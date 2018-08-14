Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17100 block, 3:01 a.m. Aug. 7. Two masked people forced open the front door of a grocery store, then tried to remove an ATM. They fled empty-handed

Milroy Dr., 17900 block, 1:58 a.m. Aug. 3. Two males tried to enter a residence, but fled empty-handed when an occupant saw one of them and shouted.

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Turtle Point Dr., 15600 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 5. An attempt was made to enter a residence. A glass pane on a basement door was damaged. Nothing was reported missing.

HAYMARKET AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Harclief Ct., 14100 block, 1:30 a.m. Aug. 3. A man at a party punched a male acquaintance repeatedly in the face and head until the victim was unconscious, and fled. The injured male was treated at a hospital.

MANASSAS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Whitehall Dr., 7500 block, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 4 to 9 a.m. Aug. 5. A television, a stereo system, and a box spring were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HOMICIDE

Arizona Ave., 14700 block, Aug. 1. A man on the back deck of a residence and a male acquaintance got into an argument that escalated, and the man shot and killed the acquaintance. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with murder.

RAPE

Stevenson Ct., 12200 block, 6:05 a.m. July 25. A man forced a woman to the rear of an apartment building and raped her. He then told the woman to walk into a wooded area nearby, and he fled.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Moccasin Ct., 13700 block, 4:12 p.m. Aug. 3. A man assaulted and bit a male family member after an argument, then fled.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Marblestone Dr., 12700 block, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 7. Multiple citizens contacted police when they reported hearing gunshots and seeing two men leave in a vehicle. A man later arrived at a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body; he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the incident did not appear to be random.

ARRESTS

Woodbridge area, July 31. Two Woodbridge men, 18, and 20, were arrested in connection with larcenies from autos and related burglaries on June 28 in the Somerset Crossing area of Gainesville. A third accomplice is at large. The 18-year-old was charged with burglary, two counts of grand larceny, credit card theft, and two counts of trespassing into vehicles. The 20-year-old was charged with possession of stolen property.

Woodbridge area, Aug. 3. A 23-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested in Fairfax County and charged with robbery, malicious wounding, grand larceny, and destruction of property in connection with two robberies that took place in Woodbridge in January 2018 and November 2017.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elm Farm Rd., 3600 block, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 4 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5. Cash and other property were stolen from a business.

Kentucky Ave., 1500 block, 5:26 p.m. Aug. 5. Someone tried to enter a residence but was surprised by the homeowner, and fled empty-handed. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was reported stolen.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported from Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported from Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.