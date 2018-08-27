Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

ARREST

Briarwood Dr., 3500 block, 1:08 a.m. Aug. 19. A 33-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with controlled substances, possession of a narcotic, and of marijuana.

Montview Dr., 15800 block, 10:51 a.m. Aug. 19. A 29-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Oriole Ct., 3800 block, 1:50 a.m. Aug. 19. A 32-year-old Dumfries woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic assault and battery, and intoxicated in public.

ROBBERY

Talon Dr., 4100 block, 11:02 p.m. Aug. 21. Two masked men entered a convenience store. One of them forced an employee to empty the cash drawers at gunpoint. They took the cash.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ARRESTS

Cleveland Bay Ct., 8400 block, 3:56 a.m. Aug. 22. A 16-year-old Gainesville boy was arrested and charged him with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, curfew violation, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

Heritage Hunt Way and Heritage Valley Way, 8 p.m. Aug. 18. A 32-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and indecent exposure.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Glenkirk Rd., 14000 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 21 to 6:30 a.m. Aug. 22. A dining hall at a church was ransacked. Nothing was reported missing.

MANASSAS AREA

ARREST

Monitor Ct., 7600 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18. A 17-year-old Manassas boy was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, petit larceny and escape without force.

Shallow Creek Loop and Democracy Lane, 12:23 a.m. Aug. 16. A 20-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV narcotic, and possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.

ROBBERY

Prince William Pkwy., 11:30 p.m. Aug. 18. A man at a discount retail store asked three strangers for a ride home. During the ride, the driver pulled over near Buckhall Road and one of the strangers robbed him of cash and his cellphone at knifepoint. The victim was pushed out of the vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brentsville Rd., 9400 block, 6-10:50 p.m. Aug. 18. An attempt was made to enter a residence through a rear window. It is unclear whether entry was made into the residence. Nothing was reported stolen.

Centreville Rd., 7300 block, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 20 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21. A detached shed at a residence was pried open. Nothing was reported missing.

Woodbury Dr., 10100 block, 8-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16. A television was stolen from an apartment. There was no sign of forced entry.

PRINCE WILLIAM AREA

STRONG ARMED ROBBERY

Prince William area, 8-9 p.m. Aug. 18. A male attacked a male pedestrian walking alone, pushed him to the ground and punched the pedestrian in the face. The attacker took cash, clothes and other property.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ARRESTS

Ridgedale Dr., 5700 block, 6:50 p.m. Aug. 18. A 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and public intoxication.

Marblestone Dr., 12700 block, Aug. 13 and 22. A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both of Woodbridge, were arrested. Each were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Matura Pl., 3700 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through an attached garage.

Noble Pond Way, 3300 block, 4:25 a.m. Aug. 19. A window had been shattered by a hammer at a gun store. No entrance was made because of a metal security barrier.

Smoke Ct., 15100 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 20 to 5 a.m. Aug. 21. Copper wiring was stolen from a locked construction closet at a public storage facility.

Manassas

This was among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION

Stonewall Rd., 8300 block, 9:38 a.m. Aug. 18. A man grabbed and assaulted a female jogger on a trail in a park. The woman escaped with minor injuries and the man fled. An investigation is ongoing.

Manassas Park

This was among incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

ARREST

Blackhawk Ct., 9400 block, Aug. 16. A 20-year-old Winchester woman was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and malicious wounding.