BRISTOW AREA

ASSAULTS

Boreland Ct., 10000 block, 4:48 a.m. June 3. A 34-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged with strangulation.

Broadsword Dr., May 31. A 33-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

DUMFRIES AREA

ROBBERY

Fuller Heights Rd., 19000 block, 12:55 p.m. May 31. A man robbed a male pedestrian of his jewelry at gunpoint.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ARREST

Promenade Commons St., 13900 block, May 12. A 32-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, disorderly conduct, destruction of property, assault, gang participation, and reckless driving.

MANASSAS AREA

ARRESTS

Covington Pl., 9500 block, 7:22 p.m. June 5. A 58-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Tayloe Dr., 7800 block, 7:37 p.m. May 23. A 17-year-old Woodbridge boy was arrested and charged with robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gracie Dr., 8000 block, noon May 31. Camping items were stolen from an unlocked shed at a residence.

Lomond Dr., 10000 block, May 28-31. Tools were stolen from an unlocked residence.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ARRESTS

Bayside Ave., 1400 block, June 2. A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted abduction, domestic assault and battery, and assault and battery.

Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 12:25 p.m. June 6. An 18-year-old Stafford man, a 19-year-old Woodbridge man and a 19-year-old man, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with robbery and assault by mob.

Enterprise Lane, 14900 block, 10:59 p.m. May 31. A 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

Geddy Ct., 16600 block, 8:41 a.m. June 1. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.

Longview Dr. E. area, May 30. A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with rape, abduction and two counts of object sexual penetration.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 3:58 p.m. June 3. A 24-year-old Bryans Road man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and battery, and petit larceny.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 8:42 p.m. June 5. A 19-year-old Alexandria woman was arrested and charged with robbery and assault and battery.

HOME INVASION

Beale Ct., 3500 block, 1 p.m. May 31. Two males entered a home with handguns and demanded cash from two occupants. The occupants complied.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarinet Ct., 1800 block, 10 p.m. June 6. A man banged on the apartment door of a female acquaintance. When she refused to let him in, the man climbed onto her balcony, forced his way into the apartment, threatened the woman and then fled.

Dulcinea Pl., 12700 block, 7:30 p.m. June 5 to 4 p.m. June 6. Power tools were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Taney Rd., 9200 block, 1:24 p.m. June 1. When an altercation escalated between two males, both pulled out firearms and started shooting. No injuries were reported. Minor property damage was reported.

