Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

ROBBERY

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 1:18 a.m. June 11. A man grabbed the cellphone of a female after an argument. He assaulted her and left with her cellphone.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF FIREARM

Fort Pickens Ct., 2200 block, 4:02 a.m. June 13. Gunshots were heard in the area. Police found shell casings in the roadway, but no injuries or property damage were reported.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ARREST

Danehurst Cir., 15000 block, 2:08 a.m. June 9. A 21-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with unlawful entry, destruction or property, intoxication in public and obstruction of justice.

MANASSAS AREA

ARRESTS

Fincastle Dr., 5500 block, 10:10 p.m. June 8. A 44-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, hit and run, eluding police, and obstruction of justice.

Manassas area, June 7. A 29-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with rape, taking indecent liberties with a child, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and sodomy for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on more than one occasion between 2013 and 2016.

Vandor Lane, 10800 block, 5:45 p.m. June 12. A 25-year-old Walkersville man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ARREST

Princedale Dr., 13400 block, 3:30 p.m. June 10. A 45-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING

John Diskin Cir., 15700 block, 2 p.m. June 2 to 2:30 p.m. June 7. A bullet entered an unoccupied residence and struck an interior wall. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy., June 7. Four males assaulted and robbed a man on a trail behind Marumsco Plaza. The man was threatened with a handgun and a knife. They took cash and fled. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Woodbridge area, 2:45-5:23 a.m. June 9. Five businesses were entered by force. Police report two people attempted to take cash from registers and an ATM. Cash and several cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flowerden Lane, 9400 block, noon-3:30 p.m. June 11. Cash was stolen from a safe inside a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Ratcliffe Trail, 10000 block, 4 p.m. June 11 to 7:30 a.m. June 12. Wiring was stolen from several electrical units at several apartments under construction.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.