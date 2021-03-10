It follows an outcry from local officials and residents in Prince George’s, who were upset that Hogan repeatedly blamed vaccine hesitancy for low vaccination rates in Prince George’s and Baltimore City and have been pushing for more resources to the hard-hit jurisdictions.

Prince Georgians, who have been vaccinated at the lowest rate in the state, obtained just 11 percent of the vaccine appointments at Six Flags between Feb. 5 and Feb. 27, according to a state analysis, even though the amusement park is located in the county.

The vast majority of appointments went to residents from Montgomery, Howard and Anne Arundel counties.

“With vaccine supply from the federal government set to increase in the coming weeks, we are able to further expand priority appointments for Prince Georgians,” Hogan said in a statement.

The Six Flag site is currently doing about 2,000 vaccinations a day.

The state’s vaccine equity plan, announced last week, includes opening a pop-up vaccine clinic at the First Baptist Church in Glenarden that by the end of the month will deliver 980 shots per day, and hosting clinics at pharmacies and pop-up sites in underserved communities.

Just 10.7 percent of residents in Prince George’s, a suburb of nearly one million that is 84 percent Black and Latino, have received their first shot, compared to 18 percent of all Maryland residents.

Statewide, African Americans represent 30 percent of Maryland’s population and but have received 17 percent of vaccines. That 13-percent difference is one of the biggest gaps in the country, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, tied among states with Mississippi, where African Americans represent 38 percent of the population and have received 25 percent of vaccines.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said in a statement that the county has been “working diligently” to expand access to residents and applauded Hogan’s decision to reserve more appointments for Prince Georgians at Six Flags. She has also called on the state to open another mass vaccination site at the University of Maryland, which is near some of the state’s hardest hit Zip codes.

The priority appointments will continue to be booked via text-based outreach to eligible residents in Prince George's who are registered on the county’s preregistration list. There are about 120,000 people currently on the wait-list, and the state said that the county health department has provided them with contact information for 30,000 individuals from that list.

