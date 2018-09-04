All public schools will close early on Wednesday because of the heat, the school system said. (Prince George’s County Public Schools photo)

All public schools in Prince George’s County will close early on Wednesday because of the hot weather, officials said, and at least two other Maryland jurisdictions said they would dismiss classes early at some of their schools.

In Prince George’s County, the school system said all schools would be dismissed two hours early “due to high temperatures.”

The school system said the matter would be reassessed on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday night how many Prince George’s Schools have air conditioning, or how well it has operated.

Temperatures in the Washington area were abnormally high on Tuesday.

In Baltimore the school system said those schools that lacked air conditioning would send students home three hours early.

Baltimore County listed 10 schools and centers that were to close early on Wednesday. It said the shortened days were the result of “forecasted excessive heat.”

