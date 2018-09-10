Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF FIREARM

Porters Inn Dr., 16900 block, 10:54 p.m. Aug. 31. Sounds of gunshots heard in the area. Officers located multiple casings in the roadway and a vehicle with two bullet holes. No one was injured, and no other property damaged was reported.

MANASSAS AREA

ROBBERIES

Roseberry Farm Dr. and Signal Station Dr., 3:44 p.m. Sept. 1. Two males chased a male pedestrian. When they caught up to the boy, they assaulted him, took his cellphone and then fled in a vehicle.

Sudley Rd., 7800 block, 12:58 a.m. Sept. 1. Four males accosted a female pedestrian. They threatened her at knifepoint, took her bag and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cabin Ridge Ct., 10300 block, 3:50 a.m. Sept. 3. A homeowner called police after an alarm was activated at his residence. He discovered a basement window had been forced open, but no entry was made and nothing was missing.

Rugby Rd., 8300 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 31 to 1 p.m. Sept. 4. Cash was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Stonebrook Dr., 11100 block, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 30. A safe was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

TRIANGLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Fuller Heights Rd., 19000 block, 1:02 a.m. Sept. 4. A Triangle man knocked on the door of a male acquaintance. When the acquaintance opened the door, the man began to punch him in the face. He then fled.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ARRESTS

Bellona Rd., 14300 block, 12:48 a.m. Sept. 3. A 23-year-old Temple Hills man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery, and brandishing a firearm.

Bremerton Dr., 14200 block, 10:36 p.m. Sept. 3. A 55-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with brandishing a machete and assault and battery.

Daisy Reid Ave., 4400 block, 10:42 p.m. Sept. 4. A 33-year-old Haymarket man was arrested and charged with strangulation, domestic assault and battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer.

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Daniel Stuart Sq., 2000 block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 3. A man attempted to rob a man of cash outside a convenience store. When the victim refused, the man threatened him with knives. The victim went inside the store and notified an employee who called police. The man fled before police arrived.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Gordon Blvd., 13200 block, 11:06 a.m. Sept. 2. A man sitting in a vehicle pulled down his pants, exposed himself and made an obscene gesture to a woman walking in the area. The man drove away when the woman attempted to take his picture.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Quance Lane, 5400 block, 6:31 a.m. Sept. 2. A man threw a remote control in the face of a female acquaintance and threatened her with a knife. He fled before police arrived.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF FIREARM

Easy St., 1200 block, 2:46 a.m. Aug. 31. Three masked men were seen in a junkyard attempting to steal parts, but were interrupted and fled when a person chased the assailants into nearby woods. Several shots were fired. No one was injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Harbor Dr., 12900 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 23 to 8 a.m. Aug. 24. Cash was stolen from a nonprofit organization. There was no sign of forced entry. The theft was reported Sept. 4.

Winding Loop, 14700 block, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 3. Jewelry, electronics, a paintball gun and two backpacks were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

Woodside Dr., 1300 block, 9 a.m. July 1 to 11:42 a.m. Aug. 31. A residence was entered by force through a rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ARRESTS

Bragg Lane, 9700 block, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 1. A 29-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

Massie St., 10000 block, 2:03 a.m. Aug. 30. Responding to a report of a shooting, officers found a man inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. The 24-year-old Manassas man died at the scene. On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, police arrested an 18-year-old Manassas man, a 19-year-old Manassas woman and a 19-year-old Manassas Park woman in connection with the slaying. On Sept. 5, U.S. Marshals apprehended a 17-year-old boy at the Texas border.

HIT AND RUN

Jackson Ave., 8800 block, 8:59 p.m. Sept. 1. A 21-year-old Manassas man lost control of a vehicle, crashed into a residence and fled. Police cited him for driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, destruction of property and hit and run. A 14-year-old male passenger was uncooperative after the accident and assaulted officers during the investigation. The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement officer, obstruction, providing false ID to law enforcement, threats to burn and disorderly conduct.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Portner Ave., 9100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 2 to 8:28 a.m. Sept. 3. A GPS and other property were stolen from multiple vehicles. There was no sign of forced entry.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.