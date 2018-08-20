Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

John Rolfe Ct., 3200 block, 7:22 p.m. Aug. 14. A male walked passed a woman sitting in her vehicle. He exposed himself and made an obscene gesture. The woman called a friend to escort her into her residence. The assailant continued to expose himself and made an obscene gesture. Charges are pending against the male who was found at his residence nearby.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ARRESTS

Deming Dr., 14700 block, Aug. 10. A 30-year-old Annandale man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary. He was charged with burglary with the intent to commit an assault.

Gateway Center Dr., 13000 block, 9:08 p.m. Aug. 10. A 24-year-old Gaithersburg man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on an officer, two counts of credit card theft, identity theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, possession of fictitious identification, and obstruction of justice.

MANASSAS AREA

HOMICIDES

Rolling Rd., 8300 block, 8:51 p.m. Aug. 13. A 68-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with murder.

Rugby Rd., 8900 block, 11:47 p.m. Aug. 10. A 56-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with murder.

ROBBERY

Community Dr., 8100 block, 10:17 a.m. Aug. 11. A 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with robbery and domestic assault and battery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lomond Dr., 10300 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 8 to noon Aug. 10. Copper was stolen from inside a residence entered by force.

Moore Dr., 10800 block, July 19-26. Firearms, cameras and other property were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

TRIANGLE AREA

ARREST

Fuller Heights Rd., 19000 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 12. A 22-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with burglary, unlawful entry, petit larceny and destruction of property.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ARRESTS

Bentley Cir., 13500 block, 8:46 p.m. Aug. 11. A 53-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Cridercrest Pl., 13500 block, 2:53 a.m. Aug. 13. A 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery, and destruction of property.

Donald Curtis Dr., 15900 block, Aug. 14. A 23-year-old Woodbridge woman turned herself in to police and was charged with burglary, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Princedale Dr., 13400 block, Aug. 10. A 55-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of object sexual penetration for sexually assaulting two female youths described as family members.

Rippon Blvd. and Forest Grove Dr., 10:07 a.m. Aug. 9. A 33-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

River Ridge Blvd., 16600 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 8. A 43-year-old Triangle woman was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and robbery.

Woodside Dr., 1600 block, 12:40 p.m. Aug. 12. A 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Woodvale Ct., 13500 block, 2:41 a.m. Aug. 12. A 37-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Aurora Dr. and Bowes Lane, 11:28 p.m. Aug. 13. A man followed a female pedestrian into a wooded area, threatened her with a knife and forced the woman to inappropriately touch him. Afterward, the assailant fled.

STRANGULATION

Brandon Ct., 14400 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 14. A Woodbridge man bit a woman on the face and attempted to strangle her with a cord. He is wanted for strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Dale Blvd., 4100 block, 10:22 a.m. Aug. 10. A male pushed an employee leaving a pizza restaurant and demanded cash. The employee complied and the male fled. The male is described as having a flower tattoo on his right hand.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 8:40 p.m. Aug. 14. Several people assaulted a male pedestrian in a parking lot and took his shoes and wallet. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hedgewood Dr., 13900 block, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 11. An apartment was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Longview Dr. E., 1300 block, 10:40 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 12. Two televisions and gaming consoles were stolen from an apartment entered by force.

Minnieville Rd., 1300 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 10 to 1 a.m. Aug. 11. A residence was entered by force and property was moved, but nothing was reported missing.

WOODSTOCK AREA

ARRESTS

Woodstock area, June 10. Seven people were arrested and charged with the theft of multiple vehicles from a Woodbridge auto dealership since May 25.

●A 24-year-old Woodbridge woman was charged with burglary, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit a felony, and two counts of possession of stolen property.

●A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with possession of stolen property.

●A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary, two counts of grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit a felony.

●A 40-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of stolen property.

●A 19-year-old Woodbridge woman was charged with burglary, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of stolen property.

●A 33-year-old Woodbridge man, was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of larceny with intent to sell, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

●A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of stolen property, and felony eluding.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.