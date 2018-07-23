Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

HAYMARKET AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Myradale Way, 6100 block, 7:24 p.m. July 15. A 45-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with burglary.

MANASSAS AREA

ARRESTS

Balls Ford Rd., 10800 block, 1:36 p.m. July 15. A 29-year-old Pasadena man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. The victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Oak St., 7800 block, 7:31 p.m. July 13. A 59-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

ASSAULTS

Provincial Dr., 10600 block, 1:34 p.m. July 18. A man pushed, punched and choked a female acquaintance after an argument. He took her cellphone and fled. Minor injuries were reported.

Stoneridge Dr. and Glenolden Pl., 4:20 p.m. July 16. Several male youths attempted to strike two males with machetes. No one was wounded. An investigation is ongoing.

ROBBERY

Sudley Rd., 8200 block, 1:56 p.m. July 16. A loss prevention officer at a retail business confronted a man over suspected shoplifting. The two struggled. The man brandished a firearm at the employee and then fled.

NOKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Burwell Rd., 10800 block, 8:30 p.m. July 14 to 10 a.m. July 15. Two vehicles at a residence were entered and searched. Property was stolen from one of them.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ARRESTS

Dining Way, 14800 block, 2:30 p.m. July 16. A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged him with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and River Ridge Blvd., July 17. A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery, burglary, grand larceny and two counts of destruction property.

Kempston Lane, 12500 block, 1:05 p.m. July 14. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strong-armed robbery.

Marina Way, 13100 block, 9:57 p.m. July 12. A 52-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged him with indecent exposure and public intoxication.

Prince William Pkwy., 200 block, 10 p.m. July 15. A 22-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Ridge View Ct., 3200 block, 11:23 p.m. July 15. A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with threats to burn.

Woodbridge area, 12:54 p.m. July 17. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

ROBBERY

Dale Blvd., 4300 block, 9:41 p.m. July 16. A 15-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed of shoes.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Florida Ave., 1600 block, 9 a.m. June 14 to 9 p.m. July 13. A PlayStation 4 was stolen from a residence by force through a window.

Lindendale Rd., 14000 block, 11:55 p.m. July 14. Church staff members reported three males were found inside the place of worship. The three left before police arrived. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was reported stolen.

Prather Pl., 4600 block, 6:54 p.m. July 15. An iPad was stolen from a residence entered by force through the front door. Three males were seen inside the residence.

Smoketown Rd., 14200 block, 2:49 a.m. July 16. Two businesses were entered by force. Cash was stolen from both businesses; cellphones were stolen from one of them.

Telegraph Rd., 14500 block, 7:30 p.m. July 14 to 7:30 p.m. July 15. An attempt was made to enter a business by force.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

SHOTS FIRED

Antonia Way, 8800 block, 10:57 p.m. July 16. Several shots were fired at an occupied residence in the area. No injuries and minor damage was reported. Police report the incident does not appear random.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cleary St., 10000 block, 11:50 p.m. July 14. A person was seen rummaging through a vehicle. Debit cards were reported stolen.

Liberia Ave., 9900 block, 10:17-11:19 a.m. July 14. Cash, identification and other property were stolen from several men’s lockers entered by force at a fitness center.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.