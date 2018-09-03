Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Rochester Park Ct., 12400 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 24 to 10 a.m. Aug. 25. An attempt was made to enter a residence. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was reported stolen.

DUMFRIES AREA

ARREST

Inlet Pl., 15300 block, Aug. 26. A 37-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with rape.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fortuna Center Plaza, 4300 block, 2:30-4:45 a.m. Aug. 26. Two businesses in a shopping plaza were burglarized. Cash and merchandise were stolen from a coffeehouse entered by force, and an ATM was stolen from a neighboring day spa.

FAIRFAX AREA

ARREST

Fairfax area, July 14. A 38-year-old Halifax County man was arrested and charged with robbery, attempted malicious wounding, grand larceny, assault and battery, preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer, extortion, obstruction of justice, threats to do bodily harm, possession of obscene items, and three counts of disseminating images of another.

MANASSAS AREA

ARRESTS

Lee Ave., 9300 block, Aug. 23. A 20-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty.

Hoadly Rd. near Spriggs Rd., 6:58 p.m. Aug. 21. A 40-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and unlawfully stopping on a highway.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boundary Ave., 7400 block, 1-7 p.m. Aug. 26. Ammunition and a safe were stolen from a residence entered through a rear window. There was no sign of forced entry.

Portsmouth Rd., 10300 block, 2:42 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a lingerie/couples boutique entered by force.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ARRESTS

Blackburn Rd., 15100 block, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 23. A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

Cardinal Crest Dr., 4100 block, Aug. 24. A 34-year-old Dumfries woman was arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Cedar Branch Dr., 7700 block, 10:51 p.m. Aug. 26. A 48-year-old Gainesville woman was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery, and destruction of property.

Fruit Tree Ct., 14900 block, 10:34 a.m. Aug. 27. A 46-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

Kendall Dr. area, Aug. 23. A 27-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 8:43 p.m. Aug. 23. A 25-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and violation of a protective order.

Woodbridge area, Aug. 28. A 43-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with two counts each of carnal knowledge and taking indecent liberties with a child.

ROBBERY

Golansky Blvd., 3000 block, 2:25 a.m. Aug. 27. Two masked males entered a sports bar through a back door and ordered an employee to open a safe. They took cash, tied the employee to a chair and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burrough Hill Lane, 2800 block, 2-6 p.m. Aug. 25. A dark blue Mongoose BMX bicycle was stolen from inside an attached garage at a residence. The garage door had been left open.

Prince William Pkwy., 2900 block, 1:20 a.m. Aug. 26. A safe and a hand truck were stolen from a business entered by force. The hand truck was located behind another business.

Manassas

This was among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ARRESTS

Grant Ave., 9700 block, 10:07 p.m. Aug. 29. A 15-year-old Manassas girl and a 17-year-old Manassas boy were arrested. Each were charged with two counts of abduction and two counts of attempted robbery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Taney Rd., 9100 block, Aug. 8-23. Appliances were stolen from a vacant residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Manassas Park

This was among incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

ARREST

Blackhawk Ct., 9400 block, Aug. 26. A 20-year-old Midland woman was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and malicious wounding.