BRISTOW AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Golf Academy Dr., 10200 block, 5:19 a.m. June 20. Property was stolen from a cash register at a golf facility entered by force.

DUMFRIES AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Main St., 17600 block, 11:30 a.m. June 18. A 38-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested at a business after she pepper-sprayed an acquaintance during a verbal altercation. She was charged with malicious wounding by caustic substance.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Blendia Lane, 10600 block, 11:30 p.m. June 19. Police arrested a 19-year-old Manassas woman and a 22-year-old Arlington man after a verbal altercation escalated and they assaulted each other. Both were charged with domestic assault and battery. The woman also was charged with malicious wounding and possession of marijuana.

Prince William Pkwy. and Hastings Dr., 6:05 p.m. June 13. After a minor two-vehicle accident and an exchange of words, a male driver assaulted a female driver and ran over the woman’s leg with his Ford F-150, and fled. The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening. A La Plata man, 60, was arrested June 14 and charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery, and hit and run.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Rugby Rd., 8000 block, 9-9:45 a.m. June 17. Clothing, purses and cash were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Virginia Meadows Dr., 8700 block, 2:30 p.m. June 16 to 3:27 p.m. June 17. A manufacturing business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Freedom Center Blvd., 8900 block, June 14. A 60-year-old man of no fixed address turned himself in to police in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile family member between August and September 2017. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Caton Hill Rd., 2500 block, 6:45 p.m. June 17. During a verbal altercation, a man got into a vehicle and drove it toward a female acquaintance, almost hitting her. The assailant fled before police arrived.

ASSAULT

Springbrook Ct., 14300 block, 12:35 p.m. June 18. A man assaulted a family member during an altercation inside a residence. When officers attempted to speak to him, the man threatened officers with a kitchen knife and became combative. Police arrested a 20-year-old Woodbridge man and charged him with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic assault and battery, and resisting arrest.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Esquarre Ct., 300 block, 2 a.m. June 19. Shots were fired into an occupied residence. Police were called the following afternoon. Multiple bullet holes were found in the front of the residence.

ROBBERY

Dale Blvd., 4300 block, 1:36 p.m. June 18. Two males entered an electronics store and forced employees into an interior bathroom. The assailants took cash from a register and fled.

ARREST

County Complex Ct., unit block, June 18. A 27-year-old Dumfries man turned himself in to police in connection with a June 11 domestic assault at an apartment. He was charged with robbery, preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer, and domestic assault and battery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Golf Side Cir., 4 p.m. June 16 to 3 p.m. June 17. Two televisions, clothing and other property were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Opitz Blvd., 1800 block, midnight-6 a.m. June 6. Car keys and seven vehicles were stolen from a lot at a car dealership entered by force. On June 8, detectives found all of the vehicles in the area of Merchants Plaza.

Manassas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flowerden Lane, 9400 block, noon-3:30 p.m. June 11. Someone entered a residence and took cash from a safe.

Ratcliffe Trail, 10000 block, 4 p.m. June 11 to 7:30 a.m. June 12. Wiring was stolen from electrical units in several apartments under construction.

Manassas Park

