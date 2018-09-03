Rochester Park Ct., 12400 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 24 to 10 a.m. Aug. 25. An attempt was made to enter a residence. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was reported stolen.
Inlet Pl., 15300 block, Aug. 26. A 37-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with rape.
Fortuna Center Plaza, 4300 block, 2:30-4:45 a.m. Aug. 26. Two businesses in a shopping plaza were burglarized. Cash and merchandise were stolen from a coffeehouse entered by force, and an ATM was stolen from a neighboring day spa.
Fairfax area, July 14. A 38-year-old Halifax County man was arrested and charged with robbery, attempted malicious wounding, grand larceny, assault and battery, preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer, extortion, obstruction of justice, threats to do bodily harm, possession of obscene items, and three counts of disseminating images of another.
Lee Ave., 9300 block, Aug. 23. A 20-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty.
Hoadly Rd. near Spriggs Rd., 6:58 p.m. Aug. 21. A 40-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and unlawfully stopping on a highway.
Boundary Ave., 7400 block, 1-7 p.m. Aug. 26. Ammunition and a safe were stolen from a residence entered through a rear window. There was no sign of forced entry.
Portsmouth Rd., 10300 block, 2:42 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a lingerie/couples boutique entered by force.
Blackburn Rd., 15100 block, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 23. A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.
Cardinal Crest Dr., 4100 block, Aug. 24. A 34-year-old Dumfries woman was arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny.
Cedar Branch Dr., 7700 block, 10:51 p.m. Aug. 26. A 48-year-old Gainesville woman was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery, and destruction of property.
Fruit Tree Ct., 14900 block, 10:34 a.m. Aug. 27. A 46-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.
Kendall Dr. area, Aug. 23. A 27-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.
Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 8:43 p.m. Aug. 23. A 25-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and violation of a protective order.
Woodbridge area, Aug. 28. A 43-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with two counts each of carnal knowledge and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Golansky Blvd., 3000 block, 2:25 a.m. Aug. 27. Two masked males entered a sports bar through a back door and ordered an employee to open a safe. They took cash, tied the employee to a chair and fled.
Burrough Hill Lane, 2800 block, 2-6 p.m. Aug. 25. A dark blue Mongoose BMX bicycle was stolen from inside an attached garage at a residence. The garage door had been left open.
Prince William Pkwy., 2900 block, 1:20 a.m. Aug. 26. A safe and a hand truck were stolen from a business entered by force. The hand truck was located behind another business.
Grant Ave., 9700 block, 10:07 p.m. Aug. 29. A 15-year-old Manassas girl and a 17-year-old Manassas boy were arrested. Each were charged with two counts of abduction and two counts of attempted robbery.
Taney Rd., 9100 block, Aug. 8-23. Appliances were stolen from a vacant residence. There was no sign of forced entry.
Blackhawk Ct., 9400 block, Aug. 26. A 20-year-old Midland woman was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and malicious wounding.