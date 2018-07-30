Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

MANASSAS AREA

ARREST

Peakwood Ct., 9100 block, 3:14 p.m. July 18. A 19-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

ARRESTS

Freedom Center Blvd., 8900 block, July 20. A 48-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

Provincial Dr., 10600 block, July 20. A 31-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation, domestic assault and battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer.

Spriggs Rd., 13500 block, 1:55 a.m. July 15. A 23-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and grand larceny.

ASSAULTS

Chatterly Loop, 11200 block, 6:49 p.m. July 20. A man in an apartment assaulted and pushed down a female. The female sustained a minor injury from the fall.

Old Centreville Rd., 8200 block, 12:30 a.m. July 26. Two men accosted a male pedestrian. One of them punched him in the stomach while the other threatened him with a knife and demanded cash. The pedestrian said he had none; the men fled empty-handed.

NOKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Owls Nest Rd., 15000 block, 4 a.m.-2 p.m. July 20. Two firearms and ammunition were among items stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door.

TRIANGLE AREA

ARRESTS

Agency Loop, 4100 block, 9 p.m. July 21. A 39-year-old Traingle man was arrested and charged with strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

Macon Way, 3500 block, 10:23 p.m. July 14 and 18. A 20-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with two counts of strangulation, malicious wounding, and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ARRESTS

Dettingen Pl., 2700 block, 9:30 p.m. July 19. An 18-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Gardensen Dr., 4100 block, 5:09 p.m. July 20. A 20-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Kendall Dr., 4500 block, 3:30 a.m. July 22. A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery, and destruction of property.

Woodbridge area, July 23. A 24-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of object sexual penetration.

Woodbridge area, July 24. Two Woodbridge men, 28 and 30, were arrested and were each charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The 30-year-old man was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

SHOOTING

Idaho St., 1400 block, 8:52 a.m. July 23. A man received a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

ROBBERIES

Dale Blvd., 4300 block, 6:17 p.m. July 25. A masked male entered a cellular wireless store, took cash from a register and forced an employee into a bathroom before fleeing.

SHOOTING INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING

Bethel Church Dr., 3200 block, 6:46 a.m. July 23. A man reported hearing several gun shots in the area. A bullet hole was found in the side of the home. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

ARRESTS

Donald Curtis Dr., 15900 block, July 20. A 16-year-old Woodbridge male was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Palermo Terr., 15600 block, 12:24 a.m. July 22. A 37-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Westminster Lane, 14300 block, 12:10 a.m. July 21. A man in a parking lot exposed himself to a female walking to a residence. He then made an obscene gesture toward her. The female walked back to her vehicle and the assailant fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Kentucky Ave., 1600 block, 9:58 a.m. July 20. Two males were seen on surveillance video approaching a residence. They entered through an unlocked window, took cash and a watch, and fled.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.