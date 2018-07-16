Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.

DUMFRIES AREA

ROBBERIES

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and River Ridge Blvd., 2:30 a.m. July 6. Police arrested a 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, in connection with the June 24 burglary of a wireless electronics store. He was charged with burglary, grand larceny and possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.

Tony Ct., 3300 block, 6:53 p.m. June 27. Three masked males accosted a pedestrian, robbing him of cash at gunpoint. A 17-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested June 28 and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor. An 18-year-old Dumfries man was arrested June 29 and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was charged July 5 with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ROBBERY

Traphill Way, 7200 block, 11:05 a.m. July 11. A 24-year-old man, of no fixed address, took keys from a woman’s purse.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

Lee Hwy. between Carver and Old Carolina roads, July 7-8. Bag were found containing birdseed and recruiting pamphlets for the Ku Klux Klan. Police report the bags were seemingly thrown at random on driveways overnight. Similar bags were found in the Bristow area. The pamphlets did not contain threats; they didn’t appeared to target anyone specific. No property damage was reported.

HAYMARKET AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Toledo Pl., 6200 block, 4:40 p.m. July 10. A residence was entered by force through a kitchen window. Nothing was reported missing.

MANASSAS AREA

ARREST

Manassas area, July 3. A 19-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Sinclair Lane, 11800 block, July 7. A 35-year-old Aldie man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

ROBBERIES

Sudley Rd., 7300 block, 11:11 a.m. July 8. A masked man entered a convenience store brandishing a handgun. The man forced the clerk to open a cash drawer, took money and fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cupids Dart Ct., 7600 block, 10:30 p.m. July 5. An attempt was made to enter a residence through a window.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Lee Ave., 900 block, 5 p.m. July 9 to 1 a.m. July 10. Several windows at a courthouse were struck with a BB-type gun. The pellets, which damaged the first pane of the windows, failed to enter the unoccupied building.

MOUNT SAVAGE AREA

ARREST

Mount Savage area, July 10. A 45-year-old Mount Savage man was arrested and charged with production of child pornography under age 15, attempted indecent liberties with children and using a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children under age 15.

TOWN OF QUANTICO AREA

ARREST

Fourth Ave., 200 block, 9:47 a.m. July 9. A 45-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, being intoxicated in public, and obstruction of justice.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ARRESTS

Charles Ewell Lane, 5100 block, 11:30 p.m. July 7. A 28-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation, abduction, assault and battery, and possession of marijuana.

Cloverdale Rd., 14800 block, 1:51 a.m. July 8. A 21-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged with four counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, wearing a mask in a public, carrying a concealed weapon, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

Green Ash Loop, 2700 block, 5:53 p.m. July 7. A 42-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with robbery.

Woodbridge area, July 2-3. A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Big Crest Lane, 14000 block, 7-11 p.m. July 6. Jewelry, shoes, and a backpack were stolen from a residence entered through a rear window.

Darby Brooke Ct., 12700 block, 12:42 a.m. July 9. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a jewelry store entered by force through a front door.

Illinois Rd., 15000 block, 1 p.m. July 6 to midnight July 7. A residence was entered through a rear window, and damage was reported in multiple rooms. Nothing was reported missing.

Indiana Ave., 1400 block, 6 p.m. July 4 to 10 a.m. July 6. Food and tools were stolen from residence entered by force through a garage door.

Manassas

Manassas

No incidents were reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living.

Manassas Park

Manassas Park

No incidents were reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living.