issues at local colleges and universities EmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 31, 2021 at 7:46 p.m. UTCOne man died, and another was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Prince George’s County.County police responded about 12:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Dallas Place in the Temple Hills area and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOne died of his injuries, police said. The other man was being treated at a hospital, where the extent of his injuries wasn’t known.Police on Sunday didn’t identify the man who died. No arrests have been made. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy